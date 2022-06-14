News
St. Paul police investigating fatal stabbing in North End
St. Paul police were investigating a fatal stabbing Monday evening in the North End.
The stabbing occurred in the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue, the department said in a Twitter post.
More information was expected to be released later Monday night.
Column: It’s up to Lance Lynn to save the Chicago White Sox season with his pitching — and fire in the dugout
Apologies are in order to Lance Lynn, whose assignment Monday night in Detroit was to save the Chicago White Sox’s season.
Against all odds, the season remained salvageable, in spite of a rash of hamstring and knee injuries, a lackluster offense, boneheaded mistakes on the bases and in the field, and head-scratching decisions by manager Tony La Russa.
The Sox have been their own worst enemy, but a few key fixes to personnel — and protocols — could turn things around on a dime.
Thanks in part to the schedule makers, the Sox have 16 remaining games against the first-place Minnesota Twins, starting July 4 at Guaranteed Rate Field. They’ll face the Twins in six of their last nine games in the regular season, including the final three on the South Side.
The Sox trailed the Twins in the American League Central by six games entering Monday, but Minnesota is 8-11 since May 25, so it’s not as if they need to catch the New York Yankees. And there’s always the three wild-card spots. Beggars can’t be choosers.
It’s probably unfair to pin so much hope on one player, but that’s how life rolls in 2022. Big man, big shoulders, big responsibilities.
After serving up a home run on his first pitch, Lynn tossed 4⅓ innings Monday night, giving up three runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
The Sox have pointed to Lynn’s return since he suffered a torn tendon in his right knee in his final Cactus League start in Arizona. A little more than two months later, he made his debut a day ahead of schedule, replacing Johnny Cueto, who was forced to pitch in relief Sunday after Michael Kopech left with right knee discomfort after two batters in Sunday’s loss to the Texas Rangers.
Will one day make a difference? It shouldn’t with a veteran like Lynn.
Lynn’s dominance in the first half last season not only helped the Sox jump out to a comfy lead in the AL Central, but helped create swagger that gave the team its personality. Who could forget Lynn whipping off his belt and throwing it over the dugout for umpire Vic Lentz last August after a sticky stuff check? According to Lynn, Lentz ejected him because he “hurt his feelings” by telling the ump he got there too late to request a check. Sox fans loved Lynn’s attitude and he quickly became a fan favorite.
But that Sox swagger seemingly has been put in a blind trust. The dugout looks dead at times, which happens when there’s not much to shout about. Even Eloy Jiménez’s mugging to the camera and waving “Hi Mom” have been missed. Repeated camera shots of La Russa, standing alone in the corner with a stone-faced stare, doesn’t help.
Lynn can change all that — and he did briefly Monday. Lynn’s return brought the dugout back to life with a heated jawing session between the right-hander and third base coach Joe McEwing. But it will take more than one start. He’s a leader in the clubhouse and his voice carries.
When times get tough, the manager and leaders of a team are expected to calm the waters and reassure fans things will be OK. But after the “Fire Tony” chants Saturday from agitated Sox fans, Lynn’s preplanned media session Sunday was postponed. The always accommodating Tim Anderson was unavailable to talk too, the team told reporters, until he returns from his rehab stint. Yasmani Grandal barked he was “doing something” Sunday when asked if he had a second to talk but spoke with reporters Monday in Detroit.
The Zoom era gave major-league players the option of avoiding media on a regular basis. It’s not surprising some no longer feel obligated to talk, even with the return of clubhouse access. But you’d think La Russa’s players would want to support their manager publicly after all the stories of them bonding last season.
Lucas Giolito and Jake Burger addressed fan reaction after Saturday’s game, but neither defended La Russa. Giolito said the fans often voice “colorful opinions,” then blamed himself for the loss to the Rangers. Burger said fans “have a right to voice their opinion” during games.
“They are coming to the game and they can say whatever they want,” Burger said. “I know this clubhouse is a family and we are going to stick together no matter what. You can have outside opinions, but this clubhouse, we are tight and it’s a family.”
La Russa, the head of the family, wore a T-shirt that said “FAMILY” to a recent postgame briefing, in case there was any question about the tight-knit group. He also understands the need for players to talk to media members, and once went into the St. Louis Cardinals players’ lounge in Busch Stadium to force several players to go out and answer questions after a difficult loss.
But that was a different era.
The funny part about the team protecting La Russa is the manager has been through all this before. At the start of Cardinals spring training in 2004, someone hired a plane to fly around the complex with a banner that read: “Save the Cardinals. Fire La Russa and (GM Walt) Jocketty.” Now fans save money by just venting on Twitter.
La Russa overcame the disenchantment and won championships in St. Louis in 2006 and 2011. And he hasn’t lost faith in this team, while acknowledging it has been a struggle.
But the Sox desperately need a spark, the kind of signature performance that can help erase the agony of the first 2½ months of the season and engineer a course correction.
It’s all starts with the Big Man.
()
Chicago Bears sign nose tackle Mike Pennel and release veteran Jeremiah Attaochu on the eve of minicamp
On the eve of the team’s mandatory minicamp, the Chicago Bears added depth to their defensive front Monday signing veteran nose tackle Mike Pennel.
Pennel, 31, is entering his ninth NFL season and has spent time with five other teams, including a stint with Kansas City in 2019-20 when current Bears general manager Ryan Poles was in the Chiefs’ front office. Including the postseason, Pennel played in 28 games for the Chiefs and was with the team during its run to the Lombardi Trophy in early 2020.
Pennel also spent time with the Bears during training camp last season but was released before the regular season. He later joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and ultimately played 10 games last season for that organization.
Pennel will again have to compete for a roster spot and a role with the Bears. He joins an interior defensive line that also includes Khyiris Tonga, Angelo Blackson and Justin Jones.
To clear roster space to sign Pennel, the Bears released veteran outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu.
The Bears are scheduled to have three minicamp practices this week at Halas Hall.
()
Woman serving life sentence in Shakopee to attend Mitchell Hamline law school
The acceptance of Mitchell Hamline School of Law’s newest student was such a big deal that Dean Anthony Niedwiecki wanted to deliver the news in-person last week — on the grounds of the state women’s prison in Shakopee.
Maureen Onyelobi, who is serving a life sentence for murder with no chance of parole, will be the first incarcerated student in the country to attend a law school approved by the American Bar Association.
“Probably the highlight of my career,” Niedwiecki said of their visit. “She was just so shocked and just so excited she didn’t even know what to say at first.”
Onyelobi, 36, aspired to go to law school before she was arrested in 2014. Last year, she became the first woman to take the LSAT — the law school admissions test — while incarcerated.
To admit her, St. Paul-based Mitchell Hamline had to get a variance from the ABA that will let her attend classes entirely online. Under that variance, the school can admit up to two incarcerated students each of the next five years.
Niedwiecki said Onyelobi “exceeded our minimum standards of getting into law school, so it wasn’t a close call.”
And while Onyelobi may never get out of prison, the dean is confident her education will benefit herself and others.
“Knowledge is power. If you can give them that knowledge, then they can be more effective advocates,” Niedwiecki said. “I also think this is great for our students, because the students that are in the classroom are going to be able to hear from somebody who’s a part of the system already.”
MURDER CASE
Onyelobi had been selling heroin with her boyfriend, Maurice Wilson, and another man, David Johnson, when Wilson was arrested on federal drug charges in March 2014, according to court records.
Wilson later placed a phone call from jail to Onyelobi and Johnson, in which he urged them to “take care of” Anthony Fairbanks, who was Wilson’s co-defendant in the federal case.
Later that day, Onyelobi lured Fairbanks outside his Minneapolis home, where Johnson shot and killed him.
A Hennepin County jury convicted Onyelobi as an accomplice to first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.
Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got a 40-year prison sentence.
Onyelobi later argued she didn’t know Johnson was going to shoot Fairbanks, but the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld her conviction.
“A lot of times I’ll replay that night, but there’s nothing I can do. All I can do is move forward,” Onyelobi told WCCO-TV last year. “Everybody deserves a second chance.”
The Minneapolis nonprofit All Square, which supports incarcerated people, helped make Onyelobi’s law school admission happen. Its subsidiary, the Legal Revolution, centers the expertise of those most impacted by the law and enables them to become agents within it.
“From an absence of liberty comes an interest in mastering the law not out of curiosity, or as an academic exercise, or strictly in pursuit of a career,” Elizir Daris, a former inmate and co-founder of the Legal Revolution, wrote in a column in the Hennepin County Bar Association’s publication. “Learning the rudiments of law is a vital vehicle for freedom.”
Mitchell Hamline, which is known for its online, night and weekend classes, also has led numerous initiatives that support the incarcerated, including a clinic that assists people as they’re released from custody.
“This may only be one person, but this is one person opening the door for so many others,” Niedwiecki said. “That cumulative effect is going to be massive for our justice system in Minnesota, and I hope we’re not the last school that does this.”
