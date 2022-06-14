Finance
Personal Finance Software Review of Quicken Product Offerings
In this article I would like to conduct a personal finance software review of the Quicken product offerings designed for personal use. There are several personal finance software products on the market that do wonderful jobs of helping families manage their finances, but I am most familiar with Quicken as I have been a user of its products for over eight years. I have been completely satisfied with the features Quicken provides and would like to review and compare the benefits that its product offerings deliver.
Quicken Starter Edition
Formerly known as Quicken Basic, the Quicken Starter Edition is an excellent solution for individuals who will be using personal finance software for the first time. The three main features the Quicken Starter Edition delivers are: (1) balancing of your checkbook electronically, (2) tracking how you spend your money by being able to categorize purchases, and (3) monitoring and updating all your investment and banking accounts in one place. It basically provides a “one-stop shop” for all of your personal finance concerns.
Quicken Deluxe
Although the Quicken Starter Edition is a fantastic product, I believe the average family considering a personal finance software product should start with Quicken Deluxe. The reason is that, in addition to offering all of the features of the Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe provides the capability to download banking and investment account transactions automatically. This makes reconciling your checking account, as well as your other accounts, extremely simple. In addition, Quicken Deluxe allows you to create savings goals and track their progress, store statements and records electronically, and plan for a new home, a baby, or retirement. For most families, this is the best place to start.
Quicken Premier
For those families who manage their own investments and require additional tools to monitor and measure their progress, Quicken Premier is the perfect solution. Quicken Premier offers all of the wonderful features from Quicken Deluxe plus several others, including: (1) generating various investment performance reports, (2) analyzing and optimizing your portfolio with special tools, (3) generating Schedule A, B, and D tax reports, and (4) setting investment alerts to notify you when certain conditions are in place. A truly remarkable tool for the do-it-yourself investor!
Quicken Home & Business
The three software solutions above are all excellent choices, but if you own your own business, none of these will be sufficient for the additional monitoring and record keeping required of you. Enter Quicken Home and Business. Though not as powerful a solution as Intuit’s QuickBooks products, it is the perfect choice if you have a small business with no payroll requirements, or especially for a part time business. In addition to providing all of the wonderful features of Quicken Premier, Quicken Home and Business allows: (1) tracking and categorizing of both business and personal expenses, (2) creating customized estimates and invoices, (3) generating profit and loss reports, (4) tracking vehicle mileage and other Schedule C items, and (5) monitoring upcoming bills and unpaid invoices. If you are considering a small part-time business, this solution is perfect to get you started.
In conclusion, Quicken offers a wonderful lineup of products that are designed to meet the varying needs that different families require. This personal finance software review has aimed to provide you with a basic overview of each product to help you decide which solution would be most appropriate for your family. Hopefully this discussion convinces you of the incredible value personal finance software delivers to its users. I can only speak from personal experience.
Finance
Fire Damage Restoration – Some Important Tips to Remember!
A fire accident on any property is a recipe for disaster. Surviving it is one thing, but the inevitable restoration efforts are quite another. At a time when you are in shock, it can be difficult to take appropriate measures to ensure the fire doesn’t spread to other areas around the property.
But fire damage restoration is a necessity which every property owner has to deal with in order to restore their premises to a condition which is fit for human habitation. There are some useful tips that can help you handle the challenging task of a fire damage restoration on a property.
Remain Calm
The most important thing to remember is to ensure that the owner of the affected property is calm and organized before embarking on the demanding task of a fire damage restoration project. This task requires extreme care and patience to ensure the fire doesn’t spread.
Handle The Soot And Smoke
The walls of a property are most affected by the smoke and soot caused by a fire. Before cleaning the walls that have accumulated smoke and soot, it is best to determine the full extent of the damage caused. If the walls are extensively damaged, then you should contact professional restorers and wait, otherwise you are risking your life and your property to further damage.
Ensure Water Removal
Fire suppressants and water are most commonly used to put out a fire on a property. The water which is used to extinguish the fire should be drained from the premises as soon as possible, as the presence of stagnant water can serve as the ideal habitat for the growth of bacteria and mold. This will only further damage your property and make it unsuitable for living. Professional services for water removal in San Diego should be employed to ensure thorough water removal.
Access and Evaluate Damage To Property
It is important to evaluate the materials, subfloors, etc in a property to determine whether they are safe or not. A careful examination will outline the fixtures and essentials which can be salvaged, and which are beyond repair.
Employ Professionals
Fire damage restoration is a task that requires professional follow up in order to make sure the affected property is treated properly. Along with careful evaluation, restoration professionals follow up with a final documentation of the property to determine it safe for habitation.
By employing expert providers of restoration and cleaning services in San Diego, a property owner can be sure of having his/her home restored effectively, through professional skilled assistance.
Finance
The Benefits Of An ISP
If you need internet access for home or at the office, use a reputable ISP (internet service provider) to take the stress away from all your internet issues, hosting issues and more. Briefly, an ISP supplies access to the internet by making use of connectivity services. This may be in the form of dial up methods, web hosting functions or a mix of both of these.
Using an ISP can mean that you can negotiate a speedy service, allowing you quick response periods when searching the net for information, products and services. These companies use advanced and high-tech, innovative technology to ensure their clients receive fast response from their internet connections. Using an ISP also means that when you have trouble with your internet connection or related issues you have a source or contact point where your complaints or problems can be relayed and immediately dealt with.
Another great benefit of using an ISP is cost, having an ISP will allow you to choose a structured plan that will not only suit your individual needs and meet your business requirements but you can also choose a pricing plan that will suit your individual preferences too. Investigate and compare services and prices of various ISP’s as they can vary depending on the size of the ISP and what kind of services they offer.
The most beneficial aspect of using an ISP is the technical support that you receive from your chosen company. Technical support can be one of the most important factors when trying to run a business online or a successful business from home. Usually an ISP will have a 24-hour helpdesk phone number, or you can contact them via email at any time, and if they are a good ISP service, you will experience assistance and a solution to your problem quickly.
Before you choose an ISP service, determine what you will require from your service and let your ISP service know, see if they can meet your demands and expectations. It is a recommendation that you do some research on your chosen ISP, to ensure they are a reputable and competent organization. There are many different companies to choose from, the internet is a good source of information, where you can review and compare services by visiting ISP web sites. Your chosen ISP service should also be able to deliver excellent security and virus protection, ensure that you get all these services and more from your chosen ISP. Choose an ISP that will deliver top technical assistance and speedy internet connections at affordable prices.
Finance
Bad Credit Consolidation Loans: How To Find A Lending Company
Some of us have accumulated several debts over a period of time and find them difficult to re-pay. Well, getting bad credit consolidation loans is an excellent solution around this. There has been an increase in popularity with consolidation loans over the past few years and there is a surprisingly large number of lending institutions ready to offer a helping hand. The types of consolidation loans on offer are vast and flexible to each client.
Normally, the best way to pay off several debts is to find another loan with a lower interest rate. This effectively means that the balance of your debts will decrease while only a single lump sum will be due each month. It is not easy to find such loans, but with the proper research of the lending institutions in your locality, you can get one that will offer you very good rates.
It is important to find out if you can get a personal loan with your employer or a credit union. Most employers are willing to give their employees a total sum of the debts they owe as a lump sum loan. Typically, the interest rates charged are much less, but it is good to consult with the appropriate persons involved in order to get constructive feedback.
Most credit unions are willing to give loans for bad credit if your paycheck is set to pay it directly. Therefore, be on the look out for such loans as they can assist you to pay off those debts with high interest rates. They not only clear up your debts but they clear them quickly.
Several credit unions and banks are willing to offer loans off your car. This deal also includes those with bad credit hence if you own a car, it can be a very good way of clearing up your debts. But ensure that you keep your car safe and properly maintained, and it is wise to consider the year model because some banks can turn down a loan request if the car model is too old.
Therefore, the older the car, the more interest you will pay hence compare your existing debts with this kind of loan before allowing the bank to verify ownership and appraise the car.
It is also good to take a closer look at your home before going to apply for a loan. This is because home equity can get you a better, lower interest consolidation loan. Depending on the size of your equity, you can take out a loan that lasts as long as thirty years and this would be the most effective way of clearing all your bad credit. But with the housing and property market slump, this has become a diminishing source of loans.
Thus, with the several methods of clinching bad credit consolidation loans, it is wise for you to do comprehensive research to find the best rates available. Scout the internet because most reputed lending institutions have a web presence. Remember that debt consolidation does not actually lower the total amount of debt, it only changes the circumstances required to pay it hence making life a bit easier.
