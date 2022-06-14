News
Now is when we find out what these Yankees are made of
If anyone has missed it, the Yankees are pretty good. If you haven’t noticed, the Bombers lead the majors in home runs and slugging. Their pitchers have allowed the fewest runs of any staff in baseball. Through 60 games, the Yanks have the best record in baseball.
If that isn’t enough to convince you that this team might be special, well this next stretch of the schedule is for you. The Bombers have 20 straight games in 20 days, beginning with 13 straight against American League teams that are contenders.
And veteran Matt Carpenter can’t wait for everyone to see this group take on the best of the American League.
“Well, that’s what you want. I mean, you want to see the best matchup against the best and you want to see how this is gonna play out,” Carpenter said. “I’m obviously confident in this group and what we’re capable of and it’ll be good for the rest of baseball to get to see us play teams that are contending for a postseason run and you know, watch us go out and compete against the best.”
The Yankees (44-16) have won four straight and 11 of their last 12 games. They lead the majors in home runs with 98 and have the big league home run leader in Aaron Judge with 24. They lead baseball in slugging (.441) and OPS (.769). The pitching staff has the best ERA (2.85) in the big leagues and have allowed the fewest runs (180).
“I would say we’re very complete,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “Some of the teams in the past, if we didn’t hit homers, sometimes we didn’t come out with wins. We’re finding all different types of ways to beat teams. Give us an extra out and we’re capitalizing on it. We’re being tough on opponents, trying to sweep everybody.”
The Yankees schedule turns quickly after a day off on Monday and will test them.
The Rays (35-25) come into the Bronx for the first time this season to kick off this stretch of 20 games in 20 straight days. That begins with 13 straight against teams with a winning record; the Rays, at the Blue Jays ( (35-24) and then the Astros (37-23) come into the Bronx.
So far this season, the Yankees are 15-7 against teams that are currently above .500.
“Obviously, we are coming up against a stretch with really good teams. I mean, you look forward to that. You love playing against other great opponents,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And,we know we’ll have our work cut out for us here over those next couple of weeks, especially in the stretch where we’re playing every single day.
“So I think our guys really look forward to that. You look forward to playing against the best competition and we’re gonna see all teams that are obviously playing really well and we had a couple of division teams that are fighting for the same thing we are, so you know, those games they want a little bit more meaning to them.”
The Yankees have an 8.5-game lead over the Blue Jays and 9 over the Rays at the end of play on Sunday night. The six games against the Rays and three against the Blue Jays in this span have implications in the American League East.
But, obviously the four-game series against the AL-West Astros, who beat the Yankees in the 2017 American League Championship Series will give the Yankees a look at the best of the rest of the league.
The Bombers have not won the division since 2019 and have not won a pennant since 2009, when they went on to win the World Series. It’s a dry spell that precedes this current group, but it’s one that understands what that means.
“We’ve got a lot of guys in here that really haven’t done much of anything,” Aaron Judge said. “We have (Anthony) Rizzo, (Aroldis Chapman) and a couple of guys with World Series rings, but this team collectively, we haven’t.
“So we’re not satisfied with just winning the division,” Judge continued. “I want to go out there and bring the championship back.”
Lance Lynn comes off the IL for the Chicago White Sox — and he’ll start tonight vs. the Detroit Tigers
The Chicago White Sox reinstated Lance Lynn from the injured list Monday and the right-hander will start tonight against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Lynn has been out since he hobbled off the mound in an April 2 Cactus League game after throwing a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll. He underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon three days later.
Lynn was originally in line to start Tuesday, but was bumped up a day after Michael Kopech left Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers in the first inning with right knee discomfort. Monday’s scheduled starter Johnny Cueto stepped in for five relief innings beginning in the third.
Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 28 starts last season — his first with the Sox — and placed third in Cy Young voting. He signed a two-year, $38 million extension last July.
Lynn made three starts during a rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and eight strikeouts. He allowed 10 runs on 15 hits in 10 innings.
Gophers football team picks up 13th commitment for 2023 class
The Gophers football program has received a fourth commitment from its just-wrapped “Summer Splash” official visit weekend.
Naples, Fla., safety Kerry Brown, who is listed at 6 feet and 180 pounds, picked Minnesota on Monday over offers from Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina State, Duke, West Virginia and others.
Brown, who is considered a three-star prospect, is the 13th commit in Minnesota’s 2023 class. Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters committed Friday, followed on Sunday by Gary, Ind., offensive lineman De’Eric Mister and Austin, Texas, linebacker Latreveon “Tre Tre” McCutchin.
Tyler D. Michals: The collisions between sports and politics underscore our need for tolerance of dissent
The intersection of sports and politics has occasionally been fraught with controversy. Amid the civil rights movement, Muhammad Ali was briefly banned from boxing for his stance on the Vietnam War. Tommie Smith and John Carlos were subject to significant criticism for raising their fists in a salute to Black power at the 1968 Summer Olympics. Those examples are blips on the radar, though, compared with the unifying effect of sports over the decades.
Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, there were many such moments — most notably, perhaps, was George W. Bush’s first pitch at Game 3 of the Yankees-Diamondbacks World Series in New York City. Similarly, when the New York Giants played their first post-9/11 game in Kansas City, Missouri, against the Chiefs. Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium gave the visiting New York team a standing ovation when the players walked onto the field. Well, we’re not in Kansas City anymore.
This week, Jack Del Rio, defensive coordinator for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, touched off the latest firestorm when he compared the Jan. 6 riot to the 2020 riots that followed George Floyd’s murder. The organization announced that Del Rio will address the team about his comments, whatever that means. In the meantime, Del Rio was fined $100,000 by the team, and head coach Ron Rivera called the comments hurtful. Del Rio has since apologized.
This isn’t the first time an NFL coach has been in hot water for suspected conservatism. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick came under fire for being a possible Trumper in the run-up to the 2017 Super Bowl. In fact, Belichick was even offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump, but he tactfully demurred, presumably to avoid the appearance of being a Trump supporter.
Much of this collision between sports and politics can be traced to then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem as a protest of inequality and racism in America. In doing so, the line between sports and politics was shattered, perhaps permanently. At the time, Kaepernick’s protest started a national debate over free speech and patriotism. But in a larger sense, it opened the door to bringing political activism in sports into the mainstream. Indeed, at the time, a Wall Street Journal editorial lamented “the politicization of everything.” While Kaepernick hasn’t played an NFL game since his protests, he still casts a shadow.
The NBA and its players have been particularly outspoken about matters of social justice. The Boston Celtics made it to the NBA Finals, pitted against the Golden State Warriors, but that didn’t stop Celtics star Jaylen Brown from conjecturing that players might be willing to boycott games to protest gun violence. Steve Kerr, the Warriors’ head coach, began and ended his first news conference after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre with an impassioned cry for action on gun legislation.
Still, the NBA has not been immune to internecine strife. Last year, when Daryl Morey, former general manager of the Houston Rockets, tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, LeBron James, the NBA’s biggest star, responded critically, speculating that Morey wasn’t “educated” on the topic. The owner of the Rockets, Tilman Fertitta, took to Twitter to clarify that the Rockets “are NOT a political organization.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver offered tepid support for Morey. Although Morey apologized, he ultimately stepped down.
The situation is more complex when it comes to the MLB. Earlier this month, when the Tampa Bay Rays rolled out a team jersey with a rainbow logo for Pride Month, some players on the team refused to wear it. The team’s president responded this way:
“I’m proud of the fact we did this and so many of our players chose to wear the logo. … I’m also proud of the conversations we had during the run-up to this night and in the aftermath. That’s a really good byproduct of this: to be able to actually have these conversations is really valuable and rare.”
Even before the rainbow logo controversy, in response to several mass shootings, the Rays franchise sparked controversy by donating $50,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that lobbies for gun control legislation. This move provoked the ire of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently vetoed the team’s $35 million subsidy for a new sports complex, in part due to the team’s political advocacy.
The tension that results from the clashing politics of athletes, fans, coaches and governments creates a dilemma for sports leagues. Athletes are increasingly aware of their power to effect social change, and it would be inadvisable, if not impossible, to stifle those efforts. But tolerance is a two-way street.
It cannot be the case that opinions from one end of the political spectrum are acceptable while opinions from the other end are subject to fines and ostracism. If players cannot tolerate coaches with differing political views, then who could fault fans for feeling similarly about players who are outspoken about views contrary to their own?
One solution is to foster a culture that has more respect for the opinions of others. Rather than attempting to cancel Kaepernick, Del Rio or anyone else who dares to go against the current, we would be better off respecting their intellectual independence — particularly when we disagree.
Still, given the polarization of politics, the next dust-up between conservatives and liberals with sports as the battlefield is inevitable. A classic saying from baseball wordsmith Yogi Berra sums it up nicely: “It’s like déjà vu all over again.”
Tyler D. Michals is a Cook County assistant state’s attorney.
Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email [email protected].
