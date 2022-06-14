‘Original Bitcoin’ Makes Surprise 24% Climb As Crypto Markets See Red

Dubbed to be the “Original Bitcoin,” BSV, or Bitcoin Satoshi Vision skyrockets in the face of a crypto market crash seen in the past 24 hours. BSV is certainly generating a lot of attention from investors as it remains unfazed by the malingering crypto market decline.
BSV shoots to 24% or roughly $55.79 on Tuesday; on the other hand, Bitcoin (BTC) has spiraled down by 11% over the past 24 hours but somewhat diminished in value since Sunday.
A Bitcoin Cash (BCH) hard fork sired the emergence of the Bitcoin SV blockchains and the BSV token, which is referred to as the advanced version of the “Original Bitcoin.” Similar to Bitcoin – but better as the BSV creators claim.
Speed is the ultimate strength of BSV, they say. Bitcoin Satoshi Vision is described to enable incredibly fast and scalable transactions.
BSV has shot up to 24% or around $55.79, Tuesday. Source: BSC News.
BSV – The Original Bitcoin?
The Bitcoin SV blockchain and its token continue Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision to keep the transaction fees affordable or low for its users and dreams to revert Bitcoin to its original form.
Even BSV’s whitepaper closely resembles Bitcoin’s. Craig Wright, the founder of BSV, claims to be the Bitcoin creator himself but has not been able to substantiate this humongous claim as of today.
The BSV creators see how the existing BTC protocol is hugely flawed and unreliable in structure. The BSV proponents believe that improving Bitcoin’s block size can immensely ramp up the chain’s scalability.
BSV Soars Amid Crypto Market Decline
Launched over four years ago, BSV continues to go sky-high in the wake of the decline in the crypto market. This is said to have been fueled by its listing in Huobi Japan, which will support the token and open more opportunities for BSV in Japan, a wider and increasingly lucrative market. The increased trading interest and support seem to have triggered BSV’s gains.
BTC total market cap at $416 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
BSV is currently the 43rd biggest cryptocurrency in market capitalization, beaming at $1.08 billion. However, although the token is soaring, Bitcoin is still more valuable than BSV. Bitcoin has shaved off over 51%, while BSV has lost around 56%.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin Shed 91% Of Its Value Since 2021 High – A Musk Tweet To Pump DOGE?
BSV appears to have been outperforming other digital assets despite the crypto storm, but Bitcoin isn’t the king for nothing – as it firmly holds its throne.
Can BSV beat Bitcoin on its own game? Well, there is only one king, after all. Bitcoin may be rattled and shaken, yet it remains unassailable to this day.
Featured image from CoinGeek, chart from TradingView.com
Bullish CEL price prediction is $0.4873 to $1.5401.
The CEL price will also reach $10 soon.
CEL bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.1733.
In Celsius Network (CEL) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about CEL to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
What is Celsius Network (CEL)?
Celsius Network (CEL) is the native crypto token of Celsius, a crypto banking and financial provider in DeFi. CEL was launched in June 2018 as an ERC-20 token. The blockchain of the Celsius network operates on a modified proof-of-stake consensus.
Celsius is a well-known crypto lender that enables users to avail crypto-collateralized loans. Users can earn rewards and interests by staking CEL tokens. CEL tokens can also be used to back crypto-based loans.
Celsius Network (CEL) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Celsius Network (CEL) is $0.326734 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24,970,745 at the time of writing. However, CEL has increased by nearly 71.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Celsius Network (CEL) has a circulating supply of 423,415,980 CEL. Currently, CEL trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as FTX,Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bybit, Huobi global, Bittrex, Bitstamp, OKX, UniSwap (v2), and HitBTC.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2022
Celsius Network (CEL) holds the 193rd position on CoinGecko right now. CEL price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
The CEL weekly chart shows the falling wedge pattern. In a falling wedge pattern, both the upper trend line which connects the highs and the lower trend line which connects the lows converge downwards. The wedge pattern in general indicates a trend reversal. Especially, the falling wedge signals a bullish reversal.
This pattern indicates a breakout in the price trend towards an upswing. From the above chart, we can interpret that the momentum of the downtrend is slowing down.
Currently, Celsius Network (CEL) is in the range of $0.3256. If the pattern continues, the price of CEL might reach the resistance level of $0.2402 and $0.4240. If the trend reverses, then the price of Celsius Network (CEL) may fall to $0.1776.
Celsius Network (CEL) Support and Resistance Levels
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Celsius Network (CEL).
From the above weekly time frame, the following are the resistance and support levels of Celsius Network (CEL).
Resistance Level 1
$0.4873
Resistance Level 2
$0.8969
Resistance Level 3
$1.5401
Support Level
$0.1733
CEL Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that Celsius Network (CEL) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CEL might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.5401.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Celsius Network (CEL) might plummet to almost $0.1733, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Celsius Network (CEL) is shown in the following chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of CEL is below the cutoff line, it indicates weaker participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Celsius Network (CEL) is shown in the chart above. Currently, CEL is in a bearish state. Notably, the CEL price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Celsius (CEL) at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of Celsius Network (CEL) is at the level of 35.45. This means that CEL is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of Celsius Network (CEL) may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Let us now look at Average Directional Index (ADX) of Celsius Network (CEL). It helps to measure the overall strength of the current trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Celsius Network (CEL). Currently, CEL lies in the range of 41.073 so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Celsius Network (CEL) can be interpreted. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of CEL lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, CEL’s RSI is at the 35.45 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of CEL with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Celcius Network (CEL).
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and CEL are moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and CEL also increases or decreases respectively.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Celsius Network (CEL)might probably attain $10 by 2023.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Celsius Network (CEL) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, CEL might rally to hit $16 by 2024.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2025
If Celsius Network (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, CEL would rally to hit $23.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2026
If Celsius Network (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, CEL would rally to hit $30.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2027
If Celsius Network (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, CEL would rally to hit $37.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2028
If Celsius Network (CEL) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the market volatility, it might drive significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, CEL would hit $43.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Celsius Network (CEL), it would witness major spikes. CEL might hit $49 by 2029.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Fantom ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Celsius Network (CEL) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Celsius Network (CEL) might hit $55 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Celsius Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CEL. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Celsius Network (CEL) in 2022 is $1.5401. On the other hand, the bearish Celsius Network (CEL) price prediction for 2022 is $0.1733.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Celsius ecosystem, the performance of Celsius Network (CEL) would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $8.05 very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that Celsius Network (CEL) is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Celsius Network (CEL)?
Celsius Network (CEL) is the native cryptocurrency of the crypto lending and borrowing platform, Celsius. It was launched as an ERC-20 token in 2018. Holders earn interest on staking CEL.
2. Where can you purchase Celsius Network (CEL)?
Celsius Network (CEL) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include FTX,Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bybit, Huobi global, Bittrex, Bitstamp, OKX, UniSwap (v2), and HitBTC.
3. Will Celsius Network (CEL) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Celsius ecosystem, Celsius Network (CEL) is highly likely to reach its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Celsius Network (CEL)?
On June 4, 2021, Celsius Network (CEL) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.05.
5. Is Celsius Network (CEL) a good investment in 2022?
Celsius Network (CEL) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Celsiusin the past few months, Celsius Network (CEL) is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Celsius Network (CEL) reach $10?
Celsius Network (CEL) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Celsius Network (CEL) will hit $10 soon.
7. What will be the Celsius Network (CEL) price by 2023?
Celsius Network (CEL) price is expected to reach $10 by 2023.
8. What will be the Celsius Network (CEL) price by 2024?
Celsius Network (CEL) price is expected to reach $16 by 2024.
9. What will be the Celsius Network (CEL) price by 2025?
Celsius Network (CEL) price is expected to reach $23 by 2025.
10. What will be the Celsius Network (CEL) price by 2026?
Celsius Network (CEL) price is expected to reach $30 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Coinbase and Gemini also chose to reduce the number of employees.
The platform claims to have tried multiple ways to decrease losses.
As a result of exceptionally challenging market circumstances, BlockFi has chosen to lay off 20% of its workforce. Investors and institutions alike have had a difficult time in the present market.
Crypto.com, for example, recently stated that it would be cutting off 5% of its workforce. Similarly, Coinbase and Gemini chose to reduce the number of employees. The decision was made due to the bear market’s reduced activity and profitability.
Market Conditions Brought Negative Impact
It was also addressed in a blog post by BlockFi’s creators. Team members have had some difficult days, according to the blog. Today may be their hardest because of choice. As a result of the adverse effects of the recent economic downturn, the group decided to go through with their plan, as detailed in their letter.
The statement stated:
“We are reducing our headcount by roughly 20% and the reduction impacts every team at the company. This decision was driven by market conditions that have had a negative impact on our growth rate and a rigorous review of our strategic priorities.”
There have been negative market circumstances since Q1 of 2022, which has led to a severe collapse in the equities and crypto markets. By decreasing marketing expenses and CEO salaries and halting personnel growth, the platform claims to have tried to decrease losses. The group also mentioned a difficult choice and a hard day.
Celsius Network, a major cryptocurrency lending provider in the United States, had frozen withdrawals and transfers due to “extreme” market circumstances. It was the first time since January 2021 that the value of all cryptocurrencies fell below $1 trillion due to the Celsius move. This has sparked concerns about how it would affect other assets or enterprises.
Oftentimes, ideas that can change the lives of many people come as a result of tragic events. As is the case with a developer from Tomsk, named Nikolai Muravyov. The young man experienced an instance of severe trauma, which not only didn’t break his spirit but also helped him find a way to help many people who face mobility-related problems. Nikolay Muravyov explained to our editorial staff how he managed to create a project aimed at improving rehabilitation after strokes.
How did the idea of VR GO come about?
Life itself pushed me to bring this idea into reality. As you may have noticed, I’m in a wheelchair. In 2010, during a friend’s birthday celebration, I unsuccessfully took a trip on a slide with a sports ice sled and crashed my back into a group of trees. As a result – I gained a spinal fracture, three operations, and a long process of rehabilitation.
Due to the injury, I lost the ability to move my legs. The neurosurgeon advised me to use my imagination here. I had to imagine that I was moving my legs. At this point, fans of Quentin Tarantino’s work should recall a fragment from “Kill Bill”, in which Uma Thurman tries to move his toes after a long coma, lying in the back seat of a car parked in a hospital parking lot. These are the tasks that, following the advice of my doctors, I have been doing for a while now. Indeed, this is very energy-intensive. In addition, it’s not easy to remember the movements that you forgot. It was then that I had the idea of creating VR GO.
What is the essence of your startup’s technology?
In VR GO, we use the capabilities of virtual reality to improve the effectiveness of rehabilitation for people who have suffered a stroke. Our developments help to make mental representation more conscious and interesting, due to the gamified format and anatomically correct transmission of movement.
Patients will be able to control the movements of a digital version of themselves and, thanks to the high detail of each virtual world, take them for their own.
More than 60 people have tested the application and each of them left only positive feedback. There have been cases when relatives of patients who were helped by our developments immediately offered a large sum of money for such tools.
To create an alternate, digital reality, we use the most modern VR headsets, as well as non-trivial solutions in the development of our own application. We strive to make the technology as accessible as possible to everyone.
Who is helping you with this project?
I could not have done this alone. My friend and experienced businessman Maxim Zhdanov, as well as cyberneticist Herman Schneider, whom we met at one of the accelerator events, help me in my work. I assembled the project’s team back in 2017 – after attending a virtual reality hackathon. We also have a staff of programmers who are responsible for the technical part of the development.
What are the results of VR GO at the moment and how do you see the future of the project?
We have proven the effectiveness of our project – this is probably the main achievement. In addition, we have acquired connections and even received the support of foreign authorities. For example, we were offered assistance with the release of the project to the European market. All these details of the puzzle help to promote the project.
We’re also planning to launch a mobile application. At this stage, VR GO users will be able to work even through cardboard cutouts– ordinary Google card glasses in which you can install a smartphone. All you need is a modern phone and an inexpensive cardboard cutout costing between $10-20.
How did your fascination with Star Wars begin?
My passion for Star Wars goes back a long way. My fascination was catalyzed at the moment when I realized that my disability pension was not enough for living. To earn money, I started making bespoke helmets and costumes from fantasy films. By the way, I’m not limited to Star Wars. There are also works inspired by other films in my collection, for example, Iron Man.
Today, my hobby has taken on a digital format and I recently entered the NFT market. My works are now presented on the OpenSea marketplace. All income from the sale of NFTs goes to fund the project. Those who wish to help us in creating tools for the rehabilitation of people with motor problems – check out my OpenSea page.
How does the process move from idea to implementation?
Creating helmets is an extremely painstaking job in which every detail is important. First, I work out the idea, and then I look for ways to implement it. In the course of the work, I can refine the idea or change it until I get something really cool. An important place in the process is the choice of design.
Some jobs can take from six months to a year and a half, but it’s worth it. Each helmet is unique. There is no second one exactly like it in the world. Helmet buyers get an exclusive opportunity to interact with the Star Wars universe and become a unique part of it. And so, the idea of the STAR MASTER TROOPER project was born.
Do you ever receive unusual orders? If so, what was the most unusual object you created?
One of the most interesting works has been the R2–D2 robot made of metal. He moves his head and speaks in his own language “pilik pili piuu”. We made him for the teaching staff at the children’s technopark known as “Quantorium”, in which I actually worked as a laboratory assistant teacher.
Our R2-D2 was at the Street Vision Street Art Festival. After that, we put the robot into the hands of the person who financed the work.
Tell us about the creation of STAR MASTER TROOPER helmets. What is the main idea behind the collection?
STAR MASTER TROOPER is partly a fantasy about how stormtroopers might look. At the same time, in the NFT collection, I also paid tribute to the classic look of the heroes.
By the way, the first helmet in digital and physical form went to its buyer from Australia before the start of the sales.
What are NFTs and how do they differ from the huge number of images that are uploaded to OpenSea?
The format of non-fungible tokens helps to confirm the ownership of a unique image through the fixation of information in the blockchain. At the same time, the NFT market offers some of the simplest conditions for the sale and purchase of digital art.
All the images that formed the basis of my tokens are copyrighted; they are presented in a single copy. By the way, all the NFTs are not just graphics, but real physical helmets captured on video. This approach allows the buyer to purchase both the digital and physical forms of the helmet.
Do you have plans for expansion in the NFT market?
There are certainly plans to create new collections. The NFT market is continuing to grow. Analysts predict that by 2025, the industry for NFTs will reach $80 billion. Market expansion is also facilitated by the development of many large companies, including Meta (Facebook).
I plan to develop my NFT initiative in order to use it to scale the VR GO project, through which we will help people who have lost the ability to move.
What would you say to people who have lost hope for the joy of movement?
I would say from personal experience – the loss of hope is a path to nowhere. I’ll give you an example. If I had relaxed in the hospital and not started thinking about alternative ways to improve my condition, there would not have been a VR GO project, which has become for many people the hope for a happy future.
Is there an opportunity to contact you to try out your technology or join in your creativity?
Sure. I’m always open to communication. You can contact me, for example, via Twitter or Instagram. I like to communicate with people with whom we are similar energetically.