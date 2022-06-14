News
The 25 Best Anime Duos of All Time (2022)
A significant part of the anime series focuses on teens and young adults being paired up who have a strong connection between them, apart from having an intriguing storyline and fabulous animation. If the anime duos are likable, anime fans will cherish this friendship and hold on to the same series for decades.
We all must have been hooked to that one anime series, and the reason why we are watching the show is because of that one iconic duo, and the creators are messing with our feelings and not bringing them back together! Such a disappointment, isn’t it?
These iconic pairs have such a unique relationship that it’s impossible to imagine the life of one without the other. Their intense relationship is what keeps the anime series going. So, here is a list of 25 such iconic anime duos that we can’t help obsessing over them forever:
25. Naruto and Sasuke
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Naruto is a popular shōnen series that primarily concentrates on the friendship between Naruto and Sasuke. The unique bond shared by the two very different yet similar individuals catches the audience’s attention apart from a unique storyline.
Everyone gave up on Sasuke when he abandoned his village to earn power, except for Naruto. Naruto taught him the true meaning of friendship and made him realize that there is more to life if he thinks optimistically.
24. Kirito and Asuna
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Sword art online is an anime that screens a power couple whose approaches towards the tasks in games blend. In the early stage, the roots of anime were mainly based on their fantastic sword skills and techniques. If the anime fans dig deeper, they will find out that their methods complement each other.
Kirito and Asuna work as a perfect team as Kirito understands the game more vividly, and Asuna is determined to finish it.
23. Joseph And Caesar
- Anime: JoJo’s bizarre adventure
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The show JoJo’s bizarre adventure certainly pulled out one of the significant iconic duos, but none of them matches the friendship of Joseph Joestar and Caesar Zeppeli. Sadly, the first meeting couldn’t form a foundation for their friendship as they ended up having a small fight.
As the show progressed, the two became close friends. Caesar even forfeited his own life to get the antidote for Joseph, representing the depth of their friendship.
22. Ash And Pikachu
- Anime: Pokemon
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
In almost every street of the world, the adorable characters of Pikachu and Ash are known. Like the duo, Tom and Jerry have an unbreakable friendship, and this series discovers new pages of adventure in every episode.
21. Twelve and Nine
- Anime: Terror in Resonance
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The powerful couple from the anime show Terror in Resonance was to drop bombs at buildings and challenge the world as they have the perfect compatibility. Both of them are extremely smart and rebellious. Their genuine friendship leaves the viewers in awe every single time.
20. Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo
- Anime: My Hero Academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia share the most epic rivalries anime fans have ever witnessed. They have a weird relationship as they are mortal enemies, but they appreciate each other’s skills deep down. Their rivalry pushes them to do their best. This strange bond forces them to get better unknowingly.
19. Kamina and Simon
- Anime: Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The iconic characters of Kamina and Simon are one of the best anime duos from Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. Their friendship has inspired a lot of anime heads. They push each other’s boundaries and motivate them to be more independent with abilities. Their powers complement each other during battle.
18. Kakashi and Mighty Guy
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kakashi and Mighty Guy is the most rebellious twosome that serves every time they are together. Fans gush over their bro code which is seen in different aspects of the anime.
17. Gintoki And Katsura
- Anime: Gintama
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ginama is an anime that portrays a duo with solid personalities, Gintoki and Katsura. Through the show, the two have shown commendation for each other. Even though they walk on different life paths, they are still trained by the same teacher. The teaching was the result of them saving each other in different situations.
16. Meliodas And Ban
- Anime: Seven Deadly Sins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The series Seven Deadly Sins have produced some of the most extraordinary partnerships, but none of them can outshine the companionship shared by Meliodas And Ban. That’s the most genuine kind of friendship.
Despite the conflict between various races, the heir to the Demon throne and an immortal human still managed to form one of the purest forms of friendship with each other. Their friendship proves to be a ray of hope in their dark and violent world. Indeed they are one of the best anime duos we have ever come across.
15. Kagome & Inuyasha
- Anime: Inuyasha
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The character of Kagome and Inuyasha feels like they are made for each other. What’s impressive is how well they go with each other. Whether it’s Kagome’s clingy personality or Inuyasha’s grumpiness, we have upteen reasons to watch this incredible series.
14. Sailor Moon & Sailor Venus
- Anime: Sailor Moon
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
We guarantee you that this twin sister duo is the most adorable anime duo in the world of anime. They are unbelievably identical to each other. Not only this, they share an undying love for each other. Sailor Venus is ready to sacrifice her life for Sailor Moon. They protect each other on the battlefield, making them the most dynamic duo ever.
We can’t get over the fact that since their fighting styles are unique, they prove to be an excellent match in front of their competitors. Their cover for each other in the fight is undoubtedly the most exciting sequence.
13. Hunk & Pidge
- Anime: Voltron
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
As evident, Hunk & Pidge are the best of friends. Their chemistry makes it impossible not to think of them as a single entity. Pidge is extremely intelligent and knows pretty much about everything, Hunk is forever hungry, and his favorite hobby is binge-eating.
The bond between both the friends acts as fantastic comedic fodder. The weird antics often get them into trouble, and Pidge has to find solutions. They always have each other’s back when things go south.
12. Maka & Soul
- Anime: Soul Eater
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
You might find it hard to see why this opposite duo from the Soul Eater series is brought together. Although one is a non-powered girl and the other can transform into a mighty scythe. But there is some spark that binds them together.
What makes them unique is that they don’t have a mainstream romantic tension between them. Their main goal is to combat the evil forces. They understand each other’s abilities, and they work accordingly.
11. Kageyama & Hinata
- Anime: Haikyuu!!
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
It was evident that Kageyama & Hinata are a power duo from the beginning of the series. These two have very distinct personalities except for two things; their love for playing volleyball and insane stubbornness.
They can’t be categorized as friends, they are more of teammates, and we adore their unique bond.
10. Gon & Killua
- Anime: Hunter X Hunter
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The fantastic pair of Gon & Killua is sure to leave you amazed as they share one of a kind friendship. Killua from Hunter X is brought up to be an assassin and was destined for a lifetime of solitude, detached from the world. His unexpected meeting with kind-hearted Gon, who has a bubbly personality, changed his life forever.
The makers of Hunter X Hunter did an excellent job in weaving a sweet tale about them. And, we still haven’t recovered from their beautiful friendship, right folks?
9. Sekkekkyu & Hakkekkyu
- Anime: Cells At Work
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
It’s a fact that red blood cells can’t function without white blood cells fighting for them. The show Cells At Work presented a more excellent bond between Erythrocyte (Sekkekkyū) and Neutrophil (Hakkekkyū) that is seriously unbeatable. It’s interesting to find out that their pairing happened long before they even met, and they already established a powerful link between them.
They both work as a great team, and two seasons are painfully not enough to experience an incredible partnership between them. We need more of it!
8. Light & L
- Anime: Death Note
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Light & L are one of the most iconic pairs in the anime community. The legendary anime Death Note features a strange relationship between Light and L. They both have been fighting for similar reasons, but their goals are opposite each other. The makers did a fantastic job keeping them together as they are more than just perfect for each other.
The Death Note duo might be facing a little controversy, but that doesn’t stop us from including them in our list of the most popular anime duos.
7.Isaac & Miria
- Anime: Baccano!
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The unique relationship of Isaac & Miria makes the show Baccano! Hilarious. They are certainly the best partners in crime, and we love how they bring out the much-needed humor and fun, despite having a pretty dark background. They are certainly not the most intelligent group as they lack some common sense, but they have serious friendship goals.
6. Mustang & Hawkeye
- Anime: Fullmetal Alchemist
- IMDb Rating: 9.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Interestingly, this anime duo is that they both are not good at expressing their feelings, and they appear to be a mismatch at first glance, but you need to go through the entire series to find out why they are perfect for each other.
The two characters have unique personalities, but they share a list of similar traits simultaneously. They both seem to share a bold personality as they are fiery, strong and brave. They seem to complete each other exquisitely, and we go gaga every time they appear on screen caring for each other.
Mustang & Hawkeye have the most unstoppable bond as the kind of trust shared by both isn’t seen in most couples nowadays. They continuously push each other to get better without forgetting about their messed-up past, bringing them closer. Our heart beats for this power couple!
5. Edward & Alphonse
- Anime: Fullmetal Alchemist
- IMDb Rating: 9.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Edward Elric is the main protagonist of the Fullmetal Alchemist anime series. Edward’s relationship with his younger brother Alphonse is easily the strongest. Although Edward and Alphonse’s relationship is featured as siblings, they can be easily identified as best friends. Edward is highly protective about his brother, and he is seen caring for him in a parental way, and we can’t get enough of this sweet little bond.
The two characters went through many adventures and hardships together, and we have seen their bond maturing as the series progressed. Their unique connection has now developed into an unbreakable bond, and we would like to keep them in the category of one of the best anime duos in the anime industry.
4. Sora & Shiro
- Anime: No Game No Life
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The anime series No Game No Life revolves around two sibling duo, Sora & Shiro, who do nothing all day except play games. The intense emotional bond shared by the two characters has been portrayed perfectly, and you will instantly feel attached to them.
The two characters are among the most iconic anime duos, and we adore them for their excellent partnership. Their ability to break down every move and strategically plan for the next one will leave you awestruck at times. Their strong connection makes them achieve victory at every battle. Although they are opposite to each other, their love for video games unites them to form a strong bond.
3. Goku & Vegeta
- Anime: Dragon Ball
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
We all have obsessed over the love-hate relationship between Son Goku and Vegeta at some point in our lives. They share complicated histories filled with many betrayals, murder attempts, and kidnapping, but what’s constant is their unbreakable bond, which makes them get through all the tough times.
This sweet-sour relationship portrayed in Dragon ball undoubtedly tops our list of having the most peculiar relationship we have ever experienced. What’s hilariously ironic is the fact that their two sons, Trunks and Gotten, are best friends. The rivalry between the two characters drives them to work extra hard to outshine the other, making them the most potent duo ever.
2. Natsu & Happy
- Anime: Fairy Tail
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
As much as the two adorable characters, Natsu & Happy, share the sweetest friendship in the series, we can’t get enough of their unbreakable bond. Natsu Dragneel is a mage of the Fairy Tail Guild and a member of Team Natsu. He is also among the five Dragon Slayers sent to the future from four hundred years past with the primary motive of defeating Acnologia.
Happy is also a member of Fairy Tail Guild and Team Natsu. Despite his small stature and strange appearance, he possesses vast knowledge about the magic world and is highly loyal to his teammates and fellow guild members, especially Natsu.
The anime features the close friendship shared by the two characters as Happy seems to mirror quite a few of Natsu’s Characteristics. Happy even prevented Natsu from killing his brother Zeref, and you know it’s a heart-to-heart relationship when one is the reason for the other person’s character development.
1. Saitama & Genos
- Anime: One Punch Man
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
One Punch Man is about an invincible superhero named Saitama who can defeat anyone in just one punch. The story revolves around Saitama’s journey to become an admirable hero in people’s eyes.
Although the main character, Saitama, in this anime series doesn’t need the help of anybody to break the bones of the villains, his one punch is considerably enough to shatter the evil motives, and he still appreciates the company of other superheroes and Genos tops his list.
Genos is Saitama’s disciple. No one understands how extreme it is to defeat the dangerous villains with one punch, except for Genos. While other heroes make fun of Saitama’s abilities, Genos remains amazed by his mentor’s powers and makes sure One Punch Man is aware of it.
Their bond is undoubtedly an inspiration for today’s modern world, full of people who envy each other’s strength and don’t want anyone to outshine them.
Conclusion:
These anime duos are a gem in the world of anime, and we get to learn so much about life after watching these sweet bonds. All these connections motivate us to be ideal friends, and even enemies cannot do any harm as long as we draw inspiration from this powerful duo and make us see the silver lining behind every hardship.
Squid Game Season 2 Release Date
Worldwide hit and blockbuster show, Squid Game is a Korean survival/ drama-thriller series that was released on 17 September 2021. Established by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the series premiered on Netflix and surpassed all the shows to become the most-watched series on the streaming platform. However, after the massive success of the show’s first season, the audience and everyone else is anticipating the release of the next season with curiosity and excitement. So, when is the next season coming out?
On the 13th of June, Netflix released an eleven-second-long teaser on its YouTube page, announcing the Season 2 of Squid Game. Although we still do not know the exact date of its release. However, it is confirmed that the second season will be released soon. Most probably Squid Game Season 2 will become known in the year 2022 itself.
Where to Watch Squid Game Season 2?
The distributor and original network of Squid Game are Netflix. The show is exclusively available on Netflix. Since the announcement of the second season was made by Netflix via Netflix’s YouTube channel. It can said that Squid Game Season 2 will be released on Netflix. All the episodes of Squid Game Season 1 are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Viewers can watch the first season for a recap of the series on the OTT platform before another season drops.
What is Squid Game About?
The Korean horror drama series Squid Game has a deceiving title. The show is about strength and survival in a game of life or death with cut-throat competition. It is about a competition in which a total of four fifty- six people participate. All of these people have one thing in common- they are all financially broke.
The game is a lure since the winner is awarded prize money of 45.6 billion won which is approximately equal to twenty-seven crores and six hundred and eighty-seven lakhs in Indian Rupees. However, Squid Game is the name of a children’s game played in South Korea. But this game takes a dark turn when the competitors realize that their lives are at stake: it’s no fun game. The writing of the show has been a passionate affair for Hwang since he experienced the economic problems and financial difficulties due to financial distinctions in South Korea. Through this show, he has successfully tried to depict the capitalism of the country.
Squid Game Season 1 Ratings
Squid Game has received widespread appraisal from fans all over the world for its plot and actors’ performances. Interestingly, the same script was rejected by several producers in 2009 but in 2019 Netflix took up the show and it is not a decision they will regret. O Yeong-su won the Golden Globe Award for the best supporting role as Oh Il-nam. Lee Jung-Jae as Seong Gi-hun and HoYeon Jung as Kang Sabookok both won the SAG awards for Outstanding Performance in Acting in a Drama Series. They became the first Korean Actors to win these accolades and made history.
The 35 Best Rom Com Anime To Watch Right Now (2022)
All require love, and so is a good laugh. For many individuals, anime is the most effective stress reliever. While Goku explores his latest rainbow transition, it’s difficult to worry about your class tests. We’ve compiled a selection of best rom com anime, which we think you’ll like viewing.
But nothing engages us all in a universe like a well-composed romance. Isn’t it true that we’re all seeking romance? Nothing to be embarrassed about. Therefore, Rom-Com! Without question, amongst the most enjoyable genre pairings in any leisure activity. Prepare to rumble if you believe that romance isn’t whole without laughter!
35. Ouran High School Host Club
- Director: Takuya Igarashi
- Writer: Yoji Enokido
- Cast: Maaya Sakamoto, Mamoru Miyano, Masaya Matsukaze
- IMDB ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix and Hulu
One of the most beautiful anime shows you’ll ever see Ouran High School host. The first episode left a strong effect on me. The first episode wasn’t long, but it got right to their narrative point. It all started when Haruhi realized she was a female.
Even though the rom-com anime Ouran High School host’s narrative was initially relatively thin, it simply demonstrated how the members amused their visitors. However, as you progress through the series, you’ll see that there’s more to the plot than the characters’ happy looks.
34. One Week Friends
- Director: Tarou Iwasaki, Rich Moore
- Writer: Shotaro Suga
- Cast: Yoshitaka Yamaya, Sora Amamiya, Yoshimasa Hosoya
- IMDB ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix and Crunchyroll
A girl named Fuijimiya Kaori, with post-traumatic stress disorder, gets her consciousness restored each Week at Isshuukan Friends. The narrative begins when she encounters a boy named Hase Yuuki who wishes to be her buddy one day.
Hase strives to keep their connection alive, or start it over, by requesting Fuijimiya to be his buddy regularly as Fuijmiya forgets who Hase is.
There is no romantic drama, bloodshed, or something insane like that in this friendship/rom-com anime. It’s all about creating friends, keeping them, and dealing with troubles with them till the end. I felt the narrative was quite poignant and well-written. This is a wonderfully clean and lovely narrative.
33. My Little Monster
- Director: Hiro Kaburaki
- Writer: Noboru Takagi
- Cast: Haruka Tomatsu, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Atsumi Tanezaki
- IMDB ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix, Crunchyroll and HiDive
Shizuku is a chilly character, which distinguishes this rom-com anime. She is tasked with delivering Haru’s freebies. Shizuku is attempting to be Haru’s buddy, according to Haru. Shizuku is taken aback by his lack of knowledge.
32. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU!
- Director: Ai Yoshimura
- Writer: Shotaro Suga
- Cast: Cat Thomas, Melissa Molano, Takuya Eguchi
- IMDB ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Crunchyroll, HiDive and Amazon Prime
This anime is remembered for its unconventional love triangle, genuine feelings, and innovative idea. Even though I believe Yui is the cutest girl in this rom-com anime, you may decide for yourself by watching it!
31. Kimi ni Todoke
- Director: Hiro Kaburaki
- Writer: Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa, Yuko Sanpei
- IMDB ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: 68%
- Platform available: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll
The rom-com anime tale is enjoyable and straightforward to watch. There are no story twists, theatrical tactics, or needless drama to put your tolerance to the strain.
This series is laser-focused and sticks to its primary values. It moves leisurely, enabling the protagonists to explore their surroundings and get to know one another. However, it is not quick.
Even though many people have grumbled about its glacial pace, it is undeniably one of its assets.
30. First Love Limited
- Director: Yoshiki Yamakawa
- Writer: Mariko Kunisawa
- Cast: Ayumi Fujimura, Mariya Ise, Aki Toyosaki
- IMDB ratings: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Crunchyroll and HiDive
The anime follows the lives of eight young women. However, many tales are interwoven and ultimately result in the main storyline. It’s a joyful, adorable rom-com animation about first romances. This is the anime for you if you enjoy seeing people falling in love for the first time.
29. Itazura Na Kiss
- Director: Osamu Yamazaki
- Writer: Kusumoto Hiromi, Harumi Mori
- Cast: Daisuke Hirakawa, Nana Mizuki, Naoka Matsui
- IMDB ratings: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Hulu
The narrative of Itazura na Kiss is similar to that of a conventional shoujo love.
Naoki Irie, her school idol, fell in love with Kotoko, a simple and stupid yet attractive girl. He declines to read the letter, so she summons the guts to reveal her feelings to him.
A defective building ruins Kotoko’s house, in a surprise, only shoujo can offer. She and her father are forced to live with Naoki, an old acquaintance. There are several amusing moments and antics.
28. Honey and Clover
- Director: Kenichi Kasai
- Writer: Yosuke Kuroda
- Cast: Haruka Kudo, Tomokazu Sugita, Hiroshi Kamiya
- IMDB ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll
This romantic comedy anime will tug at your emotions while also being upbeat and humorous at moments. Takemoto Yuuta, Takumi Mayama, and Shinobu Morita live together as poor college kids in Honey And Clover. Hanamoto Hagumi, a very talented girl, comes and love blossoms. The story has a lot of character development.
27. Nana
- Director: Moroi Asaka
- Writer: Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: Romi Park, Kaori, Brian Drummond
- IMDB ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix, Amazon Prime and HiDive
Komatsu was already on her way to see Shoji from Tokyo. Nana Osaki, going to Tokyo to pursue her ambition to become an artist, sat beside her. Ren, her lover, is the musician for Trapnest, a prominent punk band, and Blast Nana’s vocalist is looking for a massive appearance in Tokyo.
Nana and Nana have the same name, which leads to an instant bond. They run into one another again while seeking a place to stay in Tokyo. They choose to share an apartment, which increases their friendship as they progress through their jobs and love lives.
26. Waiting in The Summer
- Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai
- Writer: Yosuke Kuroda
- Cast: Brittney Karbowski, Luci Christian, John Swasey
- IMDB ratings: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: HiDive
After school, Kaito Kirishima and his pals plan to do a movie project during the summers with his digicam. Kaito is infatuated with a senior, so one of his pals also invites her. Interactions form, exciting events occur, and he must acknowledge sentiments during the summer.
25. Tsuredure Children
- Director: Hiraku Kaneko
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Sarah Wiedenheft, Anthony Bowling, Kyle Igneczi
- IMDB ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Crunchyroll and Funimation
Tsuredure Children is an immensely relatable rom-com anime. The anime covers the narrative of various couples, starting with how they encountered and progressing to what happened afterward. This anime is amusing since these occasions are often surprising and fraught with misconceptions.
24. Kamisama Kiss
- Director: Akitaro Daichi
- Writer: Akitaro Daichi, Michiko Yokote
- Cast: Tia Lynn Ballard, J. Michael Tatum, Luci Christian
- IMDB ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Funimation
Kamisama Kiss is a quintessential rom-com anime. Nanami Momozono is a humorous figure who has recently been ejected from her family’s home after betting off all of her cash. As Mikage first encounters him, he hides behind a tree in a nearby park. Mikage brings her to his home, where she finds that he resides in a shrine and desires to become her new god.
23. Nijiiro Days
- Director: Tetsuro Amino
- Writer: Aki Itami
- Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Takuya Eguchi, Nobunaga Shimazaki
- IMDB ratings: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: 46%
- Platform available: Netflix and Funimation
The plot revolves around four high schoolers who have become close friends. They are incredibly close and remain united. One of the guys, Natsuki, has a crush on Anna. Natsuki is head over heels in love with Anna, but the other three lads begin to mock him about it or even meddle with their romance.
22. Maid Sama
- Director: Hiroaki Sakurai
- Writer: Mamiko Ikeda
- Cast: Monica Rial, David Matranga, Ayumi Fujimura
- IMDB ratings: 8.0
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Hulu and Amazon Prime
Seika High, an all-boys institution, is known for its raucous pupils. Misaki Ayuzawa, who serves in a maid cafe(is on a quest to create an institution more welcoming to the newly admitted female students. Even though she has acquired the confidence of numerous teachers, the males with whom she attends school sees her as a boy-hating demon. Takumi Usui learns that Misaki is withholding information to assist her family.
21. Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend
- Director: Shinichi Omata
- Writer: Yasuhiro Nakanishi, Yukie Sugawara
- Cast: Aoi Kago, Makoto Furukawa, Konomi Kohara
- IMDB ratings: 8.5
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: 94%
- Platform available: Netflix, Hulu and Crunchyroll
The anime begins as a typical anime, but it quickly evolves into something far more. The protagonists and their connections grow as the episodes advance. The dramatic scenes make you feel linked to the individuals, and you’re anxious to know what happens next. It’s a fun, self-aware comedy.
20. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
- Director: Shinichi Omata
- Writer: Yasuhiro Nakanishi, Yukie Sugawara
- Cast: Aoi Kago, Makoto Furukawa, Konomi Kohara
- IMDB ratings: 8.5
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: 94%
- Platform available: Netflix, Hulu and Crunchyroll
This one is fantastic! The program is hilarious, the premise is unique, the characters are unforgettable, and we feel for them in ways you would still not anticipate considering their arrogance and excessively obtuse nature. Usually, we detest obstinate and arrogant couples, but this program makes us root for them even more.
19. The Pet Girl of Sakurasou
- Director: Atsuko Ishizuka
- Writer: Mari Okada
- Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Ai Kayano, Mariko Nakatsu
- IMDB ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and HiDive
Sorata Kanda moved to Sakura Hall, the famed hostel, because of his love for stray kitties and compassionate personality. Sorata Kanda, a typical scholar, has trouble relating to the occupants of Sakura Hall, who possess unusual abilities and personalities. He intends to reclaim his dorm as quickly as possible by discovering new places for the kitties.
When Mashiro Shiina moves into Sakura Hall, his intention to leave the dorm is altered. Sorata and Mashiro gradually open up to one another and work together to make positive improvements in their lives. Friendships may significantly influence our lives, as this comedy romance anime reveals. It also demonstrates how they may offer delight to our otherwise dull lives.
18. Skip Beat
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Hiroki Uchida
- Cast: Megumi Han, Brandon McInnis, Hisako Kanemoto
- IMDB ratings: 6.6
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Crunchyroll, Funimation and Amazon Prime
Kyouko, 16, is intelligent, diligent, and naïve all at the same time. She strives tirelessly to help Shoutarou, her love and blossoming pop singer, and her old pal Shoutarou’s profession and goals.
Kyouko works tirelessly at tea rituals or joint burger booths, oblivious that her efforts are now being overlooked. Shou realizes one day that she simply sees her as an unpaid enslaved person.
She pledges vengeance on the rookie star by joining the ruthless entertainment industry, shocked, saddened, and enraged. While she starts her fresh identity, Kyouko will confront new problems and challenge her above her routine.
17. The World God Only Knows
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Hiroki Uchida
- Cast: Megumi Han, Brandon McInnis, Hisako Kanemoto
- IMDB ratings: 6.6
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Crunchyroll, Funimation and Amazon Prime
Socially awkward Keima Katsuragi is the star of this rom-com anime. He’s well-known on the internet for his ability to communicate with 2D females. Keima is indeed an outsider in real life.
He receives a mail about “conquering” females without correctly reading it. Soon after, a demon from Hell approaches to solicit his assistance collecting demons.
16. Gamers!
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Hiroki Uchida
- Cast: Megumi Han, Brandon McInnis, Hisako Kanemoto
- IMDB ratings: 6.6
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Crunchyroll, Funimation and Amazon Prime
Keita Amano is a regular high school gamer going through the motions of the average student’s life. But, he sees the prettiest lady in school one day and wishes to vanish eternally!
Karen Tendou, a student who succeeds in school, is regarded as the school’s role model. She becomes obsessed with Amano, a gamer, and seeks to lure him into the group. Amano discovers more to the game than the one he enjoys.
15. The Devil is a Part-Timer
- Director: Naoto Hosoda
- Writer: Masahiro Yokotani
- Cast: Ryota Osaka, Yoko Hikasa, Nao Toyama
- IMDB ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation
Satan has been compelled to pass through a gateway that transports him to japan. His power is fading. Therefore he must act like a regular person. Hero Emilia accompanied Satan into the portal, but she is being affected somehow. They learn that they must work together as friends to live in their new reality.
While other rom-com anime stories still haven’t figured out who they are after ten episodes, this one has found its comedy and executed it successfully.
14. Special A
- Director: Miyao Yoshikazu
- Writer: Jukki Hanada
- Cast: Yuko Goto, Jun Fukuyama, Hitomi Nabatame
- IMDB ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Hulu, Amazon Prime, HiDive and Youtube
Special A is among the best rom-com anime because it contains a pleasant flirting competition. Hikari Hanazono and Kei Takishima are the main characters. Hikari is hell-bent on outsmarting Kei in whatever way she can. So she enrolls in the very same school as him in the hopes of outperforming him academically and athletically.
13. Haganai
- Director: Hisashi Saito
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Ryohei Kimura, Marina Inoue, Kanae Ito
- IMDB ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime
Hasegawa Kodaka has recently relocated. Considering he appears to be a deviant, no one desires to be his mate.
Like Kodaka, a member of the Neighbors Club and goes on entertaining – and sometimes odd – excursions with his friends.
Whereas the comedy romance anime appears to be pretty standard, how it is portrayed is not. It offers enough humor to keep you giggling while still providing enough storyline to keep you watching. Something which many anime series fail to do.
12. Toradora
- Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai
- Writer: Mari Okada
- Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Junji Majima, Yui Horie
- IMDB ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll
The humor is fantastic, and the individuals are well-developed. Mino. This romantic comedy anime has some intensely emotional scenes, especially at the conclusion, pushing it into the dramatic zone.
This romance comedy anime has some intensely emotional scenes, especially at the conclusion, pushing it into the dramatic zone. While Taiga and Ryugi make a beautiful couple, their change from being friends to romantically connected, mainly Ryugi’s, is a little sudden.
Nevertheless, once this occurs, they are entirely devoted. It’s a little concerning that Taiga was so harsh with Ryugi at the start of the series. She will, however, have many opportunities to express her affection in the future. Even though it seemed implausible, their connection was charming. This romantic comedy anime is fantastic, and I strongly advise you to watch it!
11. Clannad
- Director: Osamu Dezaki
- Writer: Makoto Nakamura, Jun Maeda
- Cast: Yuichi Nakamura, David Matranga, Mai Nakahara
- IMDB ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: 77%
- Platform available: Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix and HiDive
Tomoya Okazaki is a deviant who feels he would never rise to something in life. He skips school and aims to squander his student days alongside his buddy Youhei Sunohara.
Tomoya encounters a young girl muttering quietly to herself one day on her way to school. She yells “Anpan!” (a famous Japanese delicacy) without caution, capturing Tomoya’s eye.
He quickly learns the girl’s name is Nagisa Furukawa and also that she motivates herself by exclaiming items she enjoys.
Nagisa claims they’ve become buddies, but Tomoya slinks away, dismissing the meeting.
10. Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-Kun
- Director: Mitsue Yamazaki
- Writer: Yoshiko Nakamura
- Cast: Yuichi Nakamura, Ari Ozawa, Christina Marie Kelly
- IMDB ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix and Crunchyroll
Nozaki is the love of Sakura, a high school student. He is a well-known shoujo mangaka who operates by the pseudonym Sakiko Yumeno. He has no idea how she feels about him and misunderstands her revelation as a job application for a comics assistant. She takes the position in the hopes that he will notice her affections. She finally develops a friendship with a few of her oddball classmates and maintains her affection for him.
The anime is worth watching if you’re seeking romance. Students’ strange behavior characterizes the anime’s humor. This comedy is highly situational and not particularly unique. This romance comedy anime has gotten good reviews, so it’s worth watching.
9. Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions
- Director: Tatsuya Ishihara
- Writer: Jukki Hanada
- Cast: Jun Fukuyama, Maaya Uchida, Chinatsu Akasaki
- IMDB ratings: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Crunchyroll and HiDive
Yuta Takanashi, a young woman who wishes to lose his “Chunibyo” unpleasant experiences and live again, is the anime’s protagonist. However, his history resurfaces in the shape of old classmate Rikka Takanashi.
The Japanese version term “chunibyo” alludes to the “middle school syndrome” that most youngsters go through.
That’s where people imagine themselves to be superhumans or other mysterious, strong creatures in some fantasy world. Even though these fantasies dissipate with time, the guilt they leave behind is something you’ll never forget.
8. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
- Director: Akiyuki Shinbo
- Writer: Akiyuki Shinbo
- Cast: Koki Uchiyama, Nao Toyama, Kana Hanazawa
- IMDB ratings: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu and Funimation
The anime focused on adolescence disorder, a mystery and rumored ailment that primarily affects teenagers. Mai Sakurajima is a well-known adolescent who is presently a high school girl. A bunny-clad girl met Sakuta Azusagawa.
While attempting to solve the secret of this phenomenon, Sakuta falls for Sakuta.
7. Prison school
- Director: Akiyuki Shinbo
- Writer: Akiyuki Shinbo
- Cast: Koki Uchiyama, Nao Toyama, Kana Hanazawa
- IMDB ratings: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu and Funimation
Kiyoshi (our main character), Gakuto, Shingo, Joe, and Andre are among the five new guy students at Hachimitsu Academy, formerly an all-girls institution.
They only expected an excellent high school male life, but they couldn’t have it. Instead, they opted to be more sneaky and look into their girls’ baths, but they were eventually exposed. The Underground Student Council President sentenced the guys to jail. Inside the school, for their offenses.
You can only describe the narrative as completely insane.
6. Nisekoi
- Director: Akiyuki Shinbo
- Writer: Akiyuki Shinbo
- Cast: Koki Uchiyama, Nao Toyama, Kana Hanazawa
- IMDB ratings: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu and Funimation
Raku Ichijou is a High School student and the lone descendant of a powerful yakuza dynasty. Raku signed a vow ten years ago to an old buddy.
He now has a lockable necklace that he could use to open it. Only one way to open the locks is to use the key that the lady took and walk away.
Raku has become a typical adolescent. He wants to separate himself from his yakuza past and potentially spend his school days alongside his middle school crush Kosaki.
5. Yamada-Kun and The Seven Witches
- Director: Tomoki Takuno
- Writer: Michiko Yokote
- Cast: Ryota Osaka, Saori Hayami, Toshiki Masuda
- IMDB ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime
Yamada-Kun and The Seven Witches anime focuses on Ryuu Yamada as the main character.
He kisses a female by mistake someday and later learns that he possesses Witch’s power, which a kiss may ignite. Yamada isn’t the institution’s only Witch.
He’s bored in school and can be a bit of a brat. He slips on atop Urara Shiraishi by mistake, and when he wakes up, he learns he has exchanged bodies with her. That alone qualifies this as one of the best rom-com anime. However, things only become better as the two attempts to reverse the trend.
4. Fruits Basket
- Director: Akitaro Daichi
- Writer: Higuchi Tachibana
- Cast: Eric Vale, Laura Bailey, Yui Horie
- IMDB ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: 100%
- Platform available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation
Tohru, a typical Japanese teenager who lost her mom in a tragedy and resided alone in a camper on the Sohma’s land, begins the rom-com anime narrative.
Of course, she was completely unaware of this until somebody revealed her. She was taken aback when she learned that they had given her a room in return for her assistance with chores.
When the family’s greatest secret is disclosed, she is present. The Chinese Zodiac animals have cursed them with evil spirits. The cursed animal changes into them when caressed and touched by people of the opposite sex.
Tohru is a source of joy in their life. They’ve all realized that they’re not all horrible people. Each of them is profoundly affected by this girl.
3. Golden Time
- Director: Chiaki Kon
- Writer: Fumihiko Shimo
- Cast: Yui Horie, Makoto Furukawa, Mike Haimoto
- IMDB ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Crunchyroll
Banri gets lost in a Tokyo law school. Yanagisawa Mitsuo, another lost student, chances to cross his path. They become fast friends and arrive at their goals. When they arrive, they are greeted by a young lady clutching roses. This is a cute rom-com anime that ranks among the finest.
2. Ano Hana
- Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai
- Writer: Mari Okada
- Cast: Miyu Irino, Ai Kayano, Haruka Tomatsu
- IMDB ratings: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: 72%
- Platform available: Netflix and Crunchyroll
The anime plot portrays the stories of six pals who are still struggling with the loss of a childhood friend. Menma’s spirit visits Jinta Yadomi, the head of the group of mates, and asks him to help her accomplish a request so she can pass it on to the hereafter. When Menma can’t recall her request, Jinta fears going insane and seeks help from his buddies.
1. Lovely Complex
- Director: Konosuke Uda
- Writer: Aya Nakahara
- Cast: Akemi Okamura, Saori Higashi, Kazuko Kojima
- IMDB ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA
- Platform available: Crunchyroll
Lovely Complex is the cutest rom-com in the anime community; hence it ranks first on this list of best rom-com anime. The narrative of the tallest girl in school and the most petite boy in school, and their search for love, is told in this rom-com anime. Risa Koizumi and Atsushi Otani are the characters of the narrative.
Lovely Complex anime story starts as close friends who are regularly teased. They are the punchline to all of their pals’ jokes due to their height disparity, which makes them seem ridiculous next to one other. Even though they don’t get on very well, they decide to assist one other acquire their crushes.
Orioles minor league report: Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson impress in first Triple-A action; 2021 draftees perform well
It was quite the week for the position players among Baltimore’s top prospects.
In the majors, Adley Rutschman’s bat started to heat up, and Kyle Stowers joined him up there. Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg were promoted to Triple-A and immediately impressed. Heston Kjerstad at last made his pro debut for Low-A Delmarva and didn’t wait long to record his first hit. At High-A Aberdeen, Colton Cowser and Connor Norby showed signs they’re coming into the form that made them the Orioles’ top two draft picks a year ago.
That group’s progress will be vital to this rebuild’s success. Getting strong performances from some of the less-heralded pitchers in the system, as was the case last week, will only help.
Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Triple-A Norfolk infielder Jordan Westburg
In spring training, the Orioles gave Westburg a start at third base in a road night game against the New York Yankees, with manager Brandon Hyde saying he wanted Westburg “to feel like he’s getting close to the big leagues.” His first week with Norfolk certainly gave that impression, as well. Westburg hit .455 with a 1.387 OPS, and half of his 10 hits went for extra bases in the form of two doubles, a triple and two home runs. Potentially noteworthy for the future, Westburg, Baltimore’s No. 7 prospect, drew the start at shortstop over third-ranked Henderson in their Triple-A debut, though they split the position evenly over the course of the week.
2. Double-A Bowie right-hander Zach Peek
The December 2019 trade that sent Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels has already produced one member of the Orioles’ rotation in right-hander Kyle Bradish. Perhaps Peek could someday join him. Across two starts last week, the 24-year-old worked nine innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out 11 against one walk. On Sunday, he completed five innings for the first time since his season debut, lowering his ERA to 3.13 in the process. He’s not striking out batters at nearly the rate he did a year ago, but after spending most of March on the injured list, Peek has given up one run in his past 13 innings.
3. High-A Aberdeen infielder Connor Norby
Baltimore’s second-round pick last year, Norby hit his fifth home run of the season on the final day of April, slugging .521 in the opening month of his first full professional season. He then went all of May and a third of June without a homer, but he went deep both Saturday and Sunday to show that a turnaround could be coming. The same could be said of Cowser, 2021′s fifth overall selection. He recorded three doubles among his seven hits, balancing his four strikeouts with his four walks. Cowser’s OPS for the week was .878, while Norby’s was .925.
4. Low-A Delmarva outfielder Trendon Craig
Craig was the Orioles’ final pick of the 2021 draft, with the $250,000 signing bonus he received as a 20th-round pick the highest Baltimore gave to any player selected after the eighth round. Of late, he’s been showing why, with hits in nine straight games and multiple hits in six of those. He went 9-for-18 last week, with one of each type of extra-base hit to post an OPS of 1.405 for the week. After missing the first month of the season and hitting .164 in May, Craig is batting .395 with a 1.044 OPS thus far in June.
5. High-A Aberdeen right-hander Carlos Tavera
Our third straight honoree from the Orioles’ 2021 draft class, Tavera pitched six shutout innings for the IronBirds in his start Wednesday, striking out eight on 18 swinging strikes while allowing one hit and two walks. A fifth-round pick tied for the highest-taken pitcher of general manager Mike Elias’ three-draft tenure in Baltimore, Tavera had a 0.49 ERA, .098 batting average allowed and 38.8% strikeout rate in four May starts to earn South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month recognition. His outing before last week’s gem — surrendering seven earned runs while recording seven outs — probably spoils a repeat, but it doesn’t prevent this start from beginning another impressive run.
The top prospect not featured so far
Although Westburg was the one recognized above, Henderson was no slouch in his first week with the Tides. He homered on the second pitch he saw, then seemingly got little else to hit the rest of the week. While putting up a .963 OPS for the week, Henderson walked eight times in his 27 plate appearances, or nearly 30%. Henderson, who doesn’t turn 21 until the end of this month, has walked 49 times in 53 games this season while striking out 41 times. His on-base percentage is .460.
International acquisition of the week
Dominican right-hander Juan De Los Santos had started in his first 10 appearances with Low-A Delmarva, but because his scheduled outing last week fell on a Wednesday — No. 20 prospect Carter Baumler’s designated start day as he builds up following Tommy John surgery — De Los Santos worked in relief for the first time this year. After Baumler pitched three hitless, scoreless innings, De Los Santos finished the game, striking out 10 without a walk while allowing one earned run in six innings. Signed after Elias took over in the 2018-19 international signing period, the 20-year-old has a 3.62 ERA this year and has already set a career high for innings.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
With Grayson Rodriguez suffering a potentially season-ending lat muscle strain, innings the Orioles had ticketed for their top pitching prospect will need to go elsewhere. Perhaps Blaine Knight could snag some of them. Selected two rounds after Rodriguez in 2018, the 25-year-old right-hander didn’t allow a hit or run in a 3 1/3-inning relief appearance last week for Norfolk. His outing a week before was a scoreless start of three innings. Those two outings have lowered Knight’s Triple-A ERA by more than a run and a half to 7.01, so he clearly has a way to go before earning a major league opportunity, but he is perhaps trending in that direction.
Time to give some shine to …
Just when you thought we were done highlighting 2021 draftees, it’s 16th-rounder Peter Van Loon’s turn for recognition. In a two-start week with Aberdeen, he struck out 13 across nine innings, allowing one run on six hits and four walks. Van Loon, 23, has a 3.18 ERA in 10 bulk outings for the IronBirds, striking out 28.5% of batters. He’s given up two home runs; the only pitchers in the organization to allow fewer per inning among those who’ve thrown at least 30 frames are Rodriguez and Knight.
Short-season snippets
Outfielder Braylin Tavera hit .286 with a home run and .804 OPS in his first professional action in the Dominican Summer League after receiving the largest signing bonus the Orioles have ever given a Latin American amateur this winter. His predecessor in that regard, catcher Samuel Basallo, went 5-for-14 (.357) for Baltimore’s Florida Complex League team. Right-hander Cesar Alvarez, a part of the Orioles’ first full international signing class under Elias, also performed well in his stateside debut, striking out five in four scoreless, walk-free innings. Alvarez had a 2.49 ERA with a K/9 over 12 in a dozen DSL starts last year.
[email protected] JAYS
Tuesday, 7:07 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
