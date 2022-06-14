News
Prosecutors: No charges against man who shot daughter’s boyfriend in St. Paul; they can’t ‘disprove’ self-defense
Prosecutors will not charge a man who reported that he shot his daughter’s boyfriend when the man broke into their St. Paul residence in Hamline-Midway.
Kaleef L. Barnes, of St. Paul, died in the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue early April 4.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office reviewed the case and “declined to file charges … as we were unable to disprove a self-defense claim,” spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein said in a statement Monday.
A 56-year-old man told police that Barnes kicked in the front door of their apartment and threatened his daughter, a police spokesperson said at the time. The man reported he had shot Barnes.
Barnes was previously charged with assault against the man and his daughter, and there were domestic assault warrants out for his arrest, according to court records.
Now is when we find out what these Yankees are made of
If anyone has missed it, the Yankees are pretty good. If you haven’t noticed, the Bombers lead the majors in home runs and slugging. Their pitchers have allowed the fewest runs of any staff in baseball. Through 60 games, the Yanks have the best record in baseball.
If that isn’t enough to convince you that this team might be special, well this next stretch of the schedule is for you. The Bombers have 20 straight games in 20 days, beginning with 13 straight against American League teams that are contenders.
And veteran Matt Carpenter can’t wait for everyone to see this group take on the best of the American League.
“Well, that’s what you want. I mean, you want to see the best matchup against the best and you want to see how this is gonna play out,” Carpenter said. “I’m obviously confident in this group and what we’re capable of and it’ll be good for the rest of baseball to get to see us play teams that are contending for a postseason run and you know, watch us go out and compete against the best.”
The Yankees (44-16) have won four straight and 11 of their last 12 games. They lead the majors in home runs with 98 and have the big league home run leader in Aaron Judge with 24. They lead baseball in slugging (.441) and OPS (.769). The pitching staff has the best ERA (2.85) in the big leagues and have allowed the fewest runs (180).
“I would say we’re very complete,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “Some of the teams in the past, if we didn’t hit homers, sometimes we didn’t come out with wins. We’re finding all different types of ways to beat teams. Give us an extra out and we’re capitalizing on it. We’re being tough on opponents, trying to sweep everybody.”
The Yankees schedule turns quickly after a day off on Monday and will test them.
The Rays (35-25) come into the Bronx for the first time this season to kick off this stretch of 20 games in 20 straight days. That begins with 13 straight against teams with a winning record; the Rays, at the Blue Jays ( (35-24) and then the Astros (37-23) come into the Bronx.
So far this season, the Yankees are 15-7 against teams that are currently above .500.
“Obviously, we are coming up against a stretch with really good teams. I mean, you look forward to that. You love playing against other great opponents,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And,we know we’ll have our work cut out for us here over those next couple of weeks, especially in the stretch where we’re playing every single day.
“So I think our guys really look forward to that. You look forward to playing against the best competition and we’re gonna see all teams that are obviously playing really well and we had a couple of division teams that are fighting for the same thing we are, so you know, those games they want a little bit more meaning to them.”
The Yankees have an 8.5-game lead over the Blue Jays and 9 over the Rays at the end of play on Sunday night. The six games against the Rays and three against the Blue Jays in this span have implications in the American League East.
But, obviously the four-game series against the AL-West Astros, who beat the Yankees in the 2017 American League Championship Series will give the Yankees a look at the best of the rest of the league.
The Bombers have not won the division since 2019 and have not won a pennant since 2009, when they went on to win the World Series. It’s a dry spell that precedes this current group, but it’s one that understands what that means.
“We’ve got a lot of guys in here that really haven’t done much of anything,” Aaron Judge said. “We have (Anthony) Rizzo, (Aroldis Chapman) and a couple of guys with World Series rings, but this team collectively, we haven’t.
“So we’re not satisfied with just winning the division,” Judge continued. “I want to go out there and bring the championship back.”
Lance Lynn comes off the IL for the Chicago White Sox — and he’ll start tonight vs. the Detroit Tigers
The Chicago White Sox reinstated Lance Lynn from the injured list Monday and the right-hander will start tonight against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Lynn has been out since he hobbled off the mound in an April 2 Cactus League game after throwing a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll. He underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon three days later.
Lynn was originally in line to start Tuesday, but was bumped up a day after Michael Kopech left Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers in the first inning with right knee discomfort. Monday’s scheduled starter Johnny Cueto stepped in for five relief innings beginning in the third.
Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 28 starts last season — his first with the Sox — and placed third in Cy Young voting. He signed a two-year, $38 million extension last July.
Lynn made three starts during a rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and eight strikeouts. He allowed 10 runs on 15 hits in 10 innings.
Gophers football team picks up 13th commitment for 2023 class
The Gophers football program has received a fourth commitment from its just-wrapped “Summer Splash” official visit weekend.
Naples, Fla., safety Kerry Brown, who is listed at 6 feet and 180 pounds, picked Minnesota on Monday over offers from Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina State, Duke, West Virginia and others.
Brown, who is considered a three-star prospect, is the 13th commit in Minnesota’s 2023 class. Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters committed Friday, followed on Sunday by Gary, Ind., offensive lineman De’Eric Mister and Austin, Texas, linebacker Latreveon “Tre Tre” McCutchin.
