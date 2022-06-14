News
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
WASHINGTON — A police officer lauded for his bravery during the U.S. Capitol riot testified Monday that a man carrying a Confederate battle flag jabbed at him with the flagpole before joining the mob that chased him up a staircase.
In his first public testimony since the Jan. 6, 2021, siege, Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman described his encounter with the flag-toting Delaware man, Kevin Seefried, and his adult son, Hunter, at their trial on charges that they stormed the Capitol together.
Goodman has been hailed as a hero for leading a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber and up a set of stairs to an area where other officers were waiting. Goodman also directed Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to turn around and head away from the mob.
Goodman recalled seeing Kevin Seefried standing alone in an archway and telling him to leave. Instead, Seefried cursed at him and jabbed at the officer with the base end of the flagpole three or four times without making contact with him, Goodman said.
“He was very angry. Screaming. Talking loudly,” Goodman said. “Complete opposite of pleasant.”
U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is hearing testimony without a jury for the Seefrieds’ bench trial, which started Monday. The Seefrieds waived their right to a jury trial, which means McFadden will decide their cases.
Widely published photographs showed Kevin Seefried carrying a Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol after he and his son entered the building through a broken window.
The charges against both Kevin and Hunter Seefried include a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
During the trial’s opening statements, defense attorneys said the Seefrieds never intended to interfere with the Electoral College vote count.
“Indeed, (Kevin Seefried) was not even aware that the electoral count was happening or was happening in the Capitol,” one of his lawyers, Elizabeth Mullin, told the judge.
Goodman, however, testified that Kevin Seefried was standing next to a rioter who profanely asked where members of Congress were and where they would be counting votes. Goodman said it was clear to him that the rioters were there to disrupt the proceedings.
“Were you concerned for your safety?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brittany Reed asked him.
“Yes,” Goodman said.
Before his encounter with the mob inside the Capitol, Goodman joined other officers in trying to hold back rioters as they clashed with police outside the building.
“It was like something out of medieval times, with one huge force clashing with another opposing force,” Goodman said. “I’ve never seen anything like that ever.”
Goodman said he had to retreat inside the building after getting pepper sprayed and exposed to tear gas deployed by police.
The Seefrieds aren’t charged with assaulting any officers.
Mullin conceded that Kevin Seefried is guilty of two misdemeanor charges that he knowingly entered a restricted building and illegally demonstrated in the Capitol.
Hunter Seefried, then 22, may have acted “stupidly” but didn’t intend to block Congress from certifying the election results, defense attorney Edson Bostic said.
Goodman recalled that Hunter Seefried was smirking but didn’t see him acting aggressively or hear him yelling at police.
“He was just disobeying commands,” Goodman said.
The Seefrieds traveled to Washington from their home in Laurel, Delaware, to hear Trump’s speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6.
They climbed over a wall near a stairwell and scaffolding in the northwest section of the Capitol and were among the first rioters to approach the building near the Senate Wing Door, according to prosecutors. After watching other rioters use a police shield and a wooden plank to break a window, Hunter Seefried used a gloved fist to clear a shard of glass in one of the broken windowpanes, prosecutors said.
In a court filing, prosecutors said the Confederate battle flag that Kevin Seefried brought from home was “a symbol of violent opposition to the United States government.”
Mullin said Seefried didn’t intend “to send any kind of message” by carrying the flag into the Capitol and regrets doing so.
McFadden, whom Trump nominated in 2017, is the only judge to a hold a bench trial for a Capitol riot case so far.
In April, he acquitted New Mexico resident Matthew Martin of misdemeanor charges that he illegally entered the Capitol and engaged in disorderly conduct after he walked into the building.
In March, McFadden acquitted a New Mexico elected official of engaging in disorderly conduct but convicted him of illegally entering restricted Capitol grounds.
McFadden has criticized prosecutors’ handling of Capitol riot cases. He suggested that the Justice Department has been unjustly tougher on Capitol riot defendants compared with people arrested at protests against police brutality and racial injustice after George Floyd’s 2020 murder by a Minneapolis police officer.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly is scheduled to preside over a bench trial for Jesus Rivera, a Pensacola, Florida, man charged with four riot-related misdemeanors. President Bill Clinton nominated Kollar-Kotelly to the court in 1997.
At least four other Capitol riot defendants have bench trials scheduled for this year.
Juries have unanimously convicted five Capitol riot defendants of all charges, a perfect record for prosecutors so far. More than 300 other defendants have pleaded guilty to riot offenses, mostly misdemeanors punishable by no more than one year in prison. Approximately 100 others have trial dates in 2022 or 2023. More than 800 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack.
News
Who Is Hosting The Tony Awardss This Year? Where To Watch Tony Awards?
A film’s success is not inferred by the number of awards or by the box office assortment they get. But by the reaction, they get from their audience. There are so many movies and series that may or may not have done well at the box office. However, they achieved the audience’s love, making the star actors famous.
Nowadays, the internet and reels determine real success. However, awards are still considered an important aspect of anyone’s career, It surely adds up to your CV, right?
What Are Tony Awards?
Tony Awards were started in April 1947 which is almost 75years ago. The awards were founded by Brock Pemberton who is a theatre producer and director. The awards are named after actress, producer, and director Antoinette Perry.
Is This Award Show Famous?
Apparently yes. Tony Awards is considered a milestone if won by a person. It is included in the abbreviation EGOT which classifies as Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. People who have won all four awards once are designated under EGOT.
Philip Michael Thomas was the person who created the term. He had a desire to win these awards.
Who Hosted This Year?
This year the awards were hosted by Ariana DeBose.
She is an American actress, dancer, and singer. She has been seen in the films like Company (2011), Seaside (2018), Hamilton (2020), and West Side Story (2021). Despite this, she has been a theatre artist at heart and has in Hairspray and Company and 2011, Bring it on in 2011 and 2012, Motown: The Musical (2013), Les Miserables (2015), A Bronx Tale (2016), and Summer: The Dona Summer Musical in 2017 and 2018.
She has also participated in So You Think You Can Dance in 2009 and hosted the shows like Saturday Night Live.
Ariana DeBose has won many awards like the British Academy Film Award, Golden Globe Award, Academy Award, and Tony Award. She has also won awards for theatre including Chita Rivera Awards.
Ariana DeBose has also won Critic’s Choice Awards, Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association Awards, Detroit Film Critics Society Awards, and many more.
Where To Watch?
The Tony Awards were streamed live. And, now are available to be watched online on Paramount+ or any CBS local channel.
Records Made In 2022
In Tony Awards, Michael R. Jackson became the first African American person to win a Tony for Best Book of Musical 2008.
Furthermore, after winning Best Producer for A Strange Loop, Jennifer Hudson became the 17th person to get EGOT.
The post Who Is Hosting The Tony Awardss This Year? Where To Watch Tony Awards? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Former Forest Lake shop teacher found guilty of sexual contact with students
A Washington County jury on Friday convicted a former Forest Lake middle school teacher of inappropriately touching two of his students.
James Edward Carter, 58, of Forest Lake, was found guilty on one count each of second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both charges relate to sexual contact with juveniles while being in a position of authority.
Carter, who taught industrial tech at Forest Lake Area Middle School, employed former students to work on projects at his house in exchange for money, food and gifts, according to the November 2020 criminal complaint filed against him in Washington County District Court.
Two boys, who were 14 and 16 at the time, told authorities that Carter had touched them inappropriately on separate occasions “after developing close friendships with each,” the complaint states.
From 2018 until 2020, Carter purchased several unsolicited gifts for the older boy, including a dirt bike, riding gear and clothing, a depth finder for fishing, work boots, snowmobile equipment and a $5,000 lawnmower, the complaint states.
The boys told police that about a dozen boys — all high school-aged — “worked” for Carter on various projects, according to the complaint.
After Carter was charged, the Forest Lake Area School District sent a letter to families informing them of the allegations and asking anyone with information to come forward. Other boys then reported similar conduct, but no additional charges resulted, according to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.
Carter worked in the district from 1999 to 2020, first as an instructional aide and then as a casual worker with Community Education. He started coaching Southwest Junior High School basketball in January 2005 and began teaching in January 2012.
The jury, which took 4 ½ hours to deliberate, found Carter not guilty on one additional count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which alleged his older victim feared great bodily harm at the time of the sexual contact.
On Monday, Washington County prosecutors Keshini Ratnayake and Kayla Wengronowitz commended the boys for reporting the abuse.
“We are incredibly proud of these two individuals for having the courage to come forward,” they said in a statement. “They did so to make sure that what happened to them would never happen to another student.”
Carter is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16 by Washington County District Court Judge Richard Ilkka.
News
Amid legal battle with brother, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos says team ‘will never leave’ Baltimore
In the midst of a lawsuit among members of the Angelos family, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos issued a statement Monday morning asserting that the club “will never leave” Baltimore.
Louis Angelos, the brother of John, brought a lawsuit against his brother Thursday alleging he was trying to seize control of the team and the rest of his father’s holdings. Their 92-year-old father, Peter, has owned the Orioles for nearly three decades. The suit also named their mother, Georgia Angelos, as a defendant.
The lawsuit included the claim from Louis Angelos that John Angelos would consider moving the team to Tennessee if he gained full control. John Angelos has a home there with his wife, a country music singer-songwriter who owns a Nashville-based entertainment company.
But in Monday’s statement, John Angelos reiterated his stance that the Orioles will remain in Baltimore “as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor.”
”Since I was appointed Chairman and CEO according to my parents’ expressed wishes, and voted as the control person for the team by the 30 Major League Clubs, I have taken significant steps to ensure that our beloved franchise’s future remains in Charm City,” Angelos wrote in the statement that dropped the morning after thousands of Paul McCartney fans attended only the second full-fledged concert in Camden Yards’ history.
Louis Angelos’ attorney, Jeffrey E. Nusinov, fired back Monday, rejecting John Angelos’ statement that he was acting on the “expressed wishes” of his parents.
“I’m shocked by John’s statement. Peter Angelos never approved John as control person, chairman, CEO or any other title John has hijacked,” Nusinov said.
In the statement from John Angelos, he said the Orioles will stay in Baltimore “for generations to come” and noted that two months ago, state lawmakers passed a bill allotting $1.2 billion for improvements to the Camden Yards Sports Complex. That investment can only be accessed if the professional teams sign long-term leases.
”Maryland is committed to keeping our team in this great state, and I am equally committed to keeping the Orioles at the heart of our state,” the statement continued.
Alan Rifkin, a former attorney for the Orioles, said he considered the statement from John Angelos to be “sincere and honest.”
“[John Angelos] has said privately and publicly for many years that the Orioles are a Baltimore civic institution and aren’t going anywhere. He’s been clear and consistent about that,” Rifkin wrote in an email. “And, Camden Yards is such an iconic venue that it’s irreplaceable for MLB. I really don’t think there’s anything to these rumors. I would think that people should be confident in what John has said.”
The Orioles’ lease at Camden Yards includes a clause that prevents the organization from relocating, and the stadium was built to replace Memorial Stadium with the goal of preventing another professional franchise from departing. For some Baltimore fans, a 38-year hangover continues after Baltimore Colts owner Robert Irsay moved the NFL team to Indianapolis in 1984, just months after saying he had no intentions of doing so.
But the lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority for the state-owned ballpark expires at the end of next year, and despite lengthy negotiations, there has yet to be an extension. Although ultimately unlikely, rumors of relocation will likely linger until the lease is extended or a new one is signed.
If a new lease were to include a non-relocation agreement, it would keep the team in Baltimore for the duration of the agreement, regardless of who owns the team.
In the lawsuit, Louis Angelos charges that John Angelos “intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles to manage, to sell, or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee without having to answer to anyone.”
An organization headed by former MLB pitcher Dave Stewart is seeking to bring an MLB team to Nashville, but those efforts are focused on attracting an expansion team, not luring away an existing franchise.
Although professional teams sometimes use the threat of relocation as a bargaining chip in financial conversations with public entities, an MLB team actually relocating is incredibly rare. There has only been one MLB relocation in the last 50 years — when the Montreal Expos became the Washington Nationals in 2005.
A potential change in ownership and relocation requires approval from three-quarters of MLB team owners.
In 2020, The Baltimore Sun reported that the owners of major league clubs privately voted to approve John Angelos as the “control person” for the Orioles, signaling the shift in leadership from Peter Angelos to one son.
The lawsuit contends that John Angelos had already begun to take control of the club after his father collapsed in October 2017 due to a failure of his aortic valve. Although Peter Angelos laid out that his sons would make decisions in tandem, Louis Angelos’ lawsuit argues John Angelos began “reversing his father’s policies, operating in secret and plotting his takeover of his father’s estate,” as well as holding Louis Angelos out of decisions.
One such decision was to prevent the sale of the Orioles. After Peter Angelos was deemed “no longer capable of managing his affairs,” the lawsuit said, his wife, Georgia Angelos, 80, decided that selling the Orioles was in the trust’s best interest. But the lawsuit states that John Angelos blocked those attempts — including interest from “one highly credible group of buyers” — to remain in control of the club himself.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday that in repeated conversations with John Angelos, the Orioles’ CEO has said he plans to keep the team in Baltimore, and John Angelos contended that sentiment again Monday in his statement. “There is nothing uncertain about the future of the Baltimore Orioles,” he wrote.
“I want to assure our Orioles players and coaches, our dedicated front office Senior Leadership Team and staff, and our devoted fans, trusted partners, elected, civic, and non-profit leaders, and our entire community, that the Orioles will never leave,” he stated. “From 33rd Street to Camden Yards, the Birds of Baltimore, the iconic team of Brooks, Earl, Jim, Frank, Cal, and Eddie, will forever remain in the only city that our family and our partnership group has called, or will ever call, home — the finest city and birthplace of our national anthem of which we are enduringly proud and to which we are forever committed.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Jean Marbella contributed to this article.
()
Courier Service Business Price Lists – How to Develop a Price List Your Bank Account Can Live With
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
What Role Plays By A Doctor In An Emergency Case? – The Answer
Who Is Hosting The Tony Awardss This Year? Where To Watch Tony Awards?
Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Floor Price Falls to 70 Ethereum ($87,710)
Former Forest Lake shop teacher found guilty of sexual contact with students
All About Securities – Debt, Equity, and Derivative Contracts
Amid legal battle with brother, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos says team ‘will never leave’ Baltimore
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 14
Brahms The Boy 2 Ending Explained
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News7 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion