The 25 Best Sad Romance Anime To Watch Right Now (2022)

Apart from the other forms of entertainment existing over the internet, Anime has become one of the most sought-after things to watch among teenagers. The choice of anime genre depends upon which mood is ruling you or what you feel deep inside.if you want some sad romance anime then this list is the perfect one!

Being an emotional young girl who believes in mystical and fantasy elements, I love watching romantic Anime. While animes are getting popular because they portray some realistic human emotions and aspects of life, audiences are more inclined towards sad romance anime because the story revolves around what the audience experience in their day-to-day life. Be it a romantic or sad romantic anime, if you genuinely and deeply indulge with the characters, it can give you a good cry.

These heartfelt dramas are not only about heartbreak and young love stories having a happy ending, but some of these stories also depict some real-life issues like mental health, depression, death, and illness. In short, these movies and series find not one but numerous ways to make you cry.

So, anime fans out there, are you also someone who is looking forward to drenching yourself in tears? Let’s look at the 25 best sad animes recommendations (in no order).

25. 5 centimeters per second (Byousoku 5 centimeters)

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Writer : Makato Shinkai

: Makato Shinkai Cast : Kenji Mizuhashi, Yoshimi Knodou, Satomi Hanamura

: Kenji Mizuhashi, Yoshimi Knodou, Satomi Hanamura IMDB Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

88% Platforms Available: Netflix

Five centimeters per second is a movie having three plots: cherry blossom, cosmonaut, and 5 centimeters per second. This compilation shows the story of the protagonist Takaki Tono, a young boy from Tokyo, who meets a girl named Akari Shinohara who just got transferred to his city and has become his classmate and best friend in elementary school.

Akari’s parents constantly move from one city to another, which increases the physical distance between Takaki and Akari. Both of them decided to meet for one last time before they moved to different cities and hence both of them wrote a letter for each other which they didn’t exchange.

Takaki knew his feelings for Akari, and hence he never stopped writing letters he never sent. One fine day there was an unexpected encounter of both in a railway station. Takaki saw Akari standing on the opposite side, but a train passed by in between. They had crossed paths at the same place where they had promised each other to watch cherry blossom together when they were kids.

He remains standing there to see if Akari is still waiting for him, but the girl disappears. He was left disappointed, but somehow he had a smile on his face and thought that life is all about moving forward.

So, if you were hoping that this story will end with the main character having happy romantic relationships, then sorry to break your heart.

24. I want to eat your pancreas (Kimi no Suizo Wo Tabetai)

Director : Shin’ichiro Ushijima

: Shin’ichiro Ushijima Writer : Yoru Somino (Novel), Shin’ichiro Ushijima(Screenplay)

: Yoru Somino (Novel), Shin’ichiro Ushijima(Screenplay) Cast: Mahiro Takasugi, Lynn, Yukiyo Fuji

Mahiro Takasugi, Lynn, Yukiyo Fuji IMDB Rating: 8.1

8.1 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 93%

: 93% Platforms Available: Netflix

I want to eat your pancreas may sound like a horror and creepy anime movie to you, but it isn’t instead. It is a heartbreaking anime movie that depicts a tragic tale because Sakura Yamauchi is suffering from a fatal pancreatic disease.

I want to eat your pancreas is based on a Japanese novel written by Yoru Sumino. The story revolves around a sad plot where one day Haruki Shiga comes across a book while waiting in the hospital, which later he discovers to be a secret diary maintained by her classmate Sakura, who discloses to him that she had been suffering from a fatal pancreatic disease and thus her days are numbered.

Despite knowing this, they both became close friends and started spending time with each other. Soon, Sakura realized that she was drawn towards Haruki, and over time their bond grew much more vital. They both shared a magical bond that was way ahead of just a romantic relationship.

Getting to know his girl Sakura’s tragic and sudden demise, Haruki was devastated. The irony lies in their names; Haruki means spring tree, and Sakura means spring blossom. They both were “meant to be,” but I guess life had other plans for Haruki, and these unfortunate circumstances taught us so many things that we should be grateful for.

23. Angel Beats

Director: Seiji Kishi

Seiji Kishi Writer : Jun Maeda

: Jun Maeda Cast : Hiroshi Kamiya, Harumi Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa

: Hiroshi Kamiya, Harumi Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa IMDB Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Platforms Available: Funimation Now, Crunchyroll, Vrv

Otonashi awakens to discover he is dead in a world beyond death, where a group of humanity battles for their fate and future. Members of the SSS use armed weapons to combat angels who wield superhuman abilities. Yuri, the Shinda Sekai Sensen’s leader, rebels against the god who cursed her with an irrational life. On the other side, Tenshi fights the SSS members as the chairperson of the student council for WorldWorld after their death.

Otonashi confesses to Kanade that he has fallen in love with her and wishes for the two of them to stay together in the hereafter to aid others. On the other hand, Kanade regrets not being able to thank Otonashi, her heart donor, for saving her life.

Later, two persons that resemble Otonashi and Kanade cross paths on the street in the real WorldWorld. Otonashi is heartbroken after she thanks him and passes away, leaving him alone in the afterlife. In an alternate ending, Otonashi becomes the high school’s student council president and helps lost souls exit from the afterlife, despite his desire to see Kanade again.

Angel Beats is a beautiful crafter story that shows the hardships and failures one faces in life and how one should overcome it before passing on. It takes us on an emotional rollercoaster and makes us laugh and cry simultaneously. Angel beats a kind of story that has kept me guessing and pondering upon the thought of what is going to happen in the very next moment.

22. Children who chase lost voices

Director : Makoto Shinkai

: Makoto Shinkai Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Cast : Hisako Kanemoto, Kazuhiko Inoue, Miyu Irino, Rina Hidaka, Fumiko Orikasa

: Hisako Kanemoto, Kazuhiko Inoue, Miyu Irino, Rina Hidaka, Fumiko Orikasa IMDB Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Platforms Available: Netflix

The children who chase lost voices, also known as Journey to Agartha, is a Japanese anime film released in 2011 and directed by Makoto Shinkai.

Asuna’s father has left behind a weird crystal radio. She listens to the radio and is entranced by the melodies as if her mind merges with the music. Asuna walks up a hill one day when a weird beast attacks her. Shun, a little boy, rushes to her aid.

Shun and Asuna appear to have a unique understanding of one another. He explains Asuna that he has traveled from Agaruta and seeks to meet someone. He suddenly vanishes in front of Asuna.

Later, a youngster looks like Shun in front of her, and the mystery guys chase after the boy arrives. The men pursue the boy to obtain the KeyKey to Agaruta. . Later, Asuna discovers the youngster is Shun’s younger brother Shin. Asuna comes through the door with Shin and Morisaki, hoping to meet Shun once more.

What saddens me in this Anime is the tragic death of Shun, one of the main characters, which can make you cry as well. So this is for the anime fans looking for some emotional drama in their lives. What makes it worth watching is the great characters and a beautiful and heart-touching storyline.

21. Orange

Director: Naomi Nakayama, Hiroshi Hamasaki

Naomi Nakayama, Hiroshi Hamasaki Writer : Yūko Kakihara

: Yūko Kakihara Cast: Naho Takamiya, Kakeru Naruse, Hiroto Suwa, Takako Chino

Naho Takamiya, Kakeru Naruse, Hiroto Suwa, Takako Chino IMDB Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Platforms Available: Youtube, Crunchyroll

This anime series is a perfect blend of heartbreaking Anime yet a romantic one. It shows how our emotions guide us in taking any decision of our life. The anime Orange can surely take into an emotional rollercoaster throughout.

Takamiya Naho, one of the main characters, receives a letter from her future self of 10 years in the future one day. As Naho continues to read, the letter details the events of the day, including adding a new pupil called Naruse Kakeru to her class. The Naho from 10 years later constantly expresses that she has many regrets and that she wants to make amends by ensuring that the Naho from the past may make the best decisions possible, particularly about Kakeru. What’s more upsetting is that she learns that Kakeru will no longer be with them in ten years because Kakeru will eventually take his life. Naho asks her to keep a watchful eye on him in the future.

20. Clannad

Director : Tatsuya Ishihara

: Tatsuya Ishihara Writer : Fumihiko Shimo

: Fumihiko Shimo Cast : Shannon Emerick, Kara Greenberg, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Greg Ayres, Andrew Love,

: Shannon Emerick, Kara Greenberg, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Greg Ayres, Andrew Love, IMDB Rating: 7.9

7.9 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 77%

: 77% Platforms Available: Netflix

After story picks on after Tomoya Okazaki and Nagisa Furukawa graduate from high school in the critically acclaimed slice-of-life series Clannad. They go through the emotional ups and downs of growing up together.

Tomoya realizes the value of a strong work ethic and the power of Nagisa’s support when he cannot decide on a path for his future. They push forward to address their challenges, deepen their existing relationships, and form new bonds thanks to the couple’s dedication and unity of purpose.

In the Illusionary World, time passes as well. The Illusionary Girl and the Garbage Doll are confronted with a challenging circumstance that shows the World’sWorld’s actual purpose as the plains become colder with the approach of winter. Clannad: After Story is an emotional drama portraying the significance of family and the challenges of maturity, based on the visual novel by KeyKey and produced by Kyoto Animation.

19. One week friends

Director : Tarou Iwasaki, Rich Moore

: Tarou Iwasaki, Rich Moore Writer: Shōtarō Suga

Shōtarō Suga Cast : Yūki Hase, Kaori Fujimiya, Shōgo Kiryū , Saki Yamagishi

: Yūki Hase, Kaori Fujimiya, Shōgo Kiryū , Saki Yamagishi IMDB Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

: NA Platforms Available: Crunchy Roll

One week friends or Isshuukan friends is an anime story that defines normal humans. The story revolves around love, friends, feelings, and emotions. It is an actual package of drama that revolves around middle school classmates who tend to become close friends. Let’s see what’s coming in.

Fujimiya Kaori, Hase Yuuki’s unsociable classmate, piques his interest. He only sees her back in class because he sits behind her. “Would you become friends with me?” he asks her one day while they’re alone in a corridor. “I’m happy, but I can’t,” she responds. What could be the cause of this response?

One week friends is an actual tearjerker anime that can serve your mood when you miss your long-lost friends. It shows how tough it sometimes gets for some students to settle in the classroom.

18. Anohana: The flower we saw that day

Director : Tatsuyuki Nagai

: Tatsuyuki Nagai Writer : Mari Okada

: Mari Okada Cast : Mutsumi Tamura, Miyu Irino, Ai Kayano, Airi Matsui

: Mutsumi Tamura, Miyu Irino, Ai Kayano, Airi Matsui IMDB Rating : 8.2

: 8.2 Rotten Tomatoes : 72%

: 72% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Netflix

When we talk about sad anime recommendations, how can one forget about Anohana: The flower we saw that day. Anohana is a simple yet very sad and emotional anime drama that depicts romantic relationships and tells us about a cute story of childhood friends.

This particular Anime, with its tragic tale, portrays how people deal with the loss and how it affects them, and finally, how they have to get themselves moving in life.

After the death of Meiko Honma, a close playmate of theirs and the main character, five childhood friends grow apart. Jintan Yadomi, the group’s leader when they were kids, abandons high school and lives as a recluse after he begins to encounter the spirit of Meiko, who can only communicate with him and no one else. She’s returned to Jintan to ask him to grant a long-forgotten request she had as a child.

This Anime is a mix of happy and sad moments that take you through real-life moments and show how dealing with personal loss and moving forward in life is possible when you have your friends and family around you.

17. Plastic Memories

Director : Yoshiyuki Fujiwara

: Yoshiyuki Fujiwara Writer : Naotaka Hayashi

: Naotaka Hayashi Cast: Yasuaki Takumi, Sora Amamiya, Chinatsu Akasaki, Sayuri Yahagi

Yasuaki Takumi, Sora Amamiya, Chinatsu Akasaki, Sayuri Yahagi IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Platforms Available: Hulu

If you want to watch some saddest romance anime, Plastic memories are the one for you. Plastic memories are one among the many Anime that will make you cry. It gives the audience that nothing lasts forever, no matter how much a person wishes it to stay.

In a not-too-distant future, androids that resemble humans begin to increase around the globe. Giftia, a new type of android created by SA Corp., exhibits the most incredible emotion and human-like features of any model ever seen. However, due to technical issues, the androids have a limited service life, beyond which things start to go wrong.

As a result, SA Corp. develops a terminal service to reclaim Giftia that have reached the end of their useful lives. To rescue the other androids, protagonist Tsukasa Mizugaki, a new terminal service employee, forms a Giftia Isla team.

16. Violet Evergarden (2018)

Director : Taichi Ishidate, Haruka Fujita

: Taichi Ishidate, Haruka Fujita Writer: Reiko Yoshida

Reiko Yoshida Cast : Yui Ishikawa, Daisuke Namikawa

: Yui Ishikawa, Daisuke Namikawa IMDB Rating : 9.2

: 9.2 Platforms Available: Netflix

The violet evergarden is not just a conventional sad romance anime where a young girl and a boy fall in love, but it truly makes you believe in love and develops a pool of emotions within you.

Violet Evergarden, a young female ex-soldier, obtains a position at a writers’ agency after a great war and goes on assignments to compose letters that can unite people.

The Great World War ii has finally concluded after four years of strife. Violet Evergarden, a young girl, raised to be a lethal weapon on the battlefield, was caught up in the carnage. She was left with only words from the person she held dear, but no understanding of their significance, after being hospitalized and crippled in a violent conflict during the World War ii final leg. Violet begins a new life at CH Postal Services after recovering from her wounds as an auto memory doll.

15. Rumbling Hearts

Director: Hideki Takayama

Hideki Takayama Writer : Ken’ichi Kanemaki

: Ken’ichi Kanemaki Cast : Kisho Taniyama, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Carrie Savage

: Kisho Taniyama, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Carrie Savage IMDB Rating: 7.6

7.6 Rotten Tomatoes : NA

: NA Platforms Available: Hulu And Youtube

Rumbling Hearts is about complex, tumultuous emotions, as the title implies. Haruka’s romance with Takayuki is paused when she is involved in an accident and falls into a coma. When Haruka awakens from her extended sleep three years later, Takayuki has moved on and is dating Haruka’s friend Mitsuki. Takayuki seeks to rekindle their romance, but Haruka is suffering from amnesia due to her accident.

Mitsuki strives to suppress her feelings and give the man she loves to Haruka while Takayuki struggles to choose between the two women, but Takayuki eventually realizes he loves Mitsuki. Every solution makes someone unhappy while making everyone else feel guilty.

Rumbling Hearts is a sad drama full of feelings and heartbreaks. If you are from the same category, this is a must-watch for you.

14. Your Lie in April

Director : Kazuya Iwata

: Kazuya Iwata Writer : Takao Yoshioka

: Takao Yoshioka Cast: Kōsei Arima, Kaori Miyazono, Tsubaki Sawabe

Kōsei Arima, Kaori Miyazono, Tsubaki Sawabe IMDB Rating: 8.5

8.5 Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix

Kousei Arima was taught to play the piano and precisely follow the score by his mother from an early age to the point where he dominated every competition he attended. He got the moniker “Human Metronome” for his near-perfect performance.

Every young musician looked up to him. However, after his mother died unexpectedly, he went tone-deaf due to the shock and subsequently vanished, never to be seen on stage again. Two years later, Kousei is living a routine existence with the help of his boyhood friends Tsubaki Sawabe and Ryouta Watari.

He continues to live in the WorldWorld of music, even though performing is still out of the question for him. This is until he meets Kaori Miyazono, a beautiful violinist who performs without restrictions and introduces Kousei to the WorldWorld of music again.

This story revolves around faith, hope, friendship and teaches us a new way to color our word. It is one of those Anime that will make you believe there is always a new life waiting ahead.

13. Full Moon Wo Sagashite

Director: Toshiyuki Kato

Toshiyuki Kato Writer : Hiro Masaki

: Hiro Masaki Cast: Myco, Yakkun Sakurazuka , Chieko Honda, Megumi Ogata

Myco, Yakkun Sakurazuka , Chieko Honda, Megumi Ogata IMDB Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Platforms Available: Crunchyroll

Full Moon Wo Sagashite begins on a depressing note. Eichi Sakurai, Mitsuki Kouyama’s best friend, leaves before she can tell him about her affections for him. Before they go, the two promise to pursue their ambitions: Mitsuki wants to be a singer, and Eichi wants to be an astronomer.

When two shinigami extend Mitsuki’s life and bestow magical powers on her, things become even more complicated. One of the shinigami is head over heels in love with Mitsuki, but she’s fixated on Eichi, who turns out to be dead. Mitsuki later has throat cancer, rendering her desire unattainable, and she is unlikely to see Eichi again.

The full moon can be considered as a sad romantic anime that, if you watch, will drown in the pool of tears.

12. The Seven Deadly Sins (2014-2021)

Director: Yasuto Nishikata And Noriyuki Abe

Yasuto Nishikata And Noriyuki Abe Writer : Makoto Uezu, Nakaba Suzuki

: Makoto Uezu, Nakaba Suzuki Cast: Yuki Kaji, Sora Amamiya, Misaki Kuno

Yuki Kaji, Sora Amamiya, Misaki Kuno IMDB Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Platforms Available: Netflix

For the most part, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ is a fantasy shounen series about a group of heroes known as “the Sins.” Aside from the action, the Anime is noted for its complex characters and relationships. Ban, one of the seven deadly sins, and Elaine had a remarkable connection depicted in the Anime.

After spending a week together in the Fairy King’s Forest, Ban and Elaine fall in love with each other. Elaine is unfortunately killed by a Demon and is cut off from Ban’s realm. Even yet, he can’t help but love her, and he assures himself that he’ll see her again. He suffers from acute depression as a result of her.

Following her death, he becomes despondent and even loses his sense of purpose in life. When he is urged to trade his buddy’s life, Meliodas, for her resurrection, he chooses her without hesitation. While Ban and Elaine’s romance ends happily, the Anime has recently hinted at another love relationship between Maliodas and Elizabeth.

11. A silent voice (2016)

Director : Naoko Yamada

: Naoko Yamada Writer : Reiko Yoshida

: Reiko Yoshida Cast: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yuki

Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yuki IMDB Rating : 8.2

: 8.2 Rotten Tomatoes : 95%

: 95% Platforms Available: Netflix

This anime story follows Nishimiya Shoko, a grade school student with hearing loss. She starts a new school and is tormented by her peers, particularly Ishida Shouya. It gets to the point where she goes to another school, and as a result, Shouya is ridiculed and isolated, with no friends and no plans. Years later, he decides to seek redemption.

When you see A Silent Voice, be prepared for an emotional roller coaster. Showing that love can find you regardless of when, where, or how you are in life.

10. Elfen Lied

Director : Mamoru Kanbe

: Mamoru Kanbe Writer : Takao Yoshioka

: Takao Yoshioka Cast: Kira Vincent Davis, Adam Conlon

Kira Vincent Davis, Adam Conlon IMDB Rating: 7.9

7.9 Rotten Tomatoes : 100%

: 100% Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix

Elfen Lied is a short anime about the Diclonii, a mutant race. As a species, Diclonii is driven to kill humans and wipe out humanity to create a new planet for itself. Unlike humans, Diclonii has two horn-like protrusions protruding from their heads and invisible “arms” known as vectors that they can employ to move items in their environment.

Sure, scientists keep them in cells at a Facility, where they are subjected to harsh tests to test their powers or await execution because they are too dangerous.

The mutation is also linked to an infectious virus. This virus is transmitted by non-lethal contact with diclonius vectors. Kouta, the story’s main non-mutant character, becomes increasingly entangled with the dicloniuses as they seek safety from the scientists.

The message that this Anime spreads among anime fans is that a person should learn to accept his inner self and demon.

9. Banana Fish

Director : Hiroko Utsumi

: Hiroko Utsumi Writer : Akimi Yoshida

: Akimi Yoshida Cast : Yuma Uchida, Kenji Nojima, Hiroaki Hirata, Unshō Ishizuka

: Yuma Uchida, Kenji Nojima, Hiroaki Hirata, Unshō Ishizuka IMDB Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

91% Platforms Available: Netflix

The finale of Banana Fish will tear your heart out and rend it to shreds. Even though the series never directly implies that Ash and Eiji are romantically connected, it is evident that their love transcends friendship.

Eiji’s kindness and affection help Ash heal from his trauma and suspicion of others, and their friendship is immensely heartwarming. Eiji’s letter to Ash indicates that his “spirit is always with him,” despite Ash’s awful fate preventing them from meeting each other again.

8. Words bubble up like soda pop (2021)

Director: Kyohei Ishiguro

Kyohei Ishiguro Writer: Kyohei Ishiguro And Dai Sato

Kyohei Ishiguro And Dai Sato Cast: Hana Sugisaki, Megumi Han, Ichikawa Somegorō Viii

Hana Sugisaki, Megumi Han, Ichikawa Somegorō Viii IMDB Rating : 6.9

: 6.9 Rotten Tomatoes : 100%

: 100% Platforms Available: Netflix

Yui “Cherry” Sakura is a shy adolescent young girl who loves to communicate through haiku. She is a rising influencer who enjoys spreading happiness wherever she goes. When he met Yuki “Smile” Hoshino, he was at a care center.

Despite their opposing characteristics, the two youngsters quickly become friends and develop affection for each other. Their common professional aspirations cement their relationship.

This 2021 release is a cute love story that will make you go aww, and you will start believing in love if you are from the heartbroken squad. So what say anime fans? Do you want to relive those romantic feelings?

7. True tears

Director : Junji Nishimura

: Junji Nishimura Writer : Mari Okada

: Mari Okada Cast : Makoto Ishii, Ayahi Takagaki, Kaori Nazuka, Yuka Iguchi

: Makoto Ishii, Ayahi Takagaki, Kaori Nazuka, Yuka Iguchi IMDB Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Rotten Tomatoes : NA

: NA Platforms Available: Crunchyroll

Shinichirou Nakagami was living the life that most lads in his grade could only fantasize about: sharing a room with wayward student Hiromi Yuasa. However, since her mother’s death, the bright and cheerful Hiromi has been melancholy and frigid at home. While he targets his peers’ irrational envy, stories begin to circulate when Shinichirou meets Noe Isurugi, a young girl infamous for cursing students, curses that always come true.

Noe curses Shinichirou as well, but cursing someone creates two pits, and her curse on Shinichirou comes back to bite her in the form of a raccoon to Raigomaru, her beloved chicken. Despite this, she never sheds a tear; they took Noe’s tears. Noe would need someone else’s tears to be able to cry again, and Shinichirou knows someone whose tears he wants to take away.

6. Scum’s Wish

Director : Masaomi Ando

: Masaomi Ando Writer : Makoto Uezu

: Makoto Uezu Cast : Chika Anzai, Dori Sakurada, Kouki Mizuta

: Chika Anzai, Dori Sakurada, Kouki Mizuta IMDB Rating : 6.9

: 6.9 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Platforms Available: Netflix

From the outside, Mugi and Hanabi look like perfect partners, but in reality, they’re just trying to date someone else because they’ve got no accurate plans to date. Hanabi’s former friend is the former house teacher, who now serves as his teacher.

As a way to avoid loneliness, they find comfort together. Almost all of the sad love anime episodes listed here are tragic because the characters cannot handle the situation. It is a very different story because it is about people having terrible behavior that leads to their sex problems.

5. The wind rises

Director : Hayao Miyazaki

: Hayao Miyazaki Writer : Hayao Miyazaki

: Hayao Miyazaki Cast: Hideaki Anno, Miori Takimoto, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Morio Kazama

Hideaki Anno, Miori Takimoto, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Morio Kazama IMDB Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Rotten Tomatoes : 88%

: 88% Platforms Available: Netflix

Although a lesser-known one, Studio Ghibli picture, the idea is that they never disappoint. The Wind Rises is a Studio Ghibli film set during World War II that tells the story of Jiro Horikoshi, a real-life engineer, and Naoko Satomi, the lady he loves.

Even though Jiro was an engineer for weapons of war during World War II, the terrible theme here is that his very innovations have led to or contributed to the deterioration of his loved one’s health. Even worse, Naomi passes away while Jiro is on a business trip, and he never gets the chance to say goodbye.

This anime movie is a true example of a long-distance relationship that we face in today’s time.

4. Golden times

Director : Chiaki Kon

: Chiaki Kon Writer : Yuyuko Takemiya

: Yuyuko Takemiya Cast : Adam Gibbs, Christina Kelly, Melissa Molano, Mike Haimoto

: Adam Gibbs, Christina Kelly, Melissa Molano, Mike Haimoto IMDB Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Rotten Tomatoes : NA

: NA Platforms Available: Hulu, Crunchyroll

Banri Tada suffers from amnesia due to a catastrophic catastrophe, erasing his memories of his hometown and history. He decides to move on and start fresh life at law school in Tokyo after befriending Mitsuo Yanagisawa. But, just as he’s settling into college life, the lovely Kouko Kaga unexpectedly enters Banri’s life, and their chance meeting marks the start of an extraordinary year.

Banri discovers that he is in a new place and a new world after getting a peek of college life—a place where he can be reborn, make new friends, fall in love, make errors, and grow. And as he begins to understand who he was, the route he has chosen brings him to a place where he may be himself.

3. Guilty crown

Director: Tetsurō Araki

Tetsurō Araki Writer : Hiroyuki Yoshino

: Hiroyuki Yoshino Cast : Yuki Kaji, Ai Kayano, Yuichi Nakamura

: Yuki Kaji, Ai Kayano, Yuichi Nakamura IMDB Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Platforms Available: Netflix

You’re missing out on a lot if you haven’t seen “Guilty Crown,” a once-in-a-lifetime anime. This love, adventure, fantasy, and tragic anime drama follow Ouma Shu, a 17-year-old adolescent who has been attempting to avoid causing issues for others.

Guilty Crown is an action-packed thriller about a teenage student lured into a battle. She gets caught in the center of a battle with people who seek to profit from his newfound abilities.

2. Air

Director : Osamu Dezaki

: Osamu Dezaki Writer : Makoto Nakamura

: Makoto Nakamura Cast : Daisuke Ono, Tomoko Kawakami, Monica Rial

: Daisuke Ono, Tomoko Kawakami, Monica Rial IMDB Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

88% Platforms Available: Youtube

“Air,” a show with a variety of excellent characters that presents a charming, heartbreaking story, starts off the list of the finest sad romantic anime series.

For those who enjoy drama and the occult, this dramatic Anime is a fantastic choice. However, some people may find it difficult to follow the plot.

The show follows Yukito Kunisaki on his quest to find a girl with wings who can fly over the skies. He makes a brief stop in a tiny town to earn some money during his journey. He meets Misuzu, a mysterious girl who invites him to stay with her and spend some time with her. Yukito decides to settle down in the tiny village, but not before continuing his search to find the winged girl.

1. Nana

Director: Morio Asaka

Morio Asaka Writer: Ai Yazawa

Ai Yazawa Cast : Romi Park, Kaori, Toshiyuki Morikawa,

: Romi Park, Kaori, Toshiyuki Morikawa, IMDB Rating: 8.4

8.4 Rotten Tomatoes : 86%

: 86% Platforms Available: Youtube

Nana Osaki is a cautious and ambitious young woman with a strong will and a tumultuous past. She is the lead singer of the punk band Black Stones, and she aspires to fame and notoriety beyond everything else. Nana Komatsu is a feisty, outgoing young woman with a weak will and a steady past. Her entire existence revolves around her search for love and marriage.

They meet for the first time while on their way to Tokyo to pursue their separate aspirations, and they subsequently decide to share a room. Despite their vast differences, the two become very close, and together they discover if their greatest ambitions have room for their best friend.

