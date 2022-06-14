News
The Burrow offers ax throwing, more in former Big Thrill Factory space in Oakdale
The Burrow, the multi-entertainment venue in the former Big Thrill Factory in Oakdale, is now open.
The venue has added ax throwing, a few old-school dart boards and some sports simulators, but the layout is generally the same, and you can still play laser tag, mini-golf and arcade games and ride go-karts.
The food menu is pretty extensive for a place like this, and includes barbecue platters, sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas and decent snacky bites like cheese curds and house-made cheese and bacon tots. There’s a full bar, too, with boozy slushies and an extensive craft beer list.
The Burrow: 7053 N. 10th St., Oakdale; 651-204-1900; theburrowmn.com
Orioles place Anthony Santander, Keegan Akin on restricted list ahead of four-game series in Toronto
Outfielder Anthony Santander and left-hander Keegan Akin were placed on the restricted list Monday and are not with the Orioles on their trip to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a four-game series. Manager Brandon Hyde declined to address the restricted list situation Sunday while the team was still in Kansas City.
Due to Canadian federal policy, players who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine are unable to enter the country and play games against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Akin and Santander declined to indicate whether they had been vaccinated last season. Both missed time in 2021 while on the COVID-specific injured list, though neither the team nor the players gave an exact cause for the moves, which required a positive test.
A day after adding them to the taxi squad, Baltimore selected outfielder Kyle Stowers and right-hander Rico Garcia from Triple-A Norfolk as substitute players. Stowers, a 24-year-old outfielder who has yet to make his major league debut, is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Orioles’ pipeline.
Santander homered in Sunday’s 10-7 win against the Royals and is an everyday corner outfielder for Baltimore. Without him in the lineup, the Orioles have several options, including Stowers. Hyde could also use Ryan McKenna or Trey Mancini in the outfield, as well as utility player Richie Martin.
Akin has carved out a role as a long reliever, although he allowed three solo homers in his two innings Sunday. The Orioles added right-handers Mike Baumann and Garcia to the taxi squad Sunday, and either could help cover innings in place of Akin.
When a player is added to the restricted list, teams can replace them with a player on or off the 40-man roster — allowing Stowers and Garcia to be options. Catcher Anthony Bemboom, who was designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk after he cleared waivers, also joined the Orioles as part of the taxi squad.
Once Akin and Santander are cleared to be removed from the restricted list, any players who replaced them do not need to clear waivers again to be sent back to the minors, regardless of whether they’re on the 40-man roster.
Prosecutors: No charges against man who shot daughter’s boyfriend in St. Paul; they can’t ‘disprove’ self-defense
Prosecutors will not charge a man who reported that he shot his daughter’s boyfriend when the man broke into their St. Paul residence in Hamline-Midway.
Kaleef L. Barnes, of St. Paul, died in the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue early April 4.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office reviewed the case and “declined to file charges … as we were unable to disprove a self-defense claim,” spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein said in a statement Monday.
A 56-year-old man told police that Barnes kicked in the front door of their apartment and threatened his daughter, a police spokesperson said at the time. The man reported he had shot Barnes.
Barnes was previously charged with assault against the man and his daughter, and there were domestic assault warrants out for his arrest, according to court records.
Now is when we find out what these Yankees are made of
If anyone has missed it, the Yankees are pretty good. If you haven’t noticed, the Bombers lead the majors in home runs and slugging. Their pitchers have allowed the fewest runs of any staff in baseball. Through 60 games, the Yanks have the best record in baseball.
If that isn’t enough to convince you that this team might be special, well this next stretch of the schedule is for you. The Bombers have 20 straight games in 20 days, beginning with 13 straight against American League teams that are contenders.
And veteran Matt Carpenter can’t wait for everyone to see this group take on the best of the American League.
“Well, that’s what you want. I mean, you want to see the best matchup against the best and you want to see how this is gonna play out,” Carpenter said. “I’m obviously confident in this group and what we’re capable of and it’ll be good for the rest of baseball to get to see us play teams that are contending for a postseason run and you know, watch us go out and compete against the best.”
The Yankees (44-16) have won four straight and 11 of their last 12 games. They lead the majors in home runs with 98 and have the big league home run leader in Aaron Judge with 24. They lead baseball in slugging (.441) and OPS (.769). The pitching staff has the best ERA (2.85) in the big leagues and have allowed the fewest runs (180).
“I would say we’re very complete,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “Some of the teams in the past, if we didn’t hit homers, sometimes we didn’t come out with wins. We’re finding all different types of ways to beat teams. Give us an extra out and we’re capitalizing on it. We’re being tough on opponents, trying to sweep everybody.”
The Yankees schedule turns quickly after a day off on Monday and will test them.
The Rays (35-25) come into the Bronx for the first time this season to kick off this stretch of 20 games in 20 straight days. That begins with 13 straight against teams with a winning record; the Rays, at the Blue Jays ( (35-24) and then the Astros (37-23) come into the Bronx.
So far this season, the Yankees are 15-7 against teams that are currently above .500.
“Obviously, we are coming up against a stretch with really good teams. I mean, you look forward to that. You love playing against other great opponents,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And,we know we’ll have our work cut out for us here over those next couple of weeks, especially in the stretch where we’re playing every single day.
“So I think our guys really look forward to that. You look forward to playing against the best competition and we’re gonna see all teams that are obviously playing really well and we had a couple of division teams that are fighting for the same thing we are, so you know, those games they want a little bit more meaning to them.”
The Yankees have an 8.5-game lead over the Blue Jays and 9 over the Rays at the end of play on Sunday night. The six games against the Rays and three against the Blue Jays in this span have implications in the American League East.
But, obviously the four-game series against the AL-West Astros, who beat the Yankees in the 2017 American League Championship Series will give the Yankees a look at the best of the rest of the league.
The Bombers have not won the division since 2019 and have not won a pennant since 2009, when they went on to win the World Series. It’s a dry spell that precedes this current group, but it’s one that understands what that means.
“We’ve got a lot of guys in here that really haven’t done much of anything,” Aaron Judge said. “We have (Anthony) Rizzo, (Aroldis Chapman) and a couple of guys with World Series rings, but this team collectively, we haven’t.
“So we’re not satisfied with just winning the division,” Judge continued. “I want to go out there and bring the championship back.”
