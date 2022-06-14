News
Review: Sorry, Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ is a buzzkill
By JAKE COYLE
“In 1995, Andy got a toy from his favorite movie. This is that movie.”
So begins “Lightyear,” a new Pixar release that takes a meta approach to the animation studio’s flagship franchise. It isn’t a prequel to “Toy Story,” exactly, but instead presents the movie that inspired Buzz Lightyear toys in the first place. It’s a potentially clever bit of reverse engineering by the Walt Disney Co., which, after decades of growing merchandizing out of its films, has reversed course. We aren’t exactly through the looking glass, but we may be through the Happy Meal.
It’s honestly a gambit — taking a fictional movie-within-a-movie and making it real — that I’ve wanted to see attempted before. Who hasn’t watched “Seinfeld” and been curious to actually see “Rochelle, Rochelle” or “Sack Lunch”? Or those pseudo Adam Sandler movies like “Mer-man” in Judd Apatow’s “Funny People”? I’ve seen the “Home Alone” movies enough to almost convince myself that “Angels With Even Filthier Souls” is a real gangster flick.
But the truth is, the appeal of all these faux-film cameos — like those that adorn Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — is predicated on their brevity. So should “Lightyear” have been a feature film or a Pixar short? The answer, I think, is very much the latter.
The “Toy Story” films, once an almost perfect trilogy, were already stretching toward infinity and beyond with “Toy Story 4,” a nine-years-later-sequel that was perhaps propelled less by a need for narrative closure than it was box-office imperatives. But at the same time, Forky. Forky made it forgivable.
What’s compelling “Lightyear” is harder to say, but there is a bland, vaguely “Planes” feeling here that smacks of a straight-to-video spinoff. Yet unlike that “Cars” detour, “Lightyear” bears the Pixar imprimatur. And, ironically, it’s the first Pixar film in more than two years to debut exclusively in theaters. During the pandemic, “Luca,” “Soul” and “Turning Red” were all routed instead to Disney+, sometimes reportedly against the objections of Pixar’s own animators.
But “Lightyear,” helmed by “Finding Dory” co-director Angus MacLane (who made some of the “Toy Story” shorts and TV specials that have expanded the film series), arrives in theaters just as summer movies are reaching the stratosphere again. So it may be a bit of a buzzkill to call “Lightyear” — the biggest kids movie to come along in a while — a failed mission.
It’s a surprisingly self-contained film — that opening title card is one of the only tethers to “Toy Story” — in which the “real” Buzz (drawn more human-like and voiced by Chris Evans, stepping in for Tim Allen), not the toy version, is marooned on a distant planet with fellow Space Ranger Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) and a spaceship full of people. Every time Buzz attempts to rocket into light speed to get help back on Earth, something goes wrong. Each trial takes a day but, back on the faraway planet, everyone else has lived through years. In a blip, Alisha’s granddaughter Izzy (the first Black LGBTQ character in a major studio animated film) gets engaged, has a baby, sees her son graduate and grows old.
With its classic science-fiction framework, “Lightyear” borrows from “The Twilight Zone,” “Star Trek,” Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” and others. It’s a little like Pixar made a straightforward sci-fi movie — one with obvious affection for the genre but little of the big-hearted splendor of “WALL-E.” It could be said that unorthodox approach to “Lightyear” allows Pixar to step outside the usual parameters of what the animation studio usually makes. “Lightyear” isn’t ambitious or existential or likely to make you cry. It’s just a flavorless movie, not much different from others.
“Lightyear” picks up a little when Buzz unites with a ragtag crew including Izzy (Keke Palmer), the accident-prone Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi, doing his best to add some comic life to the film) and Dale Soules’ aged criminal Darby Steel. Buzz’s most notable companion, though, is a highly intelligent robotic cat named Sox (voiced by “The Good Dinosaur” director Peter Sohn), an especially familiar kind of Disney sidekick surely designed to kickstart a new merchandizing opportunity.
That may be the only circle of life at work in “Lightyear,” a dead-end wrong turn in the usually boundless Pixar universe. Buzz, himself, is a bit of a bore, too. It’s a character that, since he isn’t the Buzz we know, must prove his mettle as a protagonist. But with little to distinguish him beyond a chin that makes Jay Leno’s look petite, Buzz — like the movie itself — tries to skate by on name recognition. It’s enough to make you wonder what Andy saw in him in the first place. Maybe someone should have shown him “Ratatouille.”
“Lightyear,” a Walt Disney Co. release, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America for action/peril. Running time: 105 minutes. Two stars out of four.
Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at:
News
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s wife, Nikki, announces they are expecting — and the gender is revealed!
The Miami Heat family looks like its going to get a little bigger. Coach Erik Spoelstra’s wife, Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, announced Monday that the couple are expecting their third child.
Sapp made an Instagram post making it known that she’s about halfway through the pregnancy. The announcement was accompanied by a quartet of photos, two in which you can see her pregnancy bump and two photos of the Spoelstra family.
“Half way there with lots to celebrate,” Sapp wrote in the post. “Excited to announce a new addition to our family arriving this fall! #momof3.”
On Tuesday, she followed that up with a Tweet promoting her podcast, “The Know with Nikki Spo,” with a photo of herself that read: “I’m having a GIRL!” She also said the podcast was about her “fear of becoming a mom, specifically a girl mom.”
Sapp and Spoelstra first met while she was a dancer for the Heat but didn’t begin dating until after she left the team.
They have been married since 2016 and have two boys together: , Santiago, who was born in March 2018, and Dante, who arrived in December 2019.
News
Yellowstone closed after historic floods; some areas cut off
By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Communities bordering Yellowstone National Park were isolated and tourists stranded Tuesday after record floodwaters knocked out roads and bridges in Montana and Wyoming and forced the closure of all entrances to the park.
The flooding followed a torrent of rain that combined with a rapidly melting snowpack and came just as the summer tourist season was ramping up.
While numerous homes and other structures were destroyed, there were no immediate reports of injuries. Yellowstone officials said they were assessing damage from the storms, which washed away bridges, caused mudslides and forced evacuations by boat and helicopter.
It’s unclear how many visitors are stranded or have been forced to leave the park and how many people who live outside the park have been rescued and evacuated.
Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park and Yellowstone’s gateway communities in southern Montana. National Park Service photos of northern Yellowstone showed a mudslide, washed out bridges and roads undercut by churning floodwaters of the Gardner and Lamar rivers.
The flooding cut off road access to Gardiner, Montana, a town of about 900 people near the confluence of the Yellowstone and Gardner rivers, just outside Yellowstone’s busy North Entrance. Cooke City was also isolated by floodwaters and evacuations were also issued for residents in Livingston.
Officials in Park County, which encompasses those cities, said on Facebook Monday evening that extensive flooding throughout the county had made drinking water unsafe in many areas. Evacuations and rescues were ongoing and officials urged people who were in a safe place to stay put overnight.
The Montana National Guard said Monday it sent two helicopters to southern Montana to help with the evacuations.
Cory Mottice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, Montana, said rain is not in the immediate forecast, and cooler temperatures will lessen the snowmelt in coming days.
“This is flooding that we’ve just never seen in our lifetimes before,” Mottice said.
Scientists say climate change is responsible for more intense and more frequent extreme events such as storms, droughts, floods and wildfires, although single weather events usually cannot be directly linked to climate change without extensive study.
The Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs crested at 13.88 feet (4.2 meters) Monday, higher than the previous record of 11.5 feet (3.5 meters) set in 1918, according the the National Weather Service.
At a cabin in Gardiner, Parker Manning got an up-close view of the water rising and the river bank sloughing off in the raging Yellowstone River floodwaters just outside his door.
“We started seeing entire trees floating down the river, debris,” Manning, who is from Terra Haute, Indiana, told The Associated Press. “Saw one crazy single kayaker coming down through, which was kind of insane.”
On Monday evening, Manning watched as the rushing waters undercut the opposite riverbank, causing a house to fall into the Yellowstone River and float away mostly intact.
Floodwaters inundated a street in Red Lodge, a Montana town of 2,100 that’s a popular jumping-off point for a scenic, winding route into the Yellowstone high country. Twenty-five miles (40 kilometers) to the northeast, in Joliet, Kristan Apodaca wiped away tears as she stood across the street from a washed-out bridge, The Billings Gazette reported.
The log cabin that belonged to her grandmother, who died in March, flooded, as did the park where Apodaca’s husband proposed.
“I am sixth-generation. This is our home,” she said. “That bridge I literally drove yesterday. My mom drove it at 3 a.m. before it was washed out.”
On Monday, Yellowstone officials evacuated the northern part of the park, where roads may remain impassable for a substantial length of time, park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement.
But the flooding affected the rest of the park, too, with park officials warning of yet higher flooding and potential problems with water supplies and wastewater systems at developed areas.
Yellowstone got 2.5 inches (6 centimeters) of rain Saturday, Sunday and into Monday. The Beartooth Mountains northeast of Yellowstone got as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters), according to the National Weather Service.
In south-central Montana, flooding on the Stillwater River stranded 68 people at a campground. Stillwater County Emergency Services agencies and crews with the Stillwater Mine rescued people Monday from the Woodbine Campground by raft. Some roads in the area are closed because of flooding and residents have been evacuated.
“We will be assessing the loss of homes and structures when the waters recede,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The flooding happened while other parts of the U.S. burned in hot and dry weather. More than 100 million Americans were being warned to stay indoors as a heat wave settles over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas.
Elsewhere in the West, crews from California to New Mexico are battling wildfires in hot, dry and windy weather.
Associated Press writers Thomas Peipert in Denver, Mead Gruver in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington, contributed to this report.
News
Yankees super slugger Aaron Judge adding lead-off hitter to his impressive resume
Aaron Judge wanted to apologize after that game. He’s not your traditional lead-off hitter, so when Tigers starter Beau Brieske threw him a fastball to start last week’s game, the slugger simply hammered it for a home run.
“Just saw what I liked. I really wasn’t gonna swing, but then saw something I liked,” Judge said of the fastball he crushed. “I felt bad for [Josh Donaldson] behind me. …usually when DJ [LeMahieu] is leading off he gives me about seven or eight pitches that kind of warm me up and let me see the pitcher, but I only gave JD one pitch to see what he’s got.
“Luckily I was able to get a run in.”
Judge has started six games leading off in his career and five times this season, including both Saturday and Sunday. While he apologized for not being the traditional lead-off hitter, who works a lot of pitches and gets on base, Judge does fit the mold for the way the spot is being used more and more.
“It’s not as important to work the count more based on how good the pitcher’s stuff has gotten…also most starting pitchers aren’t going three or four times through the order so the pitch count thing isn’t as important,” one MLB rival coach said. “The first pitch of the game is probably one of the only times a fastball is the primary pitch thrown.”
That and the fact that there is so much video on pitchers that hitters can study before the game is reshaping the thinking of who is leading off. Yankees manager Aaron Boone cited the Dodgers using Mookie Betts and the Blue Jays using George Springer in that role.
“I mean, I like him wherever he’s going to hit,” Boone said of Judge. “We’ve only done it a few times now, right? [Sunday], I originally didn’t have him leading off, but once we had to move the lineup around a little bit, for me I like to create as much balance as I can. But, certainly, like him getting up there as many times as possible.”
What’s not to like? Judge, who is a pending free agent at the end of this season, is not only on pace for a career year, he’s on a historic pace. With 24 home runs, he leads the majors. He’s slashing .318/.391/.686 with a 1.077 OPS in 58 games this season.
Judge has three career leadoff home runs now, all this season. In his five starts atop the lineup, Judge is hitting .368/.391/.842 with a 1.233 OPS.
But with that power, it’s hard for Boone to ignore hundreds of years of baseball and not be tempted to try and get someone on base ahead of Judge, so he can help drive in more runs. Of his major-league-leading 24 home runs this season, Judge has 18 that are solo shots and the Yankees have scored just 33 runs on his homers.
So, Boone has used six different lead-off hitters this season. LeMahieu is their most frequent lead-off hitter, hitting atop the lineup 24 times.
“I don’t mind leading off,” Judge said. “It doesn’t really matter if I’m leading off or hitting second. You gotta keep your approach the same.”
The first 60 games of this season have been something of an emergence for Judge, breaking through some of the roles he’d been in for the last few years. Sunday, Judge made his 25th start in center field, closing in on the 35 starts he has made at right field, where he spent most of his career.
Judge played center as an amateur and likes being in the center of the defense.
“I can move guys around a little bit more because I’m right there in the middle so I can see different things. What guys swings are, where the pitches are, because in right and left, you are kind of just reacting. You can’t really see it. …. I just enjoy it,” Judge said earlier this month.
The versatility in the field and in the batting order is something that the Yankees are embracing more and more. It is also going to be another thing Judge can sell on the free agent market this winter — if the Yankees let him get there.
