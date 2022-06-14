The 35 Best Rom Com Anime To Watch Right Now (2022)

Share Pin 0 Shares

All require love, and so is a good laugh. For many individuals, anime is the most effective stress reliever. While Goku explores his latest rainbow transition, it’s difficult to worry about your class tests. We’ve compiled a selection of best rom com anime, which we think you’ll like viewing.

But nothing engages us all in a universe like a well-composed romance. Isn’t it true that we’re all seeking romance? Nothing to be embarrassed about. Therefore, Rom-Com! Without question, amongst the most enjoyable genre pairings in any leisure activity. Prepare to rumble if you believe that romance isn’t whole without laughter!

35. Ouran High School Host Club

Director : Takuya Igarashi

: Takuya Igarashi Writer : Yoji Enokido

: Yoji Enokido Cast : Maaya Sakamoto, Mamoru Miyano, Masaya Matsukaze

: Maaya Sakamoto, Mamoru Miyano, Masaya Matsukaze IMDB ratings : 8.2

: 8.2 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix and Hulu

One of the most beautiful anime shows you’ll ever see Ouran High School host. The first episode left a strong effect on me. The first episode wasn’t long, but it got right to their narrative point. It all started when Haruhi realized she was a female.

Even though the rom-com anime Ouran High School host’s narrative was initially relatively thin, it simply demonstrated how the members amused their visitors. However, as you progress through the series, you’ll see that there’s more to the plot than the characters’ happy looks.

34. One Week Friends

Director : Tarou Iwasaki, Rich Moore

: Tarou Iwasaki, Rich Moore Writer : Shotaro Suga

: Shotaro Suga Cast : Yoshitaka Yamaya, Sora Amamiya, Yoshimasa Hosoya

: Yoshitaka Yamaya, Sora Amamiya, Yoshimasa Hosoya IMDB ratings: 7.1

7.1 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix and Crunchyroll

A girl named Fuijimiya Kaori, with post-traumatic stress disorder, gets her consciousness restored each Week at Isshuukan Friends. The narrative begins when she encounters a boy named Hase Yuuki who wishes to be her buddy one day.

Hase strives to keep their connection alive, or start it over, by requesting Fuijimiya to be his buddy regularly as Fuijmiya forgets who Hase is.

There is no romantic drama, bloodshed, or something insane like that in this friendship/rom-com anime. It’s all about creating friends, keeping them, and dealing with troubles with them till the end. I felt the narrative was quite poignant and well-written. This is a wonderfully clean and lovely narrative.

33. My Little Monster

Director : Hiro Kaburaki

: Hiro Kaburaki Writer : Noboru Takagi

: Noboru Takagi Cast : Haruka Tomatsu, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Atsumi Tanezaki

: Haruka Tomatsu, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Atsumi Tanezaki IMDB ratings : 7.3

: 7.3 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix, Crunchyroll and HiDive

Shizuku is a chilly character, which distinguishes this rom-com anime. She is tasked with delivering Haru’s freebies. Shizuku is attempting to be Haru’s buddy, according to Haru. Shizuku is taken aback by his lack of knowledge.

32. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU!

Director : Ai Yoshimura

: Ai Yoshimura Writer : Shotaro Suga

: Shotaro Suga Cast : Cat Thomas, Melissa Molano, Takuya Eguchi

: Cat Thomas, Melissa Molano, Takuya Eguchi IMDB ratings : 7.9

: 7.9 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Crunchyroll, HiDive and Amazon Prime

This anime is remembered for its unconventional love triangle, genuine feelings, and innovative idea. Even though I believe Yui is the cutest girl in this rom-com anime, you may decide for yourself by watching it!

31. Kimi ni Todoke

Director : Hiro Kaburaki

: Hiro Kaburaki Writer : Tomoko Konparu

: Tomoko Konparu Cast : Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa, Yuko Sanpei

: Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa, Yuko Sanpei IMDB ratings : 7.8

: 7.8 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : 68%

: 68% Platform available: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll

The rom-com anime tale is enjoyable and straightforward to watch. There are no story twists, theatrical tactics, or needless drama to put your tolerance to the strain.

This series is laser-focused and sticks to its primary values. It moves leisurely, enabling the protagonists to explore their surroundings and get to know one another. However, it is not quick.

Even though many people have grumbled about its glacial pace, it is undeniably one of its assets.

30. First Love Limited

Director : Yoshiki Yamakawa

: Yoshiki Yamakawa Writer : Mariko Kunisawa

: Mariko Kunisawa Cast : Ayumi Fujimura, Mariya Ise, Aki Toyosaki

: Ayumi Fujimura, Mariya Ise, Aki Toyosaki IMDB ratings : 7

: 7 Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA

NA Platform available: Crunchyroll and HiDive

The anime follows the lives of eight young women. However, many tales are interwoven and ultimately result in the main storyline. It’s a joyful, adorable rom-com animation about first romances. This is the anime for you if you enjoy seeing people falling in love for the first time.

29. Itazura Na Kiss

Director : Osamu Yamazaki

: Osamu Yamazaki Writer : Kusumoto Hiromi, Harumi Mori

: Kusumoto Hiromi, Harumi Mori Cast : Daisuke Hirakawa, Nana Mizuki, Naoka Matsui

: Daisuke Hirakawa, Nana Mizuki, Naoka Matsui IMDB ratings : 7.4

: 7.4 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Hulu

The narrative of Itazura na Kiss is similar to that of a conventional shoujo love.

Naoki Irie, her school idol, fell in love with Kotoko, a simple and stupid yet attractive girl. He declines to read the letter, so she summons the guts to reveal her feelings to him.

A defective building ruins Kotoko’s house, in a surprise, only shoujo can offer. She and her father are forced to live with Naoki, an old acquaintance. There are several amusing moments and antics.

28. Honey and Clover

Director : Kenichi Kasai

: Kenichi Kasai Writer : Yosuke Kuroda

: Yosuke Kuroda Cast : Haruka Kudo, Tomokazu Sugita, Hiroshi Kamiya

: Haruka Kudo, Tomokazu Sugita, Hiroshi Kamiya IMDB ratings : 7.9

: 7.9 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll

This romantic comedy anime will tug at your emotions while also being upbeat and humorous at moments. Takemoto Yuuta, Takumi Mayama, and Shinobu Morita live together as poor college kids in Honey And Clover. Hanamoto Hagumi, a very talented girl, comes and love blossoms. The story has a lot of character development.

27. Nana

Director : Moroi Asaka

: Moroi Asaka Writer : Tomoko Konparu

: Tomoko Konparu Cast : Romi Park, Kaori, Brian Drummond

: Romi Park, Kaori, Brian Drummond IMDB ratings: 8.4

8.4 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix, Amazon Prime and HiDive

Komatsu was already on her way to see Shoji from Tokyo. Nana Osaki, going to Tokyo to pursue her ambition to become an artist, sat beside her. Ren, her lover, is the musician for Trapnest, a prominent punk band, and Blast Nana’s vocalist is looking for a massive appearance in Tokyo.

Nana and Nana have the same name, which leads to an instant bond. They run into one another again while seeking a place to stay in Tokyo. They choose to share an apartment, which increases their friendship as they progress through their jobs and love lives.

26. Waiting in The Summer

Director : Tatsuyuki Nagai

: Tatsuyuki Nagai Writer : Yosuke Kuroda

: Yosuke Kuroda Cast: Brittney Karbowski, Luci Christian, John Swasey

Brittney Karbowski, Luci Christian, John Swasey IMDB ratings : 7

: 7 Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA

NA Platform available: HiDive

After school, Kaito Kirishima and his pals plan to do a movie project during the summers with his digicam. Kaito is infatuated with a senior, so one of his pals also invites her. Interactions form, exciting events occur, and he must acknowledge sentiments during the summer.

25. Tsuredure Children

Director: Hiraku Kaneko

Hiraku Kaneko Writer : Tatsuhiko Urahata

: Tatsuhiko Urahata Cast : Sarah Wiedenheft, Anthony Bowling, Kyle Igneczi

: Sarah Wiedenheft, Anthony Bowling, Kyle Igneczi IMDB ratings : 7.3

: 7.3 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Crunchyroll and Funimation

Tsuredure Children is an immensely relatable rom-com anime. The anime covers the narrative of various couples, starting with how they encountered and progressing to what happened afterward. This anime is amusing since these occasions are often surprising and fraught with misconceptions.

24. Kamisama Kiss

Director : Akitaro Daichi

: Akitaro Daichi Writer : Akitaro Daichi, Michiko Yokote

: Akitaro Daichi, Michiko Yokote Cast : Tia Lynn Ballard, J. Michael Tatum, Luci Christian

: Tia Lynn Ballard, J. Michael Tatum, Luci Christian IMDB ratings : 8.1

: 8.1 Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA

NA Platform available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Funimation

Kamisama Kiss is a quintessential rom-com anime. Nanami Momozono is a humorous figure who has recently been ejected from her family’s home after betting off all of her cash. As Mikage first encounters him, he hides behind a tree in a nearby park. Mikage brings her to his home, where she finds that he resides in a shrine and desires to become her new god.

23. Nijiiro Days

Director : Tetsuro Amino

: Tetsuro Amino Writer : Aki Itami

: Aki Itami Cast : Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Takuya Eguchi, Nobunaga Shimazaki

: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Takuya Eguchi, Nobunaga Shimazaki IMDB ratings : 6.9

: 6.9 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : 46%

: 46% Platform available: Netflix and Funimation

The plot revolves around four high schoolers who have become close friends. They are incredibly close and remain united. One of the guys, Natsuki, has a crush on Anna. Natsuki is head over heels in love with Anna, but the other three lads begin to mock him about it or even meddle with their romance.

22. Maid Sama

Director : Hiroaki Sakurai

: Hiroaki Sakurai Writer : Mamiko Ikeda

: Mamiko Ikeda Cast : Monica Rial, David Matranga, Ayumi Fujimura

: Monica Rial, David Matranga, Ayumi Fujimura IMDB ratings : 8.0

: 8.0 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Hulu and Amazon Prime

Seika High, an all-boys institution, is known for its raucous pupils. Misaki Ayuzawa, who serves in a maid cafe(is on a quest to create an institution more welcoming to the newly admitted female students. Even though she has acquired the confidence of numerous teachers, the males with whom she attends school sees her as a boy-hating demon. Takumi Usui learns that Misaki is withholding information to assist her family.

21. Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend

Director : Shinichi Omata

: Shinichi Omata Writer : Yasuhiro Nakanishi, Yukie Sugawara

: Yasuhiro Nakanishi, Yukie Sugawara Cast : Aoi Kago, Makoto Furukawa, Konomi Kohara

: Aoi Kago, Makoto Furukawa, Konomi Kohara IMDB ratings : 8.5

: 8.5 Rotten Tomatoes ratings: 94%

94% Platform available: Netflix, Hulu and Crunchyroll

The anime begins as a typical anime, but it quickly evolves into something far more. The protagonists and their connections grow as the episodes advance. The dramatic scenes make you feel linked to the individuals, and you’re anxious to know what happens next. It’s a fun, self-aware comedy.

20. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Director : Shinichi Omata

: Shinichi Omata Writer : Yasuhiro Nakanishi, Yukie Sugawara

: Yasuhiro Nakanishi, Yukie Sugawara Cast : Aoi Kago, Makoto Furukawa, Konomi Kohara

: Aoi Kago, Makoto Furukawa, Konomi Kohara IMDB ratings : 8.5

: 8.5 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : 94%

: 94% Platform available: Netflix, Hulu and Crunchyroll

This one is fantastic! The program is hilarious, the premise is unique, the characters are unforgettable, and we feel for them in ways you would still not anticipate considering their arrogance and excessively obtuse nature. Usually, we detest obstinate and arrogant couples, but this program makes us root for them even more.

19. The Pet Girl of Sakurasou

Director : Atsuko Ishizuka

: Atsuko Ishizuka Writer : Mari Okada

: Mari Okada Cast : Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Ai Kayano, Mariko Nakatsu

: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Ai Kayano, Mariko Nakatsu IMDB ratings : 7.7

: 7.7 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and HiDive

Sorata Kanda moved to Sakura Hall, the famed hostel, because of his love for stray kitties and compassionate personality. Sorata Kanda, a typical scholar, has trouble relating to the occupants of Sakura Hall, who possess unusual abilities and personalities. He intends to reclaim his dorm as quickly as possible by discovering new places for the kitties.

When Mashiro Shiina moves into Sakura Hall, his intention to leave the dorm is altered. Sorata and Mashiro gradually open up to one another and work together to make positive improvements in their lives. Friendships may significantly influence our lives, as this comedy romance anime reveals. It also demonstrates how they may offer delight to our otherwise dull lives.

18. Skip Beat

Director : Manabu Okamoto

: Manabu Okamoto Writer : Hiroki Uchida

: Hiroki Uchida Cast : Megumi Han, Brandon McInnis, Hisako Kanemoto

: Megumi Han, Brandon McInnis, Hisako Kanemoto IMDB ratings : 6.6

: 6.6 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Crunchyroll, Funimation and Amazon Prime

Kyouko, 16, is intelligent, diligent, and naïve all at the same time. She strives tirelessly to help Shoutarou, her love and blossoming pop singer, and her old pal Shoutarou’s profession and goals.

Kyouko works tirelessly at tea rituals or joint burger booths, oblivious that her efforts are now being overlooked. Shou realizes one day that she simply sees her as an unpaid enslaved person.

She pledges vengeance on the rookie star by joining the ruthless entertainment industry, shocked, saddened, and enraged. While she starts her fresh identity, Kyouko will confront new problems and challenge her above her routine.

17. The World God Only Knows

Director : Manabu Okamoto

: Manabu Okamoto Writer : Hiroki Uchida

: Hiroki Uchida Cast : Megumi Han, Brandon McInnis, Hisako Kanemoto

: Megumi Han, Brandon McInnis, Hisako Kanemoto IMDB ratings : 6.6

: 6.6 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Crunchyroll, Funimation and Amazon Prime

Socially awkward Keima Katsuragi is the star of this rom-com anime. He’s well-known on the internet for his ability to communicate with 2D females. Keima is indeed an outsider in real life.

He receives a mail about “conquering” females without correctly reading it. Soon after, a demon from Hell approaches to solicit his assistance collecting demons.

16. Gamers!

Director : Manabu Okamoto

: Manabu Okamoto Writer : Hiroki Uchida

: Hiroki Uchida Cast : Megumi Han, Brandon McInnis, Hisako Kanemoto

: Megumi Han, Brandon McInnis, Hisako Kanemoto IMDB ratings : 6.6

: 6.6 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Crunchyroll, Funimation and Amazon Prime

Keita Amano is a regular high school gamer going through the motions of the average student’s life. But, he sees the prettiest lady in school one day and wishes to vanish eternally!

Karen Tendou, a student who succeeds in school, is regarded as the school’s role model. She becomes obsessed with Amano, a gamer, and seeks to lure him into the group. Amano discovers more to the game than the one he enjoys.

15. The Devil is a Part-Timer

Director : Naoto Hosoda

: Naoto Hosoda Writer : Masahiro Yokotani

: Masahiro Yokotani Cast : Ryota Osaka, Yoko Hikasa, Nao Toyama

: Ryota Osaka, Yoko Hikasa, Nao Toyama IMDB ratings : 7.7

: 7.7 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation

Satan has been compelled to pass through a gateway that transports him to japan. His power is fading. Therefore he must act like a regular person. Hero Emilia accompanied Satan into the portal, but she is being affected somehow. They learn that they must work together as friends to live in their new reality.

While other rom-com anime stories still haven’t figured out who they are after ten episodes, this one has found its comedy and executed it successfully.

14. Special A

Director : Miyao Yoshikazu

: Miyao Yoshikazu Writer : Jukki Hanada

: Jukki Hanada Cast : Yuko Goto, Jun Fukuyama, Hitomi Nabatame

: Yuko Goto, Jun Fukuyama, Hitomi Nabatame IMDB ratings : 7.3

: 7.3 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Hulu, Amazon Prime, HiDive and Youtube

Special A is among the best rom-com anime because it contains a pleasant flirting competition. Hikari Hanazono and Kei Takishima are the main characters. Hikari is hell-bent on outsmarting Kei in whatever way she can. So she enrolls in the very same school as him in the hopes of outperforming him academically and athletically.

13. Haganai

Director : Hisashi Saito

: Hisashi Saito Writer : Tatsuhiko Urahata

: Tatsuhiko Urahata Cast : Ryohei Kimura, Marina Inoue, Kanae Ito

: Ryohei Kimura, Marina Inoue, Kanae Ito IMDB ratings : 7.1

: 7.1 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime

Hasegawa Kodaka has recently relocated. Considering he appears to be a deviant, no one desires to be his mate.

Like Kodaka, a member of the Neighbors Club and goes on entertaining – and sometimes odd – excursions with his friends.

Whereas the comedy romance anime appears to be pretty standard, how it is portrayed is not. It offers enough humor to keep you giggling while still providing enough storyline to keep you watching. Something which many anime series fail to do.

12. Toradora

Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai

Tatsuyuki Nagai Writer : Mari Okada

: Mari Okada Cast : Rie Kugimiya, Junji Majima, Yui Horie

: Rie Kugimiya, Junji Majima, Yui Horie IMDB ratings : 8

: 8 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll

The humor is fantastic, and the individuals are well-developed. Mino. This romantic comedy anime has some intensely emotional scenes, especially at the conclusion, pushing it into the dramatic zone.

This romance comedy anime has some intensely emotional scenes, especially at the conclusion, pushing it into the dramatic zone. While Taiga and Ryugi make a beautiful couple, their change from being friends to romantically connected, mainly Ryugi’s, is a little sudden.

Nevertheless, once this occurs, they are entirely devoted. It’s a little concerning that Taiga was so harsh with Ryugi at the start of the series. She will, however, have many opportunities to express her affection in the future. Even though it seemed implausible, their connection was charming. This romantic comedy anime is fantastic, and I strongly advise you to watch it!

11. Clannad

Director : Osamu Dezaki

: Osamu Dezaki Writer : Makoto Nakamura, Jun Maeda

: Makoto Nakamura, Jun Maeda Cast : Yuichi Nakamura, David Matranga, Mai Nakahara

: Yuichi Nakamura, David Matranga, Mai Nakahara IMDB ratings : 7.9

: 7.9 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : 77%

: 77% Platform available: Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix and HiDive

Tomoya Okazaki is a deviant who feels he would never rise to something in life. He skips school and aims to squander his student days alongside his buddy Youhei Sunohara.

Tomoya encounters a young girl muttering quietly to herself one day on her way to school. She yells “Anpan!” (a famous Japanese delicacy) without caution, capturing Tomoya’s eye.

He quickly learns the girl’s name is Nagisa Furukawa and also that she motivates herself by exclaiming items she enjoys.

Nagisa claims they’ve become buddies, but Tomoya slinks away, dismissing the meeting.

10. Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-Kun

Director : Mitsue Yamazaki

: Mitsue Yamazaki Writer : Yoshiko Nakamura

: Yoshiko Nakamura Cast : Yuichi Nakamura, Ari Ozawa, Christina Marie Kelly

: Yuichi Nakamura, Ari Ozawa, Christina Marie Kelly IMDB ratings : 7.6

: 7.6 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix and Crunchyroll

Nozaki is the love of Sakura, a high school student. He is a well-known shoujo mangaka who operates by the pseudonym Sakiko Yumeno. He has no idea how she feels about him and misunderstands her revelation as a job application for a comics assistant. She takes the position in the hopes that he will notice her affections. She finally develops a friendship with a few of her oddball classmates and maintains her affection for him.

The anime is worth watching if you’re seeking romance. Students’ strange behavior characterizes the anime’s humor. This comedy is highly situational and not particularly unique. This romance comedy anime has gotten good reviews, so it’s worth watching.

9. Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions

Director: Tatsuya Ishihara

Tatsuya Ishihara Writer : Jukki Hanada

: Jukki Hanada Cast : Jun Fukuyama, Maaya Uchida, Chinatsu Akasaki

: Jun Fukuyama, Maaya Uchida, Chinatsu Akasaki IMDB ratings : 7.4

: 7.4 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Crunchyroll and HiDive

Yuta Takanashi, a young woman who wishes to lose his “Chunibyo” unpleasant experiences and live again, is the anime’s protagonist. However, his history resurfaces in the shape of old classmate Rikka Takanashi.

The Japanese version term “chunibyo” alludes to the “middle school syndrome” that most youngsters go through.

That’s where people imagine themselves to be superhumans or other mysterious, strong creatures in some fantasy world. Even though these fantasies dissipate with time, the guilt they leave behind is something you’ll never forget.

8. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Director : Akiyuki Shinbo

: Akiyuki Shinbo Writer : Akiyuki Shinbo

: Akiyuki Shinbo Cast : Koki Uchiyama, Nao Toyama, Kana Hanazawa

: Koki Uchiyama, Nao Toyama, Kana Hanazawa IMDB ratings : 7.2

: 7.2 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu and Funimation

The anime focused on adolescence disorder, a mystery and rumored ailment that primarily affects teenagers. Mai Sakurajima is a well-known adolescent who is presently a high school girl. A bunny-clad girl met Sakuta Azusagawa.

While attempting to solve the secret of this phenomenon, Sakuta falls for Sakuta.

7. Prison school

Director : Akiyuki Shinbo

: Akiyuki Shinbo Writer : Akiyuki Shinbo

: Akiyuki Shinbo Cast : Koki Uchiyama, Nao Toyama, Kana Hanazawa

: Koki Uchiyama, Nao Toyama, Kana Hanazawa IMDB ratings : 7.2

: 7.2 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu and Funimation

Kiyoshi (our main character), Gakuto, Shingo, Joe, and Andre are among the five new guy students at Hachimitsu Academy, formerly an all-girls institution.

They only expected an excellent high school male life, but they couldn’t have it. Instead, they opted to be more sneaky and look into their girls’ baths, but they were eventually exposed. The Underground Student Council President sentenced the guys to jail. Inside the school, for their offenses.

You can only describe the narrative as completely insane.

6. Nisekoi

Director : Akiyuki Shinbo

: Akiyuki Shinbo Writer : Akiyuki Shinbo

: Akiyuki Shinbo Cast : Koki Uchiyama, Nao Toyama, Kana Hanazawa

: Koki Uchiyama, Nao Toyama, Kana Hanazawa IMDB ratings : 7.2

: 7.2 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu and Funimation

Raku Ichijou is a High School student and the lone descendant of a powerful yakuza dynasty. Raku signed a vow ten years ago to an old buddy.

He now has a lockable necklace that he could use to open it. Only one way to open the locks is to use the key that the lady took and walk away.

Raku has become a typical adolescent. He wants to separate himself from his yakuza past and potentially spend his school days alongside his middle school crush Kosaki.

5. Yamada-Kun and The Seven Witches

Director : Tomoki Takuno

: Tomoki Takuno Writer : Michiko Yokote

: Michiko Yokote Cast : Ryota Osaka, Saori Hayami, Toshiki Masuda

: Ryota Osaka, Saori Hayami, Toshiki Masuda IMDB ratings : 7.3

: 7.3 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime

Yamada-Kun and The Seven Witches anime focuses on Ryuu Yamada as the main character.

He kisses a female by mistake someday and later learns that he possesses Witch’s power, which a kiss may ignite. Yamada isn’t the institution’s only Witch.

He’s bored in school and can be a bit of a brat. He slips on atop Urara Shiraishi by mistake, and when he wakes up, he learns he has exchanged bodies with her. That alone qualifies this as one of the best rom-com anime. However, things only become better as the two attempts to reverse the trend.

4. Fruits Basket

Director : Akitaro Daichi

: Akitaro Daichi Writer : Higuchi Tachibana

: Higuchi Tachibana Cast : Eric Vale, Laura Bailey, Yui Horie

: Eric Vale, Laura Bailey, Yui Horie IMDB ratings : 7.9

: 7.9 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : 100%

: 100% Platform available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation

Tohru, a typical Japanese teenager who lost her mom in a tragedy and resided alone in a camper on the Sohma’s land, begins the rom-com anime narrative.

Of course, she was completely unaware of this until somebody revealed her. She was taken aback when she learned that they had given her a room in return for her assistance with chores.

When the family’s greatest secret is disclosed, she is present. The Chinese Zodiac animals have cursed them with evil spirits. The cursed animal changes into them when caressed and touched by people of the opposite sex.

Tohru is a source of joy in their life. They’ve all realized that they’re not all horrible people. Each of them is profoundly affected by this girl.

3. Golden Time

Director : Chiaki Kon

: Chiaki Kon Writer : Fumihiko Shimo

: Fumihiko Shimo Cast : Yui Horie, Makoto Furukawa, Mike Haimoto

: Yui Horie, Makoto Furukawa, Mike Haimoto IMDB ratings : 7.6

: 7.6 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : NA

: NA Platform available: Crunchyroll

Banri gets lost in a Tokyo law school. Yanagisawa Mitsuo, another lost student, chances to cross his path. They become fast friends and arrive at their goals. When they arrive, they are greeted by a young lady clutching roses. This is a cute rom-com anime that ranks among the finest.

2. Ano Hana

Director : Tatsuyuki Nagai

: Tatsuyuki Nagai Writer : Mari Okada

: Mari Okada Cast: Miyu Irino, Ai Kayano, Haruka Tomatsu

Miyu Irino, Ai Kayano, Haruka Tomatsu IMDB ratings : 8.2

: 8.2 Rotten Tomatoes ratings : 72%

: 72% Platform available: Netflix and Crunchyroll

The anime plot portrays the stories of six pals who are still struggling with the loss of a childhood friend. Menma’s spirit visits Jinta Yadomi, the head of the group of mates, and asks him to help her accomplish a request so she can pass it on to the hereafter. When Menma can’t recall her request, Jinta fears going insane and seeks help from his buddies.

1. Lovely Complex

Director : Konosuke Uda

: Konosuke Uda Writer : Aya Nakahara

: Aya Nakahara Cast : Akemi Okamura, Saori Higashi, Kazuko Kojima

: Akemi Okamura, Saori Higashi, Kazuko Kojima IMDB ratings : 7.9

: 7.9 Rotten Tomatoes ratings: NA

NA Platform available: Crunchyroll

Lovely Complex is the cutest rom-com in the anime community; hence it ranks first on this list of best rom-com anime. The narrative of the tallest girl in school and the most petite boy in school, and their search for love, is told in this rom-com anime. Risa Koizumi and Atsushi Otani are the characters of the narrative.

Lovely Complex anime story starts as close friends who are regularly teased. They are the punchline to all of their pals’ jokes due to their height disparity, which makes them seem ridiculous next to one other. Even though they don’t get on very well, they decide to assist one other acquire their crushes.

The post The 35 Best Rom Com Anime To Watch Right Now (2022) appeared first on Gizmo Story.