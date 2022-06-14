Reasons For Starting a Home Internet Marketing Business

Share Pin 0 Shares

I’ve researched the reasons that people launch home-based businesses and collated the results. Here are the TOP SEVEN reasons that I learned from successful business owners for launching a business from home. If you find that your own reasons for considering an entrepreneurial enterprise are a close match, it may be strong indication that you this type of a business is for you. Next time, I’ll share what I learned about the most critical elements of success for a home based business.

#7: “With a laptop, I can work from anywhere” – Having a mobile office was a common response, especially from those with an internet-based business. Commonly I heard, “All you need is a laptop and an internet connection”, which is mostly true but leaves some details such as accounts, internet savvy, patience, and a desire to learn and apply the principles of internet business.

#6: “I’ve always had this dream…” – Pursuing a personal goal came in at the number 6 reason for launching a home-based business.

#5: “I hated my job!” – What surprised me was the number of people who were working at a job they found very distasteful. Think about it: why do so many people get themselves into a job that they hate? Is it because the job changed? Did they change? Did they see no other options? For whatever the reason, disliking a job or seeing no future in a job was the #5 most common reasons that I found for starting an at-home business.

#4: “I hated my boss” – Close on the heels of hating a job was boss-related reasons for launching an at-home business. Obviously, not liking the boss is very closely related to not liking the job, although there were some exceptions. So apparently, many successful entrepreneurs can thank their boss for the launch of their home business!

#3: “Life on my terms” – We can all agree that when you trade hours for dollars you do so on the company’s terms. Some industries permit flex-time work, but by far, most company jobs require specific hours of attendance. And in many cases, attendance is one element of the annual performance evaluation process: starting and stopping on-time on your scheduled shift. So this response was all about balancing work and personal life.

#2: “What’s your name?” – aka, time with family and friends. As painful as it is, we are quite tolerant of work demands that severely restrict family time and social life. I began to wonder how many marriages have fallen victim to the demands of work and a career; how many estranged family relationships. We are all familiar with the quote: “I’ve never heard anyone say at the end of their life that they wish they would have spent more time at work”. And personally, I have never ever heard any at-home entrepreneur say, “I wish I would have stayed in my old job”!

… and the #1 reason people site for starting a home-based business:

#1: “Money. Period” – Perhaps this is a no-brainer. Financial reasons were the top motivation factor for starting a home business – first as a supplement to income, then as a complete replacement for existing income. For many people the motivation was the income potential of a home business compared to an existing job. And for others it was the fear of retiring poor and being dependent on the government or on family members. This mother-of-all-reasons raises another question: What is the average percent income change with a successful home business? Sounds like a great question for more research…