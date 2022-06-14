Finance
The Simple Rule Every Real Estate Investor Should Know About Buy & Flip Residential Investing
Although there are several formulas that real estate investors can use when trying to determine the value of a real estate investment (cost, income and comparable sales approaches), what formula can a real estate investor use to make sure that they “make money when they buy and not just when they sell”?
Yes, things like property appreciation, making improvements or renovations, etc. will boost the property’s value but what happens when you over pay for a real estate investment?—it could take several years for you to finally breakeven (when the market finally catches up).
I have developed a formula called the BPO or Best Possible Offer Rule to assist real estate investors in determining price offer parameters/counteroffer guidelines when investing in residential real estate.
The BPO rule requires that the real estate investor think and place a value to the various expenses associated with buying, holding and selling property—if the BPO rule is followed to a tee, never again will a real estate investor find themselves short changed at the end of a real estate investment.
Use the following formula when attempting to calculate the best possible real estate investment offer:
BPO = CMV – BHS Fees – Profit
Acronym Definitions:
BPO = Best Possible Offer
CMV = Current Market Value
BHS Fees = Buying/Holding/Selling Fees
Here is a real time example to allow you to see how it works—let’s assume that you have found a real estate investment with a current market value (CMV) of $100,000 and that you want to gross 10% of the acquisition price (PROFIT) and account for $20,000 in various closing/lending/realtor fees in your counteroffer.
Based upon this example, your counteroffer could not exceed $70,000—
BPO = 100,000 – 20,000 – 10,000 (10% of CMV)
BPO = 70,000
The exponential wealth in real estate investing is created on all sides of the transaction—making money when you buy, hold and finally sell the property. By making money on the front end, you reduce your overall risk and increase your chances to greater ROI (return on investment) & profits.
In today’s market, paying too much for a property can lead to a negative cash flow (if you are renting) or being upside down (when your mortgage is worth more then your property)—this type of financial holocaust can be avoided, if you do the math…
Finance
Benefits of Online Gambling: Top Reasons to Gamble Online
The online gambling industry is the most profitable industry on the internet. Millions of people around the world are wagering on sports online, playing online poker, bingo and even the lottery online at any of the thousands of gambling sites available on the net. Even people who have never visited a land based casino or a local bookie are finding themselves visiting online casinos and poker rooms on a regular basis.
So, what makes gambling on the internet so appealing? Yes, you can play any game of your choice without having to leave your favorite chair. Still, you will not be served free drinks; you will not be able to watch the game you have wagered on from big TV screens; you can neither see the facial expressions of your poker opponents nor to hear the sounds of the coins fall from the slot machine when you hit the big jackpot…
Here are the benefits of gambling online comparing to traditional gambling:
Diversity: how else can you jump from an online poker room to the craps table and to a bingo hall while staying seated on your most comfortable chair? Most online casinos feature a large variety of casino table games, slots and video poker machines. Moreover, in many major online gambling companies you can switch from online casino gambling to online sports wagering with the same username and account.
Bonuses: where else can you receive free money to gamble with? Most online casinos offer free money bonuses in order to entice new customers and to keep up with the competition. The bonuses can start from 10 dollars free just for downloading the casino software to a couple of thousand dollars for completing a certain required amount of raked hands
Convenience: obliviously, what can be more convenient than playing your favorite casino game in the comfort of your own home while listening to your favorite music and drinking your favorite beer? Not to mention being able to put your dealer on hold each time up you want to take a break
Smoking and Dress Codes: whether you are a smoker or a non smoker, when you are gambling online you are free from obeying the rules. Same goes for dressing, eating and drinking; you can either smoke non stop or remain in a non smoking environment; wear your sloppiest clothes or stay naked; eat, drink, talk on the phone, watch TV, whatever
Atmosphere: when you are gambling online, there are not any cocktail waitresses who will sedate you with free drinks and distract you from beating the dealer. In addition, you can set an atmosphere of your choice that can include clocks or even a source of day light
Beginner Friendly: a land based casino can be an intimidating place for the newbie gambler. The average online casino, on the other hand, is much more beginner friendly than its brick and mortar equivalent. Interactive tutorials, play money modes and the option of avoiding social embarrassment caused by misunderstanding of the rules and codes of behavior is a more pleasant welcome for the novice casino gamer or poker player
Safety: yes, gambling online is usually safer than playing in a land based casino and carrying big amounts of cash money in your pocket. Most online casinos are reliable and respectable businesses that will not risk their reputation and lose their customers base by scamming their players
In addition to the list of benefits mentioned above, online gambling offers equal opportunity for people with disabilities or those who cannot afford traveling out of their state to play in a legal land based casino.
However, reading about the benefits of online gambling makes the huge popularity of online gambling, online poker playing and online sports wagering much easier to understand.
Finance
Cycling in the City – The Pros and Cons
With changing global circumstances such as increasing fuel costs, traffic and high fees for parking, there has been a change in how people get around, whether to work or appointments or even to grocery stores. One of the means of transport that has gained support is cycling. In many major cities and surrounding areas the push for cycling lanes and laws to protect bikers has grown in popularity and more and more people have taken to the streets with two wheels instead of four. There are however both pros and cons which all cyclists and drivers should consider.
Pros: Cycling is one of the best means of transit. Not only is it better for the environment, healthier for the rider and less costly than driving. Most buses are outfitted with bike racks and other modes of transportation such as subways generally allow a few bikes per car for those people commuting from longer distances. Cyclists are also seeing cities changing to accommodate their needs. Bike lanes and streets which are bike friendly are beginning to be a part of the city. As much as biking instead of driving is good for the environment it is even better for your health as it is recommended to get 20-30 minutes of exercise per day. One of the biggest benefits of cycling is the lower costs associated with it. Commuting to work saves money as you are not stuck in traffic burning fuel and also not paying high rates for parking.
Cons: In West Coast cities and those with milder temperatures, cycling is a year-round activity enjoyed by many, especially the hardy who bike in the winter months. Biking in the city can be a dangerous activity. Inadequate laws can be problematic to cyclists. Currently, other than owning a bike little else is required by law to outfit cyclists. Most states and provinces do not require helmets, reflective clothing and the knowledge of signals. Cars and other vehicles also do not require knowledge of bike signals either which can be confusing and dangerous for cyclists. Many people who ride bikes are very courteous and respect the rules of the road, especially in a city setting which can be very dangerous at rush hour. There are occasionally cyclists who disrespect the rules by taking non-cycling routes which can be deadly as narrow roads, dark conditions and lack of safety equipment can lead to accidents.
Cycling is a great activity. It is healthy, environmentally friendly, cost efficient and a great way to travel. As long as cyclists follow the rules of the road and are properly outfit in safety equipment such as reflective gear, both clothing and on the bike, and a helmet, cycling is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and make a difference in the world.
Finance
Pay Down Bills Right Away
Paying bills is not the most fun thing in the world. In fact, some people have described it as going to the dentist with no painkiller. How do you pay your bills? Do you pay it the second you get it in the mail? Do you wait for minutes before the due date and then scramble to pay it? Or do you only remember to pay the bill after the electricity goes out?
Four months ago, a friend who was in financial trouble asked me for help. I asked him to grab all his bills so we could total what he currently owes. However, he did not bring me his bills; he brought me a bunch of second and third notices from various companies.
What struck me were all the fees he had accrued were due to paying things late. One credit card company had added a $35 fee for missing the payment by 9 days. An electricity company added a $12 fee for missing the payment, and a mobile phone company added a $5 fee for missing the due date of the payment. However what struck me as weird, is this friend had the money to pay all the accounts and them some! But due to a lack of organisation, he just couldn’t get around to it.
In fact, my friend and I worked out that over the last twelve months he had paid on average, $32 a month in late fees or $384 a year. Moreover, some of these fees were on personal loans, so the fees themselves would start getting charged interest.
Talking to my friend, I suggested he started paying his accounts right away. Every time he opens the mail and it’s a bill, jump on the phone and just pay it. He started to give me a long list of reasons why this was not practical to do. The main reason was he was tired when he got home from work and he just wanted to sit down and relax. OK I thought how about we set up direct debit from your bank account. Each bill would automatically be paid on a certain date every month.
Four months down the track, my friend has not missed one payment. All bills have now been direct debited, and most importantly, he has not paid one late fee. A few phone calls and an hour and a half of filling out forms have saved him on average $32 a month. This is not just for this year, but every year going, forward. My friend is kicking himself he did not do this five years ago.
How do you pay your bills? Can you do better? Your aim should be a zero dollar charge a year in late fees from each company. My wife and I have had no late fees in 3½ years. And we will continue this for the rest of our lives.
Benefits of Online Gambling: Top Reasons to Gamble Online
The Simple Rule Every Real Estate Investor Should Know About Buy & Flip Residential Investing
Peaky Blinder Season 6 Ending Explained: Is Peaky Blinders Over?
Cycling in the City – The Pros and Cons
Does Justin Bieber Have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?
Pay Down Bills Right Away
Will There be a Peaky Blinders Movie? When Will the Peaky Blinders Movie Come Out?
Malignant Mesothelioma
How Did Polly Die In Peaky Blinders?
Did The Actress Who Played Polly In Peaky Blinders Die?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?