Blockchain
Possible Outcomes Of A Dovish Vs Hawkish Fed
Bitcoin shed over 15% in the last 24 hours to around $21k and the whole crypto market sank below $1 trillion on Monday. Whether this gloomy start of the week will be followed by even more downside or some relief, could depend on next week’s meeting of the US Federal Reserve (FED).
Related Reading | Crypto Markets Lose $100 Billion As Bitcoin Drops Below $26K – More Pain Ahead?
Dovish Or Hawkish?
The US is seeing the largest year-on-year increase of the Consumer Price Index since December 1981. Inflation has not been “flattening out” as Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected in May.
Many analysts think this calls for a hawkish Fed and have predicted the next interest raise hike to be higher than previously announced. But others think that the Fed is not likely to surprise investors with a higher hike, so a hawkish scenario is still doubtful.
Nevertheless, the fear of recession is here and so is the bear market.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic explained in a note shared by Bloomberg why the next move could remain dovish:
“Friday’s strong CPI print that led to a surge in yields, along with the sell-off in crypto over the weekend, are weighing on investor sentiment and driving the market lower… However, we believe rates market repricing went too far and the Fed will surprise dovishly relative to what is now priced into the curve.”
But JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli thinks the opposite and expects a 75bps increase.
Meanwhile, Guy LeBas explained the mechanics of what happens at an FOMC meeting, stating that “Most of the time there are two realistic choices–“A” and “B”–but in times of extraordinary change or volatility, there are sometimes more. Incidentally, archived teal books are available here for the curious.”
“I am willing to bet that Option A is a 50bps rate hike with hawkish guidance for a faster pace of hikes thereafter. Option B is a 75bps hike with neutral guidance. Option C, if it’s serious, probably includes a faster pace of balance sheet runoff.”
LeBas took into account a WSJ article that also claimed the “troubling inflation reports” could lead to a surprise 75bps interest rate hike by the Fed.
The WSJ article quotes “Two consumer surveys have also shown households’ expectations of future inflation have increased in recent days,” previous statements by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, and the analysis of several Wall Street forecasters.
On one hand, Powell had said: “What we need to see is clear and convincing evidence that inflation pressures are abating and inflation is coming down. And if we don’t see that, then we’ll have to consider moving more aggressively.” This could paint a 0.75bps scenario if we take into account the inflation reports.
Nevertheless, LeBas thinks that “Option A and B are both good possibilities for June. I lean towards A (hawkish 50) as most probable.”
50 basis points is only “Hawkish” if this is a hawk: pic.twitter.com/eyZzuXVzyv
— Graham Sanders (@geswolfcrest) June 13, 2022
Similarly, a Twitter user added that it is a tough situation:
“A. The Fed sticks with 50bps. Market sees them as too slow and not serious enough.
B. The Fed does 75bps. Market sees them as panicking and going against their word from 2 weeks ago.
Market falls either way.”
But the analyst Michaël van de Poppe is also leaning toward “option A”:
“J.P. Morgan expecting 75bps hike for Wednesday. I would say that’s likely not going to happen and 50bps or lower is going to call the reverse on Bitcoin.”
Several investors seem to agree with the “market falls either way” conclusion.
Anything below 75bps is usually seen as beneficial for Bitcoin, but is the US economy already too deep in the mud for 50bps to make an actual difference in the market?
President at EverGuide Financial Group, LLC. Mark R. Painter thinks that 50bps or 75bps “In the end it doesn’t matter because they already made their policy error and short-term moves are nothing more than position unwinding.”
So the big question for bitcoin is whether a dovish FED could actually bring a rally/reversal, or if this bear market still has more investors’ tears to shed. As always, both scenarios could happen, but it is still not likely that the crypto winter will be over with a 50bps hike.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Plummets To $23000 ; How Long Till It Touches $20000?
Blockchain
Ethereum Bears Chase $1K, Why Recovery Could Be Limited
Ethereum tumbled below the $1,200 support against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above $1,000 to start a recovery wave in the near term.
- Ethereum declined over 20% and traded below the $1,200 support.
- The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,285 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair might start a recovery wave if it clears the $1,200 resistance zone in the near term.
Ethereum Price Dives 20%
Ethereum remained in a bearish zone below the $1,500 support zone. The bears were able to push the price below the $1,320 support level.
There was also a close below the $1,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Ether price spiked below the $1,100 level and traded to a new multi-month low at $1,073. It is now consolidating losses above the $1,100 level.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,185 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,545 swing high to $1,073 low.
The first major resistance is near the $1,280 and $1,300 levels. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,285 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,545 swing high to $1,073 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the trend line resistance could start a recovery wave above $1,250. The next major resistance is near the $1,440 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Any more gains could start a move towards the $1,500 resistance.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,300 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,120 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,075 level. A clear move and break below the $1,075 support could start another decline. In the stated case, the price could slide towards the $1,000 support zone in the near term or even $950.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now just near the 35 level.
Major Support Level – $1,100
Major Resistance Level – $1,300
Blockchain
Bitcoin Drops 20%, Why The Bulls Must Protect $20K
Bitcoin extended its decline below the $25,000 support against the US Dollar. BTC is down 20% and approaching the key $20,000 support zone.
- Bitcoin extended its decline below the $23,500 and $22,500 support levels.
- The price is now trading below the $25,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $22,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must stay above the key $20,000 support zone to avoid more downsides.
Bitcoin Price Nosedives
Bitcoin price failed to start a recovery wave and extended decline below the $25,000 support zone. The bears gained strength for a move below the $23,500 support zone.
The price declined over 20% and even traded below the $22,000 support zone. A new multi-week low is formed near $20,824 and the price is still trading in a strong downtrend. There was a close below the $22,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Bitcoin is now consolidating near the $21,000 level. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $21,800 level. The first major resistance is near the $22,000 level.
There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $22,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $28,300 swing high to $20,824 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
If there is a clear move above the trend line, the pair could rise towards the $23,000 level. The main resistance is near the $25,000 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $28,300 swing high to $20,824 low.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $22,100 resistance zone and the trend line, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $21,000 level.
The next major support is near the $20,000 level. A downside break below the $20,000 support could send the price further lower. In the stated case, the price could drop towards the $18,500 support zone in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the oversold area.
Major Support Levels – $21,000, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $22,000, $22,100 and $23,000.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Plummets To $23000 ; How Long Till It Touches $20000?
Bitcoin has been bleeding for the last 48 hours. The wider crypto industry has been struggling to get over the immense choppiness. Over the last week, BTC traded between the levels of $33,000 and $28,000 respectively, today however, the king coin nosedived unhealthily.
Selling pressure zoomed up and BTC lost its long standing $28,000 support mark because of that. Currently the coin has broken below the $25,000 price mark, BTC has not traded below this mark ever since December 2020.
This level had fuelled a massive rally after December 2020 but BTC has continued to dip below the $25,000 mark at the time of writing. Financial markets including the traditional ones have also suffered lately while crypto continued to take massive setbacks one after the other.
The Terra collapse along with other scams across the wider crypto industry has continued to cause downfall across the industry. With BTC consistently surrendering to the bears, it is a matter of time till it touches its next crucial price support level.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC plunged significantly over the last 24 hours and was trading at $24,000. In just one day alone the coin fell by 14%. It hasn’t revisited this level ever since the end of 2020. The immediate crucial support level for the coin is at $22,000. If sellers are determined BTC can fall to $20,000 too.
Major resistance for Bitcoin stood at $28,000. The amount of BTC traded in the last session saw a massive spike as reflected on the volume bars. The volume bar was also red in colour which is a mark of bearishness.
Technical Analysis
Selling pressure was high as BTC continued to bleed in the last 48 hours. Previously when BTC was trading laterally, buying strength was attempting to return to the market. Right after the consolidation the coin broke below the crucial support level and buyers started to exit the market.
Correspondingly, the price of Bitcoin was seen below the 20-SMA line, which signifies bearishness. This meant that sellers were driving the price momentum of the coin at the time of writing.
Similarly, the Relative Strength Index was below the 20-level and that signifies heavy oversold conditions of the market. Usually, after a period of extreme selling pressure, the market observes a correction.
In case of a correction, price of BTC could attempt to trade above the $25,000 mark and move near the $26,000 level.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Weekly RSI Sets Record For Most Oversold In History, What Comes Next?
Bollinger Bands determine the price volatility of the market and the coin fell outside of the bands. The bands opened up which indicated that price volatility was on the rise. A fall from inside the Bollinger Bands could also hint at a price reversal.
Buying strength has to come back into the market for that to happen. Awesome Oscillator which displays a price momentum and also indicates a change in that, reflected a change towards bearish price momentum.
The indicator also flashed red histograms and that meant sell signal for the coin. The growing bar also hinted at increased selling power, however, a change in price can be expected given the sharp increase in the number of sellers.
Suggested Reading | Crypto Markets Lose $100 Billion As Bitcoin Drops Below $26K – More Pain Ahead?
Possible Outcomes Of A Dovish Vs Hawkish Fed
Byron Buxton starts road trip off on right note, helping Twins beat Mariners
The 25 Best Romantic Chinese Drama To Watch (2022)
Ross Douthat: Why the memory of Jan. 6 can’t prevent a Trump resurgency
‘Felt good to be back’: Lance Lynn comes off the IL and starts for the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5
Angelos family split won’t halt lease negotiations to keep Orioles in Baltimore, stadium authority says
Ethereum Bears Chase $1K, Why Recovery Could Be Limited
3 men sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting of 22-year-old in Columbia Heights
‘We need that mentality’: Lance Lynn comes off the IL and starts for the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5
Bitcoin Drops 20%, Why The Bulls Must Protect $20K
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?