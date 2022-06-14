The 25 Best Anime Duos of All Time (2022)

Share Pin 0 Shares

A significant part of the anime series focuses on teens and young adults being paired up who have a strong connection between them, apart from having an intriguing storyline and fabulous animation. If the anime duos are likable, anime fans will cherish this friendship and hold on to the same series for decades.

We all must have been hooked to that one anime series, and the reason why we are watching the show is because of that one iconic duo, and the creators are messing with our feelings and not bringing them back together! Such a disappointment, isn’t it?

These iconic pairs have such a unique relationship that it’s impossible to imagine the life of one without the other. Their intense relationship is what keeps the anime series going. So, here is a list of 25 such iconic anime duos that we can’t help obsessing over them forever:

25. Naruto and Sasuke

Anime: Naruto

Naruto IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Naruto is a popular shōnen series that primarily concentrates on the friendship between Naruto and Sasuke. The unique bond shared by the two very different yet similar individuals catches the audience’s attention apart from a unique storyline.

Everyone gave up on Sasuke when he abandoned his village to earn power, except for Naruto. Naruto taught him the true meaning of friendship and made him realize that there is more to life if he thinks optimistically.

24. Kirito and Asuna

Anime: Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Sword art online is an anime that screens a power couple whose approaches towards the tasks in games blend. In the early stage, the roots of anime were mainly based on their fantastic sword skills and techniques. If the anime fans dig deeper, they will find out that their methods complement each other.

Kirito and Asuna work as a perfect team as Kirito understands the game more vividly, and Asuna is determined to finish it.

23. Joseph And Caesar

Anime: JoJo’s bizarre adventure

JoJo’s bizarre adventure IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The show JoJo’s bizarre adventure certainly pulled out one of the significant iconic duos, but none of them matches the friendship of Joseph Joestar and Caesar Zeppeli. Sadly, the first meeting couldn’t form a foundation for their friendship as they ended up having a small fight.

As the show progressed, the two became close friends. Caesar even forfeited his own life to get the antidote for Joseph, representing the depth of their friendship.

22. Ash And Pikachu

Anime: Pokemon

Pokemon IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

In almost every street of the world, the adorable characters of Pikachu and Ash are known. Like the duo, Tom and Jerry have an unbreakable friendship, and this series discovers new pages of adventure in every episode.

21. Twelve and Nine

Anime: Terror in Resonance

Terror in Resonance IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The powerful couple from the anime show Terror in Resonance was to drop bombs at buildings and challenge the world as they have the perfect compatibility. Both of them are extremely smart and rebellious. Their genuine friendship leaves the viewers in awe every single time.

20. Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo

Anime: My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia share the most epic rivalries anime fans have ever witnessed. They have a weird relationship as they are mortal enemies, but they appreciate each other’s skills deep down. Their rivalry pushes them to do their best. This strange bond forces them to get better unknowingly.

19. Kamina and Simon

Anime: Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The iconic characters of Kamina and Simon are one of the best anime duos from Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. Their friendship has inspired a lot of anime heads. They push each other’s boundaries and motivate them to be more independent with abilities. Their powers complement each other during battle.

18. Kakashi and Mighty Guy

Anime: Naruto

Naruto IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kakashi and Mighty Guy is the most rebellious twosome that serves every time they are together. Fans gush over their bro code which is seen in different aspects of the anime.

17. Gintoki And Katsura

Anime: Gintama

Gintama IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Ginama is an anime that portrays a duo with solid personalities, Gintoki and Katsura. Through the show, the two have shown commendation for each other. Even though they walk on different life paths, they are still trained by the same teacher. The teaching was the result of them saving each other in different situations.

16. Meliodas And Ban

Anime: Seven Deadly Sins

Seven Deadly Sins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The series Seven Deadly Sins have produced some of the most extraordinary partnerships, but none of them can outshine the companionship shared by Meliodas And Ban. That’s the most genuine kind of friendship.

Despite the conflict between various races, the heir to the Demon throne and an immortal human still managed to form one of the purest forms of friendship with each other. Their friendship proves to be a ray of hope in their dark and violent world. Indeed they are one of the best anime duos we have ever come across.

15. Kagome & Inuyasha

Anime: Inuyasha

Inuyasha IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The character of Kagome and Inuyasha feels like they are made for each other. What’s impressive is how well they go with each other. Whether it’s Kagome’s clingy personality or Inuyasha’s grumpiness, we have upteen reasons to watch this incredible series.

14. Sailor Moon & Sailor Venus

Anime: Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

We guarantee you that this twin sister duo is the most adorable anime duo in the world of anime. They are unbelievably identical to each other. Not only this, they share an undying love for each other. Sailor Venus is ready to sacrifice her life for Sailor Moon. They protect each other on the battlefield, making them the most dynamic duo ever.

We can’t get over the fact that since their fighting styles are unique, they prove to be an excellent match in front of their competitors. Their cover for each other in the fight is undoubtedly the most exciting sequence.

13. Hunk & Pidge

Anime: Voltron

Voltron IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

As evident, Hunk & Pidge are the best of friends. Their chemistry makes it impossible not to think of them as a single entity. Pidge is extremely intelligent and knows pretty much about everything, Hunk is forever hungry, and his favorite hobby is binge-eating.

The bond between both the friends acts as fantastic comedic fodder. The weird antics often get them into trouble, and Pidge has to find solutions. They always have each other’s back when things go south.

12. Maka & Soul

Anime: Soul Eater

Soul Eater IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

You might find it hard to see why this opposite duo from the Soul Eater series is brought together. Although one is a non-powered girl and the other can transform into a mighty scythe. But there is some spark that binds them together.

What makes them unique is that they don’t have a mainstream romantic tension between them. Their main goal is to combat the evil forces. They understand each other’s abilities, and they work accordingly.

11. Kageyama & Hinata

Anime: Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

It was evident that Kageyama & Hinata are a power duo from the beginning of the series. These two have very distinct personalities except for two things; their love for playing volleyball and insane stubbornness.

They can’t be categorized as friends, they are more of teammates, and we adore their unique bond.

10. Gon & Killua

Anime: Hunter X Hunter

Hunter X Hunter IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The fantastic pair of Gon & Killua is sure to leave you amazed as they share one of a kind friendship. Killua from Hunter X is brought up to be an assassin and was destined for a lifetime of solitude, detached from the world. His unexpected meeting with kind-hearted Gon, who has a bubbly personality, changed his life forever.

The makers of Hunter X Hunter did an excellent job in weaving a sweet tale about them. And, we still haven’t recovered from their beautiful friendship, right folks?

9. Sekkekkyu & Hakkekkyu

Anime: Cells At Work

Cells At Work IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

It’s a fact that red blood cells can’t function without white blood cells fighting for them. The show Cells At Work presented a more excellent bond between Erythrocyte (Sekkekkyū) and Neutrophil (Hakkekkyū) that is seriously unbeatable. It’s interesting to find out that their pairing happened long before they even met, and they already established a powerful link between them.

They both work as a great team, and two seasons are painfully not enough to experience an incredible partnership between them. We need more of it!

8. Light & L

Anime: Death Note

Death Note IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Light & L are one of the most iconic pairs in the anime community. The legendary anime Death Note features a strange relationship between Light and L. They both have been fighting for similar reasons, but their goals are opposite each other. The makers did a fantastic job keeping them together as they are more than just perfect for each other.

The Death Note duo might be facing a little controversy, but that doesn’t stop us from including them in our list of the most popular anime duos.

7.Isaac & Miria

Anime: Baccano!

Baccano! IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The unique relationship of Isaac & Miria makes the show Baccano! Hilarious. They are certainly the best partners in crime, and we love how they bring out the much-needed humor and fun, despite having a pretty dark background. They are certainly not the most intelligent group as they lack some common sense, but they have serious friendship goals.

6. Mustang & Hawkeye

Anime: Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Interestingly, this anime duo is that they both are not good at expressing their feelings, and they appear to be a mismatch at first glance, but you need to go through the entire series to find out why they are perfect for each other.

The two characters have unique personalities, but they share a list of similar traits simultaneously. They both seem to share a bold personality as they are fiery, strong and brave. They seem to complete each other exquisitely, and we go gaga every time they appear on screen caring for each other.

Mustang & Hawkeye have the most unstoppable bond as the kind of trust shared by both isn’t seen in most couples nowadays. They continuously push each other to get better without forgetting about their messed-up past, bringing them closer. Our heart beats for this power couple!

5. Edward & Alphonse

Anime: Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Edward Elric is the main protagonist of the Fullmetal Alchemist anime series. Edward’s relationship with his younger brother Alphonse is easily the strongest. Although Edward and Alphonse’s relationship is featured as siblings, they can be easily identified as best friends. Edward is highly protective about his brother, and he is seen caring for him in a parental way, and we can’t get enough of this sweet little bond.

The two characters went through many adventures and hardships together, and we have seen their bond maturing as the series progressed. Their unique connection has now developed into an unbreakable bond, and we would like to keep them in the category of one of the best anime duos in the anime industry.

4. Sora & Shiro

Anime: No Game No Life

No Game No Life IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The anime series No Game No Life revolves around two sibling duo, Sora & Shiro, who do nothing all day except play games. The intense emotional bond shared by the two characters has been portrayed perfectly, and you will instantly feel attached to them.

The two characters are among the most iconic anime duos, and we adore them for their excellent partnership. Their ability to break down every move and strategically plan for the next one will leave you awestruck at times. Their strong connection makes them achieve victory at every battle. Although they are opposite to each other, their love for video games unites them to form a strong bond.

3. Goku & Vegeta

Anime: Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

We all have obsessed over the love-hate relationship between Son Goku and Vegeta at some point in our lives. They share complicated histories filled with many betrayals, murder attempts, and kidnapping, but what’s constant is their unbreakable bond, which makes them get through all the tough times.

This sweet-sour relationship portrayed in Dragon ball undoubtedly tops our list of having the most peculiar relationship we have ever experienced. What’s hilariously ironic is the fact that their two sons, Trunks and Gotten, are best friends. The rivalry between the two characters drives them to work extra hard to outshine the other, making them the most potent duo ever.

2. Natsu & Happy

Anime: Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

As much as the two adorable characters, Natsu & Happy, share the sweetest friendship in the series, we can’t get enough of their unbreakable bond. Natsu Dragneel is a mage of the Fairy Tail Guild and a member of Team Natsu. He is also among the five Dragon Slayers sent to the future from four hundred years past with the primary motive of defeating Acnologia.

Happy is also a member of Fairy Tail Guild and Team Natsu. Despite his small stature and strange appearance, he possesses vast knowledge about the magic world and is highly loyal to his teammates and fellow guild members, especially Natsu.

The anime features the close friendship shared by the two characters as Happy seems to mirror quite a few of Natsu’s Characteristics. Happy even prevented Natsu from killing his brother Zeref, and you know it’s a heart-to-heart relationship when one is the reason for the other person’s character development.

1. Saitama & Genos

Anime: One Punch Man

One Punch Man IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

One Punch Man is about an invincible superhero named Saitama who can defeat anyone in just one punch. The story revolves around Saitama’s journey to become an admirable hero in people’s eyes.

Although the main character, Saitama, in this anime series doesn’t need the help of anybody to break the bones of the villains, his one punch is considerably enough to shatter the evil motives, and he still appreciates the company of other superheroes and Genos tops his list.

Genos is Saitama’s disciple. No one understands how extreme it is to defeat the dangerous villains with one punch, except for Genos. While other heroes make fun of Saitama’s abilities, Genos remains amazed by his mentor’s powers and makes sure One Punch Man is aware of it.

Their bond is undoubtedly an inspiration for today’s modern world, full of people who envy each other’s strength and don’t want anyone to outshine them.

Conclusion:

These anime duos are a gem in the world of anime, and we get to learn so much about life after watching these sweet bonds. All these connections motivate us to be ideal friends, and even enemies cannot do any harm as long as we draw inspiration from this powerful duo and make us see the silver lining behind every hardship.

The post The 25 Best Anime Duos of All Time (2022) appeared first on Gizmo Story.