Blockchain
Plugin Partners With Inclusive Growth Chain to Implement the ‘Project Pollution Check’
The Plugin and Inclusive Growth Chain have collaborated to implement the ‘Project Pollution Check’. The Pollution Check is designated to collect and tabularize the data regarding air pollution. And further help end-users like air purifier producers, realtors, and the environment conversalists both in public & private sectors.
In this context, let’s investigate the Plugin and Inclusive Growth Chain partnership and the way the ensuing blockchain-based answers will assist to enhance real-time air-pollutants tracking and ease the development of specific blockchain outcomes.
Today, poor ambient air quality is one of the most crucial public health concerns around the globe. Exposure to polluted air causes more than 6.6 million premature deaths each year and makes up close to 8% of the global burden of disease. What’s more, exposure to air pollutants reaches far beyond respiratory illnesses. Research shows that there are links between air pollution and non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer, and more recently COVID-19 health outcomes.
While air quality is a global sustainability issue with varying severity and effects across nations, there’s a need to adopt novel approaches to manage the issue. One approach to the problem is technology. Leveraging tech will help overcome factors that put pressure on ambient air quality.
On that note: blockchain technology and its novel use cases holds a lead position in helping track air pollution in real-time using data feeds from authoritative off-chain sources.
Plugin & Inclusive Growth Chain: Who they are and what they offer
Plugin is a decentralized oracle platform providing cost-efficient solutions to smart contracts that run on the XDC Network Ecosystem. The novel solution focuses on providing cost-efficient solutions to users that need reliable data on their smart contracts. And being a fork of Chainlink open-source technology built to benefit the XDC Network Blockchain Ecosystem, Plugin enables smart contracts to communicate seamlessly with the outside world and store data gathered from reliable partners. Plugin guarantees dedicated support, reliable data feeds, thoroughly tested platform for quality, and enterprise-grade service level agreements.
On the other hand, Inclusive Growth Chain (IGC) is an integrated blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning platform that seeks to address social and environmental problems. Recently, the organization won the top prize for creating a blockchain-enabled platform that aggregates air pollution data with high accuracy and at minimal costs. The platform also works with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in India, helping redistribute value chain gains to farmers.
Plugin—Inclusive Growth Chain Partnership
Through the Plugin—IGC partnership, the entities will work towards implementing the “Project Pollution Check”. Given the benefits to be accrued upon launching the project, it has been touted as a more impactful decentralized application on the XDC network, which leverages PLI.
So, what’s “Project Pollution Check”?
Pollution check is a blockchain-enabled use case that allows air pollution tracking and tracing in real-time. Conceptualized by IGC, the project proposes to collect real-time data on air pollution, helping users with air pollution-related health issues or allergies make appropriate decisions. Worth noting, that the solution will be available to users across the globe.
In this project, the Plugin will act as an oracle service to bridge the data (Air pollutants) from the external world into a decentralized application. What’s more, the air pollution tracking and tracing application will target end-users like real estate properties provider and developers, real estate buyers, air purifier companies, and government agencies tasked with protecting the environment.
For real estate property providers and developers, Pollution checks will help them decide where to construct housing that meets their client’s air quality index (AQI) requirements. As well, this may help with pricing real estate properties—that is, areas with lower AQIs can fetch a premium as compared to those with significantly higher AQIs.
On the other hand, Pollution-check will help real-estate buyers determine—in real-time— the pollutant levels in an area prior to making purchase decisions. To illustrate, Pollution-check will help families with kids and elderly members to avoid buying or renting homes in areas whose air has high levels of carbon monoxide.
Air purifier companies will also leverage the solution. With accurate data on pollution in different locations, air purifier companies may tailor their services and offer models that are most effective for specific regions. This will help reduce air pollution-related issues for clients in different locations.
Government agencies tasked with safeguarding the environment can leverage Pollution-check to pass laws on appropriate mechanisms to reduce air pollution. For instance, government agencies may introduce policies favoring the increase of electronic vehicles. This will help reduce air pollution resulting from diesel and petrol-powered engines.
That said, what other areas will the Plugin and IGC partnership touch on?
Well, in addition to “project pollution-check”, IGC and Plugin also plan to collaborate on other solutions in the Private & Public Blockchain space. IGC will also avail Big data, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence expertise on a demand basis, helping strengthen Plugin’s technology landscape.
As well, plugin seeks to onboard IGC as a masternode operator following the MOU. This will happen after consultations with respective network community members.
While air pollution remains a major concern around the globe, the inception of novel technologies through the PLI-IGC partnership holds the potential to reduce and reverse some resulting effects. For example, the inception of “Pollution check” holds significant potential in mitigating air pollution-related issues. By allowing real-time checking of air pollution levels in different locations, the solution will enable end-users like real estate property providers and developers, real estate buyers, air purifier companies, and government agencies to make appropriate decisions.
As well, the PLI-IGC partnership helps leverage each firm’s capabilities to boost their respective abilities.
Crypto Market Notices Over $600 Million in Liquidation As BTC Falls Below $25,000
As of December 2020, the price of BTC dropped to about $25,000. Recently, the same occurrence took place in the crypto market. As a result, most altcoins are experiencing a price plunge, resulting in over $600 million in liquidation.
Rundown Of BTC Price In June
BTC looked promising at the dawning of June, hitting a selling price of over $32,000, being its all-week high. Hours later, there was a sudden slump in prices, bringing its selling price to around $30,000. Despite several attempts to push beyond this price, Bitcoin could only remain slightly below it.
This went on for days until the end of the first week of June. However, before the end of the period, the price finally rose to the coveted $30,000. The occurrence created a green bar that broke past the longest bar of the nine successive weekly bearish candles.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin Shed 91% Of Its Value Since 2021 High – A Musk Tweet To Pump DOGE?
This led to a drastic increase in its price, having an additional $1,000 to its initial price. At the time, the asset sold for more than $31,000. Moreover, its market capitalization was approximately $600B, dominating the other coins by over 46%.
Bitcoin Drops Below $25K, Liquidating $600M
In the last seven days, there have been many changes to pick out in the crypto market. It was reported that as of last week, the price of Bitcoin surged to over $32,000. Somehow, BTC failed to retain this price. As such, its selling price retarded by some few thousand dollars, selling at a price lower than $25,000.
The bearish trend began last weekend, and currently, BTC sells at a price just below $23,000. This is the first time in the past 18 months since BTC experienced a similar price drop.
Moreover, the bearish price movement has also affected significant coins like Ethereum. Before now, drawing from a week ago, the price of ETH was approximately $2,000. However, from the current state of the crypto market chart, ETH sells for above $1,200. This is the all-time high of Ethereum in 2018, the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world.
Altcoins Plunged In Prices
The bearish trend of the Bitcoin price is already affecting the rest altcoins. As BTC drops by 10% to 11%, many altcoins fall by double-digits, turning the crypto market red. The crypto market’s affected altcoins are Eth, ADA, SOL, and more.
Suggested Reading | Ether Drops Below $1,400, Pummeled By US Inflation And Difficulty Bomb Setback
The red deep is large for TRON, as it’s down 21% on a 7-day basis. However, the gross accumulation in liquidation due to the bearish trend in the market sums up to $500 million.
Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain Economy Istanbul Makes Grand Impact With the Top Names
The World’s Top Blockchain Event To Have On Your Radar is approaching!
After 2 years of Covid-19 pandemic, Blockchain Economy Summit is again back in Istanbul on July 27-28, 2022 in one of Istanbul’s most prominent and renowned venues: Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel. The summit’s 2-nd Turkey edition was the last major blockchain conference held in Turkey before pandemic, and now Summit’s 4-th edition will be the first one to gather the crypto community on the bridge between Europe and Asia after the pandemic.
The Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit unveiled its first speaker line-up with top industry experts, famous stars and influential names.
The first line-up of the speakers joining the event includes:
- Alex Bornyakov – The Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine
- Carl Runefelt – Entrepreneur, Crypto Investor, Forbes under 30, 1 million followers on Twitter
- Emre Aydın – Turkish Popstar
- Michael Saylor – CEO of MicroStrategy
- Engin Altan Düzyatan – Turkish Film and Television Star
- Lou Yu – Head of Kucoin Labs
- Eren Özkan – Vice President at Mastercard Turkey
- Hamza Yardımcıoğlu – Famous TV producer and author
- Russ Batyrshin –Director of Global Business Development at Deepcoin
- Burak Köse – Co-Founder of Uzmancoin (event’s strategic partner)
- Johann Polecsak – Co-Founder and CTO of QANplatform
and others.
Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit is a blockchain and crypto conference with engaging activities and speaker sessions designed to spread the knowledge of cryptocurrencies. The future of finance: Bitcoin, Web 3, NFTs, Metaverse, De-Fi, mining, regulation of cryptocurrencies, making money through investing and trading on cryptocurrencies, the implementation of blockchain technology in businesses and government, and much more are to be discussed on the Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit Stage.
Panel discussions, keynote sessions, fireside chat sessions, industry focused exhibition, NFT Art Gallery, Grand Istanbul Crypto Bazaar will also allow participants to understand the value propositions of the projects and brands, contact relevant services and realize potential business connections and partnerships. Gate.io, KuCoin, Deepcoin, XT.com, Woo network, Sport Investing and MoonGaming are just some of the companies that are listed among the sponsors of the largest blockchain conference to be held in the country with around 14 million crypto owners.
On July 28 2022, only the first 1,000 standard pass holders will have a chance to join the ultimate Closing Party of the Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit featuring internationally renowned DJ and producer Mahmut Orhan.
Apply the code for a 10% discount code on the standard passes: BEIST2022
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Ethereum Drops Below $950 On Uniswap Overnight
Ethereum Key Takeaways:
– ETH prices have plummeted below $1300
– Selling pressure intensifies, which triggers the decline.
– Dire price forecasts for ETH
Having lost about 20 percent of its value over the past 24 hours and hovering around $1,200 on Monday morning, many crypto investors and market observers are prepared for a massive Ether decline back into the triple digits.
On the decentralized exchange Uniswap, however, it occurred late Sunday night, albeit momentarily, as ETH retreated below the spot price, relative to other exchanges, to $950.
The duration of the sell-off saw ETH’s liquidation price dropping from $1,200 to $875.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin Shed 91% Of Its Value Since 2021 High – A Musk Tweet To Pump DOGE?
$ETH went to $945 on uniswap pic.twitter.com/XybAcnkMCH
— Ash WSB (@ashwsbreal) June 13, 2022
Whale Dumps Over 65K ETH
A whale unloaded over 65,000 ETH into the market for numerous “stablecoins,” including Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and DAI, at approximately 3:00 am UTC.
The big sell-off observed on the worldwide market has a significant impact on the ETH price. Tuesday’s trade price for ETH is $1,160.20, up 35 percent in the last seven days, according to statistics from Coingecko.
The market value falls below $1300 as the death spiral approaches the upcoming support at $1000. Analysts are currently pondering if Ethereum’s market price would drop below $1,000 or see a bullish reversal.
As the price was much lower compared to the spot rate on other exchanges, which hovered around $1300 at the time, the ETH overselling was closely tracked on Crypto Twitter.
Ethereum Flash Crash Tied To Debt Payoff
A piece of evidence indicated that the whale sold its ETH holdings to settle over $73 million in debt at DeFi’s Oasis.app lending platform. Throughout the period of the selloff, the liquidation price of ETH dropped from $1,200 to $875. Nonetheless, it was a momentary flash crash for Uniswap, and the price recovered in tandem with the rest of the market.
i think so
— DCF GOD (@dcfgod) June 13, 2022
Why this whale’s massive ETH spill is significant? Such swings might be damaging to token prices under unfavorable market conditions, particularly during strong downtrends. Therefore, major position holders must exercise caution while selling their positions on exchanges and decentralized platforms.
Suggested Reading | Ether Drops Below $1,400, Pummeled By US Inflation And Difficulty Bomb Setback
ETH total market cap at $148 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
ETH’s technical indicators, such as the RSI, are currently well into oversold territory. Despite the possibility of a slight rebound to the upside, the bear market is only intensifying, indicating that Ethereum and all other cryptocurrencies are expected to continue feeling the pinch for some time.
Meanwhile, Ether’s rise to $950 was quick, indicating that there was sufficient demand for the tokens at that level. Yet another research, this one from veteran trader Peter Brandt, predicted ETH would drop to $650 within the next few weeks.
Featured image from Blockworks, chart from TradingView.com
