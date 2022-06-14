The 30 Best Fighting Anime Right Now (2022)

Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, for which the English translation stands for Kimetsu no Yaiba, “Blade of Demon Destruction is popular Japanese manga series which was written and drawn by plotted by Koyoharu Gotouge. They created these amazing demon slayer characters!

The entire manga franchise follows Tanjiro Kamado, who appears to be a kid who aspires to become a demon slayer after his family is slain. His younger sister Nezuko transformed into a “Demon”.

The series arrived on screens from February 2016 to May 2020. The series made its first arrival through Shueisha’s shonen manga maSeegazine Weekly Shonen Jump, where the chapters for the series were collected in twenty-three tankbon volumes.

After that, the series even got its English adaptation from Japanese, which was released in English by Viz Media, and the Japanese version was released by Shueisha on their Manga Plus platform at the same time. The list not just contains the main protagonists but also the supporting roles.

The Anime

We will see the characters who slay demons, demon transformation, demonic powers, and others who eat human flesh and take away human memories. You will see the true nature of the roles in the show and the final moments. Fellow demon slayers’ blood demon art is most awaited!

With the first few publications becoming way popular, later the series even got a new installment for more episodes starting from April to September 2019, where a total of 26-episode anime television series adaption created by Ufotable was aired officially in Japan.

The sequel movie for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, The Movie: Mugen Train, made its way for its release back in October 2020, and after its release, the series went on to become only highest-grossing anime film and also the Japanese movie of all time.

With the first season being released, the series made a massive hit! After that, the series soon got its renewal for the second new season. Back in October 2021, the second new season for the anime franchise began, adapting the “Mugen Train” arc, which was featured in the movie and covered the “Entertainment District” arc from the manga.

The whole new manga has sold approximately 150 million copies for its series in circulation, including its digital versions, as of February 2021. This high number made the series the ninth best-selling manga series of all time.

It is also one among the franchise for which both adaptations, let it be the manga or the anime adaptation, and the series was able to gain a lot of positive reviews. After releasing the series, the anime franchise has also won multiple accolades, widely regarded as one of the best anime of the decade.

Reasons Behind The Success

One of the main reasons behind the success of the entire Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise was its stunning plotline. The series also receives a lot of positive acclaim for its characters who have appeared in the series. Although, here, we have covered 40 characters who have appeared in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Now, let’s have a look at the complete list of characters whom we saw:

Writer: Koyoharu Gotouge

Koyoharu Gotouge Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Haruo Sotozaki Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, Akari Kitô, Zach Aguilar, Zach Aguilar, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, Akari Kitô, Zach Aguilar, Zach Aguilar, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 73%

73% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix

List of 40 characters who appeared for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

As of now, you must be pretty aware of how popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise was! However, now let’s explore the complete list of 40 characters who appeared in the franchise, including many other details about the characters.

40. Shigeru Kamado

Shigeru Kamado is Tanjiro Kamado’s second younger brother, who Muzan Kibutsuji assassinated. Just like the rest of his entire family, even Shigeru Kamado features pale skin and dark red eyes with white pupils from his younger version itself!

You will also see his black hair, styled in an old “buzz cut”. Talking about Shigeru Kamado’s appearance,you can see him with patterned light green and black kimono. It matches up with a light green kimono jacket over it.

Shigeru adore his elder brother, Tanjiro Kamado a lot! Also, he has wished to accompany his elder brother wherever he goes, and also he does everything for his beloved brother. He, like his brothers, is angry when Tanjiro and his mother inform him he cannot accompany him to town.

39. Hanako Kamado

Hanako Kamado who is the younger sister of Tanjiro Kamado. Muzan Kibutsuji murdered Hanako Kamado. Talking about Hanako, she is that young girl having that beautiful shoulder-length black hair with a fringe above her brows.

She is also her entire Kamado family, where the primary and common feature they have is their huge, dark red eyes with white pupils and pale skin. Talking about Hanako’s appearance, she wears peach Iromuji kimono with a pale pink haori coming over it.

She also wears a dark peach and matching up with a pink obijime and a beige obiage. she also wears a white juban underneath. Hanako adores her elder brother a lot, and also occasionally, she was trying to seek his attention.

38. Fuku

Fuku has been working as a bento vendor at a train station, and she has been supporting the Mugen Train. With the appearance, Fuku looks more like a petite young lady having long dark brown hair. She has eyes with a dark purple shade which fades into a violet tone farther down. She’s also wore a braid down her back.

Fuku is that pleasant girl , frequently being quite anxious about money and employment. She always has that feeling she must be working very hard to help her parents .Their business was struggling to survive.

She’s pretty equally emphatic for her conviction in the nonexistence of demons. She refuses to go to bed only because of her grandma,she trusted her family exposure to demon attacks at night; however, after we get to see Kyojuro Rengoku killing Slasher in front of her own eyes.

Just like her other siblings, even Hanako Kamado was quite disappointed that she couldn’t accompany her brother to the village. Hanako grew in a mountain alongside her siblings and mother. Even Hanako Kamado is the Kamado family’s youngest daughter.

37. Toyo

Toyo is one among the Demon slayer characters: Kimetsu No Yaiba, who works as a roadside seller and sells udon. Talking about his appearance in the series, Toyo is an average-sized man with a completely bald head and closed eyelids.

Talking about the appearance, Toyo has been dressing in a kimono showing dull yellow and black striped pattern cloths, matching his light slacks and dark shoes.

Toyo is quite adamant about his udon. With his first debut appearance, you can see him smoking a kiseru, irritated at Tanjiro Kamado’s who was dumping out his dish without even eating any.

Toyo is quite thrilled and praises Tanjiro about his business as he returns and requests two bowls, he finished it promptly. Toyo was born in Asakusa, and he started with his udon business in Asakusa at the same time in his life when he started liking the city and wanted to live there.

36. Saburo

Saburo seems a peasant from just a hamlet close to Tanjiro’s. With the appearance, Saburo seems to have curly hair. Also, he has an oblong brow, piercing dark eyes, and no discernible pupils.

When it comes to his nature! Saburo is quite excellent with judgment. He was also seen showing his genuine concern for young Tanjiro, and also he has had offered him his own home for the young Tanjiro to stay there for a night.

He believed that the man-eating monsters could emerge during the night, which is quite dangerous to travel at night! Saburo is a regular person and possesses no such special powers or skills.

35. Kozo Kanamori

Kozo Kanamori is a swordsmith who has been working for the Demon organization, Demon Slayer Corps. Talking about the appearance, Kozo is quite an average-sized man having chin-length black hair and little spikes at the ends. His hands are filled with apparent blisters, and also his face is hidden with a Hyottoko mask.

Talking about the dressing code, Kozo is often wearing a long, light robe with a black haori. His character suits more like a nice, soft-spoken person.

Also, in the entire Demon Slayer: kimetsu no yaiba filled with many bloodthirsty Demon, he was one among the people who had understood the hot-blooded Hotaru Haganezuka and started caring deeply for others, as seen by his continued protection of Hotaru against an attack by Upper Rank 5, Gyokko, while being seriously hurt.

On the other hand, Kozo was highly enthusiastic about his swords. The swordsmith is enraged after Inosuke Hashibira purposely chips the dual blades he acquired from him.

34. Hotaru Haganezuka

Hotaru Haganezuka is a character that appears in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. He works as a swordsmith for the Demon Slayer Corps.

Hotaru wears a sunflower-patterned haori and a wide woven hat with floral wind chimes dangling up from the brim.

His head ,wrapped with spotted linen, and his face hidden behind a Hyottoko mask (wooden festival mask), which is similar to Sakonji Urokodaki.

Hotaru is quite a fiery-tempered person in nature! He even appears to care a lot less, if it is all, about anything other than just the swords he manufactures. His love and compassion for swords are so intense that he can also talk about them for many hours! This is quite unusual even among the residents of the Swordsmith Village.

This very same love drives them to create more swords, which is the way he needs quickly irritated (typically inside a comedic way) by sworders trying to destroy his masterpieces, specifically Tanjiro Kamado, regardless of any of the situation.

33. Hinatsuru

Hinatsuru is one of the main protagonists in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. he is a young lady of ordinary stature with such a curvy but thin shape with long black hair, which she keeps wearing inside a pony. She’s a kunoichi & Tengen Uzui’s wife.

She possesses wide, almond-shaped violet irises that have been surrounded by very short eyelashes & eyebrows, and even a prominent beautiful marking (aka moles) beneath the left eye, providing her a peaceful and compassionate aspect.

Hinatsuru, Suma, & Makio have engaged Tengen Uzui at a particular time in their lives. Her relatives visited to visit Kagaya Ubuyashiki, following she fled her clan in preparation for her to battle as just a member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

32. Takeo Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado’s first young brother was Takeo Kamado. Unlike his older brother Tanjiro and dad, Takeo possessed long, spiked dark hair. Takeo used to have a pale complexion like the remainder of his siblings but sharply contrasting his intense red eyes, which also had whitish irises. Muzan Kibutsuji murdered him.

He matched Tanjiro in appearance, except he had a beauty mark below his eye socket but missed scars just on the tip of his brow.

Takeo is wearing inside a fog iromuji-kimono with such a sea-green haori off over, and also tobi trousers & boots. He additionally wore a scarf with a teal & black weave. Takeo was deeply concerned concerning his family, and his unhappiness just at the possibility of Tanjiro unexpectedly departing to town seemed obvious.

31. Kie Kamado

Kie married Tanjuro Kamado and had six children with him at some time in her life. She was left to care for her children after her husband died, and she managed to maintain and keep her entire extended family safe and secure despite the troubles they faced.

Kie is kind and loving, and as the mom of six children, she is loving and caring. Because she is a single parent, Kie makes every effort is as warm and friendly to her kids as she can to fill the void left by her husband. She is very possessive of her kids while also teaching them to be self-sufficient.

30. Ruka Rengoku

Ruka is the mom of Senjuro and Kyojuro and Shinjuro’s wife. She acquired an incurable sickness shortly after delivering birth to Senjuro and was confined to her couch until her demise. She doesn’t have any extraordinary skills or abilities as a regular person.

Ruka is intelligent, compassionate, and elegant, contrasting her spouse Shinjuro’s bombastic demeanor. In the manga she possesses high morals, educates Kyojuro about the value of his existence and the necessity of using his power to defend the poor and vulnerable people on this planet as his primary responsibility.

Her spouse later felt that their two sons’ factors in enhancing are primarily due to her biological impact.

28. Sanemi Shinazugawa

He is the present Wind Hashira and a Demon Slayer. Sanemi is a solid and skillful fighter as a Hashira of a Demon Slayer Corps.

Numerous times, he has demonstrated his remarkable fighting skills and expertise. Sanemi can fight on an equal basis with both the Water Hashira while practicing with Giyu Tomioka. Sanemi decimates dozens of demons with help in boosting to Lower Rank demons inside the Infinity Castle Arc. Subsequently, he could hold his even with Upper-Rank One, Kokushibo.

27. Kasugai Crows

These crows are unique in that they can communicate incomplete phrases, albeit loud and constrained. Except for Muichiro Tokito’s crow, who has beautiful eyelashes and can speak normally almost all of the while, Zenitsu Agatsuma’s Kasugai Crow, Ukogi, who is technically a sparrow rather than a crow & can’t speak, the majority of them appear and sound identical.

26. Senjuro Rengoku

Senjuro, like that of the Hashira, is a formidable swordsman. He is a Demon Slayer as well as the Flame Hashira. He wants to transform his brother back into a human and create a pleasant planet free of demons for the following generation.

Even while his power isn’t as great as prior Flame Hashira like Kyojuro’s, he has a keen understanding of battle tactics due to all of the education he’s received when he was a child. Akaza was also amazed by Senjuro’s battle spirit, which is comparable to Kyojuro’s, but Senjuro appears to be more sophisticated with strategies and methods.

Senjuro has a friendly disposition that allows him to develop friendships with others readily. He has also demonstrated a modest demeanor.

25. Gyutaro

Gyutaro, the actual Upper-Rank Six, is an immensely formidable demon with almost a century at least of fighting expertise, having murdered 15 Hashira there in the past, the Demon Slayer Corps’ toughest and also most experienced Demon Slayers. He seems to have the talents and powers to easily face both Tengen Uzui, the Demon Slayer Corps’ Renowned Hashira, plus Tanjiro Kamado, a skilled Demon Slayer who’d already recently fought Lower Status demons, finally overwhelming both in battle. Even though the combat shifted to the Demon Slayers’ advantage, Gyutaro and Daki could rapidly gain a charge of the process and crush them.

24. Rokuta Kamado

Rokuta Kamado is also Tanjiro Kamado’s younger brother. Muzan Kibutsuji assassinated him. Rokuta spent up on the mountain with his parents and older siblings. He is indeed the Kamado family’s youngest child. Rokuta seems to have had a good father-son relationship, as Nezuko described him to Tanjiro as lonely and needy when his father died.

Rokuta has a light complexion and deep red eyes with white pupils, much like the whole of his family. He has a bowl cut in his dark hair and wears a blue kimono featuring white diamond motifs. While nothing is known about Rokuta’s character, he appears to have a decent relationship with his parents & siblings.

23. Shinjuro Rengoku

Shinjuro Rengoku is the spouse of Ruka Rengoku and the dad of Kyojuro Rengoku as well as Senjuro Rengoku. He was once known as Hashira the Flame.We can preassume Shinjuro to be an extraordinarily skilled swordsman owing to his rank as the previous Flame Hashira of a Demon Slayer Corps.

He could entirely overpower Tanjiro in arms combat but was ultimately put out by a strong headbutt in a brief encounter. Tanjiro observed that he did not “movement like an ordinary individual,” implying his superior physical ability as a qualified demon slayer.

22. Yoriichi Tsugikuni

Yoriichi is the most potent Demon Slayer till date, born with Demon Slayer Seal, Clear World, Unselfish State, and a god-like body and natural swordplay aptitude.

He defeated an experienced sword instructor with ease as a seven-year-old youngster who had never managed to pick up a blade before, and he was dubbed a remarkable genius beyond comparison. Yoriichi was able to fight several demons after practicing as a Demon Slayer, to the point that his eldest brother remarked that he as a youngster could not even match to him like adulthood.

21. Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro is a fierce and skillful combatant as a Hashira and a young prodigy. Although his youth, he is recognized as exceptionally gifted, achieving Hashira status after only two months of training, a feat only Gyomei Himejima, the greatest prevailing Hashira, has achieved. Muichiro can beat Gyokko, Upper-Rank Five, single-handedly after activating his Demon Slayer Mark and after the Upper Rank acquired his actual form. Tanjiro Kamado and Genya Shinazugawa, both veteran Demon Slayers, easily lost.

20. Enmu

Enmu was the toughest Lower Rank and came the nearest to equal the power of an Upper Ranks as Lower Rank One. he significantly improved his skills after taking additional blood from Muzan Kibutsuji. Enmu’s shapeshifting talent progressed to the point where he could combine with a train, demonstrating this degree of proficiency.

Furthermore, his unusual sleep-based Blood Demon Enables him to leave over 200 passengers on the Mugen Train, such as the Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, unconscious and defenseless. Enmu was capable of holding his own in actual combat with Tanjiro Kamado, who’d already achieved Total Focus Breathing: Constant, dodging his sword blows and sending the Demon Slayer to bed with his charms regularly.

19.Tengen Uzui

Tengen is a fierce and skillful combatant as little more than a Hashira. He has shown excellent physical and mechanical speed and strength, ranking as the second possible bodily strong Hashira within the present generation and the quickest sprinter among all Hashira. In terms of fighting prowess, he could rival Daki and Gyutaro, both of whom are Upper-Rank demons who have battled and slain innumerable Hashira in the past. Tengen could also behead Daki without her noticing, to the extent where he didn’t think of her as an Upper-Rank demon in any way

18. Kokushibo

He is a demon member of the Twelve Kizuki and holds the highest rank, Upper-Rank One. Kokushibo had been a mighty demon, proving to be the most deadly of a Twelve Kizuki and the single most influential Demon in the universe, trailing just the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji.

He fought several Demon Slayers and gained enormous expertise and understanding in combat as one of the series’ elder demons. He can quickly understand at least one or two of Hashira’s methods and techniques and effortlessly defeat those in battle.

17. Daki

Daki is a powerful Upper-Rank demon, being been personally recognized by Muzan as an “exceptional demon.” Daki had previously been reported to have killed and eaten seven Hashira, demonstrating her strength. she is an arrogant, dismissive, and sadistic individual who delights in playing with her captives before murdering them and shows no regret or sorrow for apathetically ending people’s lives. As a courtesan, she appears to get a seductive aspect, as evidenced by her usual interaction with her male customers.

16. Makomo

Sakonji Urokodaki’s previous apprentice was Makomo. Makomo was just a minor child of low length who had fair skin with beautiful irises of the deep blue tone, their iris rectangular & milky, with such a milder turquoise near the base. Her dark black hair fell to her shoulders, springing upwards just at edges, as she sported short micro fringe across her brows.

Makomo seems to have been a modest, gentle, but compassionate lady that stands in marked contradiction to Sabito’s violent attitude.

She would constantly assist Tanjiro Kamado by pointing out whatever faults with the method & rectifying whatever negative behaviors he has unknowingly learned while training alongside Sakonji. Makomo’s slogan seems to be that she adores Sakonji.

She seems to be a somewhat enigmatic figure because she generally communicates inside a vague and mystical tone, rarely providing great answers to questions concerning her background. Tanjiro entrusts with setting Sakonji’s foster-mind dad’s to peace by Makomo and the other ghosts and Sakonji’s children.

She & Sabito keep a keen eye upon her friends and family, especially Tanjiro, who assists in placing the minds to peace. Sakonji fostered Makomo & Sabito when they were widowed by their respective parents & allowed him to join the Demon Slayer Corps’ Final Selection.

15. Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kagaya has a keen sense of foreseeing that has helped them avert disaster and accumulated a large sum of money and riches.

Due to such an intuition, Kagaya decided to make a few precise guesses about just a range of items that have been later proven correct and precise without him having to know whatever previous information, as when he accurately guessed that Muzan’s sole residual weak point was indeed the sun so he’d not be destructed by decapitation, that the lives lost of Gyutaro and Daki will indeed send ripples which would ultimately see the Twelve Kizuki’s Upper Ranks begin losing people for the first instance.

14. Sakonji Urokodaki

Sakonji is a skilled and fierce swordsman. He was previously another of the Demon Slayer Corps’ greatest formidable warriors as the previous Water Hashira. On Mt. Fujikasane, he single-handedly took prisoner the Hand Demon, a significant achievement given the perceived difficulty of incapacitating the formidable Demon and without murdering it.

He is indeed an extraordinarily knowledgeable and successful teacher as the promoter of Water Breathing, having instructed at least 15 students within discipline. At even his advanced age, a youthful and physically strong Tanjiro could hardly keep up with him until jogging, and Sakonji was powerful enough to turn him over again and ward off his strikes, barely exerting himself.

13. Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei is a powerful and competent combatant as more than just a Hashira Corps. Tanjiro & Inosuke both claim that he’s the most powerful Demon Slayer inside the entire Demon Slayer Corps.

Gyomei rose to the position of Hashira in just two months, according to Tengen Uzui. Kokushibo supports this, declaring how Gyomei’s innate physical powers went up to its ultimate peak that he may not have met a fighter of Gyomei’s ability within the last 300 years. He was also influential in combating the toughest Upper Rank for a short time without using his Demon Slayer Seal, demonstrating the breadth of his abilities.

12. Genya Shinazugawa

As the young brother of Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira, Genya can momentarily attain demonic abilities by devouring the living flesh of a Demon. Dependent on the person’s power, he may regenerate and gain physical ability equivalent to one. Genya can briefly overcome Aizetsu in just this state. Genya’s primary weapon before switching to a shotgun was indeed a short Nichirin Katana,the creators hint us about him as a competent against demons.

Genya begins as a foul-mouthed, irritable person, a “lone wolf” that refuses to accept help from everyone and has no desire to be courteous or possess any etiquette.

11. Sabito

Sakonji Urokodaki’s new apprentice Sabito. He looked to be assisting Tanjiro Kamado in the Final Selections exam training. Sabito is Sakonji’s most capable previous student, only being surpassed by Tanjiro; the Hands Demon also stated that Sabito is Sakonji’s highest talented student whom he had murdered. If Sabito had lived, Tanjiro believes he would’ve been an incredible swordsman.

He was indeed a solemn young guy who thought that everything he did should be manly. Throughout his time educating his trainee, he was a cruel teacher who was keen to point out the deficiencies and refused to recognize him as just a man.

10. Akaza

Akaza had been a human called Hakuji until Muzan Kibutsuji himself converted him into a demon more than a century earlier. he is the third top position demon in the Twelve Kizuki, is a mighty demon who has previously defeated Kyojuro Rengoku, multiple Hashira, and innumerable Demon Slayers.

He acquires excellent abilities and capabilities, most noticeably his martial arts ability and talent, that can overpower only the most skilled Demon Slayers’ master swordsman, and his ability to discern Warrior Spirit, which enables him to anticipate his enemy’s threats and decipher one’s weak points, making him nearly unstoppable if they will be unable to devise a counteraction.

9. Obanai Iguro

Obanai is a fierce and competent fighter as a serpent Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps.We found him to be nearly blind in his right eye, implying that he got to the top of the Demon Slayer Corps with only one functional eye. This, combined with his diminutive stature and loss of actual power, makes Obanai’s achievement of Hashira rank all the more impressive.

Obanai is a stern and stern person who has no regard for anyone who needs not follow the Demon Slayer regulations. Notwithstanding his ruthless nature, Kagaya Ubuyashiki and Mitsuri Kanroji are two persons he feels strongly about. Except for Tanjiro and Mitsuri, he does have a crush on Mitsuri, even though several of the companions have noticed.

8. Nezuko Kamado

She is a demon & Tanjiro Kamado’s baby sister, as well as one of the Kamado family’s two surviving members. Muzan Kibutsuji attacked her as a mortal and changed her into a demon. Although she is not one of those 12 Kizuki, Nezuko is a formidable demon.

Her fast growth rate is due to the large volume of blood she acquired from Muzan Kibutsuji as he changed Nezuko into a demon and the reality because she does not have to devour people to continue living. We saw this in numerous battles throughout the anime, where she could defeat her opponents while feeling overpowered by them at first.

7. Shinobu Kochō

Shinobu Kocho is Kanae Kocho’s little sister and Kanao Tsuyuri’s adopted little sister.she is a talented and strong fighter. After one Demon murdered her father, Shinobu and her sister entered the Demon Slayer Corps to prevent others from falling into the same trap.

Despite never having the physical power of an ordinary Demon Slayer can chop off a demon’s head, Shinobu makes up for it with her inventiveness, ingenuity, as well as other physical capabilities. Rather than dismembering a demon normally.

6. Hashibira Inosuke

Inosuke is a Demon Slayer Corps veteran who uses the Breath of such Beast swords style, which he invented. Tanjiro Kamado travels with him. Doma, a formidable demon and part of such 12 Kizuki who served on the board of Upper Two, became his arch-enemy. Following the raid on Muzan Kibutsuji’s Dimension Infinity Castle, he was capable of defeating his enemy Doma with Kanao Tsuyuri. Doma was indeed the monster who assassinated Inosuke’s mom while still a child.

Inosuke has a vindictive streak in his character, particularly when people close to him are hurt. He declined to treat the wounded train engineer who attacked Tanjiro, believing that allowing him to die was the best thing to do, finally treating him after Tanjiro asked him to and pardoned the man.

5. Kyōjurō Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku plays the deuteragonist, a 2020 anime film based on the Demon Train arc of a manga.He has been one among the nine Hashira, a squad of the Demon Slayer Corps’ strongest Demon Slayers. He was indeed the Flame Hashira who used the Flame Breathing technique.

Kyojuro was killed in combat against Akaza, the Demon that held the post of Upper-Rank Three among the Twelve Kizuki, during a task. Although he had not been personally harmed by Demons like so many other Corps members, the Kyojuro family had been producing Demon fighters for decades. With a sense of responsibility ingrained in him since infancy by his ill mother, Kyojuro regarded it as his responsibility to protect the defenseless from Demons and joined the corps to benefit humanity.

4. Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka appears in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a prominent supporting character. She is a formidable and skillful fighter like a Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. He is indeed the current Water Hashira and a Demon Slayer of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Giyu immediately showed how greatly he overpowered Tanjiro and his companions, capturing Nezuko with ease and knocking him unconscious with a single attack. Later, in his altered state, he effortlessly defeated the Dad Spider Demon with Rui, Inferior Rank Five, which Tanjiro & Inosuke could not do.

3. Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu Agatsuma is among the main tritagonists in the 2016 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and also the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. The manga plus anime was a blockbuster, and they turned the plot into a stage production, which will be performed shortly while the anime proceeds.

zenitsu agatsuma is a Demon Slayer who belongs to the Demon Slayer Corps and is formidable. Zenitsu realizes the significance of said Demon Slayer Corps after being persuaded to enlist by his tutor Jigoro Kuwajima.

2. Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan Kibutsuji is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s primary villain. He is indeed the Demon Lord, one of his kind for the father of all demons. Muzan also is the head of the 12 Kizuki, a group of the world’s 12 most potent demons who directly report to him.

Muzan was transformed into a demon centuries ago when attempting to treat his terminal condition. His purpose ever since has been to live without fear of mortality by becoming everlasting.

He aims to accomplish that in one of two ways: by locating blooming Blue Spider Lily, whether by making more demons inside the hopes with one day conquering their susceptibility to sunshine.

1. Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado appears for the central character role in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. He is a Demon Slayer where the Demon Slayer Corps have joined to discover a way to cure and convert his sister, Nezuko Kamado, back into a human. And also, Tanjiro appears to be on the mission to “hunt down and kill all demons”!

Also, he has promised to destroy Muzan Kibutsuji, who is the King of Demons, to save others from the same fate we got in! Tanjiro worked as a coal burner for his family slained by Muzan, and his younger sister, Nezuko,transforms into a monster.

Conclusion:

Here is the complete list of 40 characters we saw appearing for the Demon Slayer entire franchise. However, the number of characters for the series doesn’t just end with the count of 40 Demon slayer characters.

Beast breathing, thunder breathing, killing demons are some of the characters’ features. Know the kamado family killed some characters from watching the show! Blood demon arts and what not?

We have kept the list showing 40 Demon slayer characters. Still, besides these 40 characters, the list may grow more with characters. This includes Tsuzumi Mansion, where we get to see Teruku, Shoichi, and Kiyoshi. And, even other famous characters including Hisa, Hinatsuru, Suma, Makio, Koinatsu, Omitsu.

