The Quarry Ending Explained

If you are the one who is reading this article without watching the movie then let me warn you beforehand that the article contains SPOILERS, so read it at your own risk. The movie is a crime-based thriller and mystery-filled story.

The Quarry Ending

SPOILER ALERT The body of David killed by the man that was left in the quarry was discovered by Poco. He was suspicious of the new pries (the man) and as he and his brother Valentin stole the box of the man.

They found the blood-stained clothes and a violet flower that made them think that what was the priest doing in the quarry. Poco decided to find out more and he discovered the dead body which made them believe that the man has committed the crime and is now taking shelter under the guise of Pastor Martin. The police however suspected and believed that Valentin is the murderer as they found bloody clothes and weed from his trailer. Valentin did tell them the truth but they refused to believe him and the reason being that he was a man of color this made him an easier suspect and also, he did not have a good reputation.

This section of the film puts light on the mistreatment of non-whites. Valentin decided to confess and plans an escape from the court but gets wounded and founds himself the following morning in a boat with the priest, the man. The man who was filled with guilt confesses his crime and we are told the reason for his escape. He was escaping because he had killed his wife and her lover. We do not get to know who the man really is as he does not divulge his identity when asked by Valentin. Valentin then stabs the man because of whom he was being suspected of and succumbs to his injuries. In the meantime, the chief also finds proof about the Man and his suspicion and realizes that Valentin was not lying.

About Quarry

The Quarry directed by Scott Teems is a story that is based on the book of the same name written by Damon Galgut. The story entails the feeling of guilt and redemption. It includes crimes by a man who wants to start fresh but his actions and deeds destroy him and other lives. This leads him to face repercussions. This man is found by David Martin without the knowledge that the man is still in the state of mind of his actions and brings him to the town where he was headed to. By accident, that man kills David and buries the body in the Quarry but only half of it and then continues his journey towards the town. He starts playing a role of a priest in the church who was accepted by all except two brothers and a Chief of Police who are suspicious of his past.

The Cast

The cast of this crime-based film includes Shea Whigham who plays the role of the man, Bruno Bichir as David Martin, Michael Shannon as Chief Joh Moore, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Celia, and many more.

Release and Watch

It was released on 17th April 2020 in theatres and is available to be streamed on Vudu, HBO Max Apple TV. The movie runs for 1 hour and 38 minutes and is filled with mystery, crime, and drama that will keep you hooked to the screen till the end.

