Finance
The Best Sports Betting Sites Offer More Than Odds
What’s the Best Site for Sports Betting?
There are a few sites that keep coming up on everyone’s list of the best sports betting sites on the Net. Bodog, Betmaker, The Greek and Pinnacle are four sportsbooks that are tops amongst sports bettors and reviewers alike. What does each sports betting site offer, making it one of the best? What do they have in common?
Below are some of the shared characteristics that help qualify each site as one of the best for online sports betting:
o Each site’s primary focus is sports betting. They’re dedicated to it and that means they want to do everything they can to get and keep your business. It’s true that each site offers casino games and poker; still, each of these sites excels and is best at sports betting.
o All of these online sportsbooks are noted for superior 24/7 customer service.
o They offer odds on all major U.S. sports and on other sports that are popular in other parts of the world, including cricket and soccer.
o The sites have numerous ways to process your money, fast sign-ups and solid bonus offers on deposits.
o These sports betting sites offer all of the common types of bets, such as moneyline, point spreads and over/unders.
o Each of the sites provides free information on betting and/or sports news.
o All of these sportsbooks have a track record of at least nine years.
Can you go wrong with any of these sites? It’s tough to believe that you would. Still, there are some other things to consider when determining which sports betting site is best for you.
Sites that are trying to be inventive by offering new types of wagering opportunities should always be examined carefully. The fact is all of the sports betting sites above continue to develop innovative betting opportunities, either by adding a new twist to standard types of wagers, creating new exotics or providing a new customer service feature. The best sports betting sites are always attempting to enhance their catalogue of sports. Look for a site that has a new take on betting that may benefit you.
One feature that’s bound to improve a bettor’s gambling life is actually a weakness in a sportsbook-their odds making. Sites that carry a large number of events usually have a weak spot or two, especially in the lesser bet sports. It would be tough to find a sports betting site that isn’t current on football or basketball since so many people bet on these sports. But hockey, baseball, boxing, golf, tennis and NASCAR odds can vary a lot from site to site. Shop around and you may find some great odds that are tough to turn down.
Bodog, Bookmaker, The Greek and PlayersOnly are all leaders in Internet sports betting, providing some of the best service, widest range of betting opportunities and finest security. Still, bettors should shop around; look for other sites that have some of the same great qualities but that may offer something different or better. Don’t just fall into the laps of the big guys. Checking out their competition will help keep them honest, prodding them to continue to work hard to attract your hard-earned money.
Finance
Beware of Acai Berry Diet Pill Scams!
All of the reliable and credible scientific literature done on acai is related to the antioxidant capacity and the oil composition of the berry. Companies promoting acai as a weight loss aid purposely conceal the contents of their product. They claim to provide a product in pill form that is acai. They fail to reveal what % of that pill is acai and whether it is made from freeze-dried or spray-dried powder. Acai does not possess the capacity to drive, create or stimulate weight loss. It is considered a superfood based on its nutritional profile. A superfood does not mean that it supports weight loss. The product being sold by this company does not work because it cannot work based on their claims.
If you try contacting any of the companies selling the miracle Acai diet pills, you will most likely be connected to an answering service. When you ask the service if they had a way to contact the company directly, you will probably be told that they did not have access to any phone numbers except for the toll number listed on the website. If you ask what the name of the company was for whom they were providing this service you will mostly likely find the business names to be unregistered, in other words, the company is hiding. They fail to provide a physical address, a reliable phone number to a company headquarters nor are they searchable via Google or the state they do business in.
These companies all have the ear marks of organizations involved in scamming the public. There is no recourse. In their terms of service and privacy statements they are very clear about taking the customers private information with the intent to sell and resell. In addition to this they clearly state that they will use ‘cookies’ an internet term of describing the act of monitoring their customers’ internet use. Essentially they say that when you buy a product from them they are not only going to sell and resell all of your private information but they say that the purchase in effect creates a contract with the customer that allows the company to monitor and spy on their customers so that they may gain more private information to sell and resell.
Here is what the Terms of Service on one of the websites actually states:
1.2 Third Party List Information.
XXXX collects information from individuals when an individual provides information to a third party and XXXX subsequently purchases, licenses, or otherwise acquires the information from the third party (the “Seller”). Such purchased information may include, but is not limited to, an individual’s name, email address, street address, zip code, telephone numbers (including cell phone numbers and carriers), birth date, gender, salary range, credit card information, education and marital status, occupation, industry of employment, personal and online interests, and such other information as the individual may have provided to the Seller (together, “Third Party List Information”). When acquiring Third Party List Information, XXXX seeks assurances from the Seller that the Seller has a right to transfer the Third Party List Information to XXXX and that the Seller has a right to provide offers from advertisers to the individuals whose personal information is included on the Seller’s list.
In other words, it appears to be a phishing scam. Their terms of service allows them, by a “contract”, to use your personal information any way they wish! Phishing refers to the process of tricking you into giving up personal details such as your bank account or credit card details, or your passwords. Phishing is prevalent on the internet today and you must be very careful of this phenomenon and protect your personal information.
The Acai Berry Diet [http://ripoffreport.com/searchresults.asp?q5=acai%20berry&q1=ALL&q4=&q6=&q3=&q2=&q7=&searchtype=0&submit2=Search!&Search=Search] “Free Trial” is a sophisticated “bait and switch” scheme. If you don’t cancel the product after receiving it, you will be billed about $80 on your credit card for your “Free Trial”. Not only that, they will bill you EVERY month about $80 until you cancel the monthly subscription. But since they promise you that you will lose 50 pounds of weight, a normal customer would probably give the product some time to see if it actually works before canceling. But by the time they see that it doesn’t work, their credit card could have been charged $80-160. Some of the terms of service refuse any returns so the customer is stuck with the bill and the ineffective product. In other words, it’s a perfect scam.
Always check the terms of service and privacy policies of an online store before you buy anything. A reputable store should have trust icons such Hacker Safe, McAfee Secure or BBBOnline which validates a companies’ physical address, phone number which should also be listed on their home page or in their “About Us” page. You can also use a free plugin for your browser by McAfee.com called SiteAdvisor to indicate if a website is safe while you are doing searches in Google, yahoo or msn. If a website hasn’t been validated, you will see a question mark, otherwise the site will have a green checkmark. Also, some sites have been flagged if they have been caught sending spam emails or using fraudulent schemes.
Finance
How to Win at Online Slots Games
Being a winning slot machine player is impossible. All slot machines are specifically designed in order to give the house a long term edge, so the house will always come out ahead if you play long enough. The only real way to counteract the house edge on slot machine games is to play a game with a really big jackpot, bet the max every time you play, and hope that you hit the jackpot. Then when you do hit the really big jackpot, guess what you do next? Stop playing that game.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying that you shouldn’t play slot machines. In fact, I think slot games, especially the really good ones, are a lot of fun. But you want to keep in the forefront of your mind that mathematically, what you’re doing when you’re playing a slot machine on a long term basis is paying for entertainment. You can calculate how much you’re paying for that entertainment by multiplying the house edge times your average bet times your number of spins per hour.
For example, if you’re playing a slot game with a payout of 95%, then the house edge is 5%. (The casino keeps 5% of every bet you make long term.) And if you’re average bet is $3, then you’re going to pay an average of 15 cents per spin to the house. (5% times $3.) Assuming you’re making 500 spins per hour, that game costs you $75/hour to play, which may or may not be a reasonable price for you entertainment. That depends on your bankroll.
Something else to factor into your calculation is how much the perks and bonuses you’re getting back from the casino are worth. If you’re playing in a land-based casino where you’re getting free drinks while you play, then you can subtract the cost of those drinks from you’re hourly cost. (Or you can add the cost of those drinks to the value of the entertainment you’re receiving–it’s just a matter of perspective.) My recommendation is to drink top-shelf liquor and premium beers in order to maximize the entertainment value you’re receiving. A Heineken can cost $4 a bottle in a nice restaurant. Drink two Heinekens an hour, and you’ve just lowered what it costs you to play each hour from $75 to $68.
Slot clubs also give back a percentage of your losses each hour, so definitely be sure you join the casino’s slot club and ALWAYS use your card to track your play. There’s absolutely no reason not to do this. Casinos also reward their larger slot players with comps like meals, show tickets, and free rooms, which all add up to reduce the amount of money you’re spending each hour that you’re playing on their machine.
So how to be a winning slot machine player? I’d sum it up by saying know how much it’s costing you to play each spin and each hour, take advantage of all the comps and the perks, and go for the big progressive jackpot.
Finance
Lung Cancer – Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and Care
In the UK 38,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year. There are two types of lung cancer; small cell which occurs in 20% of cases and non-small cell which occurs in 80% of cases. Small cell lung cancer is the most dangerous as it travels through to other parts of the body early on and can get into the bloodstream or lymph system quite quickly. Non small cell lung cancer travels more slowly and if caught early can be successfully cured.
Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer although 10% of people with the disease have never smoked. The risk of lung cancer increases with the number of cigarettes smoked and the age of the smoker. If a person stops smoking the risks reduce quickly and after 15 years the chances of developing lung cancer are the same as a non-smoker. Breathing in other people’s cigarette smoke, known as passive smoking, increases the chances of getting lung cancer but the risks are far less than if you smoke yourself. Those who smoke cigars, pipes or cannabis have a lower risk of lung cancer than cigarette smokers but a far greater risk than non-smokers.
Radon gas in high concentrations is believed to add to the risk of developing lung cancer, this is a naturally occurring gas in some areas and you can get a radon detector to check the levels in your home. In rare cases contact with some chemicals and substances such as uranium, chromium and nickel can also cause lung cancer.
The symptoms of lung cancer can include:
A persistent or long standing cough
Chest infection
Increasing breathlessness
Coughing up blood
Loss of appetite and weight
Difficulty swallowing
Excessive tiredness and lethargy
It is important to get any of these symptoms checked out by a doctor but any could be caused by an illness other than lung cancer.
Diagnosis starts with an examination by a GP who may arrange for x-rays and tests to be conducted at a hospital. The hospital doctors may also do a CT scan or spiral CT scan which is a series of x-rays that build up a three-dimensional picture of the inside of the body and can help find the site and size of the cancer; or a Bronchoscopy which is where the inside of the lung airways are examined with a bronchoscope. This is a thin flexible tube which is passed via the nose or mouth into the airways, the doctor can then look through the bronchoscope to check for abnormalities. Photographs and biopsies can be taken at the same time.
Small cell lung cancer is normally treated with chemotherapy which enables the patient to live longer with better control of the symptoms. Unless small cell lung cancer is found very early surgery is not normally done because the cancer will have spread to other parts of the body before being diagnosed. Sometimes radiotherapy is given to the head to prevent the cancer spreading to the brain and in advanced cases of small cell lung cancer it is used to effectively relieve symptoms such as pain.
Non small cell lung cancer is treated differently depending on the stage of the cancer; at an early stage surgery can be used to remove the cancer and is often followed up with chemotherapy. Radiotherapy may also be used on patients not fit enough or choosing not to have surgery. In advanced stages chemotherapy and radiotherapy are used, sometimes a combination of the two. These are used to maintain a good quality of life for as long as possible and relive pain.
The Best Sports Betting Sites Offer More Than Odds
Vietnam Blockchain Association ushers a new era in Blockchain Technology
Beware of Acai Berry Diet Pill Scams!
Didn’t play in eighth grade. Told he wasn’t good enough. Southland Prep graduate Tim Barnes keeps focus on NBA — and mental health issues. ‘I’m not giving up now.’
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 15
Free screening of local short film documentary Rooted in Rondo to be held June 22 in St. Paul
How to Win at Online Slots Games
Birchwood officials opt for one-way option after controversial road closure
Bitcoin Suffers Largest Single Day Drop Since 2020
Stillwater residents invited to provide feedback on police department today
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients