Finance
Seven Legal Reasons to Trademark Your Brand
Your brand matters. After all, your brand is WHO you are, WHAT you do, and WHY you do it. Remember – people are loyal to brands, not products.
Trademarks protect brands. They are the foundation of every successful brand. That’s why it is important to trademark your brand.
The single best way to protect your brand is with a Federal trademark.
Here are seven legal reasons why you need to get a Federal trademark for your brand.
- They Put the Federal Government to Work for You Protecting Your Brand
- They Come with Nationwide Protection
- They Deter Copycats
- They Make Protecting Your Brand Easier
- They Lead to More (and Repeat) Sales
- They Make Foreign Registrations Possible
- They Can Continue Indefinitely
- They Make Protecting Your Brand Easier
Bonus Reason: They are Property With Real Monetary Value
Reason #1 to Trademark Your Brand – They Put the Federal Government to Work for You
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will immediately begin rejecting applications for trademarks that are similar to yours. In fact, the USPTO is legally required to refuse them. You can even ask the Department of Homeland Security to look for infringements at the border!
Reason #2 to Trademark Your Brand – Nationwide Protection
A Federal trademark comes with the legal presumptions of your ownership of your trademark in all 50 States, along with an exclusive right to use it and access to Federal courts to protect it.
Reason #3 to Trademark Your Brand – They Deter Copycats
Registration adds your mark to the Federal trademark database, where it will be found by competitors searching for new names. They will have strong incentives to steer far clear of your Federal rights, or risk having to rebrand.
Reason #4 to Trademark Your Brand – They Make Protecting It Easier
Your Federal registration will allow you to bring an action in Federal court for money damages. The threat of this potential legal option alone often causes infringers to stop. In this way, a Federal registration makes it much easier, quicker, and cheaper for you to prevent competitors from using conflicting trademarks.
Reason #5 to Trademark Your Brand – They Lead to More (and Repeat) Sales
Trademarks help customers find the products and services that they like. This helps make them repeat customers, especially for e-commerce businesses. Also, trademarks help customers recommend products and services to their friends. This is free marketing.
Reason #6 to Trademark Your Brand – They Make Foreign Registrations Possible
A Federal trademark can be used to secure trademark protection in foreign countries like Canada, China, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
Reason #7 to Trademark Your Brand – They Can Continue Indefinitely
Your Federal trademark registration may not expire as long as it is used in “interstate commerce” and certain filings are periodically made. In fact, some of the most recognized brands in the United States today have been registered for over a hundred years. Mercedes, for example, was first registered in 1900. Pepsi-Cola was registered in 1896.
Bonus Reason: They are Property Worth $
Federal trademarks are property. They are the way you monetize a brand. The more your business reputation grows, the more valuable your brand can become. Federal trademarks can be bought, sold, licensed (like renting or leasing) or used as a security interest to secure a loan to grow your business.
Why wouldn’t you protect your good name and hard work?
Building a business that proudly offers quality products takes enormous amounts of hard work, dedication, and courage. The effective branding of those products also takes valuable time and creativity. Doesn’t it just seem right to protect that effort and investment? After all, think of the sales you might lose if another company opened up using your same name.
Plus, rebranding will be expensive
At some point, you might face a challenge from a competitor over your brand. If you don’t take the necessary steps to clear and register your trademarks, you could find yourself in a battle that you don’t want to fight. Rebranding is a nightmare that can be avoided by thinking ahead and acting earlier rather than later.
In the end, it comes down to this:
If you’re serious about your business and your brand, then you need to protect them. A Federal trademark registration is the single best way to do that.
Finance
How to Clean After Toilet Flooding
Water damage to your bathroom after a toilet overflows can be incredibly dirty and difficult to deal with. Only cleaning what the eye can see can lead to mold, mildew and an overall unhealthy environment to live with. The smell alone can be hard to get rid of if the clean up effort is not done in a thorough manner. How would you clean after toilet flooding? Some steps to take in assuring that the water damage clean up is successful are as follows.
Stop the overflow and observe the surroundings to see if there is any raw sewage on the floor or walls. If there is be certain to wear protective clothing such as waterproof boots, gloves, and possibly a mask to help alleviate any fumes being inhaled.
Find out the reason for the flooding. If you see any sewage it is probable that there is a clog in the pipes. This can be due to many things such as too much debris when there are leaky or cracked pipes or something as simple as an obstruction blocking the flow of water. If you cannot find the issue yourself you may have to call a plumber just to be sure.
You are going to need some sort of absorbent material to soak up the excess water. Once you have accomplished that, the chore of picking up any waste from the surrounding area is next. You can do this manually or with some sort of suction instrument that is specifically used for sewage. The latter is recommended if possible.
Disinfecting the floors and walls if need be should be done with a powerful detergent that is specific to the material you are cleaning. Bleach should also be used but make sure there is ventilation. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions on measurements and precautions. If you are dealing with rugs these should be taken out and properly cleaned due to sewage. Wall to wall carpet should really be replaced all together but if this is not possible the padding definitely does. Even then the carpet itself should be cleaned by a professional.
Use a dehumidifier to ensure that even the smallest amount of moisture remaining under the floors, behind the walls or in the grout is eliminated. This is very important so that any smells will not occur.
All of this needs to be done before you can think about replacing any materials or carpet.
Finance
How to Hire a Direct Response Television Advertising Agency
As a direct response television advertising agency owner there are three points that I want to drive home in this article when it comes to advertising on television.
1) television is not the only game in town
2) testing and tracking and repeating the process
3) MER media efficiency ratio, the really simple math
While television is the biggest game in town and can get you the fastest number of eyeballs it has some downside as well. It can be expensive, it is harder to measure that let’s say direct mail responses or than form fills on web sites. It is also harder to to target your audience, however that has improved over the years as cable offers more options as far as programming is concerned.
Another way to think about direct response television is using online direct response video. Direct response online video has plenty of benefits, some of which are the ability to create video quickly and at low cost. You can also push the video out to multiple sites using Google or video syndication like Tube Mogul. The advantage here is you can test different versions on the same day and get answers back on how the video performed. A good direct response television advertising agency will test both online video and television and use the results to your benefit.
There are so many ways to test video in direct response. (I am not talking about the little ads in the videos themselves, I am talking about the videos themselves). For example, you can see how many times the video has been played/viewed. You can test different offers inside the videos. You can tag the videos with different title tags to see which one pulls better. You can insert customer testimonials and remove customer testimonials and measure the results. You can change the length of the videos, kind of like a long form and a short form in DRTV speak. You can measure a multitude of audiences online where you might not have as many in television programming, especially when it comes to unique niches. Find out what works online and then move the direct response online television test to DRTV or television.
Once we have the direct response television advertising running on TV we look for a MER or what is better known as a media efficiency ratio. What MER means is you spend $10,000 per week and you generate $40,000 in revenue that means you have a 4:1 MER. Spend one dollar to make four dollars. Once we have a stable MER we know we can increase the media spend and generate X more amount in revenue. The same is true for Pay Per Click advertising online but instead of buying television media we are buying online media.
Finally, for the online video to pull it needs the same ingredients as a DRTV commercial, pain, problem solution/demo and call to action. Do these few things and you will see your results and hire a smart direct response television advertising agency.
Finance
Not A Question: Being, Doing, Then Having, Not, To Be Or Not To Be?
We must be what we want to be, before we really have what we want to have in life as well as do what we want to do during all that. That is how I begin this spectacle of an article, with that dramatic a realistic statement. Success is being first though, not having first, or doing before anything else. When I think about success, it all starts with a consciousness, not any physical “success” outside of ourselves. That reality explains why so many people are not seemingly successful even with the trappings of success. They expect success to be outside of themselves, not an inside job within themselves to start with.
Being is a condition that starts within the spirit and mind and branches out to doing and having. It cannot be any other way if we want the genuine success model or paradigm to work genuinely for us. Sure, I could say the “usual” if you get a lot of money, then you are successful. If you have a lot of prestige, you are successful. No, even Abraham Lincoln and Jay Gould knew that you must have the consciousness of success before the outward trappings of success. Abraham Lincoln failed at almost everything he did before he became President of the United States, Jay Gould was a great and intelligently “ruthless” businessman who did not care about how he looked in the eyes of others as long as he made intelligent and realistically prosperous decisions. These two I mentioned may seem to be opposites, but they are united by the fact that they cared more about being successful before “looking successful”. Indeed, we must be, then do, then have if we really want real success all the way through our realities.
Proper action on all levels is the key. It all starts with a patience, understanding and tolerance of what it takes to be really successful.
Success starts with a successful consciousness, everything else will be added. After all what do you think that verse in the Book or Gospel of Matthew, chapter six, verse thirty-three in the Bible really means about Jesus Christ saying seek the kingdom of heaven first, it all starts in the consciousness and all that in the Bhagavad-Gita and The Upanishads about purifying yourself before seeking success really means. Success starts with a purely successful consciousness and works its way outward. Success starts at personal reality and works its way outward.
Seven Legal Reasons to Trademark Your Brand
The 30 Best Fighting Anime Right Now (2022)
Crypto Market Notices Over $600 Million in Liquidation As BTC Falls Below $25,000
How to Clean After Toilet Flooding
The 30 Best Anime Like Attack on Titan To Watch
How to Hire a Direct Response Television Advertising Agency
The 30 Best Samurai Anime Right Now (2022)
Not A Question: Being, Doing, Then Having, Not, To Be Or Not To Be?
Ways To Sell Your House Fast
The 40 Best Demon Slayer Characters Right Now
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?