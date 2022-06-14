News
The 30 Best Fighting Anime Right Now (2022)
Thrill and action are almost in every anime, and that certainly makes the series entertaining and exciting to watch until the end. A dull, passive, or even comic series follows a regular pattern, and we know that with the progress of the plot, there will not be much more to watch. Still, inaction series, the fight scenes come all of a sudden, making the plot all more intriguing. Dive right into the list of best fighting anime!
Action anime or Fighting anime features several best fight scenes of the main character. The characters might not constantly be fighting, yet the hero’s fight with the bad guys or evil spirits getting equivalent exchange replies in return makes the anime fans watch more.
If you are a true anime fan, you are bound to love Fighting anime as well. Fighting anime generally features the hero having excelled in martial arts, or is a member of ninja clans, fighting abilities, goes through intense training, and shows their character development. Not all seasons are going to be equally exciting to watch. Sometimes the second season might lack the essence, and sometimes the third but the overall story matters. Here is a list of the best fighting anime in Japanese animation history.
30. Ajin
- Director: Hiroyuki Seshita, Hiroaki Ando
- Writer: Hiroaki Seko
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano as Kei Nagai, Johnny Young Bosch as Kei Nagai, Todd Haberkorn as Tosaki, Barbara Goodson as Mrs. Yamanaka, Kaiji Tang as Professor Futoi, Kirk Thornton.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 85%
- Where to Watch: Netflix
The series focuses upon the lives of demi-humans who are called Ajins. Almost two decades ago, immortals appeared in Africa, and in the future, immortality became an aspect among many humans who came to be known as Ajin. A teenage boy dies in an accident but gets his life back and realizes from then onwards that he too is an Ajin.
There are several actions in this series, and be sure to witness thrills, adventure, drama, and mysteries.
29. One Piece
- Director: Konosuke Uda, Junji Shimizu, Munehisa Sakai, Hiroaki Miyamoto, Toshinori Fukazawa, Tatsuya Nagamine, Kohei Kureta, Aya Komaki, and Satoshi Ito.
- Writer: Eiichiro Oda
- Voice Cast: Collen Clinkenbeard and Mayumi Tanka as Monkey D.Luffy, Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Hiroaki Hirata as Vinsmoke Sanji, Yuriko Yamaguchi as Nico Robin, Mari Yaguchi as Yoko, and many more.
- IMDb Rating:8.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%
- Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Funimation, Crunchyroll.
These action anime focus upon Moneky D. Luffy, who is all smitten by the stories of the powerful pirate Red Haired Shank and goes on for a quest to find the precious treasure, famous as the One Piece. He also wants to be the pirate king, and therein the adventure begins.
The legacy of this series is well fabricated, with several fights that might not be intense at the same level but does enhance the story.
28. The Tower of God
- Director: Takashi Sano
- Writer: Erika Yoshida
- Cast: Matthew Dacid Rudd as Rak Wraithraiser, Cherami Leigh as Anaak Jahad, Johnny Young Bosch as Bam, Scott Whyte as Shibisu, Chris Hackney as Khun Aguero Agnes.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
The Tower of God is full of suspense, thrill and adventure. It shows how Rachel becomes determined to leave his dull and dark world, goes to the tower, and opens the door to embark on a journey. Only worthy people can live while embarking on this journey and fearing losing Rachel. Bam also goes along with her. It also falls under the action anime genre, so do not miss this.
27. Land of the Lustrous
- Directed by: Takahiko Kyogoku
- Writer: Toshiya Ono
- Cast: In English, Sarah Wiedenheft as Phosphophyllite, Avery Smithhart as Cinnabar, Savanna Menzel as Diamond, Genevieve Simmons as Bort, Olivia Swasey as Morganite, Juliet Simmons as Goshenite.
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Watch it on: Prime Video
If you want to know what the future century can bring you, watch Land of the Lustrous. It reveals how Gems, a new kind of immortals, inhabit Earth and are constantly being attacked by Lunarians who want to capture them and use them for decorative purposes. Each gem has its respective role to play, be it a fighter or a medic, and these series include several intense fighting scenes.
26. Hajime no Ippo
- Director: Satoshi Nishimura
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast : Kohei Kiyasu as Ippo, Rikiya Koyama as Mamoru, Tomokazu Seki as Ichiro Miyata, Keiji Fujiwara as Tatsuya Kimura, Masaya Onosaka as Takeshi Sendo.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, 4anime
Hajime no Ippo is a classic example of fighting anime or action anime. It depicts how a high school teenage student Makunouchi Ippo works hard to become one of the best boxers. Over time, he takes part in several fights and gets various titles.
There are several fight scenes in this series. However, the best fight scene is Ippo’s fight with Sawamura.
25. Megalo Box
- Director: Yo Moriyama
- Writer: Katsuhiko Manabe, Kensaku Kojima
- Cast : Yoshimasa Hosoya as Joe, Michiyo Murase as Sachio, Shiro Saito as Gansaku Nanbu, Hiroki Yasumoto as Yuri, Nanako Mori as Yukiko Shirato, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Mikio Shirato.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu
Megalo Box is an action anime that deals with the protagonist, Joe, a slumdog boxer who craves to be a popular one. He creates a false identity to participate in the Megalonia Tournament, an international boxing competition.
The series is full of intense fights and action, so if you love bloodshed, this series is a good choice.
24. Devilman: Crybaby
- Director: Masaaki Yuasa
- Writer: Ichiro Okouchi
- Cast: Koki Uchiyama as Akira Fudo, Ayumu Murase as Ryo Asuka, Griffin Burns as Akira Fudo, Kyle McCarley as Ryo Asuka, Christina Valenzuela as Miki Makimura, Megumi Han as Miki Makimura.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 85%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Gogoanime
The series shows how the two main characters, Akira Fudo and Ryo Asuka, get to know about the demons and try to tell the truth to the public with the help of a video clip that features demons. When restricted to doing so, the duo goes through several combats and somehow can reveal the truth to the public. The creators will reveal that Ryo is Satan. The plot is outstanding, so watch it out instead of getting further spoilers.
23. Tokyo Ghoul
- Director: Shuhei Morita
- Writer: Chuji Mikasano
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano. Fumika Shimizu as Touka Kirishima, Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Nozomi Sasaki as Kaya Irimi, j. Michael Tatum, Mackenyu as Sota, Kana Hanazawa, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishio Nishiki.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 71%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video
Tokyo Ghoul will give you both thrill and curiosity to know what happened till the end. The story depicts how Ken Kaneki got transformed into a semi-ghoul after being saved from the dangerous situation of being eaten alive. Ghoul is a living being that feeds on human flesh, and Rize Kamishiro, Kaneki’s date, was one of them. Kaneki is unaware of this truth and runs away from her to save his life.
22. Akame ga kill
- Director: Tomoki Kobayashi
- Writer: Makoto Uezu
- Cast: Soma Saito as Tatsumi, Corey Hartzog as Tatsumi, Sora Amamiya as Akame, Molly Searcy as Akame, Yu Asakawa as Leone, Risa Mizuno, Allison Keith- Shipp as Leone, Yukari Tamura as Mine.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 83%
- Where to Watch: Hulu Plus, Netflix
The plot of Akame ga Kills highlights the life of Tatsumi, who moves to the Capital to get a job, earn for himself and lead a life. However, on reaching the area, he knows that the Capital is all corrupted. He soon joins the killer group named Night Raid and, along with the group, is determined to revolt against the corrupt Empire. It is a famous fighting anime so do not forget to watch it.
21. Mob Psycho 100
- Director: Yuzuru Tachikawa
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida Kei Kunii
- Cast: Setsuo Ito as Shigeo Kageyama, Takahiro Sakurai as Reigen Arataka, Akio Otsuka as Dimple, Miyu Irino as Ritsu Kageyama, Kyle Hebert, Chris Niosi as Reigen Arataka and more.
- IMDb Rating:8.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 84%
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Kageyama Shigeo, the protagonist of this series, is a young boy bearing psychic abilities. He can easily curve a spoon or lift things with the power of his mind, but his ability seems to be more concerning as he grows up as people seem to give negative comments regarding it. He tries to determine his purpose in life and lead an everyday life. There are many fight scenes in this series, and they are executed brilliantly.
20. Vinland Saga
- Director: Shuhei Yabuta
- Writer: Hiroshi Sugita, Kenta Ihara
- Cast: Naoya Uchida as Askeladd, Kenichiro Matsuda, Yuto Uemura, Atsushi Ono, Shizuka Ishigani as Thorfinn, Akio Otsuka, and more
- IMDb Rating:8.8/10
- Watch it on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.
The series focuses upon the journey of Thorfinn, who goes on a mission, a mission to seek revenge for his father’s death. He faces all the situations alone and, in the concluding part, faces emotional events between his past and present life. He also feels that it is honorable to face death in a duel rather than any other situation and develop into one of the best warriors.
19. Gantz
- Director: Ichiro Itano
- Writer: Masashi Sogo
- Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya as Masanobu Hojou, Daisuke Namikawa as Kei Kurono, Chris Patton as Joichiro Nishi, John Swasey as Naozumi Saito, Chris Ayres as Kei Kurono.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 50%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Prime Video, 9anime
The story of Gantz is quite exciting as well as frightening. The story shows how Kei Kurono and Masaru died in an accident yet were brought back to life. They saved a man before getting hit by a train and then woke in an apartment situated in Tokyo. They cannot escape the toom and are forced to take part in a game of hunting aliens. It is a famous action anime and will surely excite you.
18. Fate/Zero
- Directed by: Ei Aoki
- Writer: Akira Hiyama, Akihiro Yoshida
- Cast: Crispin Freeman as Kirei Kotomine, Kari Wahlgren as Saber, Rikiya Koyama as Kiritsugu Emiya, Ayako Kawasumi as Saber, sayaka Ohara as Irisviel, Joji Nakata as Kirei Kotomine, Bridget Hoffman.
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Watch it on: Hulu, Netflix
Fate/Zero is an actual action anime that depicts the fight of seven mages or their Servants to win the Holy Grail that is said to have the capability to fulfill any wish. The series showcases an ample number of fights, and each of them is exceptionally well-executed and is highly entertaining. If you are an avid action series fan, then don’t even give a second thought to whether to watch it or not. You should just go for it.
17. Berserk
- Director: Shin Itagaki
- Writer: Kentaro Miura
- Cast: Sean Schemmel, Kevin T. Collins, Nobutoshi as Guts, Ikuya Sawaki, Michelle Newman, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Griffith, Yuko Miyamura.
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix.
Berserk is full of action, adventures, thrills and mysteries. The series opens with Guts, who kills the ruler of an empire initially, giving the audience a sign of his brutal nature. He goes on in his adventures and witnesses several troubles along his way, but none seems to frighten him.
He meets Griffith and becomes a member of The Band of the Hawk. The story is fascinating and has been highly loved by the audience.
16. The Seven Deadly Sins
- Director: Tensai Okamura
- Writer: Shotaro Suga
- Cast: Bryce Papenbrook, Erika Harlacher as Elizabeth, Max Mittelman as King, Christina Valenzuela as Hawk, Erica Mendez as Diane, Ben Diskin as Ban, Erik Scott Kimerer as Gowther.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 66%
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Netflix
The Seven Deadly Sins is a famous anime in the fighting genre that deals with a group of holy knights held guilty of plotting against the Liones Kingdom. A decade later, Elizabeth, the third princess, goes on a quest to find the Seven Deadly Sins and request them to help her capture her kingdom.
The fourth season of Seven Deadly Sins was not expected, yet it is one of the most praised fighting anime. So if you have not yet watched it, do it now.
15. Hellsing Ultimate
- Director: Umanosuke Iida
- Writer: Chiaki J. Konaka
- Cast: Katie Gray as Seras Victoria, Crispin Freeman as Alucard, Victoria Hardwood as SirIntegra, Ralph Lister as Walter C. Dornez, Joji Nakata as Alucard, Fumiko Orikasa as Seras Victoria.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Hellsing Ultimate is a classic example of action anime. The series is all about war though Alucard and his chief Integra Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing and Seras Victoria are all against conflicts. SS Major wants to start a war with his vast army of Vampires, but Alucard is determined to restrict it by any means and save the human world.
The series is full of action and violence and if you love fights, watch this series as soon as possible.
14. Demon slayer
- Director: Haruo Sotozaki
- Writer: Koyoharu Gotogue
- Cast: Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Hashibira, Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka, Ayumi Mano as Sumi Nakahara.
- IMDb Rating:8.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 88%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, Crunchyroll.
Demon Slayer is a popular anime series that shows the journey of two siblings who fight against all odds to keep themselves alive and support each other in every situation. When demons attack their family, all the other members get executed, and they are the ones to flee and survive. Tanjiro aims to become a demon slayer and stop his sister from getting turned into a demon fully.
13. Dorohedoro
- Director: Yuichiro Hayashi
- Writer: Hiroshi Seko
- Cast : Wataru Takagi as Caiman, Reina Kondou as Nikaido, Kenyu Horiuchi as En, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shin, Yu Kobayashi as Noi, Kengo Takanashi as Fujita.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Dorohedoro features Caiman and a reptilian-headed being found in a dark alley by Nikaidou. Caiman is unable to recover his memories as well as his proper appearance. He believes that by killing the right sorcerer, he will regain his lost features, but when the news gets spread, En, the head sorcerer, declares to cleanse the Hole, thereby leading to a war between the two groups.
12. Dragon ball z
- Director: Daisuke Nishio, Shigeyasu Tamauchi
- Writer: Takao Koyama
- Cast: Doc Harris, Christopher Sabat as Piccolo, Scott McNeil as Piccolo, Sean Schemmel as Goku, Terry Klassen, Brian Drummond, Sonny Strait, Stephanie Nadolny.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 91%
- Where to Watch: Funimation, AnimeLab
The anime revolves around the fight of Son Goku, the main character, against the Saiyan Warriors, who works for Frieza. It is a sequel of Dragon Ball and deals with the same story arcs to fight against evil to save Earth. This series shows how Goku takes every measure, even attempting to join hands with Piccolo and save everyone he loves.
Dragon Ball Z has several best fighting scenes executed brilliantly, so if you are looking for action anime, watching Dragon Ball Z is a must.
11. Samurai Champloo
- Director: Shinichiro Watanabe
- Writer: Shinji Obara
- Cast: Kazuya Nakai as Mugen, Ginpei Sato as Jin, Ayako Kawasumi as Fuu, Steve Blum as Mugen, Kirk Thornton as Jin, Kari Wahlgren as Fuu, Doug Stone, Erik Davies as Pinwheel Merchant.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 88%
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Netflix
Samurai Champloo features three characters chiefly, Fuu, Mugen and Jin. The story is set in the Edo Period, and the trio meets each other in a tea shop. Fuu is the waitress in the tea shop when she is disturbed by a group of Samurais, Mugen, a rogue and Jin, a traditional samurai, who comes to rescue her.
If you want to witness action anime, then Samurai Champloo will be a good choice since it has several fighting scenes and is a well-praised fighting anime.
10. Fairy Tail
- Director: Shinji Ishihira
- Writer: Hiro Mashima
- Cast: Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Yuichi Nakamura as Gray, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ultear, Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Rie Kugimiya as Happy and more.
- IMDb Rating:7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 65%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu.
This series has a lot of fictional characters that are bound to mesmerize you. The chif character here is Lucy Heartfilia, who has several friends. They all go for new adventures and missions every day to fight against all dark powers of evils.
The series takes several turns of events, which makes the fan all more curious about what will happen next.
9. Bleach
- Director: Noriyuki Abe
- Writer: Tite Kubo
- Voice Cast: Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki, Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki, Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia Kuchiki, Hiroki Yasumoto as Yasutora Sado, Kentaro Ito as Renji Abarai and many more.
- IMDb Rating:8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 71%
- Where to watch: Hulu
The story of Bleach is all about Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenage boy who bears an extraordinary power, a power to see ghosts almost in everyday life. He gains the soul reaper powers bestowed to him by Rukia Kuchiki, and from then onwards, and he aims to save the world from Hollows, who also attacked Ichigo and her sister one day. As a soul reaper now, Ichiga must do whatever is required to purify Hallows. Ichigo even confronts Soul Society to save Rukia and has a very well fabricated plot in the anime history.
8. Hunter X Hunter
- Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi
- Writer: Yoshihiro Togashi
- Cast: Megumi Han as Cluck, Mariya Ise as Killua Zoldyck, Matthew Mercer, Christina Vee, Erika Harlacher as Kurapika, Erica Mendez as Gon Freecss.
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Hunter X Hunter is a famous series in fighting anime history. The story highlights Gon Freecss trying his best to become an excellent and famous hunter. He is being constantly helped by his few friends and is now searching to find his father, who was abandoned at a tender age. He even leaves his native place to fulfill his wish of becoming a professional hunter.
This is a fast-paced anime, so if you are thinking of watching it, remember to watch every detail of this fighting anime precisely.
7. Sword of the Stranger
- Director: Masahiro Ando
- Writer: Fumihiko Takayama
- Cast: Tomoya Nagase as Nanashi, Yuri Chinen as Kotaro, Koichi Yamadera as Rarou, Akio Otsuka as Sogen Itadori, Unsho Ishizuka as Lord Akaike.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 91%
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Amazon Instant Video
The story of this series depicts the story of Kotarou and his dog Tobimaru. He takes shelter under the guidance of Nanashi, who serves as his bodyguard from then onwards. Killers chase him from Ming Dynasty though he does not know why. There are several fighting scenes in this series, but the best one comes in the concluding part of the series.
6.Boku No Hero academia
- Director: Kenji Nagasaki, Tomo Okubo, Masahiro Mukai
- Writer: Yosuke Kuroda
- Cast: Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki, Ayane Sakura as Ochako, Justin Briner as Izuku Midoriya, Kaito Ishikawa as Tenya.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
Hero academia is a brilliant anime series that shows how things are more than they appear. The story depicts the life of Izuku Midoriya, who possesses no such superhero powers as others. He, however, gains the superheroic powers of All Might and believes that becoming the best can now be possible for him. He gets admitted to the High Scholl for heroes, and from therein, his journey begins.
There are several fighting scenes in this series, and it has been praised for providing a well-fabricated plot. If you are searching for a fighting anime, then this series is to be looked upon.
5. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure
- Director: Naokatsu Tsuda and Kenichi Suzuki
- Writer: Hirohiko Araki
- Cast: Matthew Mercer as Jotaro Kujo, Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo(later), Unsho Ishizuka as Joseph Joestar, Toru Ohkawa as the narrator, Fuminori Komatsu as Jean-Pierre Polnareff, Richard Epcar as Joseph Joestar, Philip Reich as Giorno Giovanna, Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Yuki Ono as JOsuke Higashikata, Kyle Hebert as Noriaki Kakyoin, Kellen Goff as Diavolo and many more.
- IMDb Rating:8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Jojo’s bizarre adventure is the story of the Joestar family, who all combat against all evil forces. There is no such single protagonist in this series but are many. The entire family gets engaged in Fighting and has their respective role. It is one of the most iconic fighting anime ever made and makes the audience love it.
This is not only a popular fighting anime but also has a lot of adventures and subplots in it.
4. Gurren Lagann
- Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi
- Writer: Kazuki Nakashima
- Cast: Yuri Lowenthal as Simon, Sam Riegel as Viral, Johnny Yong Bosch as Rossiu, Karen Strassman as Kiyoh, Barbara Goodson Kunba, Steve Blum as Leeron Littner, Stephanie Sheh as Kinon, Marina Inoue as Yoko Littner, Kyle Hebert as Kamina, Jamieson Price as Spiral King, Michelle Ruff as Yoko Littner, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kamina, Christopher Corey Smith as Kittan and many more.
- IMDb Rating:8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%
- Watch it on: Netflix
If you love fiction and want action in it, the Gurren Lagann is the best choice to watch. The background here is a fictional world governed by Lordgenome, the Spiral King.
The protagonists of this series are Simon and Kamina, who, along with other humans, are forced to thrive in the underground village. Their wish to come to the surface and their fighting spirit does let them combat with Lordgenome making it one of the best action scenes ever in an anime and is a must-watch.
3. One Punch Man
- Director: Shingo Natsume for season 1 and Chikara Sakurai for season 2
- Writer: ONE
- Cast: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Max Mittelman as Saitama, Robbie Daymond as Mumen Rider, Kirk Thornton, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Zach Aguilar as Genos, Marc Diraison and more.
- IMDb Rating:8.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 84%
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll.
One-Punch Man, the name itself says there ought to be fight scenes in the series. The story of this series focuses upon a man named Saitama, an extraordinary person who does not even need a single fight to defeat his opponents but just one punch from him is enough.
This is one of the most popular fighting anime and has several fighting scenes, but his fight scene against Lord Orochi is best.
2. Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood
- Director: Yasuhiro Irie
- Writer: Hiroshi Onogi
- Cast: Vic Mignogna as Edward Elric, Maxey Whitehead as Alphonse Elric, Travis Willingham as Roy Mustang, John Swasey as Hohenheim, Collen Clinkenbeard as Riza Hawkeye, J. Michael Tatum as Scar, and many more.
- IMDb Rating:8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%
- Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu.
The story focuses upon the determination of two siblings, Edward Elric and Alphonse Elric, to bring back their mother, who died of a disease. The duo also follows their father’s footsteps and gets indulged in alchemy. They believe that with the power of alchemy, they will bring their mother back to life. However, they failed to do what they aimed for during their actions and instead had to cope with several difficulties, one of them being Elric giving up his arm to make Alphonse’s soul stay in the physical world.
Like other fighting anime, this series also has several action scenes and is an excellent anime adaptation of the Full Metal Alchemist manga.
1. Attack on Titan
- Director: Tetsuro Araki, Masaki Koizuka, Yuchiro Hayashi, and Jun Shishido.
- Writer: Hajime Isayama
- Voice Cast: Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Kisho Taiyama as Jean Kirstein, and many more.
- IMDb Rating:9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 96%
- Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll.
Attack on Titan is a great fighting anime and a top-rated anime series where you can witness great fights. The protagonist of this series is a young boy named Eren Jaeger, who vows to kill every Titan since they have been mass killing humans for a long time.
The most thrilling fighting scene here is the combat of Eren and Titan from Annie. There are other intense battles in Attack on Titan, so do watch it.
Conclusion:
Action series are intriguing to watch, especially when you love a character and want them to fight against all odds and evils. In the previous days, they were primarily satiric or adventurous. Still, with the passing days, many other genres are also included, and one of the most genres is an action or Fighting in an anime. Anime is progressing day by day.
Who will not want their superheroes to be the most powerful? Be it physically or mentally. Heroes must excel in all the fields and be the best. Fighting anime is gradually getting all praise and notice and is paid more attention nowadays than any other anime genre.
News
The 30 Best Anime Like Attack on Titan To Watch
Are you mad over the viral anime series Attack on Titan? Do you wish more such anime like attack on titan were created? If your answers to this and such related random questions are Yes. You must know about the following hidden gems Anime which have a similar or at times too close a plot.
Attack On Titan
First, let’s understand why this series has won so many hearts so far. This Japanese animated series has one fascinating theme, which involves an animated and fantasy-filled world. This introduces the audience to a world beyond imagination, involving monsters, dark lives and threats to human survival.
Dark Fantasy Anime
Away from our chaotic reality, this world is simply filled with dark stories, violence, monsters, world wars, supernatural forces, the industrial revolution, monsters called arigami, life-threatening virus, fantasy race, monster human hybrid, dark fantasy adventure, dark monsters etc.
Post-Apocalypse Anime
Apocalypse and Post-Apocalypse are the hit manga anime themes that have taken over the interest of a large group of audience. This popular series has put together such an excellent plot, powerful characters, and events that show the most destructive nature of the post-apocalyptic world.
A world where the human race is thriving to survive and struggling to escape the wrath of monsters who have captured the Earth altogether.
This calls for a war against the devils. This requires someone to dare and stand against the bad and restore the good.
List of Top 30 Similar Anime
It is wrong to say that only the list mentioned here is enough or is the limit. But, to put it correctly, there is no denial in saying that no matter what you miss out on, this is a perfect list of 30 top options that you must cover if you love the theme and almost everything about Attack on Titan.
The following list includes Anime like an attack on titan, best dark fantasy anime, love attack, dark themes, eating human flesh, major horror scenes, humanoid shape-shifting creatures, killing supernatural forces, video game adaptations, dark Anime, super human-like powers, God arcs, famous video game series etc.
30. Sidonia No Kishi – Knights of Sidonia
- Director: Kobun Shizuno
- Writer: Sadayuki Murai
- Cast: Pete Sepenuk, Ryota Osaka, Takahiro Sakurai, Aki Toyosaki, Aya Suzaki, Ayane Sakura, Sayaka Ohara, Hisako Kanemoto, Tomohiro Tsuboi
- IMDb: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating :
- Platforms Available: Netflix
This post-apocalyptic series will introduce the viewers to the planet Earth, which is in the time frame 100 years from now. Here, the whole Earth has been destroyed.
Monsters have taken over the planet and completely restructured it in their comforting way. This is where Sidonia comes into the story. Ensuring to free the world of these evil forces. Depending against creepy monsters called Gauna.
29. World Trigger
- Director: Mitsuru Hongo, Kouji Ogawa, Morio Hatano
- Writer: Hiroyuki Yoshino, Sakimoto Sakai
- Cast: Yuki Kaji, Tomo Muranaka, Brian Doe, Hideyuki Tanaka, Yuichi Nakamura, Caitlyn Bairdtow, Eri Nakao, Takeshi Kusao
- IMDb: 7.6/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
This series follows a similar plot as is explored in Attack on titan. As the plot unfolds, we see that a starling event happened through which a magical door burst open. This causes significant havoc within the minds of ordinary human beings.
Yuma Kuga and Osamu Mikumo working and even must work together to save the planet from this sudden arrival of unnamed aliens.
28. Kiseiju: Sei no Kakuritsu Parasyte- The Maxim
- Director: Kenichi Shimizu, Chie Yamashiro
- Writer: Shoji Yonemura
- Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Brittney Karbowski, Adam Gibbs, Aya Hirano, Kana Hanazawa, Luci Christian Terri Doty, Kiyono Yasuno, Rena Maeda
- IMDb: 8.3/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
When suddenly gets infected, a growing young kid partially converts half into a parasite and remains half in human form.
He must get used to living with a parasite monster and as a human being at the very same time. Though this will essentially take away a lot of his strength and energy, Also, he will be in a dilemma at times, but he eventually has to accept his due personality.
27. Ajin
- Director: Hiroyuki Seshita, Hiroaki Ando
- Writer: Hiroshi Seko
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Johnny Yong Bosch, Todd Haberkorn, Kaiji Tang, Barbara Goodson, Kirk Thornton, Jamieson Price
- IMDb: 7.6/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Animes are full of mysteries and discoveries. This series has an exciting action-horror plot. This revolves around an Ajin who holds immoral abilities.
A school-going kid named Kei Nagai discovers the extraordinary powers of Ajin. This further leads him to go through various obstacles to win.
As an Ajin, he is considered dangerous, with the unique abilities to heal wounds and create black ghosts. These are just a few abilities out of a long list of abilities they possess.
26. The Promised Neverland
- Director: Mamoru Kanbe
- Writer: Toshiya Ono, Kaiu Shirai
- Cast: Mariya Ise, Sumire Morohoshi, Lynn, Shinei Ueki, Yoshino Aoyama, Yuuko Mori, Mari Hino, Hiyori Kono, Koko Hayashi
- IMDb: 8.4/10
- Platforms Available: Funimation, Toonami
This has a post-apocalypse plot set in an orphanage where a little girl named Emma lives with other orphan kids. Everything has been going alright, and suddenly her life shifts.
Now, as she is aware of the whole dark truth, the truth is that these little innocent orphan kids are sent to the evil forces. It is just that she should find her way out of this dark place and get out into the free world.
25. Akama Ga Kill
- Director: Tomoki Kobayashi
- Writer: Makoto Uezu
- Cast: Sma Saito, Corey Hartzog, Molly Searcy, Sora Amamiya, Risa Mizuno, Yu Asakawa, Shelley Calene-Black, Allison Keith- Shipp
- IMDb: 7.8/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu Plus
Often, the major threats are not only created by some alienated creepy looking creatures or monsters. It can sometimes be the corrupted government or someone hiding in an ordinary human body.
Tasumi is of innocent characteristics, but he decides to step into the city, coming from his village. He meets a dangerous group. But is aided by the forces.
24. Fate/ Apocrypha
- Director: Yoshiyuki Asai
- Writer: Yuchiro Higashide
- Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Rumi Okubo, Maaya Sakamoto, Zach Aguilar, Erica Lindbeck, Yusuke Kobayashi
- IMDb: 6.6/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Japanese Anime is doubtlessly filled with every kind of theme, including the darkest ones. This Fate/ Apocrypha takes the viewers on an adventure, one of its kind.
In this series, Seven servants from two separate clans pair up together, forming one team, step forward on an unusual quest to find Holy Grill.
This cup of immortality seems to form the basis of one’s existence. So, it holds infinite powers. This is declared war between two sides, also a journey of self-realization to understand whether one is good or bad, or none of it.
23. Shin Sekai Yori- From The New World
- Director: Masashi Ishihama
- Writer: Masashi Sogo
- Cast: Greg Ayres, Emily Neves, John Swasey, David Wald, Monica Rial, John Swasey, Kurt Bauer
- IMDb: 8/10
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll
At the beginning of this post-apocalypse world, all seem peaceful and harmonious amongst the surviving humans, just like it was in Attack on titan.
Until, one ordinary day, a group of friends suddenly scratches out the shady past. Thus, revealing such mysterious secrets has been buried centuries back.
22. No.6
- Director: Kenji Nagasaki
- Writer: Seishi Minakami
- Cast: Yuki Kaji, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Greg Ayres, Luci Christian, Kalob Martinez, Kiyono Yasuno, Hilary Haag, Lesley Tesh, Rei Sakuma, Kei Shindo, Masaki Terasoma, Kensuke Saro, Chris Hutchison
- IMDb: 7.4/10
- Platforms Available: 4anime (online)
A mysterious anime are full of drama, adventure and action. This tale will take us to a dystopian city called No.6. As much as the name sounds strange, so is whatever happens in it.
When strung together, Shion and Nezumi’s separate life took us on a ride worth exploring. Strong characters as well as a strong plot.
When Shion, on his latest birthday, gets to be introduced with this strangely new connection named Nezumi, his life shakes, takes a twist and turns around completely.
This story presents a post-apocalypse world, where these two characters set off on fresh adventures. The setting simply reminds me of Anime like Attack on titan.
21. Sazan Aizu Seima densetsu- 3X3 Eyes-Legend of the Divine Demon
- Director: Daisuke Nishio Kazuhisa Takeuchi
- Writer: Yuzo Takada, Akinori Endo
- Cast: Akio Otasuka, Megumi Hayashibara, Koji Tsujitani, Hochu Otasuka, Ralph Lister, Maria Kawamura, Taliesin Jaffe, Wendee Lee, Yuji Okumoto, Lesley Boone, Mona Marshall
- IMDb: 7.2/10
- Platforms Available: Currently unavailable to stream
This is understandably one of the best Dark Fantasy anime to date. Although their parts were once separate, Pai and Yakumo are now somehow seen connected and are seen playing the most significant part in the series.
Ever since Pai’s pet got Yakumo injured, Pai jas stayed concerned and promised himself to work towards two primary goals from that very moment onwards.
These goals in association with Yakumo are not that simple or quick. As this means Pai has to call upon his hidden third eye, he must fight against various monsters that create immense obstacles, and he must make sure not to risk Yakumo’s life in danger.
20. Fullmetal Alchemist
- Director: Seiji Mizushima
- Writer: Sho Aikawa
- Cast: Vic Mignogna, Aaron Dismuke, Rie Kugimiya, Romi Park, Maria Tamar, Travis Willingham
- IMDb: 8.5/10
- Platforms Available: Hulu (Free Trial)
To save a tragedy, they unknowingly step into another one. To bring back their old mother, two brothers, Alphonse Elric and Edward Elric, attempted a human transmutation experiment.
Though they were able to give back life to their mother, unfortunately, this experience failed, and as a result, the two brother’s bodies appeared to be damaged.
This means that immortal souls have to face multiple obstacles to restore their damaged bodies. This is another excellent dark fantasy genre series that is exciting and similar to Attack on Titan.
19. Shiki
- Director: Tetsuro Amino
- Writer: Kenji Sugihara
- Cast: Toru Ohkawa, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Koki Uchiyama, Wataru Takagi, Izumi Sawada, Yasuaki Takumi, Nozomi Sasaki, Haruka Tomatsu
- IMDb: 7.6/10
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll
Shiki and Attack on titan share various elements used in both series.
The difference can be made out as Shiki, and one side has a plodding start to its dramatic scenes and significant actions. In contrast, the Attack on Titan is attacking and projecting active actions from the very start.
Looking at the similarities, one such central noted point can be how in Shiki, the whole village is in danger. In the Attack on titan, the whole planet is in danger.
18. Deadman Wonderland
- Director: Koichiro Hatsumi
- Writer: Yasuyuki Muto
- Cast: Greg Ayres, Monica Rial, Kanehira Yamamoto, Kana Hanazawa, Romi Park, Aaron Dismuke, Josh Grelle
- IMDb: 7.2/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
The plot of this series is mysterious, as an innocent young man has been charged with the murder of his entire class. Being the sole survivor and the planet’s only hope, he must act maturely.
His complete survival is a disaster, a dangerous threat to his existence. It is indeed thrilling to experience this dark-themed drama series loaded with mysteries, adventures, and constant struggle, making way for one’s survival.
17. Castlevania
- Director: Sam Deats, Adam Deats, Spencer Wan, Amanda Sitareh B.
- Writer: Warren Ellis
- Cast: James Callis, Richard Armitage, Theo James, Alejandra Reynoso, Jaime Murray, Adetokumboh M’Cormack, Emily Swallow
- IMDb: 8.3/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
This series is already famous as it is based on video games. It has been ruling the popular online streaming platform. This series is again one that resembles an attack on titan, though, unlike titans, it instead has vampires as the evil creatures.
This series has an engaging plot, creative action scenes, and well-written characters. Vampires hold supremacy, but it will again prove how bold humanity can be through their unique way.
16. Hellsing Ultimate
- Director: Umanosuka Iida, Yasunori Urata
- Writer: Chiaki J. Konaka
- Cast: Katie Gray, Victoria Harwood, Crispin Freeman, Ralph Lister, Fumiko Orikasa, Joji Nakata, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Gildart Jackson
- IMDb: 7.8/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
The plot has the central theme of dark fantasy, just as you have experienced in Attack on Titan. Also, it is a vampire anime show. In this series, you will get to see Vampires and Supernatural powers taking over the planet and killing humanity for no good reason.
Hellsing is a powerful organization effectively run by a woman. Thus, holds an army and her favorite vampire named Alucard. It is simply adventurous to watch this series.
15. Ao No Ekusoshisuto-Blue Exorcist
- Director: Tensai Okamura
- Writer: Ryota Yamaguchi
- Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Bryce Papenbrook, Jonny Yong Bosch, Jun Fukuyama, Brian Beacock, Koji Yusa, Kana Hanazawa
- IMDb: 7.5/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu (Free Trial)
Blue Exorcist follows the action-filled adventures and fights a son fights against his father. The series moves forward as this young man soon discovers that he is the son of Satan.
Satan, who is the God of hell. This shifts his whole life, and he must step out to save the world from his father’s furious moves and destructive actions.
The young man must get himself into the True cross academy, as to fight Satan, it will take a lot of massive power and skills. This whole wrath-based plot is somewhat similar to the series Attack on Titan.
14. Owari no Seraph-Seraph of The End
- Director: Daisuke Tokudo
- Writer: Hiroshi Seko
- Cast: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Micah Solusod, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Chris Burnett, Felecia Angelle
- IMDb: 7.5/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
What will quickly remind you of the Attack on titan if you watch this series is its dark themes, scenes full of action and the setting, which is the post-apocalypse era.
In the present time, every single adult had been destroyed, leaving only the little kids aged up to 13 years. Vampires and other wandering creepy creatures cruelly capture Earth.
The only possible way to achieve sustenance and keep one’s life protected is by trading blood with these creatures. Amongst the survivors, some appear to be brave and took a stand to take revenge and save the planet from this disaster.
13. Elfen Lied – Erufen Rito
- Director: Mamoru Kanbe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Sanae Kobayashi, Mamiko Noto, Chihiro Suzuki, Kira Vincent-Davis, Sam Saletta
- IMDb: 7.9/10
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video
This Anime has the unique kind of monsters that you must give yourselves a chance to watch, especially if Attack on Titan has already been your favorite series.
In this series, you will get the chance to see a cute pink-haired girl, who seems to be cute in appearance, but only until her secret powers that helped her eventually to fight and win against these monstrous creatures.
12. Gantz
- Director: Ichiro Itano
- Writer: Masashi Sogo
- Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Chris Patton, Daisuke Namikawa, John Swasey, Kira Vincent-Davis
- IMDb: 7.2/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Gantz is a sphere-shaped black color giant ball that recruits a group of people to save the falling Earth.
The planet needs urgent protection as it faces the sudden Attack of monsters and other demons. This reminds me of the similar story plot of Attack on Titan.
11. Claymore
- Director: Hiroyuki Tanaka
- Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi
- Cast: Todd Haberkorn, Houko Kuwashima, Chermi Leigh, Stephanie Young, Motoki Takagi, Toru Nara, Caitlin Glass, Monica Rial
- IMDb: 8/10
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Hulu
Another dark fantasy anime like Attack on Titan certainly delivers as much freshness as it will have similarities.
The setting is that of a medieval island. This place is cruelly attacked by shape-shifting creatures whose freedom wanders around the Earth.
Interestingly, a woman is the main character, a warrior who holds this mighty claymore sword. She is all set to save the Earth and kill aliens. Those monsters claim to eat human flesh. Thus, ultimately promising to protect humanity.
10. Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Director: Hideaki Anno
- Writer: Hideaki Anno, et al.,
- Cast: Allison Keith Shipp, Sue Ulu, Spike Spencer, Tristan MacAvery, Amanda Winn Lee, Guil Lunde, Tiffany Grant, Matt Greenfield, Kendra Benham, Jason Lee
- IMDb: 8.5/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Neon Genesis Evangelion, just like Attack on Titan, faces the dark reality when aliens suddenly capture the Earth. To save the planet, the only possible way is for the group of pilots to fight against these powers.
A young kid named Shinji Ikari is planted by his father becomes one of the members of the team of Pilots.
Since he is new to it, he had to cover a long way to fight the most significant battles. But, it will be interesting to see him bravely face every obstacle.
9. Mushibugyo
- Director: Takayuki Hamana
- Writer: Yoichi Kato
- Cast: Kenichiro Ohashi, Takuma Terashima, Rumi Okuba, Takuya Eguchi, KENN, Yu Serizawa, Mamoru Miyano
- IMDb: 6.7/10
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll
Just as we see humans battling against Titan in Attack on Titan, this series of monstrous creatures named ‘Mushi’ have taken over the Earth.
In this series, Jinbei Tsukishima is the central figure who gives his best to save Tokyo. Though this was initially a duty given to his father, Jinbei took over the whole burden on himself because of his unwell condition.
This apocalyptic Anime shows the similar severity of conditions faced by the human souls trapped by the powerful demons, monsters or other such creatures.
8. Goblin Slayer
- Director: Takharu Ozaki
- Writer: Yosuke Kuroda, Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Yuichiro Umehara, Hayden Daviau, Yui Ogura, Mallorie Rodak, Brad Hawkins, Nao Toyama, Yuichi Nakamura, Tomokazu Sugita, Kyle Ignezczi, Matt Shipman, Barry Yandell, Joshua Bangle
- IMDb: 7.5/10
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime
The world’s troubles never seem to end that quickly. Instead, it magnifies and gets doubled at times. This series about demon slayers is filled with high-level actions and adventures.
A goblin hunter or demon slayer is all set to take charge and save the world from monsters like goblins, who have trapped the Earth in its grip. Like Attack on Titan, this is the Attack on humanity but some creepy monster.
When supported by many other people, Goblin hunter strengthened himself and took a step forward to restore peace and harmony to the human civilization.
7. Beruseruku- Berserk
- Director: Shin Itagaki
- Writer: Makoto Fukami
- Cast: Max Mittelman, Erik Scott Kimerer, Sarah Anne Williams, Hiroaki Iwanaga, Toa Yukinari, Kaoru Mizuhara, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Yoko Hikasa, Skyler Davenport,
- IMDb: 6.8/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
It seems any series which includes a well-structured plot with demons and monsters resembles Anime like Attack on titan. One of the very famous and hit dark fantasy series with mostly early arcs.
Just like in this series, a man named The black swordsman, having a demonic brand on his neck, is attracted by evil powers like demons.
The story revolves around his and his lover’s freedom to be achieved. Through various ways, equipment and potential powers of his own, he is now determined to reach the stage of complete freedom.
6. High School of Dead
- Director: Tetsuro Araki
- Writer: Yosuke Kuroda
- Cast: Jun’ichi Suwabe, Nobuyuki Hiyama, Eri Kitamura, Hitomi Harada, Leraldo Anzaldua, Maggie Flecknoe, Marima Inoue, Yukari Fukui
- IMDb: 7.2/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu (Free Trial)
This Anime focuses on a zombie apocalypse. The setting is a high school where many students, a girl and even a nurse join hands together to save the world.
This is no everyday apocalypse that we have seen in other series but one of its kind. It does contain the absolute presence of a monster called a zombie, just as one has seen in Attack on Titan.
The students must do everything possible to save themselves and the land altogether.
5. Kotetsujo no Kabaneri- Kabaneri Of The Iron Fortress
- Director: Tetsuro Araki
- Writer: Ichiro Okouchi
- Cast: Ribbie Daymond, Roger Craig Smith, Colleen, Ben Diskin, Abby Trott, Keith Silverstein, Jamieson Price, Richard Epcar, Kyle Hebert, Veronica Taylor,
- IMDb: 7.2/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
This is another anime like Attack on Titan, where a monster tries to destroy the whole planet and fiercely threatens human beings.
The terrifying monsters, who appear to be undead, are Kabane. This unexpected and life-threatening situation is highly stressful and devastating for the human race.
The only solution that appears to kill these monsters to save the whole planet from destruction is piercing the mobsters’ hearts with an iron plate.
4. God Eater
- Director: Takayuki Hirao
- Writer: Takayuki Hirao, Kei Tsunematsu
- Cast: Robbie Daymond, Cheram Leigh, Crispin Freeman, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Kira Buckland, Erika Harlachar, Patrick Seitz, Wendee Lee,
- IMDb: 7/10
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Netflix
God Eater is a top-rated series, often watched if you are a fan of Attack on Titan. /This series has a similar plot, the presence of monsters, planet earth in danger, humanity’s safety put into question and the post-apocalypse world setting.
Within this series, we see a team named Fenrir, installed especially to kill the monsters who have unauthorizedly taken over the planet, which is officially the home of human beings.
3. Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann
- Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi
- Writer: Kazuki Nakashima
- Cast: Yuri Lowenthal, Sam Riegel, Karen Strassman, Jhonny Yong Bosch, Steve Blum, Barbara Goodson, Stephanie Sheh, Kyle Hebert, Marina Inoue
- IMDb: 8.3/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
This is yet another Attack on Titan Anime with otherly world monsters, Post-Apocalypse era, full of dangers and weird powers. Humans live in an underground world ruled by a demon named Spiral king.
The only hope of humankind’s survival from everyday turmoil, earthquake, and the evil monster’s wrath is Simon and Kamina, two of the brave human souls who stand against the evil creatures.
These two take a sincere pledge to restore the land, bring back themselves and everyone around to the surface, and ultimately eliminate the evil powers.
2. Black Bullet
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Yuki Kaji, Luci Christian, Chris Patton, Caitlynn French, Christina Marie Kelly, Tiffany Grant, Ty Mahany, Mark Laskowski, Joanne Bonasso,
- IMDb: 6.9/10
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Netflix
Black Bullet is a well-known post-apocalypse series, which has reached the closest to the hit series Attack On Titan.
It is believed that this is simply the result of its circumstances, characters and other factors involved. Its setting has become famous as the audience feels the limitless presence of the post-apocalypse time.Black bullet consists of a story that involves the presence of a monster named Gastrea. This parasitic virus seems to destroy the soon who planet.
Thus, it becomes the sincere responsibility of the living human beings to establish a mission that will eventually cause Gastrea’s destruction and save the world from this virus.
1. Tokyo Ghoul
- Director: Shuhei Morita
- Writer: Chuji Mikasano
- Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Brina Palencia, Austin Tindle, Clifford Chapin, Sora Amamiya, Mike McFarland, Sean Hennigan, Christopher Sabat, Lara Woodhull, Eric Vale, Monica Rial, Kenny Green
- IMDb: 7.8/10
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Like Attack on Titan, Tokyo Ghoul consists of a story filled with weird monsters who have unwantedly become a part of human life as they live amongst them just like natural human beings.
This is followed by the story of Ken Kaneki and Rize, where Ken, only after going on a romantic date, realizes that Rize is a ghoul, a living monster who is only craving for his flesh. When Rize eats Ken, this transforms him into a half-hybrid. That is, he becomes a half-human and half-ghoul.
This lets him peep closely into the scary, dark, and violent world of monsters. He experiences the monstrous world that exists anonymously within the ordinary life of human souls.
Conclusion
The above listed are Anime like attacks on titan. Every Anime has some elements, as they are in the very popular Anime called Attack on Titan. Yet, these have an exciting plot with their twist.
You will find various monsters or ghouls capturing the planet earth. A prominent warrior or hero/heroine will set on a journey to escape, become free and kill these monsters.
News
The 30 Best Samurai Anime Right Now (2022)
Samurai anime dramas depict the Japanese history and the authenticity of the samurai Kings. The dramas are nothing but an adaptation of the manga series, which put forward the main themes, historical figures and futuristic world. However, the makers of these best anime sequels have kept the exact name of the dramas as it is a modification of the manga. Samurai anime dramas mainly have an Edo period background with an authentic fighting style of the samurai kings.
Being a story of ancient Japan, the drama characters have never failed to connect with the audience through their animation style, fight scenes, and related topics with unique artwork.
30. Yaiba (1988)
- Director: Kunihiko Yuyama, Norihiko Suto
- Writers: Kenji Terada
- Cast: Minami Takayama, Kotono Mitsuishi, Ryô Horikawa
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Yaiba is the best samurai anime of all time. The story of the drama is about Yaiba, a child samurai who has a magical sword with which he fights against the demons.
29. Rurouni Kenshin (1996)
- Director: Keishi Ōtomo
- Writers: Nobuhiro Watsuki
- Cast: Mayo Auzukaze as Kenshin Himura, Miina Tominaga, Miki Fujitani as Kaoru Kamiya, Yuji Ueda, Tomo Sakurai, Hirotaka Suzuoki, Mika Doi, Ikue Ōtani, Ryō Naitō
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Rurouni Kenshin is the story of Hitokiri Battosai, who is a discarded assassin and the main character of the drama. To protect the people of Japan, he left his former life and decided to become Himura Kenshin.
28. Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (1998)
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe
- Writers: Keiko Nobumoto
- Cast: Kōichi Yamadera as Spike Spiegel, Melissa Fahn as Ed, Megumi Hayashibara as Faye Valentine, Unshō Ishizuka as Jet Black, Kazuhiro Nakata, Norio Wakamoto as Vicious, Tsutomu Tareki as Punch, Miki Nagasawa as Judy, Arisa Ogasawara, Tomie Kataoka
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This samurai anime has a background of 2071, in which a group of boys named “Bebop” is the main characters. Their main motive is to find out the fugitives around the planets and moons in search of wanted and finish them off.
27. Carried by the Wind: Tsukikage Ran (2000)
- Director: Akitaro Daichi
- Writers: Akitaro Daichi, Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Kaori Nazuka, Amanda Carlin, Akemi Okamura, Barry Stigler, Ahmed Best, Bridget Hoffman, Reiko Yasuhara as Tsukikage Ran, Mona Marshall as Ran Tsukikage, Michelle Ruff as Meow, Christopher Carroll
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Carried by the Wind: Tsukikage Ran is a samurai anime drama in which the spectators have seen a female protagonist named Ran. She is a youthful samurai clubbed with a Chinese martial artist named Lady Meow of the Iron Cat Fist. Ran’s main motive was a fight against the antagonists of Tokugawa Japan.
26. Samurai Deeper Kyo (2002)
- Director: Junji Nishimura
- Writers: Shō Aikawa
- Cast: Akira Ishida, Kyoshiro Mibu, Dan Green, Katsuyuki Konishi, Benitora, Megan Hollingshead, Christopher Kromer, Veronica Taylor, Michelle Newman, Marc Diraison, Wayne Grayson
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The story of this best samurai anime is about Demon Eyes Kyo. In this drama he tries to get back his soul which has been trapped in the body of his rival samurai, Mibu Kyoshiro. Along with fight sequence the watcher will also experience some romantic aspect.
25. Mirage of Blaze Series (2002)
- Director: Susumu Kudo
- Writers: Hiroko Tokita, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, Ryosuke Nakamura, Yuki Enatsu
- Cast: Edward Villa as Takaya Ohgi, James Lyon as Nobutsuna Naoe, David Mallow as Ujimasa Hojyo, David Orozco as Nobunaga Oda, Jane Alan as Yuiko Takeda, Jennifer Jean as Miya Ohgi, John Riggins as Yuzuru Narita, Johnny Yong Bosch as Kotaro Fuma, Julie Ann Taylor as Ayako Kadowaki, Kim Strauss as Masamune Date, Kurt Strauss as Ujiteru Hojyo
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This samurai anime adaptation is about how a group of high school students squabble against the evil power. The story of the drama remain calm until Nobutsuna Naoe an adopted son of a nobel samurai walks in.
24. Peace maker Kurogane (2003)
- Director: Tomohiro Hirata
- Writers: Nahoko Hasegawa
- Cast: David Born, Greg Ayres, Luci Christian, Yumiko Kobayashi, Kappei Yamaguchi, Braden Hunt, Mike MacRae, Jôji Nakata, Kenji Nomura, Kôsuke Toriumi, Christine M. Auten, Yûko Nagashima
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The story of this samurai anime is about two brothers who joined Shinsengumi for money. In this drama, famous names from history like cito and okito are also there. However the drama is based on real characters and events from the Japanese history.
23. Ninja Scroll: The Series (2003)
- Director: Tatsuo Satō
- Writers: Toshiki Inoue
- Cast: Rikiya Koyama as Jubei Kibagami, Houko Kuwashima as Shigure, Romi Park as Tsubute, Hideyuki Tanaka as Mufu, Norio Wakamoto, Yuzuru Fujimoto as Dakuan, Seizō Katō as Anden Yamidoro
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ninja Scroll: The series is a samurai anime that shows the conditions in feudal Japan. The drama showed when a powerful ninja group was instructed to protect the Dragon Stone from the Hiruko Clan and the Kimon Shu along with the Priestess of Light.
22. Shura no Toki – Age of Chaos (2004)
- Director: Shin Misawa
- Writers: Masatoshi Kawahara
- Cast: Hiroki Takahashi, Marc Diraison, Takashi Matsuyama, Dan Green, Marc Thompson, Debora Rabbai, Erica Schroeder, David Brimmer, Maddie Blaustein, Mollie Weaver, Kevin T. Collins, Anthony Salerno, Adam DeVine
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The story of the drama is about a martial art legend named Mutsu Enmei-Ryu, who can defeat any of his opponents with his strength and power. He has a special ability of defeating enormous number of armed enemy.
21. Samurai 7 (2004)
- Director: Toshifumi Takizawa
- Writers: Atsuhiro Tomioka
- Cast: Masaki Terasoma, Fumiko Orikasa, Takehito Koyasu, Tetsu Inada, Romi Park, Shin-ichiro Miki, Tadahisa Saizen, Rio Natsuki, Ikuo Nishikawa
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This samurai anime is about how a group of samurai came together to protect the town from the bandits. However, the villagers take the entire care of the soldiers for serving them and saving them from the bandits’ attack.
20. Basilisk: The Kouga Ninja Scrolls (2005)
- Director: Fumitomo Kizaki
- Writers: Yasuyuki Mutō
- Cast: Kōsuke Toriumi as Kouga Gennosuke, Nana Mizuki as Oboro, Yasushi Miyabayashi as Muroga Hyouma, Risa Hayamizu as Kagerou, Sei Ôhama as Yakushiji Tenzen, Yōji Ueda as Kisaragi Saemon
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
The samurai anime showing a war between the Iga and Kouga ninja clans is Basilisk: The Kouga Ninja Scrolls. But the anime series took a turn when Gennosuke Kouga and Oboro Iga, who belong to the rival clan, fell in love. They were forced to put their arms down after the powerful warlord Ieyasu Tokugawa asked.
19. Samurai Champloo (2005)
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe
- Writers: Shinji Obara
- Cast: Ginpei Sato as Jin, Kazuya Nakai as Mugen, Ayako Kawasumi as Fuu, Takayuki Sugō as Kagetoki Kariya, Unshō Ishizuka as Manzou ‘The Saw’ Sakami, Norio Wakamoto as Uohori Andou, Akio Ōtsuka as Okuru, Sakiko Tamagawa as Sara, Sayuri Yamauchi as Osuzu
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The samurai anime Samurai Champloo has three characters in the Edo period. However, these three came together during a journey across Japan. In the drama Fuu, a young woman was saved by Jin, a young ronin, when harassed by a group of samurai.
18. Musashi Gundoh (2006)
- Director: Yūki Kinoshita
- Writers: Naoyuki Sakai
- Cast: Keiko Nemoto, Daisuke Kirii, Rintarou Nishi, Kôsei Hirota, Jin Horikawa, Rei Igarashi, Shiho Kawaragi, Yû Kobayashi, Chie Nakamura, Daisuke Namikawa, Souichirou Tanaka, Jin Yamanoi
- IMDb Rating: 5.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The story of one of the best samurai anime Musashi Gundoh is set in a fictitious background. The drama depicts how a young samurai, Musashi, uses his sword and tactics to fight against the supernatural elements.
17. Gintama Series (2006)
- Director: Chizuru Miyawaki
- Writers: Shū Matsubara Taku, Kishimoto Masaki Tachihara
- Cast: Tomokazu Sugita, Rie Kugimiya as Kagura, Daisuke Sakaguchi as Kobayashi, Akira Ishida as Kotaro Katsura, Kazuya Nakai as Toshiro Hijikata, Kenichi Suzumura as Okita Sougo
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This anime series is set in feudal Japan when aliens had invaded it and created a chaotic environment. However, to get rid of this situation, a group of samurai came together to fight against the inhuman creatures.
16. Sword of the Stranger (2007)
- Director: Masahiro Andō
- Writers: Fumihiko Takayama
- Cast: Tomoya Nagase as Nanashi, Kōichi Yamadera as Luo-Lang, Mamoru Miyano as Jyuurouta Inui, Akio Ōtsuka as Shogen Itadori, Naoto Takenaka as Shoan, Unshō Ishizuka as Lord Akaike, Takurō Kitagawa as Fuchinobe, Maaya Sakamoto
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Funimation, Crunchyroll
The Sword of the Stranger is a samurai anime drama that depicts the journey of a swordsman. However, the story proceeds with his moral conflicts and challenging times during his adventurous journey.
15. Shigurui: Death Frenzy (2007)
- Director: Hiroshi Hamasaki, Mitsuyuki Masuhara
- Writers: Seishi Minakami
- Cast: Seizō Katō as Kogan Iwamoto, Emi Shinohara as Lady Iku, Daisuke Namikawa as Gennosuke Fujiki, Nozomu Sasaki as Seigen Irako, Houko Kuwashima as Mie Iwamoto, Todd Haberkorn, Kazuki Yao
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Funimation
The samurai anime Shigurui: Death Frenzy is set in the Edo period where Lord Tokugawa Tadanaga arranges a fighting tournament. In this tournament, a one-armed Fujiki Gennosuke and a blind samurai Irako Seigen were against each other. Both of them participated in this tournament to show their power and superiority.
14. Samurai Harem: Asu no Yoichi (2009)
- Director: Rion Kujo
- Writers: Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Yukari Tamura as Chihaya Ikaruga, Katsuyuki Konishi as Ukyo Saginomiya, Yuka Iguchi as Masayuki, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yoichi Karasuma, Rina Satō as Ibuki Ikaruga, Mutsumi Tamura as Masashi, Haruka Tomatsu as Ayame Ikaruga, Hitomi Nabatame as Angela Takatsukasa
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Samurai Harem: Asu no Yoichi is one of the best series. The drama story is about Yoichi Karasuma, who took martial arts from his father for 17 years. After completing the training, his father ordered him to continue his practice to gain perfection and strong aptitude.
13. Afro Samurai: Resurrection (2009)
- Director: Takashi Okazaki
- Writers: Fuminori Kizaki, Takahiro Harada
- Cast: Samuel L. Jackson as Afro Samurai, Lucy Liu as Sio, Mark Hamill as Bin, Yuri Lowenthal as Jinno, Zachary Gordon as Kotaro, Liam O’Brien as Shichogoro, Dave Wittenberg, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ariel Winter
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, hulu
Afro Samurai: Resurrection can be termed as the best samurai anime. The story starts when Afro’s father loses his life, and his dead body gets stolen from the grave. He took the sword just like his father to show his leadership quality.
12. House of Five Leaves (2010)
- Director: Tomomi Mochizuki
- Writers: Tomomi Mochizuki
- Cast: Takahiro Sakurai as Yaichi, Daisuke Namikawa as Akitsu Masanosuke, Yūya Uchida as Matsukichi, Fuyuka Ōura as Otake, Masaya Takatsuka as Umezou, Ao Takahashi as Okinu, Hiroyuki Kinoshita as Heizaemon Yagi
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The story of the best samurai anime drama is based on the Edo period where Masanosuke Akitsu, a ronin and the main character of this television series. He was appointed as a bodyguard and the Five Leaves leader.
11. Samurai Girls (2010)
- Director: KOBUN
- Writers: Ryunosuke Kingetsu
- Cast: Aoi Yuki as Jubee Yagyu, Daisuke Hirakawa as Muneakira Yagyu, Aki Toyosaki as Kanetsugu Naoe, Minako Kotobuki as Sen Tokugawa, Ami Koshimizu as Charles d’Artanian, Takahiro Sakurai as Yoshihiko Tokugawa
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Samurai Girls have a 21st-century background in an alternative realm where the Tokugawa Shogunate has continued its powerful rule. However, the reality is just the opposite from her thoughts.
10. Majikoi – Oh! Samurai Girls (2011)
- Director: Keitaro Motonaga
- Writers: Katsuhiko Takayama
- Cast: Clint Bickham, Yuu Asakawa as Momoyo Kawakami, Blake Shepard, Allison Keith as Cookie, Akane Tomonaga as Kazuko Kawakami, Shizuka Ito as Christiane Friedrich, Hiroshi Kamiya as Yamato Naoe, Hitomi, Norio Wakamoto
- IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The story of the samurai anime dramas is about Yamato, who is a second-year student from Kawakami Academy, and his fighting spirit. His spirit and dedication is the way for his success and proficiency.
9. Hyouge Mono (2011)
- Director: Kōichi Mashimo
- Writers: Sanjita basnet
- Cast: Rikiya Koyama, Kôji Ohkura, Masashi Ebara.
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu Live TV
This best samurai anime series has a political essence where the main protagonist Sasuke Furuta gets entangled in between his political dream and his affection for the tea ceremony. The drama proceeds with how Sasuke overcome his entangled thoughts.
8. Brave 10 (2012)
- Director: Kiyoko Sayama
- Writers: Mamiko Ikeda
- Cast: Daisuke Ono as Saizō Kirigakure, Motoki Takagi as Yuri Kamanosuke, Takehito Koyasu as Masamune Date, Hiroshi Kamiya as Rokuro Unno, Tetsuya Kakihara as Sarutobi Sasuke
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kirigakure Saizou, the main character of the anime, comes to know about Isanami, an Izumo shrine maiden, which has been attacked by assassins. During the path of finding his own life he got to know about this place.
7. Gifuu Doudou!!: Kanetsugu to Keiji (2013)
- Director: Bob Shirahata
- Writers: Yasuhiro Imagawa
- Cast: Daisuke Namikawa, Takuya Sato, Kôji Kikkawa, Naru Kawamoto, Hiroki Yasumoto, Hozumi Gôda, Yôji Ueda, Takayuki Sugô, Kôsei Hirota, Hidekatsu Shibata, Hiroshi Shimozaki, Kôichi Yamadera, Masaki Terasoma, Kazuki Katô, Tomokazu Sugita, Fumihiko Tachiki, Kenji Hamada
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
One of the great samurai anime of all time Gifuu Doudou!!: Kanetsugu to Keiji is based on a set-up of ancient Japan. The drama is about Naoe Kanetsugu and Maeda Keiji, and their events from the past which are fetched in the current time.
6. Mushibugyou (2013)
- Director: Takayuki Hamana
- Writers: Yōichi Katō
- Cast: Rumi Ōkubo as Hibachi, Satomi Akesaka, Megumi Han, Mamoru Miyano, Yū Serizawa, Jun Fukuyama, Rikiya Koyama, Takuma Terashima as Mugai, Junichi Suwabe, Kenn as Jinbee Tsukishima, Kazuhiko Inoue
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This great samurai anime shows how giant insects named “Mushi ” had invaded the Earth. However the Earth had been rescued by the newest community of samurai .
5. Laughing Under the Clouds (2014)
- Director: Hiroshi Haraguchi
- Writers: Yūya Takahashi
- Cast: Yuki Kaji, Yuichi Nakamura as Kumotenka, Takahiro Sakurai, Tsubasa Yonaga
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The main characters of this drama are the three brothers. They reside in a cloudy place cursed by a demon snake that rebirths every 300 years. To make the place curse-free, the three brothers and more people find the path to end that monster.
4. Sengoku Basara: Samurai Kings (2017)
- Director: Itsuro Kawasaki
- Writers: Yasuyuki Mutō
- Cast: Kazuya Nakai as Date Masamune, Sōichirō Hoshi as Sanada Yukimura, Norio Wakamoto, Tesshō Genda as Takeda Shingen, Natsuko Kuwatani, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Katakura Kojuro, Takehito Koyasu as Sarutobi Sasuke, Romi Park as Uesugi Kenshin
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Funimation
This samurai anime Sengoku Basara samurai Kings, has portrayed Japanese and samurai cultures during the Sengoku period. “Demon King of Owari” named Oda Nobunaga became the most significant warning for the evils. However, two young men, Date Masamune and Sanada Yukimura, stand up to be his rival and form one of the enormous associations for the “demon king” to defeat him during the Sengoku era.
3. Blade of the Immortal (2017)
- Director: Takashi Miike
- Writers: Hiroaki Samura
- Cast: Takuya Kimura as Manji, Hana Sugisaki as Rin Asano, Sota Fukushi as Kagehisa Anotsu, Hiroaki Samura, Hayato Ichihara as Shira, Erika Toda as Makie Otono-Tachibana, Kazuki Kitamura as Sabato Kuroi, Chiaki Kuriyama as Hyakurin, Tsutomu Yamazaki as Kensui Ibane
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Blade of the immortal is considered one of the best samurai anime dramas. The story of the immortal blade revolves around a competent samurai in feudal Japan who has been cursed for being immortal. However, as the story Of blade of the immortal proceeds, he meets a young girl and promises to help her take revenge on her parent’s death. This revenge took the shape of a battle with some dangerous warriors.
2. Angolmois: Record of Mongol Invasion (2018)
- Director: Takayuki Kuriyama
- Writers: Shōgo Yasukawa
- Cast: Yūki Ono as Kuchii Jinzaburō, Kenji Nomura as Shiraishi Kazuhisa, Rikiya Koyama as Onitakemaru, Kenji Hamada, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Shun Horie, Shirō Saitō as Zhāng Míngfú
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This great samurai anime is about how a community of prisoners transferred to Tsushima Island to seek help after the Mongol invasion for the first time in Japan. They all received help from the Toi Barai clan and the Goryeo forces.
1. Dororo (2019)
- Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi
- Writers: Yasuko Kobayashi
- Cast: Hiroki Suzuki as Hyakkimaru, Rio Suzuki as Dororo, Akio Ōtsuka as Kagemitsu Daigo, Shōya Chiba as Tahomaru, Naoya Uchida as Kagemitsu Daigo, Mutsumi Sasaki as Biwa Hoshi, Chie Nakamura as Nui-nokata, Mugihito
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In this samurai anime, Dororo is the main cast rescued by Hyakkimaru when he tries to rob a person. Then they went together to the countryside to find out the demons who had taken Hyakkimaru’s limbs. During this journey, they have faced several monsters and ghosts.
The samurai mentioned above anime dramas have fantastical elements which have been an alternative to manga history. A samurai drama gives the perfect portrayal of Japan’s military power, love story, and sophistication. Hopefully, the spectators can easily find out their favorite samurai anime from the list to grasp the essence of Japan.
News
The 40 Best Demon Slayer Characters Right Now
Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, for which the English translation stands for Kimetsu no Yaiba, “Blade of Demon Destruction is popular Japanese manga series which was written and drawn by plotted by Koyoharu Gotouge. They created these amazing demon slayer characters!
The entire manga franchise follows Tanjiro Kamado, who appears to be a kid who aspires to become a demon slayer after his family is slain. His younger sister Nezuko transformed into a “Demon”.
The series arrived on screens from February 2016 to May 2020. The series made its first arrival through Shueisha’s shonen manga maSeegazine Weekly Shonen Jump, where the chapters for the series were collected in twenty-three tankbon volumes.
After that, the series even got its English adaptation from Japanese, which was released in English by Viz Media, and the Japanese version was released by Shueisha on their Manga Plus platform at the same time. The list not just contains the main protagonists but also the supporting roles.
The Anime
We will see the characters who slay demons, demon transformation, demonic powers, and others who eat human flesh and take away human memories. You will see the true nature of the roles in the show and the final moments. Fellow demon slayers’ blood demon art is most awaited!
With the first few publications becoming way popular, later the series even got a new installment for more episodes starting from April to September 2019, where a total of 26-episode anime television series adaption created by Ufotable was aired officially in Japan.
The sequel movie for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, The Movie: Mugen Train, made its way for its release back in October 2020, and after its release, the series went on to become only highest-grossing anime film and also the Japanese movie of all time.
With the first season being released, the series made a massive hit! After that, the series soon got its renewal for the second new season. Back in October 2021, the second new season for the anime franchise began, adapting the “Mugen Train” arc, which was featured in the movie and covered the “Entertainment District” arc from the manga.
The whole new manga has sold approximately 150 million copies for its series in circulation, including its digital versions, as of February 2021. This high number made the series the ninth best-selling manga series of all time.
It is also one among the franchise for which both adaptations, let it be the manga or the anime adaptation, and the series was able to gain a lot of positive reviews. After releasing the series, the anime franchise has also won multiple accolades, widely regarded as one of the best anime of the decade.
Reasons Behind The Success
One of the main reasons behind the success of the entire Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise was its stunning plotline. The series also receives a lot of positive acclaim for its characters who have appeared in the series. Although, here, we have covered 40 characters who have appeared in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Now, let’s have a look at the complete list of characters whom we saw:
- Writer: Koyoharu Gotouge
- Director: Haruo Sotozaki
- Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, Akari Kitô, Zach Aguilar, Zach Aguilar, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 73%
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix
List of 40 characters who appeared for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
As of now, you must be pretty aware of how popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise was! However, now let’s explore the complete list of 40 characters who appeared in the franchise, including many other details about the characters.
40. Shigeru Kamado
Shigeru Kamado is Tanjiro Kamado’s second younger brother, who Muzan Kibutsuji assassinated. Just like the rest of his entire family, even Shigeru Kamado features pale skin and dark red eyes with white pupils from his younger version itself!
You will also see his black hair, styled in an old “buzz cut”. Talking about Shigeru Kamado’s appearance,you can see him with patterned light green and black kimono. It matches up with a light green kimono jacket over it.
Shigeru adore his elder brother, Tanjiro Kamado a lot! Also, he has wished to accompany his elder brother wherever he goes, and also he does everything for his beloved brother. He, like his brothers, is angry when Tanjiro and his mother inform him he cannot accompany him to town.
39. Hanako Kamado
Hanako Kamado who is the younger sister of Tanjiro Kamado. Muzan Kibutsuji murdered Hanako Kamado. Talking about Hanako, she is that young girl having that beautiful shoulder-length black hair with a fringe above her brows.
She is also her entire Kamado family, where the primary and common feature they have is their huge, dark red eyes with white pupils and pale skin. Talking about Hanako’s appearance, she wears peach Iromuji kimono with a pale pink haori coming over it.
She also wears a dark peach and matching up with a pink obijime and a beige obiage. she also wears a white juban underneath. Hanako adores her elder brother a lot, and also occasionally, she was trying to seek his attention.
38. Fuku
Fuku has been working as a bento vendor at a train station, and she has been supporting the Mugen Train. With the appearance, Fuku looks more like a petite young lady having long dark brown hair. She has eyes with a dark purple shade which fades into a violet tone farther down. She’s also wore a braid down her back.
Fuku is that pleasant girl , frequently being quite anxious about money and employment. She always has that feeling she must be working very hard to help her parents .Their business was struggling to survive.
She’s pretty equally emphatic for her conviction in the nonexistence of demons. She refuses to go to bed only because of her grandma,she trusted her family exposure to demon attacks at night; however, after we get to see Kyojuro Rengoku killing Slasher in front of her own eyes.
Just like her other siblings, even Hanako Kamado was quite disappointed that she couldn’t accompany her brother to the village. Hanako grew in a mountain alongside her siblings and mother. Even Hanako Kamado is the Kamado family’s youngest daughter.
37. Toyo
Toyo is one among the Demon slayer characters: Kimetsu No Yaiba, who works as a roadside seller and sells udon. Talking about his appearance in the series, Toyo is an average-sized man with a completely bald head and closed eyelids.
Talking about the appearance, Toyo has been dressing in a kimono showing dull yellow and black striped pattern cloths, matching his light slacks and dark shoes.
Toyo is quite adamant about his udon. With his first debut appearance, you can see him smoking a kiseru, irritated at Tanjiro Kamado’s who was dumping out his dish without even eating any.
Toyo is quite thrilled and praises Tanjiro about his business as he returns and requests two bowls, he finished it promptly. Toyo was born in Asakusa, and he started with his udon business in Asakusa at the same time in his life when he started liking the city and wanted to live there.
36. Saburo
Saburo seems a peasant from just a hamlet close to Tanjiro’s. With the appearance, Saburo seems to have curly hair. Also, he has an oblong brow, piercing dark eyes, and no discernible pupils.
When it comes to his nature! Saburo is quite excellent with judgment. He was also seen showing his genuine concern for young Tanjiro, and also he has had offered him his own home for the young Tanjiro to stay there for a night.
He believed that the man-eating monsters could emerge during the night, which is quite dangerous to travel at night! Saburo is a regular person and possesses no such special powers or skills.
35. Kozo Kanamori
Kozo Kanamori is a swordsmith who has been working for the Demon organization, Demon Slayer Corps. Talking about the appearance, Kozo is quite an average-sized man having chin-length black hair and little spikes at the ends. His hands are filled with apparent blisters, and also his face is hidden with a Hyottoko mask.
Talking about the dressing code, Kozo is often wearing a long, light robe with a black haori. His character suits more like a nice, soft-spoken person.
Also, in the entire Demon Slayer: kimetsu no yaiba filled with many bloodthirsty Demon, he was one among the people who had understood the hot-blooded Hotaru Haganezuka and started caring deeply for others, as seen by his continued protection of Hotaru against an attack by Upper Rank 5, Gyokko, while being seriously hurt.
On the other hand, Kozo was highly enthusiastic about his swords. The swordsmith is enraged after Inosuke Hashibira purposely chips the dual blades he acquired from him.
34. Hotaru Haganezuka
Hotaru Haganezuka is a character that appears in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. He works as a swordsmith for the Demon Slayer Corps.
Hotaru wears a sunflower-patterned haori and a wide woven hat with floral wind chimes dangling up from the brim.
His head ,wrapped with spotted linen, and his face hidden behind a Hyottoko mask (wooden festival mask), which is similar to Sakonji Urokodaki.
Hotaru is quite a fiery-tempered person in nature! He even appears to care a lot less, if it is all, about anything other than just the swords he manufactures. His love and compassion for swords are so intense that he can also talk about them for many hours! This is quite unusual even among the residents of the Swordsmith Village.
This very same love drives them to create more swords, which is the way he needs quickly irritated (typically inside a comedic way) by sworders trying to destroy his masterpieces, specifically Tanjiro Kamado, regardless of any of the situation.
33. Hinatsuru
Hinatsuru is one of the main protagonists in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. he is a young lady of ordinary stature with such a curvy but thin shape with long black hair, which she keeps wearing inside a pony. She’s a kunoichi & Tengen Uzui’s wife.
She possesses wide, almond-shaped violet irises that have been surrounded by very short eyelashes & eyebrows, and even a prominent beautiful marking (aka moles) beneath the left eye, providing her a peaceful and compassionate aspect.
Hinatsuru, Suma, & Makio have engaged Tengen Uzui at a particular time in their lives. Her relatives visited to visit Kagaya Ubuyashiki, following she fled her clan in preparation for her to battle as just a member of the Demon Slayer Corps.
32. Takeo Kamado
Tanjiro Kamado’s first young brother was Takeo Kamado. Unlike his older brother Tanjiro and dad, Takeo possessed long, spiked dark hair. Takeo used to have a pale complexion like the remainder of his siblings but sharply contrasting his intense red eyes, which also had whitish irises. Muzan Kibutsuji murdered him.
He matched Tanjiro in appearance, except he had a beauty mark below his eye socket but missed scars just on the tip of his brow.
Takeo is wearing inside a fog iromuji-kimono with such a sea-green haori off over, and also tobi trousers & boots. He additionally wore a scarf with a teal & black weave. Takeo was deeply concerned concerning his family, and his unhappiness just at the possibility of Tanjiro unexpectedly departing to town seemed obvious.
31. Kie Kamado
Kie married Tanjuro Kamado and had six children with him at some time in her life. She was left to care for her children after her husband died, and she managed to maintain and keep her entire extended family safe and secure despite the troubles they faced.
Kie is kind and loving, and as the mom of six children, she is loving and caring. Because she is a single parent, Kie makes every effort is as warm and friendly to her kids as she can to fill the void left by her husband. She is very possessive of her kids while also teaching them to be self-sufficient.
30. Ruka Rengoku
Ruka is the mom of Senjuro and Kyojuro and Shinjuro’s wife. She acquired an incurable sickness shortly after delivering birth to Senjuro and was confined to her couch until her demise. She doesn’t have any extraordinary skills or abilities as a regular person.
Ruka is intelligent, compassionate, and elegant, contrasting her spouse Shinjuro’s bombastic demeanor. In the manga she possesses high morals, educates Kyojuro about the value of his existence and the necessity of using his power to defend the poor and vulnerable people on this planet as his primary responsibility.
Her spouse later felt that their two sons’ factors in enhancing are primarily due to her biological impact.
29. Makomo
Makomo, strong enough to obtain Sakonji’s authorization to enter Final Selection, even though little we know about her skill as a Demon Slayer candidate. She went through his education and could survive until she came across a powerful morphing demon who, despite claiming Makomo lacked power, praised her agility for avoiding most of his strikes. Makomo’s catchphrase is that she adores Sakonji.
She’s also a little enigmatic, as she constantly speaks in a dreamlike, abstract manner, never giving direct responses to questions concerning her background.
28. Sanemi Shinazugawa
He is the present Wind Hashira and a Demon Slayer. Sanemi is a solid and skillful fighter as a Hashira of a Demon Slayer Corps.
Numerous times, he has demonstrated his remarkable fighting skills and expertise. Sanemi can fight on an equal basis with both the Water Hashira while practicing with Giyu Tomioka. Sanemi decimates dozens of demons with help in boosting to Lower Rank demons inside the Infinity Castle Arc. Subsequently, he could hold his even with Upper-Rank One, Kokushibo.
27. Kasugai Crows
These crows are unique in that they can communicate incomplete phrases, albeit loud and constrained. Except for Muichiro Tokito’s crow, who has beautiful eyelashes and can speak normally almost all of the while, Zenitsu Agatsuma’s Kasugai Crow, Ukogi, who is technically a sparrow rather than a crow & can’t speak, the majority of them appear and sound identical.
26. Senjuro Rengoku
Senjuro, like that of the Hashira, is a formidable swordsman. He is a Demon Slayer as well as the Flame Hashira. He wants to transform his brother back into a human and create a pleasant planet free of demons for the following generation.
Even while his power isn’t as great as prior Flame Hashira like Kyojuro’s, he has a keen understanding of battle tactics due to all of the education he’s received when he was a child. Akaza was also amazed by Senjuro’s battle spirit, which is comparable to Kyojuro’s, but Senjuro appears to be more sophisticated with strategies and methods.
Senjuro has a friendly disposition that allows him to develop friendships with others readily. He has also demonstrated a modest demeanor.
25. Gyutaro
Gyutaro, the actual Upper-Rank Six, is an immensely formidable demon with almost a century at least of fighting expertise, having murdered 15 Hashira there in the past, the Demon Slayer Corps’ toughest and also most experienced Demon Slayers. He seems to have the talents and powers to easily face both Tengen Uzui, the Demon Slayer Corps’ Renowned Hashira, plus Tanjiro Kamado, a skilled Demon Slayer who’d already recently fought Lower Status demons, finally overwhelming both in battle. Even though the combat shifted to the Demon Slayers’ advantage, Gyutaro and Daki could rapidly gain a charge of the process and crush them.
24. Rokuta Kamado
Rokuta Kamado is also Tanjiro Kamado’s younger brother. Muzan Kibutsuji assassinated him. Rokuta spent up on the mountain with his parents and older siblings. He is indeed the Kamado family’s youngest child. Rokuta seems to have had a good father-son relationship, as Nezuko described him to Tanjiro as lonely and needy when his father died.
Rokuta has a light complexion and deep red eyes with white pupils, much like the whole of his family. He has a bowl cut in his dark hair and wears a blue kimono featuring white diamond motifs. While nothing is known about Rokuta’s character, he appears to have a decent relationship with his parents & siblings.
23. Shinjuro Rengoku
Shinjuro Rengoku is the spouse of Ruka Rengoku and the dad of Kyojuro Rengoku as well as Senjuro Rengoku. He was once known as Hashira the Flame.We can preassume Shinjuro to be an extraordinarily skilled swordsman owing to his rank as the previous Flame Hashira of a Demon Slayer Corps.
He could entirely overpower Tanjiro in arms combat but was ultimately put out by a strong headbutt in a brief encounter. Tanjiro observed that he did not “movement like an ordinary individual,” implying his superior physical ability as a qualified demon slayer.
22. Yoriichi Tsugikuni
Yoriichi is the most potent Demon Slayer till date, born with Demon Slayer Seal, Clear World, Unselfish State, and a god-like body and natural swordplay aptitude.
He defeated an experienced sword instructor with ease as a seven-year-old youngster who had never managed to pick up a blade before, and he was dubbed a remarkable genius beyond comparison. Yoriichi was able to fight several demons after practicing as a Demon Slayer, to the point that his eldest brother remarked that he as a youngster could not even match to him like adulthood.
21. Muichiro Tokito
Muichiro is a fierce and skillful combatant as a Hashira and a young prodigy. Although his youth, he is recognized as exceptionally gifted, achieving Hashira status after only two months of training, a feat only Gyomei Himejima, the greatest prevailing Hashira, has achieved. Muichiro can beat Gyokko, Upper-Rank Five, single-handedly after activating his Demon Slayer Mark and after the Upper Rank acquired his actual form. Tanjiro Kamado and Genya Shinazugawa, both veteran Demon Slayers, easily lost.
20. Enmu
Enmu was the toughest Lower Rank and came the nearest to equal the power of an Upper Ranks as Lower Rank One. he significantly improved his skills after taking additional blood from Muzan Kibutsuji. Enmu’s shapeshifting talent progressed to the point where he could combine with a train, demonstrating this degree of proficiency.
Furthermore, his unusual sleep-based Blood Demon Enables him to leave over 200 passengers on the Mugen Train, such as the Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, unconscious and defenseless. Enmu was capable of holding his own in actual combat with Tanjiro Kamado, who’d already achieved Total Focus Breathing: Constant, dodging his sword blows and sending the Demon Slayer to bed with his charms regularly.
19.Tengen Uzui
Tengen is a fierce and skillful combatant as little more than a Hashira. He has shown excellent physical and mechanical speed and strength, ranking as the second possible bodily strong Hashira within the present generation and the quickest sprinter among all Hashira. In terms of fighting prowess, he could rival Daki and Gyutaro, both of whom are Upper-Rank demons who have battled and slain innumerable Hashira in the past. Tengen could also behead Daki without her noticing, to the extent where he didn’t think of her as an Upper-Rank demon in any way
18. Kokushibo
He is a demon member of the Twelve Kizuki and holds the highest rank, Upper-Rank One. Kokushibo had been a mighty demon, proving to be the most deadly of a Twelve Kizuki and the single most influential Demon in the universe, trailing just the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji.
He fought several Demon Slayers and gained enormous expertise and understanding in combat as one of the series’ elder demons. He can quickly understand at least one or two of Hashira’s methods and techniques and effortlessly defeat those in battle.
17. Daki
Daki is a powerful Upper-Rank demon, being been personally recognized by Muzan as an “exceptional demon.” Daki had previously been reported to have killed and eaten seven Hashira, demonstrating her strength. she is an arrogant, dismissive, and sadistic individual who delights in playing with her captives before murdering them and shows no regret or sorrow for apathetically ending people’s lives. As a courtesan, she appears to get a seductive aspect, as evidenced by her usual interaction with her male customers.
16. Makomo
Sakonji Urokodaki’s previous apprentice was Makomo. Makomo was just a minor child of low length who had fair skin with beautiful irises of the deep blue tone, their iris rectangular & milky, with such a milder turquoise near the base. Her dark black hair fell to her shoulders, springing upwards just at edges, as she sported short micro fringe across her brows.
Makomo seems to have been a modest, gentle, but compassionate lady that stands in marked contradiction to Sabito’s violent attitude.
She would constantly assist Tanjiro Kamado by pointing out whatever faults with the method & rectifying whatever negative behaviors he has unknowingly learned while training alongside Sakonji. Makomo’s slogan seems to be that she adores Sakonji.
She seems to be a somewhat enigmatic figure because she generally communicates inside a vague and mystical tone, rarely providing great answers to questions concerning her background. Tanjiro entrusts with setting Sakonji’s foster-mind dad’s to peace by Makomo and the other ghosts and Sakonji’s children.
She & Sabito keep a keen eye upon her friends and family, especially Tanjiro, who assists in placing the minds to peace. Sakonji fostered Makomo & Sabito when they were widowed by their respective parents & allowed him to join the Demon Slayer Corps’ Final Selection.
15. Kagaya Ubuyashiki
Kagaya has a keen sense of foreseeing that has helped them avert disaster and accumulated a large sum of money and riches.
Due to such an intuition, Kagaya decided to make a few precise guesses about just a range of items that have been later proven correct and precise without him having to know whatever previous information, as when he accurately guessed that Muzan’s sole residual weak point was indeed the sun so he’d not be destructed by decapitation, that the lives lost of Gyutaro and Daki will indeed send ripples which would ultimately see the Twelve Kizuki’s Upper Ranks begin losing people for the first instance.
14. Sakonji Urokodaki
Sakonji is a skilled and fierce swordsman. He was previously another of the Demon Slayer Corps’ greatest formidable warriors as the previous Water Hashira. On Mt. Fujikasane, he single-handedly took prisoner the Hand Demon, a significant achievement given the perceived difficulty of incapacitating the formidable Demon and without murdering it.
He is indeed an extraordinarily knowledgeable and successful teacher as the promoter of Water Breathing, having instructed at least 15 students within discipline. At even his advanced age, a youthful and physically strong Tanjiro could hardly keep up with him until jogging, and Sakonji was powerful enough to turn him over again and ward off his strikes, barely exerting himself.
13. Gyomei Himejima
Gyomei is a powerful and competent combatant as more than just a Hashira Corps. Tanjiro & Inosuke both claim that he’s the most powerful Demon Slayer inside the entire Demon Slayer Corps.
Gyomei rose to the position of Hashira in just two months, according to Tengen Uzui. Kokushibo supports this, declaring how Gyomei’s innate physical powers went up to its ultimate peak that he may not have met a fighter of Gyomei’s ability within the last 300 years. He was also influential in combating the toughest Upper Rank for a short time without using his Demon Slayer Seal, demonstrating the breadth of his abilities.
12. Genya Shinazugawa
As the young brother of Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira, Genya can momentarily attain demonic abilities by devouring the living flesh of a Demon. Dependent on the person’s power, he may regenerate and gain physical ability equivalent to one. Genya can briefly overcome Aizetsu in just this state. Genya’s primary weapon before switching to a shotgun was indeed a short Nichirin Katana,the creators hint us about him as a competent against demons.
Genya begins as a foul-mouthed, irritable person, a “lone wolf” that refuses to accept help from everyone and has no desire to be courteous or possess any etiquette.
11. Sabito
Sakonji Urokodaki’s new apprentice Sabito. He looked to be assisting Tanjiro Kamado in the Final Selections exam training. Sabito is Sakonji’s most capable previous student, only being surpassed by Tanjiro; the Hands Demon also stated that Sabito is Sakonji’s highest talented student whom he had murdered. If Sabito had lived, Tanjiro believes he would’ve been an incredible swordsman.
He was indeed a solemn young guy who thought that everything he did should be manly. Throughout his time educating his trainee, he was a cruel teacher who was keen to point out the deficiencies and refused to recognize him as just a man.
10. Akaza
Akaza had been a human called Hakuji until Muzan Kibutsuji himself converted him into a demon more than a century earlier. he is the third top position demon in the Twelve Kizuki, is a mighty demon who has previously defeated Kyojuro Rengoku, multiple Hashira, and innumerable Demon Slayers.
He acquires excellent abilities and capabilities, most noticeably his martial arts ability and talent, that can overpower only the most skilled Demon Slayers’ master swordsman, and his ability to discern Warrior Spirit, which enables him to anticipate his enemy’s threats and decipher one’s weak points, making him nearly unstoppable if they will be unable to devise a counteraction.
9. Obanai Iguro
Obanai is a fierce and competent fighter as a serpent Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps.We found him to be nearly blind in his right eye, implying that he got to the top of the Demon Slayer Corps with only one functional eye. This, combined with his diminutive stature and loss of actual power, makes Obanai’s achievement of Hashira rank all the more impressive.
Obanai is a stern and stern person who has no regard for anyone who needs not follow the Demon Slayer regulations. Notwithstanding his ruthless nature, Kagaya Ubuyashiki and Mitsuri Kanroji are two persons he feels strongly about. Except for Tanjiro and Mitsuri, he does have a crush on Mitsuri, even though several of the companions have noticed.
8. Nezuko Kamado
She is a demon & Tanjiro Kamado’s baby sister, as well as one of the Kamado family’s two surviving members. Muzan Kibutsuji attacked her as a mortal and changed her into a demon. Although she is not one of those 12 Kizuki, Nezuko is a formidable demon.
Her fast growth rate is due to the large volume of blood she acquired from Muzan Kibutsuji as he changed Nezuko into a demon and the reality because she does not have to devour people to continue living. We saw this in numerous battles throughout the anime, where she could defeat her opponents while feeling overpowered by them at first.
7. Shinobu Kochō
Shinobu Kocho is Kanae Kocho’s little sister and Kanao Tsuyuri’s adopted little sister.she is a talented and strong fighter. After one Demon murdered her father, Shinobu and her sister entered the Demon Slayer Corps to prevent others from falling into the same trap.
Despite never having the physical power of an ordinary Demon Slayer can chop off a demon’s head, Shinobu makes up for it with her inventiveness, ingenuity, as well as other physical capabilities. Rather than dismembering a demon normally.
6. Hashibira Inosuke
Inosuke is a Demon Slayer Corps veteran who uses the Breath of such Beast swords style, which he invented. Tanjiro Kamado travels with him. Doma, a formidable demon and part of such 12 Kizuki who served on the board of Upper Two, became his arch-enemy. Following the raid on Muzan Kibutsuji’s Dimension Infinity Castle, he was capable of defeating his enemy Doma with Kanao Tsuyuri. Doma was indeed the monster who assassinated Inosuke’s mom while still a child.
Inosuke has a vindictive streak in his character, particularly when people close to him are hurt. He declined to treat the wounded train engineer who attacked Tanjiro, believing that allowing him to die was the best thing to do, finally treating him after Tanjiro asked him to and pardoned the man.
5. Kyōjurō Rengoku
Kyojuro Rengoku plays the deuteragonist, a 2020 anime film based on the Demon Train arc of a manga.He has been one among the nine Hashira, a squad of the Demon Slayer Corps’ strongest Demon Slayers. He was indeed the Flame Hashira who used the Flame Breathing technique.
Kyojuro was killed in combat against Akaza, the Demon that held the post of Upper-Rank Three among the Twelve Kizuki, during a task. Although he had not been personally harmed by Demons like so many other Corps members, the Kyojuro family had been producing Demon fighters for decades. With a sense of responsibility ingrained in him since infancy by his ill mother, Kyojuro regarded it as his responsibility to protect the defenseless from Demons and joined the corps to benefit humanity.
4. Giyu Tomioka
Giyu Tomioka appears in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a prominent supporting character. She is a formidable and skillful fighter like a Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. He is indeed the current Water Hashira and a Demon Slayer of the Demon Slayer Corps.
Giyu immediately showed how greatly he overpowered Tanjiro and his companions, capturing Nezuko with ease and knocking him unconscious with a single attack. Later, in his altered state, he effortlessly defeated the Dad Spider Demon with Rui, Inferior Rank Five, which Tanjiro & Inosuke could not do.
3. Zenitsu Agatsuma
Zenitsu Agatsuma is among the main tritagonists in the 2016 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and also the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. The manga plus anime was a blockbuster, and they turned the plot into a stage production, which will be performed shortly while the anime proceeds.
zenitsu agatsuma is a Demon Slayer who belongs to the Demon Slayer Corps and is formidable. Zenitsu realizes the significance of said Demon Slayer Corps after being persuaded to enlist by his tutor Jigoro Kuwajima.
2. Muzan Kibutsuji
Muzan Kibutsuji is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s primary villain. He is indeed the Demon Lord, one of his kind for the father of all demons. Muzan also is the head of the 12 Kizuki, a group of the world’s 12 most potent demons who directly report to him.
Muzan was transformed into a demon centuries ago when attempting to treat his terminal condition. His purpose ever since has been to live without fear of mortality by becoming everlasting.
He aims to accomplish that in one of two ways: by locating blooming Blue Spider Lily, whether by making more demons inside the hopes with one day conquering their susceptibility to sunshine.
1. Tanjiro Kamado
Tanjiro Kamado appears for the central character role in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. He is a Demon Slayer where the Demon Slayer Corps have joined to discover a way to cure and convert his sister, Nezuko Kamado, back into a human. And also, Tanjiro appears to be on the mission to “hunt down and kill all demons”!
Also, he has promised to destroy Muzan Kibutsuji, who is the King of Demons, to save others from the same fate we got in! Tanjiro worked as a coal burner for his family slained by Muzan, and his younger sister, Nezuko,transforms into a monster.
Conclusion:
Here is the complete list of 40 characters we saw appearing for the Demon Slayer entire franchise. However, the number of characters for the series doesn’t just end with the count of 40 Demon slayer characters.
Beast breathing, thunder breathing, killing demons are some of the characters’ features. Know the kamado family killed some characters from watching the show! Blood demon arts and what not?
We have kept the list showing 40 Demon slayer characters. Still, besides these 40 characters, the list may grow more with characters. This includes Tsuzumi Mansion, where we get to see Teruku, Shoichi, and Kiyoshi. And, even other famous characters including Hisa, Hinatsuru, Suma, Makio, Koinatsu, Omitsu.
The post The 40 Best Demon Slayer Characters Right Now appeared first on Gizmo Story.
