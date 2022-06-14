News
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops control about 80% of the fiercely contested eastern Ukrainian city of Sieverodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of the city but Ukrainian authorities are still trying to evacuate some wounded residents, a regional official said Tuesday.
Serhiy Haidai, governor of the eastern Luhansk region, acknowledged that a mass evacuation of civilians from Sieverodonetsk now is “simply not possible” due to the relentless shelling and fighting in the city . Ukrainian forces have been pushed to the industrial outskirts of the city because of “the scorched earth method and heavy artillery the Russians are using,” he said.
“There is still an opportunity for the evacuation of the wounded, communication with the Ukrainian military and local residents,” he told The Associated Press by telephone, adding that Russian forces have not yet blocked off the strategic city.
About 12,000 people remain in Sievierodonetsk compared to its pre-war population of 100,000. More than 500 civilians are sheltering in the Azot chemical plant, which is being relentlessly pounded by the Russians, according to Haidai.
In all, 70 civilians have been evacuated from the Luhansk region over the past 24 fours, the governor said.
Russian forces in the last few weeks have pressed hard to capture Ukraine’s eastern Donbas area, which borders Russia and is made up of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. It is the industrial heartland of the country.
Jan Egeland, the Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, one of the aid organizations supplying food to the people there, said the fighting of the past weeks have made regular food distribution impossible.
“The situation is difficult,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy said in a news conference on Tuesday with Danish media. “Our task is to fight back.”
___
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday they had have received the bodies of 64 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in the latest body swap with Russia.
The statement by the Ministry for Reintegration of Occupied Territories said the exchange took place in the Zaporizhzhia region, but didn’t clarify how many bodies were returned to Russia.
It was one of the several body swaps the warring sides have conducted. Earlier this month Moscow and Kyiv exchanged 160 bodies each. Russian officials haven’t commented on the exchanges, and there was no immediate confirmation from Moscow on the swap reported by Ukraine on Tuesday.
___
Ukraine says its air defense system shot down two Russian cruise missiles targeting the southern Odesa region.
Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration, thanked the country’s air defense forces for striking down “two enemy” cruise missiles.
There was no independent confirmation and it was not clear if any missiles hit their targets. Odesa is a key western port for Ukraine on the Black Sea.
Reports of overnight shelling came from other Ukrainian regions as well, with five people wounded in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Day after day, Russia is pounding the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids, making slow but steady progress in seizing the industrial heartland of its neighbor. With the conflict now in its fourth month, it’s a high-stakes campaign that could dictate the course of the entire war.
If Russia prevails in the battle of Donbas, it will mean that Ukraine loses not only land but perhaps the bulk of its most capable military forces, opening the way for Moscow to grab more territory and dictate its terms to Kyiv.
A Russian failure, however, could lay the grounds for a Ukrainian counteroffensive — and possibly lead to political upheaval for the Kremlin.
___
Pope Francis has blasted the “ferocity and cruelty” of Russian troops in Ukraine while praising the “heroism” and “courage” of Ukrainians defending their land.
Francis made some of his most pointed comments about the war in a meeting with European editors of Jesuit journals last month, excerpts of which were published Tuesday in Italian dailies La Stampa and Avvenire.
While sharply criticizing Russia’s invasion, Francis also insisted there weren’t “good guys and bad guys” and that Russia was in some ways provoked by NATO’s expansion east.
“Someone might say at this point: ‘But you are in favor of Putin!’ No, I’m not,” Francis said. “It would be simplistic and wrong to say such a thing. I am simply against reducing complexity to the distinction between good and bad, without thinking about roots and interests, which are very complex.”
At the same time, Francis praised the courage of Ukrainians and reasserted their right to defend themselves while blasting what he said was the financial interest in the war by weapons manufacturers to “test and sell weapons.”
“It’s true the Russians thought it’d be over in a week. But they miscalculated,” Francis said. “They found a courageous people, a people who are fighting to survive and have a history of fighting.”
___
The lush green beauty of a pine forest with singing birds contrasted with the violent deaths of newly discovered victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine, as workers exhumed bodies from another mass grave near the town of Bucha on Kyiv’s outskirts.
The hands of several victims were tied behind their backs. The gruesome work of digging up the remains coincided with the Ukrainian police chief’s report that authorities have opened criminal investigations into the killings of more than 12,000 people since Russia’ invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Workers wearing white hazmat suits and masks used shovels Monday to exhume bodies from the soil of the forest, marking each section with small yellow numbered signs on the ground. The bodies, covered in cloth and dirt, attracted flies.
“Shots to the knees tell us that people were tortured,” Andriy Nebytov, head of the Kyiv regional police, said at the scene. “The hands tied behind the back with tape say that people had been held (hostage) for a long time and (enemy forces) tried to get any information from them.”
Since the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region at the end of March, authorities say they have uncovered the bodies of 1,316 people, many in mass graves in the forest and elsewhere.
Who Did Sally Kill In Barry
We will discuss a comedy-drama named “BARRY,” which has 3 seasons. It is there on “DISNEY+ HOTSTAR.” The original network of the show is HBO. It has 23 episodes now, and this show is currently running, and it started on 25 March 2018. The show’s executive producers are Alex Berg, Bill Hader, and Aida Rodgers.
The boy in the show Barry, a professional killer, and his source of earnings. He started to love to do acting in between while he was on his way to look for his upcoming target. With time, he started to love his acting career so much that he was all set and ready to quit his killing profession and go for acting. Still, now we all have to see what is destined for Barry. Will he be able to quit his killing profession and start acting as a full-time career, or his destiny has other plans?
Cast
Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Glenn Fleshler, Paula Newsome, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, D’Archy Carden, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Rightor Doyle, Alex Furth, Michael Irby, Dale Pavinski, John Pirruccello, Chris Marquette, Patricia Fa’asua, Jessy Hodges, Sarah Burns, Cameron Britton, Andrew Leeds, Nikita Bogolyubov, Troy Caylak, Larry Hankin, James Hiroyuki Liao, Elizabeth Perkins.
CHARACTERS:
Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, Glenn Fleshler as Goran Pazar, Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Sarah Burns as Detective Mae Dunn, Paula Newsome as Detective Janice Moss, John Pirruccello as Detective John Loach, Michael Irby as Cristobal Sifuentes, D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer, Gary Kraus as Chief Krauss.
Reviews
IMDb rated it 8.3 out of 10, and approximately 88% of the audience liked the series. The critics have also said that the last season is like a nail in the heart, and the overall show results from a good plot and direction.
Many viewers have many thoughts; some say that it is overrated, and fans fight among themselves to prove to each other that they are correct. However, it is a full package of comedy, drama, suspense, and thriller, and this is why it is liked by most of the audience.
Who Did Sally Kill?
Sally killed Shane, and he was one of the members of the group who attacked Barry and knocked him out; after that, he was going to go and kill sally, but sally killed him before.
Later, Barry tells Sally to go back home, and he will take all the blame on him.
Overall, it is an interesting series with lots of twists and turns.
Who Did Sally Kill In Barry
A bruised finger doesn’t stop Justin Steele in a much-needed start for the Chicago Cubs: ‘The pain was manageable’
Chicago Cubs left-hander Justin Steele instinctively reached his hand out in attempt to snare a ball up the middle.
The ball bounced off it, giving San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth an infield single two batters into Monday’s game. After retiring the next batter, Steele’s barehanded attempt prompted a mound visit from a Cubs trainer and manager David Ross
The last thing the Cubs needed was another injury to a starting pitcher. Already pitching with a blister on his left middle finger, the ball’s impact bruised Steele’s index finger. When Steele got checked out mid-first inning, the skin was cut off his blister so it wouldn’t tear. But his index finger, which was swollen by the end of his start, was the bigger issue.
“When I tried to catch that thing barehanded, I don’t know what I was thinking,” Steele said. “But I was able to manage the pain a little bit going through the start. After that inning, I went down to the cage and threw some balls into the net. I could feel it a little bit, ripping on the seam, but I thought the pain was manageable so I just kept going.”
Steele didn’t let a bruised index finger derail him. Instead, he delivered one of his best, most efficient starts. Steele held the Padres to one run in seven innings, but the offense couldn’t get going against ex-Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish in a 4-1 loss, their seventh straight.
Had he not gotten hit by the comebacker, Ross would’ve sent Steele back out for the eighth inning since the pitcher needed only 77 pitches to get through a career-high tying seven innings. Steele pounded the strike zone, throwing 60 strikes.
“I don’t know if we knew he was going to get through the second inning, he went out to try it and ended up pitching great,” Ross said. “So, credit to him, kind of a gutsy outing from what felt like where we might be in real trouble with the shortness of our staff.
“We might need to smash him in the finger a couple of times before he starts because that was impressive.”
Steele became the first Cubs starter since August 2020 to pitch consecutive games of at least seven innings with one earned run or less. That previous pitcher? Darvish, who earned the win for San Diego.
How Steele put together a stellar quality start is as important as the outing itself. He threw mostly four-seam fastballs, getting six whiffs and eight called strikes. The pitch accounted for 70% of his pitches thrown Monday, the second-highest fastball Pitch% in his 21 career starts. His previous start on June 5 (71.3%) is the lone outing to exceed it. Steele also mixed in six sinkers.
“When you’re speeding hitters up like that, the secondary stuff always plays up,” Ross said. “You don’t have to be so fine with that. That’s what I saw tonight.”
The uptick in fastball usage is not a coincidence. Steele believes his fastball directly correlated to his high strike total.
“Going into my last two starts, I’ve been really honing in on fastball command with my four-seam and my sinker,” Steele said. “I’m just trying to command the four-seam in and sinker to both sides of the plate and I’ve been doing a good job of it in my last two starts.”
Steele sounded confident his bruised index finger wouldn’t prevent him from making his next start. The Cubs can’t afford to lose another pitcher with three starters currently on the injured list. The team is expected to get clarity this week on left-hander Wade Miley, who reinjured his shoulder in his start after coming off the IL Friday in New York.
Beyond needing healthy starting pitchers, the Cubs must get more consistency . This is an opportunity for Steele to step up. After his awful outing in the Cubs’ 20-5 loss in Cincinnati on May 26, Steele owns a 2.37 ERA in his last three starts.
“Regardless of all that stuff that was going on with the rotation and whatnot, I definitely wanted to keep competing,” Steele said. “I felt like I had my stuff coming in from the bullpen so I definitely wanted to go out there and give them my best stuff. I definitely didn’t want to come out of the game.”
()
Common Diabetic Foot Problems And Their Treatment
Diabetic Foot Treatment
Diabetes is a disease that may lead to various foot problems if not controlled properly. The side effects of diabetes on feet include damage to nerves, leading to numbness of the legs and feet.
This lack of sensation is known as sensory diabetic neuropathy. Sometimes, there is poor blood circulation to the arms and legs, due to which wounds and cuts don’t heal, leading to infection. This case is called peripheral vascular disease. Doctors carry out various diabetic foot treatments every year. Sometimes, if the foot ulcers are severe and non-curable, amputation is required. Therefore, it is necessary to take care of diabetes.
Common diabetic foot problems and their treatment.
Here are some of the common foot problems that anyone can face in their life. However, there is a probability that they may lead to infections and serious issues in the case of diabetic patients.
- Athlete’s foot – It is a fungal infection. People experience itchiness, reddening, and cracking of the foot. Sometimes, germs may invade through the cracks.
Treatment – Use medicines recommended by the doctor.
- Nail infection – Fungal infections may result in discoloration of your nail. They become thick and easily breakable. It is difficult to treat such nails.
Treatment – Consult a doctor and try to avoid wearing constricting shoes. Your doctor will provide you with medication and, if needed, will remove the nail.
- Calluses – These are caused due to skin problems and ill-fitting shoes. They are the hard skin from the underside of your foot.
Treatment – These are common and can be treated at home. Gently rub a pumice stone on the callused region while bathing. Use cushioned and insole shoes. For a faster cure, you can visit the doctor.
- Corns – They are the result of friction between your toes and shoes. They are like a callus and build near the bony area of your toe or between the toes.
Treatment – Use a pumice stone and rub it gently on your corn to remove hard skin. You can also use some moisturising creams on corns.
- Blisters are small bubble-like structures formed on feet due to the rubbing of shoes on the same spot.
Treatment – Do not pop them. Cover the blisters to prevent skin from further infection. You can do so by covering them with bandages and applying antibacterial cream.
- Dry skin – Dry skin is a common problem for everyone. Cracking of dried skin may lead to the entry of germs into the crack, leading to bacterial or fungal infection.
Treatment – Use moisturising creams and soap to soften the skin. You can even consult your doctor to ask about the best moisturiser for your skin.
- Diabetic ulcers – These are caused due to poor blood circulation to the foot. When cuts or wounds occur on the skin, they heal very slowly due to insufficient blood supply. They must be treated as soon as possible after they are noticed.
Treatment – Diabetic foot ulcer treatment must be done according to your doctor’s advice. If not treated on time, they may lead to serious infections that may not be curable. Around 10% of people suffer from this foot problem.
There are also other foot problems such as hammertoes, ingrown toenails, and plantar warts. The diabetic patient needs to take diabetic foot treatment for all these foot issues to prevent them from becoming serious. According to numerous studies, eating soaked walnuts benefits in diabetes treatment.
How to care for your feet:
Prevention is always better than cure. In the case of people suffering from diabetes, it is essential. Here are some tips on taking care of your feet to avoid issues.
Tips for Diabetic Foot Care
1. Do not wear tight shoes and wear socks inside the shoes. Take care of yourself and your diabetes.
2. Keep it a routine to wash your feet with warm water every day to smoothen them and have good blood circulation. After washing, wipe the feet and toes properly with a towel so that they do not remain wet.
3. Always observe your feet for sores, blisters, redness, calluses, or other problems.
4. Keep your blood sugar level in check and do exercises and yoga and take nutrition as per the doctor’s advice.
5. If you feel your feet are getting dry, use moisturisers to smoothen them.
6. Remove the dirt from your toenails and trim them when necessary.
7. Do not walk barefoot around your house or on roads.
8. Do a check up of your feet every 2-3 months.
Conclusion:
Therefore, we can conclude that patients with diabetes are very likely to have foot problems. Foot ulcers are a common foot problem occurring in around 10% of people suffering from diabetes. Treating diabetic foot ulcers can be a cure if the ulcers have not become complicated, if the problem is severe, it may lead to amputation. As a result, patients with diabetes must take care of their feet.
Common Diabetic Foot Problems And Their Treatment
