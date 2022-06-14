Signs It’s Time to Replace Your Water Heater

Share Pin 0 Shares

Well-maintained water heaters can work efficiently for more than a



decade.Your unit might not be presenting obvious signs that it needs to be



replaced, so you may think that a quick repair should be enough. But when



the water heaters reach the end of their lifespan, they stop working



properly.

Here is a list of things to look for to know if it is time to replace your



water heater

Increase in Heating Bills

Hot water makes up for most of the heating energy that you use at home. If



your water heater is working inefficiently,you will see a noticeable



increase in your bill. As soon as you notice the increase, call a



professional plumber and to check out your unit. They will be able to



properly diagnose if the problem requires a repair or a replacement.

Discolored Water

If your hot water comes out red, orange, or brown, it is a sign that your



water heater has corrosion. Corrosion doesn’t always mean replacement, but



it is a serious issue that can produce leaks or major problems in your



plumbing system. On top of that, corrosion can lead to health issues. So,



don’t let things out of control and take care of the issue as soon as



possible.

Not Having Enough Hot Water

When taking a hot shower becomes a problem, but it didn’t use to be one-



you should call a plumber to check your heater. Running out of hot



water can point to problems with the thermostat settings or the heating



element of the tank.

Age of Your Water Heater.

In general, the lifespan of a heater ranges from 11 to 20 years. The



life expectancy of each unit will depend on the type of heater it is, and



the guarantee of the manufacturer. If your heater starts having problems in



the latter part of its life, then replacement will probably be cheaper than



repairments.

Remember, when you start having problems with your water heater, you should



always try to repair it first. In case it is not possible, replacement is



the only option.That is why the only way to be sure that you need a



replacement, is by having a professional plumber examine your unit.

Only a professional will be able to properly diagnose the state of your



unit. This will save you money, and unnecessary hassle.

Now you know, if you suspect that it is time to change to get a new water



heater, don’t waste any time and call a professional Plumber!

If you live in Greenwood Village, and you are looking for a trustable



plumber give Plumbers Denver a call. We will help you with any of your



plumbing emergencies.