Peaky Blinder Season 6 Ending Explained: Is Peaky Blinders Over?

Peaky Blinders, one of the most-watched and popular series, has dropped its season 6. Yet again has developed a stir among all the fans like in its previous seasons. Thus, we are here to explain to you the Ending of season 6 which has a lot to show, and why it has such hype. But before you start reading this article where we have explained the ending.

Season 6 Ending Explained

Season 6 of this extraordinary show namely Peaky Blinders is filled with twists, drama, politics, and even supernatural elements. The aftermath of World War 1 is still visible in the series because it was set post-world war. Season 6 of the series is majorly devoted to Tommy Shelby’s death due to tuberculosis. Due to this, he tries to mend his relationships with friends and family. Tommy while on the verge of dying gets a glimpse of Ruby and realized that the doctor who treated him is an ally of fascist leader Oswald Mosley which is the smart way to keep him alive. Since Helen McCrory who played Aunt Polly in the series died in 2021.

Therefore to end her part in the first episode of this season it is shown that Aunt Polly has been killed by IRA but her presence looms over till the end as in the series finale the gang gets their revenge by providing fake information to IRA informant Billy. Her presence is also felt as the cousins Michael and Tommy have become enemies Polly declared in season 5 that one of them will die and the reason for that will be the other one and this indeed comes true when Tommy shoots Michael. The series ended with a horse just like it started with a horse as it has been a very important part of the plot.

End Of Peaky Blinders

Sadly season 6 marks the end of the Peaky Blinders series. But then the good news is that Peaky Blinders is still there to say and you can expect to see all the cast once again as Knight himself told Deadline that Peaky will end with a movie that he planned since the beginning. So, you don’t have to be sad at least for now.

About Peaky Blinders

Steven Knight created Peaky Blinders a historical, fictional British crime drama series that is set in Birmingham, England. Peaky Blinders in the series is referred to the criminal gang of the same name. The series follows their exploits post First World War to be precise 1919. This gang – cum- family makes money through illegal betting, protection, and the black market. The gang is based (not completely) on a real youth gang of the same name that was active in the city.

This series won several awards and nominations like the BAFTA TV Award(best drama series), BAFTA TV Craft Awards for Best Director(fiction), Best Photography and Lighting(fiction), RTS Programme Awards(best drama series, National Tv Awards(best drama series and best actor) and many more.

The Cast

The cast of the epic drama series consists of some impactful actors who are one of the reasons for the show’s craze. It includes Sam Neil, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, and, Sophie Rundle. Additionally, Tom Hardy, Joe Cole, Charlie Creed-Miles, David Dawson, Charlotte Riley, and Ian Peck are also there.

Where to Watch The Episodes?

The BAFTA Winner for Best Drama Peaky Blinders’ last season contains 6 episodes whose timeline ranges between 55 minutes to 1 hour and 22 minutes. The last season and other seasons of Peaky Blinders are available on Netflix to be streamed. However, the last season was aired on 10th June on Netflix. It can also be watched on BBC iPlayer

