Orioles minor league report: Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson impress in first Triple-A action; 2021 draftees perform well

50. Daisuke Kambe

Anime: The Millionaire Detective-Balance: Unlimited

The Millionaire Detective-Balance: Unlimited IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Handsome, Stoic, and Rich

Daisuke Kambe is a remarkable character from The Millionaire Detective anime, and he’s so rich that he buys everything that can make his work easier. we love how he doesn’t care about money since he has unlimited balance. He is Wealthy, Stoic, Handsome, and Hot.

49. Shoto Todoroki

Anime: My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Stoic, Analytical, Friendly, and Strong

Shoto is always quiet and likes to talk a little with anyone, but he is friendly. Although he is calm and looks like a child (morally), he has a wrong side. He is cool whenever he fights against a powerful opponent.

48. Hak Ndodana

Anime: Yona of Dawn

Yona of Dawn IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Hulu Features: Dirty, Beautiful, Lovely, and with a strong sense of life

Hak is Kouka’s Thunder Beast and a surprisingly powerful character in the anime Yona of the Dawn. Although he often ridiculed Jonah, he was faithful to him, and his personality was good and pleasing.

47. Zaraki Kenpachi

Anime: Bleach

Bleach IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Hulu Features: Bloodthirst, Strength, and Care

Zaraki Kenpachi is a character who has made us love Bleach even more, albeit a little. He likes to fight against powerful opponents, but he is a terrible opponent whenever he becomes strong. He is one of the most remarkable characters in the cold.

46. Kilua Zoldyck

Anime: Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter IMDb Ratings: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Hulu Features: Cool, Analysis, Talent, and Evil

Killua is more than the second protagonist in the anime Hunter x Hunter. He is a notorious murderer even though he is young. However, he always maintains his coolness and may get worse sometimes. Hunter X Hunter is worthy of watching the series.

45. Senku Ishigami

Anime: Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Genius, Analysis, Humor, Calmness, and Curiosity

The character does not need to pull harsh words to cool off. Senku is bright, and everything he does is full of confidence. The way he does things, predicts and organizes the program makes him one of the most remarkable characters in anime.

44. Lancer

Anime: Future / Zero

Future / Zero IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Hulu Features: Respectful, lovable, lovable, strong and loyal

Lancer is probably the most remarkable character in the anime Fate / Zero because he respects the rival’s power and never plays dirty. Her integrity, personality, looks, and everything about her are perfect, and she deserved it better, though.

43. Kirito

Anime: Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Features: Cool, Caring, Loved, And Bad

we do not know why people hate Kirito, but we see him as flawed and lovable. He truly loves Asuna, and although he has mothers, he does not view them that way.

Many instances can prove him as a cool one.

42. Senor Pink

Anime: One Piece

One Piece IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Features: Cool, Delightful, And Caring

Senor Pink is the perfect example that no one should judge a person by appearance. Due to his destructive past, he was forced to dress in those kids’ clothes, but everyone still loved him. He is the life of “One piece”.

41. Gilgamesh

Anime: fate/ zero

fate/ zero IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Cool, Strong, Pride, and Pride

Gilgamesh was a fantastic character in the Fate series. He was an excellent villain and the most appreciated one. No matter how powerful the opponent is, he has a supreme personality.

However, he has the power to control them, even though they are insane. Anyway, he is one of the most incredible anime we have ever met.

40. Yami Sukehiro

Anime: Black Clover

Black Clover IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Hot, Stable, Caring, and Loved Smoking

Yami is an exciting character from the Black Clover anime. She is strong, and her character is beautiful.

“Exceed your limits right here, right now.” This is one of my favorite lines from this character arc.

39. Nobara Kugisaki

Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Hot, Strong, and Bad Head

Nobara Kugisaki is the perfect description of a strong female leader, and perhaps the badass would be most appropriate for her. But, unfortunately, being able to withstand any enemy, he gets worse sometimes.

38. Ken Kaneki

Anime: Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Cool, Strong, and Loveable

Kaneki is an example of grief that has plagued mankind since childhood. But when he sees the horrors of this ghostly world, he becomes evil. If you don’t think you’re one of the most incredible anime characters, you probably haven’t seen him kill Jason.

37. Aomine Daiki

Anime : Kuroko’s Basketball

: Kuroko’s Basketball IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Hot Head, Egoistic, Overconfidence, and Skills

Aomine is one of the most remarkable characters from Kuroko’s Basketball, and she is often overconfident in her skills. But it is not surprising when you consider his talent and incredible basketball skills.

36. Hawks

Anime: My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Cool, Beautiful, and Lovely

Hawks is a young man from the MHA anime. He is always calm, and when he is in battle, he judges the enemy ultimately. Hawks is a good guy. He is the protagonist. His personality is unique.

35. Sinbad

Anime: Magi

Magi IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Features: Charismatic, Rich, and Convinced

Sinbad is an attractive and powerful character. His impressive appearance already gives us a relaxed vibe. Still, once we know his personality and a few moments from the anime, we can’t agree on enough that he is one of the most incredible anime characters.

34. Revy

Anime: Black Lagoon

Black Lagoon IMDb Ratings: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Short-tempered, Loved, Loved Blood, Evil, and Smoker

Revy is like a real anime icon of a woman who can bow down to any man with violence or seductive heat. However, her negative side, which should be written as solid leadership for women, makes her the most robust character in this anime series.

33. Motana Kusanagi

Anime: Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell IMDb Ratings: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Streaming platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Features: Cyborg, Bisexual, Intelligent, and Strong

Motoko Kusanagi is the protagonist of the anime character Ghost in the Shell, and the franchise has done an excellent job of making him look cool. His famous robbery, fighting, and sense of humor make him an excellent character.

32. Tsukasa Shishiou

Anime: Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Charismatic, Analytical, Muscular-look, Ruthless, and Caring

Tsukasa is a sad character, but because of his past, he has become the person he is now, and he has become an extraordinary person in a sense. One of the main characters in this anime series seeks revenge and a worthy opponent. However, we think he should take place at least on the list.

31. Naruto Uzumaki

Anime: Naruto

Naruto IMDb Ratings: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Lovely, Sad, Tiny, Hot, the Main protagonist

Naruto was a fantastic character in many situations, such as entering Konoha during the Battle of Pain, entering the Third Ninja War, and a few other times. Still, no one was as cool as when he fought Jigen in Boruto. Naruto is the best anime series and is loved by its fans.

30. Levi

Anime: Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan IMDb Ratings: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Features: Cool, Sturdy, Non-aggressive

Levi was the most remarkable character in Attack on Titan until Eren stole his place last season. His fight with Zeke proved how bad he could be, and overall, we can’t agree with him enough to be one of the most incredible anime.

29. Benimaru Shinmon

Anime: Fire force

Fire force IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Hulu Features: Strong, Badass, and Quiet

Benimariu Shinmon is a fantastic character and certainly one of my favorites from the Fire Force anime. He is calm, relaxed, and not afraid to fight — especially since that decision made him a powerful firefighter.

28. Erza Scarlett

Anime: Fairy Tale

Fairy Tale IMDb Ratings: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Features: Bossy, Badass, Cool, Hot, and Beautiful

Ezra does not need any explanation for why she is the most robust character in the Fairy Tail anime. His cold looks on other organization members, and he can even stop Natsu and Gray from fighting. I’m elementary on him.

27. Yukihira Read

Anime: Food Wars!

Food Wars! IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Cool, Attractive, Caring, and Bad

Yukihira Read! The worst cook ever. His extraordinary moments include handing out 200 plates in 30 minutes after his competition went awry. And, when he challenged Shinomiya in a cooking war, it was a horrible, horrible moment.

26. Sakamoto

Anime: “Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto.”

“Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto.” IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Features: Cool, Doll, and Loves animals

The whole anime idea made Sakamoto look fantastic, and that worked well. All the scenes make him an excellent and perfect character, so there is no other reason.

25. Rengoku Kyojuro

Anime : Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba IMDb Ratings : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Kind, Strong, Cool, Caring, and Lovers of Food

If Rengoku is not the most excellent demon killer, we do not know who he is. he will still be. He cares deeply for everyone, and even when he encounters a powerful opponent, it does not bother him.

We have seen how strong Akaza is, and still, Rengoku fought without retreat (Of course, all Hashira did that). Well, that’s just the way Rengoku is, and when a powerful form is named after him, he knows how bad it is!

24. Khun Aguero Agnis

Anime: The tower of God

The tower of God IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Features: Cool, Smart, Good, and Strong

Khun has a softer side and is the most interesting one because he is the mastermind at the end of the series. we love the way he deceives even the ranker.

23. Oliver Mira Armstrong

Anime: Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood IMDb Ratings: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Hulu Features: Hot Head, Bossy, and Strong

Oliver Armstrong is one of the reasons why FMAB is my favorite anime of all. Bad, hot, and consistently excellent. Especially during the fight, he does not back down and proves why he is the most remarkable character in the anime Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

22. Ryomen Sukuna

Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Cruel, Evil, and Powerful

“Know your place, we cultivate!” This is the most striking line you might have ever heard. In the anime history filled with fantastic anime characters, Sukuna is loved by the fandom. Mahito’s domain expansion status always gives me goosebumps.

21. Spike Spiegel

Anime: Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop IMDb Ratings: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Hot, Strong, Cool, and Loves Smoking

Spike Spiegel is the perfect MC definition as he keeps his character strong and does not play a hero all the time. He is strong and always fighting in a terrible way. He’s one of the most incredible anime characters. Cowboy bebop is one of the best in anime history.

20. Eren Jaeger

Anime: Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan IMDb Ratings: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Features: Hot, Stable, and Determined Head

Seriously, after watching the first half of last season. It’s like you scored 100 out of 10, and the character’s growth is insane. The situation since he blew up Zachary and escaped from prison to save the Eldian empire shows just how Eren can get the best out of him. Attack on Titan is worthy of watching series.

19. Kise Ryouta

Anime: Kuroko’s Basketball

Kuroko’s Basketball IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Playful, lovable, caring, and highly talented

Although Kise was not a shiny person compared to other anime players, there was one moment in which he proved to be the greatest basketball player. He copied all the movements of the Generation of Miracles players and almost won the game alone. That one moment was enough to tell how beautiful the character was.

18. Alucard

Anime : Hellsing

: Hellsing IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Strong, Blood Thirsty, and Badass

“Dracula” in retrospect, you get Alucard, and we don’t know what it has to do with him being an excellent anime actor. Well, people who watch Hellsing / Ultimate will find out how ugly and cocky you are.

17. Sasuke Uchiha

Anime: Naruto

Naruto IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Cool, Smart, Egoistic, and Strong

Sasuke may have been one of the most hated characters, but remember, he almost drove the anime. He is an anti-hero, and we love him even in his negative role.

16. Rider

Anime: Fate / Zero

Fate / Zero IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Hulu Features: Strong, Cool, Funny, Charismatic, and Ambitious

The rider from Fate / Zero is one fantastic character that is a favorite of many people in the first part of the series. The Iskander conquered the world, and his ideas make sense. He is crazy about it.

15. Tatsuya Shiba

Anime: Irregular at Magic High School

Irregular at Magic High School IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Analysis, Cool, Sophisticated Sister, and Strong

Tatsuya Shiba is nicknamed “Godsuya” by fans worldwide, and if you read simple novels, you will end up as one of your favorite and most excellent anime characters. He copes with every situation by calming himself down and calmly.

14. Gojo Satoru

Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Strong Asf, Beautiful, Caring, Funny, and Badass

This guy doesn’t even need an introduction, to be honest. In a significantly less time frame, Gojo earned much fame and love from the viewers. His powerful personality makes him everyone’s favorite.

13. Dracule Mihawk

Anime: One Piece

One Piece IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Features: Cool, Strong, Dignified, and Beautiful

The Mihawk is one of the few One Piece characters that captures the audience’s heart even after appearing only a few times throughout the series. He is the most honorable and influential man in the world. However, he looks fantastic and ugly whenever he starts fighting.

12. Shanks

Anime: One Piece

One Piece IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Features: Careful, Bad, Strong, Loved, and Like to Drink

He stopped the fantastic fist at Akainu with one hand and stopped the Marineford battle with just a word. No matter how evil the character is, it is one of the reasons to watch the show.

11. Mugen

Anime: Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo IMDb Ratings: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Hulu Features: Hot, Strong, Bad, and Cold Head

Wouldn’t this character be beautiful if he had a voice like Zoro from One Piece? However, it is not, but somehow, the character’s coolness is enhanced by his voice and his coldness, bad times, and each moment makes him one of the most incredible anime characters.

10. The Archer

Anime: Future / Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works

Future / Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Strong, Badas, and has dark skin

Archer is the worst character in Fate / overnight stay: Unlimited Blade Works. However, he is the sole reason which makes the anime interesting till the very end.

What a character! The ending is about the characters’ ideas, and Archer’s character is well written. Another character is more excellent than Archer.

9. Morel

Anime: Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter IMDb Ratings: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Hulu Features: Calm, Cool, Bad, and Wise

Morel is the most remarkable character in all anime, and he is never the most respected. we will not lie; at first, he looked disabled but badly. But, who could have guessed he was the worst and coolest in anime?

8. Escanor from Seven deadly sins ban

Anime: Seven Deadly Sins ban

Seven Deadly Sins ban IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Strong, Proud, and Cool

First of all, we want to applaud the person who created this character, and we can wonder what happened to this head. Escanor is an excellent anime character. He was super cool in his fight with Estarossa, and He is a strong and powerful one in the whole series. And Seven deadly sins is a beautiful anime series.

7. Minato Uzumaki

Anime: Naruto

Naruto IMDb Ratings: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: cool, powerful, caring, and smart

Minato is known for its “Yellow Flash of Hidden Leaf” and the coolest Hokage ever. He leaves all shinobi speechless and helpless with his ingenuity and fighting ability. While fighting the Nine-Tails, we saw him plan in a few minutes against the undefeated Tobi.

6. Saitama

Anime : One Punch Man

: One Punch Man IMDb Ratings: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Cool, Funny, Strong, and Bad

Saitama is the most incredible anime character. Although One Punch Man was a middle ground, Because of Saitama. He became a fun hero, talking with cool jokes, and whatever he did, he looked fantastic. So, Saitama is fun to be with. He is also one of the most admired characters from One punch man.

5. Roronoa Zoro

Anime: One Piece

One Piece IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Features: No Sense of Guidance, Badass, Loyalty, Stong and Lovers of Swords

If Zoro is not the most incredible anime character, then who? One scene from the Thriller Bark arc where he takes Luffy’s pain and stands after losing all his blood shows how determined, and loyal Zoro is. we can’t put how well Zoro is written, and he is solid. Every moment he is also rude, and he is excellent with every word he says.

4. Madara Uchiha

Anime: Naruto

Naruto IMDb Ratings : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Strong af, Egoistic, and Cool

Who did not know Madara the Legend? He is one of the most remarkable characters from the Naruto anime, and the way he takes the whole Shinobi army with five pages alone makes him a bad character.

3. Kakashi Hatake

Anime: Naruto

Naruto IMDb Ratings: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Dating, Calmness, Analysis, Skill, and Care

Our team sensei is an amazingly cool character who copied thousands of tricks and can deal with any enemy directly. He is a great, loving, and adorable person.

2. Tobirama Senju

Anime: Naruto

Naruto IMDb Ratings: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Features: Cool, talented asf, and Racist

Tobirama Senju may be a patriotic hater of Uchiha, but in reality, he is a highly talented ninja who developed many strategies that inspired many ninjas of the new generation. He is indeed my favorite Hokage.

1. Guts

Anime: Berserk

Berserk IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Features: Strong, calm, determined, and awesome

Guts are probably the most excellent main character I’ve ever seen. He was broken because the one person he trusted back-stabbed him. Yet, he is so brave and powerful that he kills a troop of hundred people despite his wounds.

