News
Tentative Senate gun deal has surprises, and loose ends
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The outline of a bipartisan Senate agreement to rein in gun violence has no game-changing steps banning the deadliest firearms. It does propose measured provisions making it harder for some young gun buyers, or people considered threatening, to have weapons.
And there are meaningful efforts to address mental health and school safety concerns. It all reflects election-year pressure to act both parties feel after mass shootings in May killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York, and 21 more in Uvalde, Texas.
Details of the plan remain in negotiation between Democrats and Republicans, with disagreements over how tightly the initiatives should be drawn. That means the proposal’s potency — and perhaps whether some parts survive — remain undetermined as it’s translated into legislation.
Here’s what’s in and out of the agreement:
A STRENGTHENING, NARROWLY, OF BACKGROUND CHECKS
When people age 18 to 20 try buying firearms, the required federal background check would for the first time include their juvenile crime and mental health records. To allow time for getting data from state and local authorities, the process’ current three-day maximum would be extended up to seven more days, according to aides following the talks. Once the 10 days lapse, the buyer could get the weapon, even if the record search is incomplete.
Currently, dealers considered in the “business” of selling guns are required to get federal firearms licenses. Such sellers must conduct background checks. Bargainers want to cover more people who, while not running a formal business, occasionally sell weapons.
OTHER MEASURED CURBS
The framework calls for grants to help states enforce or enact “red flag” laws that let authorities get court orders temporarily taking guns from people deemed dangerous. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have such statutes, but some lack funds to enforce them robustly.
Penalties would be toughened for so-called straw purchasers, those buying guns for others who don’t qualify. More current or former romantic partners convicted of domestic abuse, or targeted with restraining orders by their victims, would be barred from getting guns. The ban applies today if the couple was married, lived together or had children together.
Inclusion of the tougher restrictions against straw purchasers and estranged partners were surprises because they’d been blocked by Republicans before.
ADDRESSING BROADER PROBLEMS
Democrats say there will be billions of dollars to expand mental health initiatives. This would pay for more community behavioral health centers, strengthened suicide prevention and violence intervention efforts and increased access to mental telehealth visits.
There would be new sums for school safety. These could include better security at building entrances, training for staff and violence prevention programs. The dollar amount is unclear.
HURDLES AHEAD
Democrats responsive to constituents who strongly favor gun curbs want the new law to be as stringent as possible. Republicans want nothing that would turn their adamantly pro-gun voters against them.
This means tough bargaining on the fine print of the legislation.
How narrowly will a new definition of which sellers need federal firearms licenses be written? Are there limits on which juvenile records would be accessible during background checks for younger buyers?
What conditions would states have to meet to qualify for “red flag” funds? What legal protections would people have if the authorities consider them too risky to have firearms?
How much money will the package cost? No one has said, though people familiar with the discussions say a ballpark $15 billion is possible. And how will it be paid for?
A leader of the effort, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told reporters Monday that bargainers plan to pay for the costs with offsetting spending cuts or new revenues. The latter could be a no-go for Republicans.
Leaders hope the package can be written and approved before Congress begins its July 4 recess.
WHAT’S OUT?
President Joe Biden has proposed reviving the 1994 assault weapons ban, which expired after a decade, or raising the minimum age for buying one from 18 to 21. He wants to ban high-capacity magazines.
He’d repeal the legal immunity from liability protecting gun makers. He wants safe storage requirements for guns and a federal “red-flag” law to cover states without one.
None of those made it into the bill; nor did universal background checks. Biden backs the agreement anyway in the name of a compromise that would produce an achievement.
PROSPECTS AHEAD?
Ten senators from each party joined in announcing the gun outline and saying they backed it. Those numbers are not a coincidence.
They signal potentially enough support for passage by the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats will need at least 10 GOP backers to reach the usual 60-vote threshold. Besides Murphy, the other lead negotiators were Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Approval in the Democratic-run House is expected, though complications could always emerge.
MORE RESTRICTIONS?
Another bargainer, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said he hopes Republicans will see that “the gun lobby is weaker than they think.” But there are signs that approving future restrictions will be challenging.
For one thing, this spurt of action on guns is Congress’ most significant since the now-expired assault weapons ban was enacted three decades ago. That spotlights how hardened positions can be lasting.
Another clue is the makeup of the agreement’s 20 announced supporters. Blumenthal and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., are the only two running for reelection this year.
Four others, all Republicans, are retiring in January: Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
The rest don’t face reelection until 2024 or 2026.
They are Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mitt Romney of Utah.
The Democrats are Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.
Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, allied with Democrats, also backed the proposal.
___
AP reporter Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.
News
St. Paul police investigating fatal stabbing in North End
St. Paul police were investigating a fatal stabbing Monday evening in the North End.
The stabbing occurred in the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue, the department said in a Twitter post.
More information was expected to be released later Monday night.
News
Column: It’s up to Lance Lynn to save the Chicago White Sox season with his pitching — and fire in the dugout
Apologies are in order to Lance Lynn, whose assignment Monday night in Detroit was to save the Chicago White Sox’s season.
Against all odds, the season remained salvageable, in spite of a rash of hamstring and knee injuries, a lackluster offense, boneheaded mistakes on the bases and in the field, and head-scratching decisions by manager Tony La Russa.
The Sox have been their own worst enemy, but a few key fixes to personnel — and protocols — could turn things around on a dime.
Thanks in part to the schedule makers, the Sox have 16 remaining games against the first-place Minnesota Twins, starting July 4 at Guaranteed Rate Field. They’ll face the Twins in six of their last nine games in the regular season, including the final three on the South Side.
The Sox trailed the Twins in the American League Central by six games entering Monday, but Minnesota is 8-11 since May 25, so it’s not as if they need to catch the New York Yankees. And there’s always the three wild-card spots. Beggars can’t be choosers.
It’s probably unfair to pin so much hope on one player, but that’s how life rolls in 2022. Big man, big shoulders, big responsibilities.
After serving up a home run on his first pitch, Lynn tossed 4⅓ innings Monday night, giving up three runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
The Sox have pointed to Lynn’s return since he suffered a torn tendon in his right knee in his final Cactus League start in Arizona. A little more than two months later, he made his debut a day ahead of schedule, replacing Johnny Cueto, who was forced to pitch in relief Sunday after Michael Kopech left with right knee discomfort after two batters in Sunday’s loss to the Texas Rangers.
Will one day make a difference? It shouldn’t with a veteran like Lynn.
Lynn’s dominance in the first half last season not only helped the Sox jump out to a comfy lead in the AL Central, but helped create swagger that gave the team its personality. Who could forget Lynn whipping off his belt and throwing it over the dugout for umpire Vic Lentz last August after a sticky stuff check? According to Lynn, Lentz ejected him because he “hurt his feelings” by telling the ump he got there too late to request a check. Sox fans loved Lynn’s attitude and he quickly became a fan favorite.
But that Sox swagger seemingly has been put in a blind trust. The dugout looks dead at times, which happens when there’s not much to shout about. Even Eloy Jiménez’s mugging to the camera and waving “Hi Mom” have been missed. Repeated camera shots of La Russa, standing alone in the corner with a stone-faced stare, doesn’t help.
Lynn can change all that — and he did briefly Monday. Lynn’s return brought the dugout back to life with a heated jawing session between the right-hander and third base coach Joe McEwing. But it will take more than one start. He’s a leader in the clubhouse and his voice carries.
When times get tough, the manager and leaders of a team are expected to calm the waters and reassure fans things will be OK. But after the “Fire Tony” chants Saturday from agitated Sox fans, Lynn’s preplanned media session Sunday was postponed. The always accommodating Tim Anderson was unavailable to talk too, the team told reporters, until he returns from his rehab stint. Yasmani Grandal barked he was “doing something” Sunday when asked if he had a second to talk but spoke with reporters Monday in Detroit.
The Zoom era gave major-league players the option of avoiding media on a regular basis. It’s not surprising some no longer feel obligated to talk, even with the return of clubhouse access. But you’d think La Russa’s players would want to support their manager publicly after all the stories of them bonding last season.
Lucas Giolito and Jake Burger addressed fan reaction after Saturday’s game, but neither defended La Russa. Giolito said the fans often voice “colorful opinions,” then blamed himself for the loss to the Rangers. Burger said fans “have a right to voice their opinion” during games.
“They are coming to the game and they can say whatever they want,” Burger said. “I know this clubhouse is a family and we are going to stick together no matter what. You can have outside opinions, but this clubhouse, we are tight and it’s a family.”
La Russa, the head of the family, wore a T-shirt that said “FAMILY” to a recent postgame briefing, in case there was any question about the tight-knit group. He also understands the need for players to talk to media members, and once went into the St. Louis Cardinals players’ lounge in Busch Stadium to force several players to go out and answer questions after a difficult loss.
But that was a different era.
The funny part about the team protecting La Russa is the manager has been through all this before. At the start of Cardinals spring training in 2004, someone hired a plane to fly around the complex with a banner that read: “Save the Cardinals. Fire La Russa and (GM Walt) Jocketty.” Now fans save money by just venting on Twitter.
La Russa overcame the disenchantment and won championships in St. Louis in 2006 and 2011. And he hasn’t lost faith in this team, while acknowledging it has been a struggle.
But the Sox desperately need a spark, the kind of signature performance that can help erase the agony of the first 2½ months of the season and engineer a course correction.
It’s all starts with the Big Man.
()
News
Chicago Bears sign nose tackle Mike Pennel and release veteran Jeremiah Attaochu on the eve of minicamp
On the eve of the team’s mandatory minicamp, the Chicago Bears added depth to their defensive front Monday signing veteran nose tackle Mike Pennel.
Pennel, 31, is entering his ninth NFL season and has spent time with five other teams, including a stint with Kansas City in 2019-20 when current Bears general manager Ryan Poles was in the Chiefs’ front office. Including the postseason, Pennel played in 28 games for the Chiefs and was with the team during its run to the Lombardi Trophy in early 2020.
Pennel also spent time with the Bears during training camp last season but was released before the regular season. He later joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and ultimately played 10 games last season for that organization.
Pennel will again have to compete for a roster spot and a role with the Bears. He joins an interior defensive line that also includes Khyiris Tonga, Angelo Blackson and Justin Jones.
To clear roster space to sign Pennel, the Bears released veteran outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu.
The Bears are scheduled to have three minicamp practices this week at Halas Hall.
()
Tentative Senate gun deal has surprises, and loose ends
St. Paul police investigating fatal stabbing in North End
Why Should One Get Ecommerce App Development?
The Essence of Seamless UX Web – Design for E-Commerce Stores and Mobile Apps,
Column: It’s up to Lance Lynn to save the Chicago White Sox season with his pitching — and fire in the dugout
Top 10 Blunders in eCommerce Design
Bitcoin Plummets To $23000 ; How Long Till It Touches $20000?
Increase Your Conversion Rates With Product Photography
Looking For The Right VOIP Phone
Chicago Bears sign nose tackle Mike Pennel and release veteran Jeremiah Attaochu on the eve of minicamp
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?