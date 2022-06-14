The 40 Worst Anime of All Time

Share Pin 0 Shares

The anime world is a beautiful scene, full of more than one experience proving that this is not just a cartoon for kids.From the top war action series (where it sounds like the whole world is in constant danger) to the seemingly revised settings of a piece of life (which gets crazy as one continues to explore.), There is no end to the total number of unique anime available.So, Here’s the list of the top 40 worst anime till now.

These series are chosen because they require a few episodes under it because worse than one episode of abuse is the same nine.

40. Bishoujo Yuugi Unit Crane Game Girls (2016)

Director: N/A

N/A Writer: N/A

N/A Cast: Natsuko Hara, Rico Sasaki

Natsuko Hara, Rico Sasaki IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Although each episode maybe only be four minutes long, the Bishoujo Yuugi Unit Crane Game Girls can still somehow mark a spot on this list. This indicates how many things can go wrong in just four minutes.

The basis of this anime involves saving the world by playing crane games, which inevitably fail to stay. This, combined with Newgrounds’ quality cartoon, turns the show into an unforgettable forgettable journey.

39. Ragnastrike Angels (2016)

Director: Junichi Wada

Junichi Wada Writer: Takeshi Kikuchi

Takeshi Kikuchi Cast: Tomoyo Kurosawa, Inori Minase

Tomoyo Kurosawa, Inori Minase IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

At first glance, the Ragnastrike Angels look like just another run-of-the-mill military anime featuring idol-esque girls in button-down uniforms. However, on paper, its foundation is not the worst: In the future, a remarkable women’s team known as the Ragna Strikers has been mobilized to help Jap.

The show is there to promote a mobile game. Unfortunately, the plot is inconsistent, and it appears in one episode. Each episode is thirty seconds long. This is not 4n anime, a series of vicious ads.

38. KochinPa! (2015)

Director: Sugahara, Souta

Sugahara, Souta Writer: Sugahara, Souta

Sugahara, Souta Cast: Hanazawa, Kana

Hanazawa, Kana IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

KochinPa! is another series that accomplishes a purpose, and that purpose is advertising. In what seems like the most backward-looking method of advertising known to man, KochinPa! Anime-based commercial for pachinko parlor game.

If a studio decides we like to sell a slot machine and turn it into a cartoon, that would be U.S. equivalent. But, considering that each episode is only 15 seconds of nasty jokes, why not just let the ads do the job?

37. The Irresponsible Galaxy Tylor (2017)

Director: Hiroshi Kimura

Hiroshi Kimura Writer: Hiroshi Kimura

Hiroshi Kimura Cast: Kanon Takao, Hikaru Koide

Kanon Takao, Hikaru Koide IMDb Rating: 2.9/10

2.9/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Captain Tyler’s Old Repeated Repetition is a beautiful show that used to fly under everyone’s radar as a child.

However, if you were one of the lucky few who saw this show back when you deserved it from afar, then prepare your photo of the characters to be entirely ruined by the 2017 duplication of the show.

The laziness in this new system of once-loved ones is driving the nail in its coffin box. To put it this way, the show’s main character is a young man named Banjo because he holds a banjo with him.

36. Ninja Collection (2020)

Director: Kumamoto, Hiromu

Kumamoto, Hiromu Writer: Kumamoto, Hiromu

Kumamoto, Hiromu Cast: N/A

N/A IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Let no one say that bad anime is a thing of the past. But unfortunately, Ninja Collection was one of the worst anime ever played in 2020. The show disappointed fans throughout the genre with nasty cartoons and storytelling and not even real ninjas.

It is said that a shocking series about a group of people fighting a vicious smoke called darkness, each four-minute episode shows a terrifying encounter with “darkness” with their victims, but otherwise, it doesn’t matter.

The animation is so bad that it’s hard to watch, and the main characters will survive the whole show, unfortunately.

35. Gibiate (2020)

Director: Masahiko Komino

Masahiko Komino Writer: Masahiko Komino

Masahiko Komino Cast: Hozumi Gôda, Yukiyo Fujii

Hozumi Gôda, Yukiyo Fujii IMDb Rating: 4.3/10

4.3/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Hulu Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Welcome to the kraal, Gibiate. Gibiate is an insult from start to finish. Perhaps a show based on the virus epidemic should have been the most tragic in 2020, but sadly it was not.

The “distant future” of 2030, and the virus has turned people into beasts based on their race and ethnicity – which is ugly and unheard of as it sounds. The Edo-era Samurai are visiting this future world to help find a cure for the virus.

The show is decorated in pieces and has prominent names attached, leading to a horrible, heartless riot that the creators wanted to make quick bucks.

34. Mahou Shoujo? Naria ☆ Girls (2016)

Director: Kōtarō Ishidate

Kōtarō Ishidate Writer: Kōtarō Ishidate

Kōtarō Ishidate Cast: Akane Fujita, Yuki Wakai

Akane Fujita, Yuki Wakai IMDb Rating: 5.0/10

5.0/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

A bad anime does not feel empty when it seems that artists at least try to create something respectable. Can’t the same thing be said about Mahou Shoujo? Unfortunately, Naria ☆ Girls, we feel like someone has just called for the minimum amount required to justify their pay.

The building is as simple as possible, yet the killing is so wrong that the whole building falls on top of it. The idea of three girls finding magical power to fight evil seems orderly and hard to do, but Mahou Shoujo? Naria ☆ Girls managed to do it in a certain way.

33. Wonder Momo (2014)

Director: James Montagna

James Montagna Writer: Ayumi Inabe

Ayumi Inabe Cast: Yuka Fujiwara, Atsushi Imaruoka

Yuka Fujiwara, Atsushi Imaruoka IMDb Rating: 4.8/10

4.8/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Wonder Momo is considered one of the worst anime ever and has managed to put this reputation together in just five episodes, which should be a kind of record. Obviously, about the idol wannabe who ends up fighting evil aliens instead, it is no wonder that Wonder Momo feels related to the word go.

However, any anime based on the mysterious beat-’em-up arcade game since 1987 was bound to fail without significant reorganization. Therefore, even if you consider everything against it, Wonder Momo is painful to watch.

32. Hanoka (2006)

Director: Aruji Morino

Aruji Morino Writer: Aruji Morino

Aruji Morino Cast: Sakura Nogawa, Momoko Saito

Sakura Nogawa, Momoko Saito IMDb Rating:

Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

The idea of releasing a full-length anime series on Adobe Flash might sound new and innovative on paper, especially back in 2006. But Hanoka, unfortunately, does not apply this idea to the extent that we can.

An action-packed sci-fi show needs to have an exemplary sequence of action. However, the natural limitations of flash animation mean that Hanoka’s visuals are not surprising.

31. Wounded Man

Director: Yoshio Takeuchi

Yoshio Takeuchi Writer: Kazuo Koike

Kazuo Koike Cast: Hiromi Tsuru, Mayomi Koyama

Hiromi Tsuru, Mayomi Koyama IMDb Rating: 3.9/10

3.9/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

There are very few repetitive scenes that make the main character do a terrible deed and allow him to remain sympathetic.

Berserk undoubtedly pulls it out because Griffith is a complexly developed character, and the anime pulls him out without making excuses or minimizing his actions. The Injured Man, OVA of five episodes from the ’80s, is utterly failing in this.

Not only is the protagonist Baraka a typical “bad boy” with a few redemption skills, but he also beats a journalist named Ryuko and beats his male team members in the first episode.

Clearly, this should warn them that Brazil is a terrible danger that a Japanese person should never put there.

Worse still, Ryuko and Barak ended up in love, even in their history.

30. Tenkuu Danzato Skelter Heaven

Director: Yoshiteru Sato

Yoshiteru Sato Writer: Shingo Kuwana

Shingo Kuwana Cast: Megumi Nasu, Yukitugu Miyoshi

Megumi Nasu, Yukitugu Miyoshi IMDb Rating: 2.6/10

2.6/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

The high school-loving campus that joins forces seems like a sleeper hit in the anime world. Unfortunately, Skelter Heaven failed to turn this fan service into an anime fit for any imagination. This poorly animated treasure is half “training exercise” and a completely irrational military response to a sizeable alien squid floating over Tokyo.

The show has received an excellent 1.9 rating on MAL, which means it doesn’t have anything good to say about it for some. I’m sure the founding team behind this mistake was trying to destroy the anime industry at the time because it was obliged to release both of these .and two other notorious rivals that we’ll get to later. God speed if you want to see anyway.

What you need to know about this is that. Well, CGI speaks for itself. Lots of cardboard cut-outs that look like characters taking a random threat with really useless cartoons. Someone who enjoyed himself until the end of the twist.

29. Forest Fairy Five (2016)

Director: N/A

N/A Writer: N/A

N/A Cast: Kamuriya, Paludosa

Kamuriya, Paludosa IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

People tend to have low expectations for any anime series that target young children, and Forest Fairy Five may be the reason.

In a world where Japan is becoming an anime state, dozens of mushrooms, which should be eight years old even though their voices have become very mature, are involved in other adventures of humor and animation. But unfortunately, it did not meet acceptable standards.

As any artist deserves, its salt can prove that they should carefully craft children’s content for adults; however, there are different themes. Shows like these are degrading and ugly.

28. Ladyspo (2018)

Director: Kimura, Hiroshi

Kimura, Hiroshi Writer: Kimura, Hiroshi

Kimura, Hiroshi Cast: Uehara, Akari

Uehara, Akari IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Fans understand that animation can be a considerable undertaking, but that is why artists are paid to do it. Therefore, they should mention that the Lady does nothing to make animations. As a result, the whole series sounds like a slide show with no good qualities.

There is a particular conspiracy about intergalactic games here somewhere. Still, any substantial similarity in this show is completely obscured, which may be the worst animation on this list. A middle school student who uses photoshop can do better.

27. EX-ARM (2021)

Director: Kimura, Yoshikatsu

Kimura, Yoshikatsu Writer: Kimura, Yoshikatsu

Kimura, Yoshikatsu Cast: Kitou, Akari

Kitou, Akari IMDb Rating: 1.6/10

1.6/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

While fans have come to love EX-ARM for being the worst, in Tommy-Wisseau’s way, the show is even worse than previously thought.

Tragically but shamelessly promoted by Crunchyroll, fans have begun to congratulate EX-ARM since its first trailer was released. Hidden combat scenes, reduced mobility, factual mistakes, and unexpected zoom go along with the lesson. Were the cartoons hired, or was this anime produced by keyboard cats?

Oh, there is a basis, though: A boy who does not love electronic things dies and is turned into a powerful A.I. weapon. He is then used by a beautiful woman who uses him to fight. And they say that love is dead.

26. Abunai Sisters: Koko & Mika (2009)

Director: Hiroyuki Nakao

Hiroyuki Nakao Writer: Sunhan Eren

Sunhan Eren Cast: Vicki Glass, Greg Dale

Vicki Glass, Greg Dale IMDb Rating: 2.4/10

2.4/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Hulu Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

The lowest rated anime on MyAnimeList, the worst fruit in this bag of rotten apples, with all the bad ideas that have ever been included in the anime and put together to bring out the worst acts you can describe with Abunai Sisters: Koko & Mika. Created with the sole purpose of promoting two tabloid celebrities, the worst intentions were to promote the series from scratch.

Even trying to label this show as a fanservice tool would be an understatement. From the wireless plot about the natural agents of the real star to the horror and cartoon characters, it is clear why this show has gained a place of being the lowest anime on MyAnimeList.

25. The Thousand Noble Musketeers (2018)

Director: Kasai, Kenichi

Kasai, Kenichi Writer: Kasai, Kenichi

Kasai, Kenichi Cast: Namikawa, Daisuke

Namikawa, Daisuke IMDb Rating: 2.5/10

2.5/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

The little mercy we never had to meet with all these thousand pictures of barebone caricatures happen as popular gun types made for all those who love the otome out there. Even if it is based on a low-quality video game, there is no reason why the series is so bad in quality. Considering the range of characters, no one gets any kind of improvement without the usual “attractive return” view.

Gunfights are so funny, and the cartoons are so mixed up that the character’s words begin to loosen between the frames, which is the only good thing about Brown Bess and his team that they forget.

24. Diabolik Lovers(2013-15)

Director: Shinobu Tagashira

Shinobu Tagashira Writer: Shinobu Tagashira

Shinobu Tagashira Cast: Luci Christian, Bryson Baugus

Luci Christian, Bryson Baugus IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Such a trick gives the opposite kind of a bad name, especially if the black, vampiric love interest can be as prominent in their romantic path as sad, traumatic, scary, and deserving of wood.

Poles pushed the bat caves. After being sent to a Gothic mansion, the idle leader Yui is arrested by a group of bloodthirsty brothers, all of whom are willing to ask permission before they touch him and use him as a blood bank. It’s just not fun to watch. In fact, how can one imagine the frustration of a boy who puts his favorite girl in a pool without knowing it?

23. The Island of Giant Insects(2019)

Director: Takeo Takahashi

Takeo Takahashi Writer: Yasutaka Fujimi

Yasutaka Fujimi Cast: Rika Tachibana, Mao Ichimichi

Rika Tachibana, Mao Ichimichi IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Please do not continue this schlock-fest if it is more than enough. After their plane crashed on a random island, a group of students and teachers found themselves threatened by giant insects, and they had to find a way to escape before they could eat them, or worse.

While it certainly slows down some of the manga lies that involve bullying of various kinds, that does not prevent it from making full fan service. Every female character feels like a colossal medal waiting to be thrown into another state of shock, shock is nothing, and frankly, we are disturbed that some people are out of this kind of content!

22. Superior Defender Gundam Force(2004)

Director: Yuichi Abe

Yuichi Abe Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Cast: Rick Zieff, Yuri Lowenthal

Rick Zieff, Yuri Lowenthal IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

4.5/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Looking for an excellent Gundam series of articles for younger audiences that everyone can enjoy? Try Build Fighters or AGE. At least you can have fun with them! This, on the other hand?

This is a corruption of Sunrise’s reputation that they may wish to reverse. Suits: There are talking cell phones with bizarre eyes of a glamorous girl depicting horrible fighting scenes, while another scary kid follows the lead machine like a fascinated girl. Seriously, Shute makes Chris Thorndyke look soft in comparison. It’s a strange, meaningless business that may still deliver Tomino’s nightmares.

21. Conception(2018)

Director: Jessica Cavanagh

Jessica Cavanagh Writer: Jessica Cavanagh

Jessica Cavanagh Cast: Felecia Angelle, Amber Lee Connors

Felecia Angelle, Amber Lee Connors IMDb Rating: 3.8/10

3.8/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

There is more dignified hentai over this series.

Taking the worst features from a small type of harem with a structure that can only appear in a JRPG dating sim is not the most important thing that the story focuses on, leading to having sex with twelve women to create interest to win big. Worse, almost identical to the clinical approach taken on an irrational basis. This can only work if he is very knowledgeable, full of beauty, and pushes the element of humor to the eleven.

Here? They are not down and dirty, many pillow expressions before “poof” – Deus ex-birth.

20. Hakyu Hoshin Engi(2018)

Director: Masahiro Aizawa

Masahiro Aizawa Writer: Ryu Fujisaki

Ryu Fujisaki Cast: Josh Grelle, Tyler Walker

Josh Grelle, Tyler Walker IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Do you want to talk about whiplash? Think about this article. What is it about? Who are the characters? Why is there a flying hippo? It doesn’t make sense because walking around in this series is everywhere. It all passes so fast we don’t know what’s going on.

Capturing monsters? Closing the winds?

Do the gods and humanity go to war? Try as hard as you can. The incredible speed and the endless spray of the short stories on our faces are too big for us to comprehend.

And that’s all in the first episode! So it is not surprising that fans have started a request for a remake.

19. Marchen Madchen(2018)

Director: Hisashi Saitô

Hisashi Saitô Writer: Asaura

Asaura Cast: Tomori Kusunoki, Lynn

Tomori Kusunoki, Lynn IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Hulu Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

It is unfortunate that at every step of the kind of magic girls you have taken to break treaties, there are shows like this that are content to indulge in all sorts of subtle ideas and speeches in such a way that they are almost sick.

The foundation may present itself as strange and inspired by myths, yet we force ourselves to watch this ridiculous scam go to the land of dreams because “put a stupid reason here,” it was a big problem that was worth it.

If animation were magical, it would probably be easier to put it in the stomach, but if the series goes on for a long time, the character models begin to melt a lot!

18. My Sister, My Writer(2018)

Director: Hiroyuki Furukawa

Hiroyuki Furukawa Writer: Kuji Masamune

Kuji Masamune Cast: Ayumi Mano, Chinatsu Akasaki

Ayumi Mano, Chinatsu Akasaki IMDb Rating: 4.1/10

4.1/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

It started with Oreimo, went down with Eromanga Sensei, and finally reached a high point with this – the last depressing show of sex with a relative through the art of Japanimation. The series has pushed the phrase “how can I officially do my sister” so far.

While it incorporates all the pervy and compulsory pervades you can expect, what draws this series to the trash is how it combines all this unpleasant excitement with the lovely extra-curricular characters and some disgusting quality! It’s amazing how bad things got after the broadcast.

17. Glasslip(2014)

Director: Junji Nishimura

Junji Nishimura Writer: Junji Nishimura

Junji Nishimura Cast: Seria Fukagawa, Saori Hayami

Seria Fukagawa, Saori Hayami IMDb Rating: 5.0/10

5.0/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N’A

It just shows that high school drama doesn’t automatically equate with anime gold. There should be a driving force behind the plot. Otherwise, there is a chance to get into a trance, like this horrible step.

The biggest sin of this series is that it does not continue. Seriously, for all the obstacles placed in front of the characters, including the future vision, there is no change in the character, the plot, or anything else! Because obviously everything you need to make a piece of artistic life is for girls with blinking eyes to look at

16. Blue Sky Fist: Regenesis(2018)

Director: Yoshio Kazumi

Yoshio Kazumi Writer: Hiroyuki Yatsu

Hiroyuki Yatsu Cast: Akeno Watanabe, Kôichi Yamadera

Akeno Watanabe, Kôichi Yamadera IMDb Rating: 4.1/10

4.1/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Wow, 2018 was a bad year for anime! Anyway, what in these flying fisticuffs are you bastards doing to our boy ?! Okay, so technically, this is not the Hokuto Shinken champion we know and love, this unique repetition that focuses on a new, moving trick that can cause people to explode, which is aptly named Kenshiro. However, it still doesn’t take how bad it is. Any pleasure that that can have from seeing these crazy criminals go away is when you CGI start playing. Character models are badly given, combat scenes have no effect, and cutscenes of the video game Fist of the North Star are compelling! The opening theme is slapping.

15. Big Order(2016)

Director: Nobuharu Kamanaka

Nobuharu Kamanaka Writer: Sakae Esuno

Sakae Esuno Cast: Masakazu Morita, Hitomi Harada

Masakazu Morita, Hitomi Harada IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Hulu Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Know that something is wrong. Maybe our mistake is to think that the spiritual follower of the Future Diary would be anything but a frustrating clock. Still, when the result is so bad, we would like to watch Yuno’s face wander on the loop than another Big Failure episode here, you.

When the desire to bring peace results in disaster, your anime brother must find a way to protect his sick sister while using his new power. And to get the rabbits pregnant by accidentally grabbing their ears. This item is ubiquitous, sloppy in the best of times until your only wish could be to recapture its memory!

14. Angels Of Death

Director: Makoto Sanada

Makoto Sanada Writer: Makoto Sanada

Makoto Sanada Cast: Yukitugu Miyoshi, Megumi Nasu

Yukitugu Miyoshi, Megumi Nasu IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Awesome anime. We liked the look and felt of it at first. Made by J.C. Staff (personal favorite studio), we thought we DIDN’T try this anime and show my support.The first episode filmed several traumatic events, including a “game” of survival. But when the 2,3,4,5,6 + episodes arrived, the anime fell to the ground in its face.

He lost the spark he had in the first episode. At first, it compared quality with Death Note, but each episode became older than the last.We do not know precisely what happened, but it is as if the writers did not care and lost their inspiration and direction.

13. Philosopher’s Grandson(2019)

Director: Masafumi Tamura

Masafumi Tamura Writer: Tatsuya Takahashi

Tatsuya Takahashi Cast: Lindsay Seidel, Daman Mills

Lindsay Seidel, Daman Mills IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Hulu Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

You heard right. The last insult from the apocalypse of Seiz. We hated all the time we had to watch Shin Wolford and his Ultimate music band “Go Free” Magic on screen.

Sure, the introduction was not dangerous enough, it even caught us by surprise with its fan base, but as it went on for a long time, it became a shell. It has no funny characters, it is unpopular, it has nothing in common with convincing love (and that by harem standards), but most of all, it is because of how angry the lead was. So if you want to make him Magic Jesus, at least be compelling!

12. Musashi Gundou(2006)

Director: Monkey Punch

Monkey Punch Writer: Monkey Punch

Monkey Punch Cast: Daisuke Kirii, Keiko Nemoto

Daisuke Kirii, Keiko Nemoto IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

If the lousy quality of the series compels a public apology to the creators, you know you are dealing with a special kind of sparkling turd.

While we may see some fans enjoying a few episodes while they are very drunk, it is unlikely that we will ever get into all twenty-six episodes of this poorly rendered, humiliating game. Mixing audio alone is enough to ignore you as a failure, yet it worsens if you watch for a long time. In addition, you can’t understand the plot because of how bad some of these frames are until something like a duel-revolver holding a samurai can save it from its mistakes.

11. Hand Shakers(2017)

Director: Hiromitsu Kanazawa

Hiromitsu Kanazawa Writer: Hiromitsu Kanazawa

Hiromitsu Kanazawa Cast: Justin Briner,

Justin Briner, IMDb Rating: 3.4/10

3.4/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Hulu Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

This is a clusterfuck that has to be seen to be believed, and yet we are still not sure what exactly we are watching. To dream of a series of fevers which you think is the most profound thing from the Evangelion, is all based on the idea that by shaking hands with a particular person, you can raise another place, fight other powerful handcuffs, and work your way up to meet God.

Yes, it is as silly as it sounds, especially with a lack of self-awareness, confusing camera work, and a seemingly unconventional style that does not combine 2D and CGI seam, as they sink into each other and make calls. Art! How did this get you next ?!

10. Vampire Holmes(2015)

Director: Yoshinobu Sena

Yoshinobu Sena Writer: Yoshinobu Sena

Yoshinobu Sena Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ayahi Takagaki

Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ayahi Takagaki IMDb Rating: 2.7/10

2.7/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Hulu Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Quickfire anime shorts, while easy to make, are very tricky to cool down. Therefore, you should install as much of the building as possible and do it within a few minutes, or it will fail. Or, in the case of this piece of the sheet, a somewhat successful travesty to insult Sherlock Holmes, vampires, comedies, short-lived anime, and our genius all at once.

Who in their right mind would have thought watching the jackass, a horrible translation of the famous detective who annoyed Watson repeatedly, would be moderate entertainment? Yes, they call him Hudson in this, but who cares?

Comedy in anime is one thing. Some shows are famous for incorporating jokes into their stories. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of Vampire Holmes.

As is the case with the worst anime version, Vampire Holmes’ story is based on a mobile game, which should trigger enough flags for now. There are no worldly jokes cartoons, as in these anime, horror scenes, and the character of Sherlock Holmes (and others) is ultimately killed.

9. Eiken (2003-04)

Director: Kiyotaka Ohata

Kiyotaka Ohata Writer: Seiji Matsuyama

Seiji Matsuyama Cast: Akeno Watanabe, Miwa Ohshiro

Akeno Watanabe, Miwa Ohshiro IMDb Rating: 3.8/10

3.8/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Hulu Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

If you ever wanted to see the effect if the series promoted its fan service equally, take a look. If you know, the humorous assets of the characters may block your view

. The basic rundown – the beta male of all beta males ends up tied to living with a group of women with amazing breasts, and that’s about it. Excessive phallic image, zero, and the absence of any structure interrupt this exhibition of any charm, to the point where you will find new information about other ecchi shows. We don’t think we should keep repeating this, but – if you want to do hentai, just do hentai!

8. Pupa(2014)

Director: Tomomi Mochizuki

Tomomi Mochizuki Writer: Tomomi Mochizuki

Tomomi Mochizuki Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Kôji Yusa

Nobunaga Shimazaki, Kôji Yusa IMDb Rating: 2.4/10

2.4/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

There are many shades of horror, with many examples of how to effectively deal with the leading story service’s shock and overwork. The Pupa does not achieve any of these. It fails at every level, leaving only a small legacy, which can be summed up as “the cannibal fun.”

When two brothers become infected with a virus that turns one into a cannibal and another into a reprogramming machine, you can see where it goes. It’s not fun.

Done. And in just a few minutes on each episode, nothing here can make us care or create any skepticism!

Wrong anime experts will be familiar with the word Pupa, an anime that is so strange, disgusting, and so horrible that trying to explain what the game is all about is an effort in itself.

The story is about a brother gaining strength and an infected sister who needs to eat meat to stay alive. Unfortunately, this creates a vicious circle where your younger sibling eats an adult to survive. Pupa should have taken a page off from shows like Demon Slayer or Fullmetal Alchemist to find a way to create a good relationship between its main characters.

7. Persona 4: The Golden Animation

Director: Tomohisa Taguchi

Tomohisa Taguchi Writer: Tomohisa Taguchi

Tomohisa Taguchi Cast: Daisuke Namikawa, Kana Hanazawa

Daisuke Namikawa, Kana Hanazawa IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Atlus’s delightful RPG Persona 4 was already translated into anime in 2011, so why not reunite it after just three years? Unfortunately, Golden is a confusing anime, as it runs through game stories at high speed, making it completely incomprehensible.

It just wants to sync the new bonus news added to the game’s Vita remake, which has already been released for two years at this time. It is absurd, and its few attempts to look like another fantastic version of the 2011 version only prove that little reliable familiarity.

6. Mars of Destruction(2005)

Director: Yoshiaki Satô

Yoshiaki Satô Writer: Shingo Kuwana

Shingo Kuwana Cast: Minori Chihara , Erina Nakayama

Minori Chihara , Erina Nakayama IMDb Rating: 2.0/10

2.0/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Skelter Heaven and the Generation of Chaos were not enough punishment, as Idea Factory later put anime fans into this monster.

Surprisingly, they can be very wrong in the space of one episode. The visuals are empty and have no effect. The song is disgusting, and no character can talk about it except a bunch of high-pitched voices with different hairstyles.

Even death scenes, an anime that we want us to feel we are investing in, are nothing but a headache for M.S. Paint. Like the story of the alien invasion, the thrill, and the anime in general – they are all one big dumpster fire.

5. The Cosmopolitan Prayers

Director: Takeo Takahashi

Takeo Takahashi Writer: Naruhisa Arakawa

Naruhisa Arakawa Cast: Tomoko Kaneda, Mokoto Aoki

Tomoko Kaneda, Mokoto Aoki IMDb Rating: 2.6/10

2.6/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

The Cosmopolitan Prayers revolves around a magical priestess who combats evil. But, wait, maybe it’s a mecha anime?

It could be classified as a Moe fan service. Of all the things The Cosmopolitan Prayers tries to be, “good” is not one of them. It combines traits from the most popular anime tropes yet fails to tie them together cohesively or entertainingly. The lead characters feel just as clichéd, falling into predictable dialogue and actions throughout the series.

Cosmopolitan, this is not.

4. Garzey’s Wing

Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Cast: Tetsuya Iwanaga, Rik Nagel

Tetsuya Iwanaga, Rik Nagel IMDb Rating: 3.1/10

3.1/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Hulu Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Wing Garzey stands out as one of the most famous anime ever. The English dub makes an excellent view of hate with a group of friends but goes ahead if you wish for something of real quality.

Garzey’s wing is about a man named Chris who enjoys the world of dreams, a promising foundation that only works if your story has the same plot points.

Instead of a logical sequence of events, the anime presents a variety of fantasy-esque nonsense featuring a young man wielding a large sword he has never used. Without question, Chris is trapped in both worlds, a giant, bright duck, and creepy- A.F. legend. Even more disturbing are Chris’ conversations with himself.

3. Dark Cat

Director: Iku Suzuki

Iku Suzuki Writer: Toshiki Inoue

Toshiki Inoue Cast: Yumi Toma, Tsutomu Kashiwakura

Yumi Toma, Tsutomu Kashiwakura IMDb Rating: 4.0/10

4.0/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Two brothers who turn into cats have to solve the mystery of the demonic plague involving tents in mysterious ways.

If this sounds like a bit of an undercover detective mounting a sting operation, it certainly is. But unfortunately, all the transforming- thing-a-feline trope separates Black Cats from other monetized shows. The characters spend part of the series chasing demons, a work best accomplished on the human condition.

Voice imitation is terrible, mainly because the characters keep standing between sentences for no reason. Maybe they, too, do not believe that the Black Cat was made into an actual series.

2. Psychic Wars

Director: Tetsuo Imazawa

Tetsuo Imazawa Writer: Yasuaki Kadota

Yasuaki Kadota Cast: Julia Braams, Robert Chase

Julia Braams, Robert Chase IMDb Rating: 3.2/10

3.2/10 Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Psychic Wars is a mindless mess from beginning to end. A doctor is treating a cancerous tumor that appears to be an ancient Japanese messenger predicting a group of demons. For some reason, this means that a doctor has to go back and fight the demons, something that doctors are trained to do.

The playing voice sounds vibrant and tired, as if the characters are paying attention just half to cut their checks. Psychic Wars also looks terrible – so much so that when the main character hits a demon in a crotch, it’s not funny.

1. Generation of Chaos

Director: Yoshiteru Sato

Yoshiteru Sato Writer: Yoshiteru Sato

Yoshiteru Sato Cast: Yuki Iami, Masayo Kurata

Yuki Iami, Masayo Kurata IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Gogoanime Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Anime when little happens, and nothing happens, the Generation of Chaos never lives up to its name. “Conflict” alone suggests some form of action or involvement, qualities that the OVA refuses to provide.

OVA is divided into sections, introducing viewers to an anime scene that never begins. In one case, a boy trains a Pokémon-like monster, unsurprisingly, with no Pokémon attraction. In one case, a half-demon is persecuted for being a demon and weaving a lot.

Oh, this is bad. Really, bad. Flawed characters, plot lines, and animation do not lead to a successful anime series. Nevertheless, you can expect anything from the Holy Trinity of the Disgusting Anime brought to us courtesy of Idea Factory.

Bound into a video game of the same title, this OVA offers three scenarios to introduce us to the world, leading actors, and how they begin their quest. In reality, it is very similar to the unstructured love child of Slayers and Monster Rancher… if given a budget number to remove! No wonder the three of them ended up on the list, as this mythological journey goes out of its way to show us how to create a precursor.

Those were the worst anime series.

What More?

Some are so bad no one recommends it. But, on the other hand, a few have funny moments that seem to use anime for a few seconds before they dive deeper into the point of no return.

Still, discussing this series may be a warning to you. If not, we don’t know how to assure you not to watch these games. But, if you decide to watch it, it’s up to you.

In particular, a piece of life, a myth, a type of harem, and a mind can quickly worsen if the creators do not make much effort in production.

The post The 40 Worst Anime of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.