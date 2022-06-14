News
Ravens DL Derek Wolfe undergoes second hip surgery in five months, hoping for ‘full recovery’
Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe underwent his second hip surgery in five months, he announced Monday, further delaying his return to the field.
Wolfe, who missed all of last season with hip and back injuries, shared on Instagram that he was “fresh out of my second hip surgery this year.” He had his first operation in late January, which he called a “success.”
“Feeling pretty good,” Wolfe said Monday in a video recorded from his hospital bed. “Pretty drugged up. But we’re going to get a full recovery here and try to live a normal life.”
Wolfe’s $2 million salary this season is fully guaranteed, and he counts $3.8 million against the salary cap. After signing a three-year, $12 million contract extension in March 2021, he said he hoped to build on a strong debut season in Baltimore.
But Wolfe, 32, suffered an apparent back injury in training camp last year, was designated to return in late October from injured reserve and was never healthy enough to come back.
In March, Wolfe tweeted that he “fully intends” on returning this season. The comments came after he said in an interview on the “Blood Origins” hunting podcast that his future in football was uncertain. Wolfe said he had his labrum, the soft tissue that covers the socket of the hip, “completely reattached” in the January operation. Wolfe said doctors shaved off “a bunch of extra bone off my femur and off my pelvis,” describing operations that typically address hip impingement.
The Ravens’ mandatory minicamp starts Tuesday in Owings Mills, meaning Wolfe will be out until at least the start of training camp in late July. With defensive lineman Brent Urban having re-signed with the Ravens, Wolfe’s roster spot appears to be in jeopardy.
News
Washington County Fair to allow beer drinking outside beer gardens
Visitors to the Washington County Fair this summer will be allowed to drink beer throughout the fairgrounds, not just in designated drinking areas.
Fair manager Dorie Ostertag said the Minnesota State Fair and other county fairs have made the same move and have not had problems.
“We didn’t actually change our policy. We’re just not going to be enforcing beer consumption outside the designated areas,” she said in an interview.
Beer is sold at the VFW beer garden and the Craft Brew Haus at the fairgrounds, located in Baytown Township.
Beer will not be allowed in certain areas, such as the 4-H Building and the pit area of the grandstand, and fairgoers are not allowed to bring alcohol into the fair, Ostertag said.
“We’re going to test it out and see how it goes this year,” she said. “We still are a family-friendly fair and we want to keep it that way.”
This year’s fair is Aug. 3-7.
News
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to Waste Management, trash hauler consortium
In no uncertain terms, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the city attorney’s office have informed Waste Management that the company’s residential trash and subscription yard waste services have failed to live up to expectations for months.
Garbage bags have gone uncollected with bins overflowing while fines piling up for hundreds of missed pick-ups.
Problems appear to have proliferated in November, but repeated attempts to get the city’s primary residential trash hauler to make up for failed collections have been unsuccessful, according to the mayor.
“We have ratepayers who have paid for a service. That service is absolutely critical to life, health and safety. That service has not been provided,” said Carter, in an interview Friday. “Here we are months later, and we still don’t have recourse. In the first 10 days of this month, I’ve got 2,800 complaints of missed service. It’s unacceptable. It’s untenable for me, and there is no solution for me without rebates to those customers.”
$81,200 IN ASSESSED DAMAGES
The city has already assessed $81,200 in liquidated damages to the Houston, Texas-based trash hauler, which is the largest waste management company in the nation.
The mayor’s office said it’s primarily yard waste that’s been skipped, but trash pick-up has fallen behind, too, and some routes have been missed several weeks in a row. The consecutive misses are widespread and don’t appear especially concentrated in any one corner of the city, according to St. Paul Public Works.
On Friday, City Attorney Lyndsey Olson’s office fired off a letter to attorneys representing the consortium of five garbage haulers that service the citywide garbage program, which collects trash for all the one-to-four unit residential buildings in St. Paul. The consortium as a whole isn’t off the hook, according to the city attorney’s office, as their contract with the city requires them to fill in when other haulers fail to live up to contractual obligations.
So far, that hasn’t happened, according to the mayor. He’s requesting a meeting with the consortium’s full governing board by June 15.
“Although no determination has been made, the city is considering every remedy available under the contract,” reads the letter signed by the city attorney’s office.
WASTE MANAGEMENT BUYS ADVANCED DISPOSAL, SERVICES HALF THE CITY
When the city signed a five-year contract with the trash hauling consortium in 2017, there were 15 haulers on board, but mergers, acquisitions and industry departures have whittled the number down to five.
That’s left Waste Management especially top-heavy with St. Paul accounts, totaling some 56 percent of the one-to-four unit residences in the city. The company completed its $4.6 billion national acquisition of Advanced Disposal in October 2020.
Carter said he believes the consortium is working on a back-up plan to absorb different portions of under-serviced routes, but “my frustration is that based on the contract language, that contingency plan should have been in place already, and active over the last six months.”
The city’s five-year contract with the consortium ends this year, but the trash and yard waste imbroglio threatens to derail talks over re-upping it.
“There is no renegotiation of the next contract while this remains unresolved,” the mayor said.
WASTE MANAGEMENT RESPONSE
In response to an inquiry Monday, Waste Management spokesperson Julie Ketchum released a written statement attributing the missed collections to a driver shortage, which is one iteration of both a national labor shortage and a nationwide uptick in home delivery.
“There currently is a high demand for (commercial driver’s-licensed) drivers throughout the trucking industry due to a variety of factors including the rapid expansion of home delivery services, an aging driver population and a deficit of new CDL drivers, causing a high demand for CDL drivers in an era of diminishing CDL workforce,” reads the statement from Waste Management.
The company said it is working with the trash hauling consortium to resolve service issues, but it called the impacts over the past two weeks in particular “greater than we ever anticipated. … We agree that the residents of St. Paul deserve better service and are currently working with other members of the hauler consortium to resolve service issues as quickly as possible.”
GROWING COMMUNICATION ISSUES
Waste Management also acknowledged growing communication issues.
The city has documented wait times on customer service phone lines sometimes exceeding 40 minutes. The company said that’s because call volumes have increased, and at times text or email messages intended to explain the situation to a citywide audience have sown confusion among customers for whom they don’t apply.
“At times these messages to broader audiences may not always match the particular messaging for a specific city,” reads the company statement. “We recognize this oversight and apologize for any inconvenience and will be contacting the city on any media related issues in the future.”
St. Paul isn’t alone in its yard waste headaches.
In June, Waste Management announced it was suspending its subscription yard waste program in St. Paul, Stillwater, Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, Columbia Heights and Robbinsdale through at least June 30. The company said it will reimburse residents for the missed service, but Carter said he and St. Paul Public Works officials were never informed the yard waste service was on hold and read about it in the newspaper.
“If you’re not going to provide a service, you have to pay the ratepayers their money back,” Carter said. “Our staff has been communicating with the consortium for months trying to get this resolved. … We have not had the same (pick-up) issues with other members of the consortium.”
St. Paul residents can drop off yard waste at any Ramsey County yard waste collection site for free. Residents can search for a collection site at RamseyRecycles.com/yardwaste.
City residents can call Waste Management at (763) 784-8349 with collection questions, and report missed collections and complaints at stpaul.gov/departments/public-works/residential-garbage.
News
MLB denies Josh Donaldson’s appeal over suspension for disrespectful Tim Anderson comments
Josh Donaldson will be out for Tuesday night’s series opener against the Rays. The Yankees third baseman will serve the one-game suspension handed down by MLB for his disrespectful taunting of White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. Donaldson’s appeal of the suspension was denied by John McHale on Monday.
Donaldson was accused by the White Sox of making racist comments to Anderson, who is Black, during a series in the Bronx last month.
“Disrespectful comment. Basically he tried to call me Jackie Robinson, you know ‘What’s up Jackie.’ I don’t play like that. I don’t play at all,” Anderson told reporters after the game. “I wasn’t really going to bother nobody today, but he made the comment and it was, you know, disrespectful. And I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”
Donaldson said he thought it was a joke, referring back to a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview Anderson did in which he was quoted as saying “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson.” He was referring to breaking the “fun-barrier.”
“It was just off of an interview that he called himself that and we said that before (and) we joked about it. He laughed, whatever. As you could tell, in our series that we’ve played, there are multiple times I’ve tried to defuse the situation. I took responsibility for the tag, I wasn’t trying to do anything there,” Donaldson said referring to an incident when the Yankees were in Chicago last week. “Like today and just trying to defuse it like hey, like, make light like, Hey, we’re not trying to start any brawls or anything like that. Obviously, he deemed that it was disrespectful and look, if he did, I apologize. Like that’s not what I was trying to do by any manner.”
It was a few innings after the “Jackie,” comment that the benches cleared. Donaldson walked to the plate, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal wouldn’t let him step in the box before he got nose-to-nose and started yelling at him. That sparked the benches and bullpens to come running to the plate.
Anderson and Donaldson clashed the week before when the Yankees were in Chicago after a particularly physical tag at third base on a pickoff play that ended with the benches clearing, but no punches thrown. Last season, when he was with the Twins, Donaldson had angered the White Sox with comments about Lucas Giolito and illegal substances that pitchers were banned from using during that season
Donaldson issued a statement apologizing for his comments to Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s wife and reiterating he meant no disrespect by the comments.
He was suspended for a game by MLB for the “disrespectful,” comments.
Donaldson appealed the one-game suspension issued by MLB dean of discipline Michael Hill, because he felt his comments were misrepresented and he didn’t feel he was to blame for the benches clearing.
“My intentions weren’t what it was blown out to be,” Donaldson said of why he is appealing “And I think a big part of the thing was that I incited the benches clearing. When that was like, four innings after. I don’t know how I was inciting anything. I walked up to home plate and the catcher confronted me.I don’t know how that was my prerogative. They decided they wanted to clear benches. So in my opinion, I didn’t do that.”
McHale is a Special Assistant to the Commissioner who handles cases that go to appeal hearings.
