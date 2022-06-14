News
The 25 Best Romantic Chinese Drama To Watch (2022)
Chinese TV and film industry has a wide range of audiences and is popularly known as C-Drama. What makes Chinese dramas one of the favorites among the fans is the dramas that it makes that covers a wide range of themes. Who doesn’t like romantic dramas? C-dramas guarantee you some of the finest romantic tv drama series that will give you a roller coaster ride of emotions. Let’s look at the 25 most unique and best romantic Chinese drama series that you can watch.
25. Lost Love in Times (2017)
- Director: Lin Yufen, Liang Sengquan, Yu Cuihua, Ren Haitao
- Writer: Rao Jun, Han Peizhen, Shi Siye, Chen Whenjuan, Dong Xinru
- Cast: Cecilia Liu, William Chan
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
This Chinese drama series is based upon Shi Siye’s novel, Lost Love in Time, and the plotline revolves around the love story of Qincheng, a witch, and Yuang Ling of Wei, a prince. The Prince is saved by the witch, after which their beautiful love story begins. However, the state is not accepted even after they get engaged.
The drama is full of fantasy, complicated love, and fantastic chemistry. Will the lovers save their relationship, or will their relationship spell a disaster?
Chinese romantic dramas are a must-watch if you want a roller coaster ride of emotions and want to explore something new. These drams are depicted the different aspects of love which are portrayed in the most realistic yet beautiful ways.
24. My Huckleberry Friends(2017)
- Director: Sha Mo
- Writer: Ba Yue Chang An
- Cast: Li Landi, Zhang Xincheng
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Rakuten Viki, iQIYI
The series can be considered as one of the romantic Chinese dramas that depicts a beautiful love story of two very aspiring and ecstatic teenagers. A young maths prodigy Yu Zhou Zhou defies her family and teachers and chooses to study liberal arts. On the other hand, Lin Yang, her friend, is someone she relied on. However, both of them drift apart due to misunderstandings. However, both of them try to mend their broken friendship.
Will the protagonists fall in love with each other while trying to mend the broken friendship, or a completely new twist await them?
23. Cinderella Chef(2019)
- Director: Zhao Jin Tao, Zhang Jin Qing
- Writer: Lin Wei Rui, Yang Zhi Li, Yu Ge, Liu Yuan Yu
- Cast: Zhong Dan Ni, Bie Thassapak Hu, Zhang Yi Cong, Chen Chian Yang
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Rakuten Viki
Cinderella chef is one of the most loved romance dramas that depict Ye Jia Hao’s story, whose time travels to the past and stays under the identity of a magistrate’s daughter named Ye Jin Xian. She meets the leader of a bandit group named Xia Chun Yu. Both of them indulge in a fake marriage; however, they eventually start to fall in love with each other.
Will Ye Jia Hao leave behind her modern life and choose to stay with the love of her life, or will the lovers have to part ways?
22. Sweet Combat (2018)
- Director: Ke Hanchen
- Writer: Ru Ping
- Cast: Lu Han, Guan Xiaotong
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Rakuten Viki
Sweet Romance is a romantic love story of two young people who have two very different lives and how their life changes after meeting each other. Ming Tian had struggled in his life and wanted to make it big by becoming a sportsperson, and Fang Yu, the heir of a big company, has defied her family to learn mixed martial arts. However, these two completely different people fall in love when Fang Yu has to train Ming Tian.
What new challenges do the young people have to face, and will both of them succeed in achieving their dreams? There is much to explore in this drama that presents a beautiful picture of love and friendship.
21. Meteor Garden (2018)
- Director: Lin Helong
- Writer: Sharon Mao
- Cast: Shen Yue, Dylan Wang, Darren Chen, Ceaser Wu, Connor Leong
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Meteor Garden revolves around Dong Shancai, an ordinary young girl Shancai who gets into a prestigious institution but fights with an elite and arrogant boys group. An exciting love triangle is formed between Dong Shancai, Daoming Si, and Hauze Lei. However, things take an exciting turn when Daoming Si’s mother gets involved in making her son away from Dong Shancai.
Who will Dong Shancai end up with, and will the boys ever accept Shancai as an equal? The drama is an exciting teen romance that grabbed quite a lot of attention.
20. Ode to Joy(2016)
- Director: Kong Sheng, Jian Chuanhe, Zhang Kaizhou
- Writer: Yuan Zidan
- Cast: Liu Tao, Jiang Xin, Wang Ziwen, Yang Zi, Qiao Xin
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
This is one of the offbeat Chinese romantic dramas about five modern-day women. These women stay on the 22nd floor of an apartment, and their space is called ‘Ode to Joy’. Each of the women has completely different character traits due to their different ages, upbringing, social circles, and professions. Even though these women’s relationship as neighbours and friends was not that great, later on, they began to confide with each other. They try to navigate through their love and career. Will these women achieve what they dream of, or are there setbacks awaiting them?
19. The Love Knot: His Excellency’s First Love(2018)
- Director: Leste Chen, Hsu Chao Jen
- Writer: Freddie Shen
- Cast: Victoria Song, Huang Jingyu
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Rakuten Viki
The Love Knot: His Excellency’s First Love is a brilliant romantic Chinese drama that revolves around the life of Guan Pipi and Helan Jingting and a love that is spread across ages. The revolves around how Helan searches Guan Pipi in each lifetime as she dies at 25 years. Helan Jingting has lived for hundreds of years, and to cure him, Guan Pipi has to sacrifice herself.
Will Helan search for a cure for Guan Pipi or will the lovers never be able to spend their lives together?
18. Sweet Dreams (2018)
- Director: Jin Sha
- Writer: NA
- Cast: Dilraba Dilmurat, Deng Lun
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Rakuten Viki
Sweet Dreams is one of the most liked romantic Chinese dramas based on the life of Ling Ling Qi has a crush on Bo Hai, who is a well-known florist. She starts working in his company to stay close to him. However, one day when their paths cross due to a technical glitch of sleep controlling bracelets, Ling Ling Qi is transported to Bo Hai’s dream, where their bond develops. The two protagonists help each other in overcoming their trauma.
Will both of them realize their feelings for each other, or will they end up remembering nothing at all?
17. Accidently in Love(2018)
- Director: Zhong Qing
- Writer: Qianxun Qianxun
- Cast: Guo Jun Chen, Sun Yi Ning, Ma Li, Zhao Yi Qin
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
His romantic story is based on Chen Qing Qing, a cheerful young woman who decides to leave her wealthy grandfather and forced marriage. She tries to escape her grandfather by creating fake names and instances, which lead to quite humourous instances in the show. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets the arrogant music sensation, Situ Feng. How will the lovers take their relationship, and what new challenges for the protagonists make the audience watch the show until the end?
16. If I Can Love You So(2019)
- Director: Wang Lei
- Writer: Qianxun Qianxun
- Cast: Liu Shishi, Tong Dawei, Bao Jianfeng
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Rakuten Viki
Considered one of the best romantic Chinese dramas, If I Can Love You So revolves around Bao Kaoer, who tragically finds out about her husband’s affair after he dies with another woman in the accident. While Geng Mochi was also processing Ye Sha’s death and her affair, these estranged spouses met. Both of them blame each other for their spouse’s infidelity. However, they slowly fall in love. Things become complicated with Qi Shuli’s arrival.
Will the couple save their relationship, or will Qi Shuli’s plan succeed?
15. Diamond Lover(2015)
- Director: Chen Mingzhang, Wu Qiang
- Writer: Li Jian
- Cast: Rain, Tiffany Tang, Luo Jin, Dilraba Dilmurat
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
The story revolves around the female lead Mi Mei Li, who has little confidence and suffers professionally and personally. However, she falls in love with Xiao Liang, the head of a diamond company. Before she confesses, she meets with an accident, and due to cosmetic surgery, she becomes slim, and no one recognizes her. However, she realizes that her appearance has nothing to do with love, and she becomes optimistic in life and determines to become the best jewelry designer.
Xiao Liang falls in love with her, but at the same time, Lei Yiming too confesses his love to her as she can Yiming are childhood friends. Who will Mi Mei Li choose, and will she get her shot at love this time?
14. Stay With Me(2016)
- Director: Billy Tang, Ruan Weixin, Chen Guangyu
- Writer: Qian Jingjing, Xu Ziyuan, Jiang Guangyu
- Cast: Joe Chen, Wai Kai
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Rakuten Viki
Stay WIth Me is a fantastic drama that revolves around the life of Li Weiwei, who loses her memory in an accident and remembers things the way they were seven years back. However, things in the present are not the same, and she cannot digest the fact that she broke up with her then love Chen Yidu and that Huo Xiao is her fiance. Determined to get answers, she went on a journey of self-discovery, trying to find her love and lost passion.
Will Li Weiwei finally find her passion and the love she craves, or will Huo Xiao be able to convince Weiwei to stay back with him or will fear come true?
13. Put Your Head on My Shoulder(2019)
- Director: Zhu Dongning
- Writer: Zhao Qianqian
- Cast: Xing Fei, Lin Yi, Tang Xiaotian
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Considered one of the best romance dramas, Put your Head on my Shoulder is the love story between As Si Tu Mo, an ordinary girl, and a Physics prodigy called Gu Wei Yi. These two very different people are set up by their mothers and start to live together and eventually fall in love. While Si Tu Mo likes Fu Pei, she is pretty uncertain about the decisions she needs to make.
How will Gu Wei Yi change her life, and will both the protagonists face the challenges that life has in store for them?
12. The Fox’s Summer (2017)
- Director: Yu Zhongzhong
- Writer: Shen Cangmei, You Er
- Cast: Jiang Ciao, Tan Songyun
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Rakuten Viki
This Chinese drama tells the story of Gu Cheng Ze and Li Yan Shu, who are brought together under adverse circumstances. To motivate Gu Jin Yu to come and work for the company, Cheng Ze decides to hire Li Yan Shu, Jin Yu’s ex-girlfriend. Even though the former couple has some strings attached, Mrs. Gu is determined to separate them, leading to Cheng Ze and Yan Shu falling in love.
It is heartwarming to see Cheng Ze and Yan Shu overcoming the hurdles on their way and forming a solid bond. But will Jinyu let her go quickly, or will the new couple have any more hurdles on their way?
11. The King’s Woman (2017)
- Director: Liu Xin
- Writer: Zhu Xianzhong
- Cast: Dilraba ilmurat, Vin Zhang, Li Tai, Liu Chamg , Zhang Xuan
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Rakuten Viki
This Chinese drama revolves around the first emperor of China and Sun Li, the daughter of a commander. The story centers around how Sun Li gets married to Ying Zheng, the first emperor of China, to save her childhood lover’s life. However, she falls in Love with Zheng and is loved and respected in the harem with time due to her intelligence and kindness.
The wuxia drama is full of Romance, palace politics, suspense, and a love triangle that will put lives at stake. The king’s Woman is one of the most loved Chinese dramas.
10. A Love So Beautiful(2017)
- Director: Yang Long
- Writer: Zhao Qianqian, Wu Tong, Duan Yuyue, Yu gu, Zhou Chucen, Wang Yanpei
- Cast: Hu Yitian, Shen Yue
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
A Love so Beautiful is an excellent Chinese drama that depicts the story of two classmates, Chen Xiaoxi and Jiang Chen, who are neighbors and classmates and have admiration towards each other. However, their lives are full of ups and downs that lead them to drift apart with time, only to meet again after years. This love story is full of Romance, heartbreaks, and emotional drama that keeps the audience hooked.
Will Jiang Chen take back his girl and clear all the misunderstandings, or will the lovers be separated again? Love so Beautiful.
9. Bloody Romance (2018)
- Director: Yi-Jun
- Writer: Banming Banmei
- Cast: Li Yitong, Qu Chuxiao
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten viki
Bloody Romance is one of the best Chinese romantic dramas that centers around the life of a woman who is forced to work in a brothel. Qi Xue turned into a cold-blooded assassin during the Tang Dynasty to survive. On her journey, she has to face criminals, psychopaths, and murders in the Tang Dynasty, making the series fascinating. However, her life turns less cruel when she meets Chang An, who discovers a strong connection.
But, with Chang An as her saviour, will both get out of the deadly controversy for the power they get involved in, or will their love be at stake?
8. Here to Heart(2018)
- Director: Huang Tianren
- Writer: Zhao Weina, Xie Xiaomi
- Cast: Hans Zhang, Janine Chang, Jing Chao, Jenny Zhang
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Based on An Ning’s novel The Warm Chord, Here to Heart is a story full of love, hate, Romance, and revenge. The story revolves around a young couple who get separated due to an accident. Even though decades have passed and both of them have found new partners, something makes them feel lonely. However, things become complicated when one wants to seek revenge for something that happened years ago.
Will their eternal love story fall into the clutches of hate, or will love find its way back to the young couple? The drama is a must-watch for those who love a love story full of romance and hate drama.
7. The Endless Love (2017)
- Director: Gu Yun Yun
- Writer: Li Qiong
- Cast: An Yu Xi, Chen Ruo Xuan, Miles Wei, Luo Yu Tong
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Rakuten Viki
Endless love is one of the most liked romantic Chinese dramas that revolves around the life of Gu Ye Bai, who is a brilliant painter. His life turns upside down when he loses his eyesight just before a crucial competition. However, Lu You Yan helps him reach his dream, and the two develop feelings for each other. On the other hand, Lu You Yan gets an offer to go to Paris.
Will the love story ended before it even began, or does life has something else in store for the young lovers? The story is full of cute moments and emotional sequences to keep the audience hooked.
6. My Amazing Boyfriend(2016)
- Director: Deng Ke
- Writer: Shui Qianmo, Wang Xiongcheng
- Cast: Janice Wu, Kim Tae-hwan
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
My Amazing Boyfriend is one of the loved romantic Chinese dramas that revolves around the life of a 500-year-old superhuman named Xue Ling Qiao who cannot age or die. The story takes an exciting turn when Tian Jing Zhi wakes him up from a very long hibernation. However, both these protagonists have to share a home, and despite being very different from each other, they cannot help but fall in love with each other.
The story is full of bitter-sweet moments of the Romance of two souls destined to meet. Will their love blossom, or does life have something else for them?
5. Love 020 (2016)
- Director: Lin Yufen
- Writer: Gu Man, Shen Feixuan, Wen Ting, Ou-Yang
- Cast: Zheng Shuang, Yang Yang
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix, viki
This romantic Chinese drama is based on Wei Wei Yi Xiao Hen Qing Cheng. The drama’s plotline revolves around two university students, Bei Wei Wei and Ciao Nei, who excel in a video game called Dreaming of Jianghu. However, Xiao Nei falls for her Bei Wei the moment he sees her due to her extraordinary gaming abilities, and after much effort, he can win his lady love’s heart.
This cute love story is a tale of a virtual romance that turns real with a lot of emotional and comical drama that will keep the audience hooked.
4. Eternal Love (2017)
- Director: Lam Yuk- fan, Yu Cuihua, Ren Haitao
- Writer: Hong Qiu
- Cast: Yang Mi, Mark Chao
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
This drama is, also called Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms, is one of the most famous Chinese romantic dramas and is adapted from the book of the same names. This Chinese drama depicts a story span spanning several lifetimes and periods. The story revolves around two deities, Bai Qian and Ye Hua, who fall in love that stand the test of three lifetimes.
The story is full of mystical figures, deities, and demons and depicts how love has its complications. Spread across three different worlds, this story gives the viewers a roller coaster ride of emotions, and one should watch Eternal Love.
3. Ashes of Love(2018)
- Director: Zhu Ruibin
- Writer: Ma Jia, Xu Zishan, Liu Gelin, Chen Lusha, Zhang Yuan’ang
- Cast: Yang Zi, Deng Lun, Luo Yunxi, Wang Yifei, Chen Yuqi, Zou Tingwei
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Adapted from Dian Xian’s novel, Heavy Sweetness, Ash Like Frost, Ashes of Love is one famous Chinese romantic drama. The story centers around the love story of the son of a Heavenly Emperor called Xufeng, and the daughter of the Flower Goddess called Jinmi. The story takes an exciting turn as the heavenly and mortal realms contact each other. What follows is a tale of heart-wrenching Romance, loyalty clashes, battles, the struggle for power, and the test of love across lifetimes.
2. Begin Again (2020)
- Director: Xu Chi
- Writer: Chen Li Wen, Jiang Yue Hua
- Cast: Jun Gong, Yutong Zhou
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: iQIYI
Begin again is one of the gripping romantic Chinese dramas that beautifully depicts love. The story revolves around a doctor, Ling Rui, who is kind, and a female Ceo, Lu Fanning, who is quite dominant. However, things take an exciting turn when the protagonists have to maintain a fictitious relationship to escape the family pressure of getting married, but they get married. What follows is a series of incidences that lead them to find love in each other after marriage.
Will this powerful young couple handle the difficulties that come with marriage and grow stronger together, or will they fall apart?
1. My Unicorn Girl(2020)
- Director: Jong- jong Yu
- Writer: Xiaochen Chen, Xinren Chen, Kan Fan,Qiangqing Fang
- Cast: Ziyi Ao, Darren Chen, Yao Chen, Yaqi Dai, Juilin Li, Zehan Ma
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: NeRakuten Wiki, iQIYI
This modern love story revolves around the life of Sang Tian, a young girl who wants to join the national figure skating team. Even though she did not get selected in her mother’s school, she selected the ice hockey team because she disguised herself as a man. The story takes an exciting turn when Wen Bing shows up as her roommate, and both these young people turn into arch-rivals. However, when Sang Tian is a girl, both Wen Bing and Sang Tian become good friends and eventually fall in love.
To what lengths will the young couple go to fulfill their dreams, and what are the challenges that await them?
The post The 25 Best Romantic Chinese Drama To Watch (2022) appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Ross Douthat: Why the memory of Jan. 6 can’t prevent a Trump resurgency
There are two metrics for the success of the House’s Jan. 6 committee.
One is within the committee’s control: A fair and comprehensive accounting of how far Donald Trump and his inner circle went in their effort to overturn the 2020 election — and how that effort interacted with mob violence — can serve future generations of Americans regardless of how it’s received today.
But the committee’s more immediate goal is to help prevent Trump’s return to power, by further advertising his unfitness for the highest office in the land. And for that goal, success and failure are both largely out of its control, since even a pitch-perfect presentation will be at the mercy of partisan polarization, a balkanized media landscape and online life’s remorseless pace.
Among those general forces, though, the biggest obstacle to the committee’s Trump-disqualifying effort is a specific spirit, a shrugging, everybody’s implicated sensibility — a view of our politics that sees norm-breaking all over the place, both right and left winking at riots and intimidation tactics, and Trump as one dubious actor among many.
Some of the people who hold this view are conservatives: not deep-dyed Trumpists, but Republicans who supported him with noses held and might vote against him in a primary, but who would probably back him again against Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. Others are swing voters, especially the disaffected kind that swung from Barack Obama to Trump in 2016, gave Biden a chance in 2020, but are swinging back rightward even now.
Together, these constituencies make a Trump resurgence imaginable. Together, they’re the Americans whose minds the committee wants to change, by convincing them that, in the drama of our times, Trump is a uniquely malign figure, that his quest for a constitutional crisis proved NeverTrumpism right once and for all.
I believe this myself. Unfortunately, I can also see how the everybody’s implicated sensibility endures — because it’s constantly reinforced by a liberal establishment that’s officially committed to combating it. In this sense, the powers undermining the Jan. 6 committee include not just its Republican critics but some of its most devoted champions — from Democratic politicians who demand that conservatives vote for them to save democracy even as they themselves swing leftward, away from common ground, to media institutions whose sense of Trumpian emergency constantly undermines their claims of neutrality and fairness.
The past week brought a depressing example of this pattern. As the media geared up to cover the Jan. 6 committee hearings, a young man seemingly motivated by liberal causes — a constitutional right to abortion and gun control — crossed the country with the apparent intention of assassinating Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his Maryland home. He was an isolated figure, but it was not an isolated act: Since the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on abortion, justices have faced protests outside their homes and threats of violence, and anti-abortion organizations, especially crisis pregnancy centers, have been hit with arson and vandalism. (The Washington, D.C., center where my family used to donate diapers was one of the targets.)
Yet the coverage of this campaign in mainstream news outlets has been limited, perfunctory. Kavanaugh’s would-be assassin did make the pages of The New York Times and The Washington Post (editor’s note: and the front page of the St. Paul Pioneer Press). But neither that specific threat — a constitutionally substantial one, given that an assassination really could tip the balance of the court — nor the general intimidation campaign has been treated as really big news, something that merits the intensive coverage that equivalent tactics from the right would undoubtedly receive.
It’s a similar pattern to what you saw around the George Floyd protests in 2020, when much of the ostensibly neutral press found it politically difficult — as New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait put it recently — to use “clear language to describe the rioting and looting that was springing up around some demonstrations or the effects of the de-policing that took place in some areas in response.” Again and again, the spirit of emergency has converged with preexisting ideological bias to both downplay and tacitly encourage radicalization on the left.
This has pernicious effects on how liberals understand the world. Just as a lot of Fox News viewers don’t know what they should about Jan. 6, I encountered many high-information liberals across late 2020 who had literally no idea about the scale of damage from the spring and summer rioting.
But more important, it has effects on Americans who do see the fuller story, who are extremely aware that there’s more beyond the liberal media than just “disinformation” — and who are thereby drawn back toward a general skepticism, the everybody’s implicated sensibility, no matter what you tell them about Trump.
Those voters will keep the former president politically viable until one of two things happen. He could be defeated within his own coalition in 2024. Otherwise, the liberal establishment somehow needs to change into a power that stands outside the gyre of polarization, rather than just widening it even more.
Ross Douthat writes a column for the New York Times.
‘Felt good to be back’: Lance Lynn comes off the IL and starts for the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5
The cameras caught a lively discussion between Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn and third base coach Joe McEwing in the dugout before the top of the third Monday at Comerica Park.
“He was trying to get me going,” Lynn said. “He kept telling me that fillets are better than ribeye, I’m more of a ribeye and potatoes guy. He’s a fillet and Caesar salad. I just told him was wrong.
“And then he went back to coaching third.”
Lynn was back on mound, making his season debut for the Sox against the Detroit Tigers. The right-hander allowed three runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 4⅓ innings.
He threw 88 pitches (52 strikes) and didn’t factor in the decision in the 9-5 victory in front 16,634.
Kyle Crick, Bennett Sousa, Tanner Banks and Kendall Graveman were called on in relief and José Abreu led the way offensively with two two-run homers as the Sox began a six-game trip on a positive note.
Lynn, 35, had been out since he hobbled off the mound in an April 2 Cactus League game after throwing a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll. He underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon three days later.
“It felt good to be back,” Lynn said.
And the Sox were happy to have the boost he provides to the rotation.
“He came out of it good,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said.
Lynn settled in after a tough first couple of innings. The Tigers scored twice in the first, including a homer by Willi Castro on Lynn’s first pitch. Lynn allowed one more run in the second on Harold Castro’s two-out bloop single to center. The Tigers had seven hits in the first two innings.
“Early on you’re trying to feel some things out and they jumped me pretty soon, first pitch of the game,” Lynn said. “I figured they would. It would have been nice to make a little bit more of a quality pitch there. Start giving up some hits, that’s part of it. I was able to turn the tide there, start making pitches and start doing a little more of what I’m capable of and things started feeling about as good as they possibly could.”
The Sox trailed 3-2 when Lynn and McEwing were shown talking before the third.
“He was mad at himself because he made a horse manure pitch,” La Russa said. “And right away, guys thought it was because of positioning, and Joe asked and he said, ‘No. No.’ I had to tell him, I know this guy (also managing him in St. Louis). I could just read his lips. He was mad because he didn’t make the pitch. Cleared it up and he went out. He’s never going to blame, you talk about accountability, he’s one of the best.
“He’s totally accountable about himself. It’s a huge plus for him that he’s accountable and it’s a huge message to young pitchers.”
Lynn had a 1-2-3 third inning and allowed two hits, but struck out two, in a scoreless fourth. He exited after allowing a one-out double in the fifth.
“Just trusting it, trusting how you feel,” Lynn said of the success later in his outing. “Getting in the rhythm of the game and actually knowing that you feel good enough to make the pitch and not worry about anything else. That’s part of the process, especially when you get back up here.”
Lynn originally was in line to start Tuesday but was bumped up a day after Michael Kopech left Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers in the first inning with right knee discomfort. Monday’s scheduled starter Johnny Cueto stepped in for five relief innings beginning in the third.
Four relievers followed Cueto in that game, which the Sox lost 8-6 in 12 innings. There was more work Monday, and the group held the Tigers to two runs over the final 4⅔ innings.
“You go to the bullpen that we had, the matchups were in their favor and they made pitches,” said La Russa, who noted before the game that closer Liam Hendriks has been dealing with arm stiffness. “Special win.”
Abreu hit a two-run homer in the first and another in the ninth. Luis Robert broke a 3-all tie with an RBI single in the fifth. The Sox led the rest of the game.
The team received a scare in the fourth when the training staff checked on Jake Burger after he was hit in the hand with a pitch. He remained in the game to finish the at-bat, umpires ruled he offered on the pitch, and grounded out. Seby Zavala hit for him in the fifth as Burger exited with a bruised right hand. X-rays were negative.
“It looked bad,” La Russa said. “He was having trouble swinging so we banged him. And then it started feeling better and he thought there was a re-entry rule.
“He said he was ready to swing later. Good break for us.”
And good marks for Lynn in his first test.
“There’s times when you feel good and there are times when you think you’re good and it starts barking again,” Lynn said. “I think that’s going to be the course of the season, to be honest. But as we build up and the innings mount, I think we have a good idea about how to make sure it’s where it needs to be and where I can stay strong as the season goes on here.”
Yasmani Grandal to IL, Joe Kelly and Vince Velasquez near returns
Lynn’s return was one of three roster moves Monday by the Sox, who placed catcher Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list with lower back spasms and requested waivers on pitcher Ryan Burr for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.
Grandal’s IL stint is retroactive to Sunday. He left Saturday’s game in the third inning with left hamstring tightness.
“(Sunday) I was doing great,” Grandal said before Monday’s game. “I thought for sure I would have been nothing less than a day. I don’t know what happened, but throughout the night I just started getting this pain down my leg and couldn’t even walk (Monday). It ends up being more of a lower back spasm and that’s what’s making everything else tight, which is probably the reason why the hamstring pulled.
“But we don’t think it’s anything I haven’t gone through before. I think, 2020, I had almost the same thing. I think it was against Detroit, too, at home. We just decided it was best to go on the 10-day just to get everything cleared out and that way by the time I come back, it’s full go. We won’t know how long it’s going to take, but if it takes five days maybe I’m able to go down to Charlotte or something like that and start getting (at-bats) down there and catching down there.”
Before the game, La Russa indicated more help could be on the way for the Sox pitching staff, saying reliever Joe Kelly is in line to be activated Tuesday. Kelly has been on the injured list since May 26 with a strained left hamstring.
La Russa also said Vince Velasquez, who was retroactively placed on the injured list May 31 with a left groin strain, is Wednesday’s likely starter.
Kopech will throw a bullpen later this week and the team will determine if he’ll be available this weekend in Houston against the Astros, La Russa said.
()
Angelos family split won’t halt lease negotiations to keep Orioles in Baltimore, stadium authority says
The lawsuit that has split the family of ailing Orioles owner Peter Angelos won’t halt discussions about a new lease to keep the team in Baltimore, according to the Maryland Stadium Authority, which says it continues to recognize the authority of CEO John Angelos to negotiate on the club’s behalf.
The stadium authority — the Major League Baseball team’s landlord at Camden Yards — said Monday that lease talks are continuing with John Angelos, whose brother Louis accuses him of trying to wrest control and ownership of the family fortune, including the Orioles.
“The Orioles have represented to us that he [John Angelos] is CEO of the Orioles and Controlling Person under the MLB Agreement, and MSA will continue to work with him and team leadership until we are told differently,” Thomas Kelso, the stadium authority’s chairman, said in reply to questions from The Baltimore Sun. “We have an excellent working relationship with John and the team’s senior leadership.”
A new lease is critical to binding the team to Baltimore. The current lease contains a clause barring “the relocation of the Baltimore Orioles Major League Baseball Team from Baltimore, Maryland.”
In his first public comments since the lawsuit was filed Thursday, John Angelos sought Monday to reassure Baltimoreans that the Orioles will stay in town “for generations to come.”
In his suit, Louis Angelos raised the possibility that his brother could, “if he chooses,” move the team to Tennessee, where John Angelos and his wife have a home. He also said it is the family’s intent to sell the team.
In his statement, John Angelos said the state of Maryland “is committed to keeping our team in this great state, and I am equally committed to keeping the Orioles at the heart of our state.”
He also said that, “since I was appointed Chairman and CEO according to my parents’ expressed wishes, and voted as the control person for the team by the 30 Major League Clubs, I have taken significant steps to ensure that our beloved franchise’s future remains in Charm City.”
Major League Baseball team owners voted in 2020 to approve John Angelos as “control person” for the Orioles, meaning he is responsible for the team. The approval signaled an official transition from the leadership of Peter Angelos, now 92, whose health has declined in the past few years.
Louis Angelos’ attorney, Jeffrey E. Nusinov, in his own statement, challenged John Angelos’ description of how he reached his current role with the team.
“I’m shocked by John’s statement,” Nusinov said. “Peter Angelos never approved John as control person, chairman, CEO or any other title John has hijacked.”
The suit seeks to remove John and his mother, Georgia Angelos, as co-trustees of the trust in which the Orioles were placed, and remove them as co-agents of Peter Angelos’ power of attorney.
The Orioles’ original lease with the state for Oriole Park at Camden Yards began April 1, 1992, and was to expire at the end of 2021. The parties agreed in February 2021 to extend the agreement for two years, through Dec. 31, 2023, with the club retaining the right to exercise a one-time, five-year extension by Feb. 1, 2023.
Kelso, an investment banker appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2015 to be the stadium authority chairman, said both parties to the lease are in a “deliberative” phase in which stadium enhancement projects are being developed and vetted. Changes could include more social spaces, fewer seats and a sports betting area, according to the team.
While it’s not certain that any new lease would contain a nonrelocation clause, the stadium authority said in a statement to The Sun that “clauses similar to the one in our existing lease are common to such agreements.” If the club were sold, any new owner would be bound by the lease terms, according to the stadium authority.
But signing a new lease that commits the team to Baltimore for some number of years could reduce the team’s price in any potential sale, experts have said.
Any new lease would need to be approved by the Board of Public Works, which is made up of the governor, state treasurer and state comptroller.
Spokespersons for Hogan, a Republican, did not return messages Monday seeking comment on whether they would require a nonrelocation clause in any lease they approved, but a spokeswoman for Democratic State Comptroller Peter Franchot said that would be the case for him.
“The comptroller would absolutely require that those terms be in any new lease,” Franchot spokeswoman Susan O’Brien said in an interview.
Franchot is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for governor this year; Hogan can’t run again due to term limits.
Democratic state Treasurer Dereck Davis declined to comment, with his office saying in a statement: “The treasurer said that he does not believe it is appropriate at this time to be commenting piecemeal. Once the stadium authority and the Orioles have reached an agreement, then he said that he can make an informed decision about what is in the best interest of the state.”
Baltimore has wanted to hold its teams close since the NFL’s Colts — in a dispute with the city over improvements to the former Memorial Stadium — left town for Indianapolis on a March night in 1984. The city also fought to preserve the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
While John Angelos has said repeatedly that the Orioles won’t leave the city, he’s been mum about a possible sale. With Peter Angelos experiencing health issues in recent years, rumors have long circulated that the family might sell. A family trust holds Peter Angelos’ assets, including his majority stake in the team and millions of dollars in real estate.
Louis Angelos’ lawsuit said that with Peter Angelos “no longer capable of managing his affairs,” his wife determined it was in the trust’s best interest to sell the Orioles. But, according to the suit, John Angelos stalled and thwarted the plans to sell the team — valued by Forbes at $1.37 billion — torpedoing, according to the lawsuit, interest from “one highly credible group of buyers.”
John Angelos did not return text messages Monday seeking further comment.
In 2020, the stadium authority began studying a shift in stadium funding with an eye on keeping the Orioles happy and in Baltimore.
Under the new approach, approved this spring by the General Assembly and signed into law by Hogan, the stadium authority can borrow up to $1.2 billion to pay for stadium improvements —$600 million each for the Orioles and Ravens. But no bonds can be issued without a lease, and the lease must be long enough to pay off the longest-term bonds.
No matter who owns the club, stadium authority officials believe Major League Baseball owners would be hesitant to approve a team relocation when there is a pool of readily available public money for what Kelso calls “frequent and continued reinvestment.”
Any relocation would need the approval of 24 of the 30 club owners. And relocations are so rare that there has only been one move in the last 50 years — when the Montreal Expos became the Washington Nationals in 2005.
“By doing it this way, the state is saying to the teams, ‘The money is available to improve these iconic sports venues, but to access these funds the teams need to be bound to the city until the bonds are paid in full,’” said Alan Rifkin, a longtime former attorney for the Orioles. “It’s a win-win situation for all.”
Baltimore Sun reporters Hayes Gardner, Andy Kostka and Jean Marbella contributed to this article.
()
