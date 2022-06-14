Finance
Tips on What a Defendant Should Say to a Judge During Their Sentencing
If you have been arrested for a crime, and subsequently found guilty. Whether that was through a plea deal, or convicted after trial there is still one more hearing you need to go through. That is the sentencing hearing where the Judge will impose your sentence. Depending on the type of crime this can range anywhere from no sanction, to many years in prison.
At the sentencing hearing the Judge will ask the defendant if he or she has anything they wish to say regarding their sentence. In that situation the defendant has the right to say something, or they can choose not to say something. In my experience I find it helpful if the defendant chooses to say something. Here are some tips when thinking of something to say to the Judge.
Apologize for your actions: This is important because the Judge wants to know you that are sorry for what you did. Not just sorry because you got caught. By apologizing to the Judge for your actions you’re showing the Judge that you are being accountable for your actions, and willing to take responsibility.
Explain your background: Typically most Attorneys will inform the Judge of the defendant’s background, the incident in question. But I think its helpful if this information comes from the Defendant. If you’re convicted of a DUI, and you suffer from alcoholism tell the Judge. Tell them how you struggle with this disease, and you’re doing everything possible to get it under control.
Discuss positives that come from this experience: Obviously being arrested and convicted of a crime doesn’t have many positives. But if you can tell the Judge what you learned from this, and how you will not make the same mistake twice this is very helpful. For example if your convicted of a DUI, and you tell the Judge now you recognize how much alcohol can be in your system for you to be affected by it. Or you discuss what you learned at the alcohol drug treatment, or classes. These actions will be more powerful than any words you can say. Which brings me to my next point.
Complete aspects of sentence before sentenced: In a typical first offense DUI case, most Judges will impose an alcohol and drug assessment, and alcohol classes. If you can get these classes done before they are even imposed then this will reflects more favorably for you.
You will never do this again: This kind of goes hand in hand with apologizing to the court. But I find Judges are really receptive if a defendant tells them they will never appear in this court again. Now obviously if you have a prior criminal history this will not be as effective. But if you have never been in trouble before than this will go along way to ensuring the Judge.
The biggest tip I can provide is be genuine. If you don’t feel any of the above things, then don’t fake it. A Judge can pick up on it, and will hammer you.
Indiana Worker’s Compensation Law: Recent Developments With Permanent Total Disability Benefits
The Indiana Worker’s Compensation Act provides several benefits to employees, including, but not limited to, permanent total disability benefits. These benefits are paid when it is established that the employee will never again be able to work in reasonable employment.
A PTD award is paid for 500 weeks at the rate of two-thirds (2/3) of the employee’s pre-injury average weekly wage. See Indiana Code § 22-3-3-8 and Indiana Code § 22-3-3-10.
It should be noted that the PTD benefits are offset by the number of weeks of temporary total disability benefits paid out. For example, if an employee got 100 weeks of temporary total disability benefits and then was deemed entitled to PTD benefits, then offsetting the TTD benefits, results in the employee being entitled to 400 weeks of PTD benefits.
In a recent Indiana Court of Appeals case, 6 N.E.3d 509, an injured worker made a claim for permanent total disability benefits. The Indiana Worker’s Compensation Board’s Judge found that the injured worker was not entitled to an award of PTD benefits. The injured worker appealed the unfavorable decision to the Indiana Court of Appeals, which affirmed the unfavorable decision.
The Indiana Court of Appeals noted that to establish a PTD claim, an injured worker must prove that she cannot carry on reasonable types of employment. The reasonableness of the type of employment is determined by assessing the individual’s physical and mental fitness for the opportunities and by their availability.
The Indiana Court of Appeals further noted that once an injured worker has established the degree of physical impairment, coupled with other facts such as the claimant’s capacity, education, training, or age, and has established that she has attempted unsuccessfully to find work or that it would be futile to search for work in light of his impairment and other characteristics, the burden of producing evidence that reasonable employment is regularly and continuously available then rests on the employer.
The injured worker argued that the workers compensation judge should have awarded PTD benefits based upon: 1) the vocational expert’s testimony about the occupational base being significantly eroded; 2) the treating doctor’s opinion about the applicable functional limitations and restrictions; and 3) the testimony about how the injured worker was functionally precluded from working.
The injured worker also asserted that, having met his burden of proof, the burden shifted to employer to present evidence “that reasonable employment is regularly and continuously available.” The injured worker further asserted that because employer did not challenge his VE’s testimony and because the treating doctor was the only physical medicine rehabilitation specialist that examined him, the Board should have afforded their opinions greater weight.
The Court noted that injured worker had not sought employment since the accident. But that the worker maintained that the totality of evidence showed that no reasonable employment exists as a matter of law. In support of his contention, injured worker stated that he was fifty years old; had a history in medium to heavy work; could not return to his previous job or work of similar capacity; could not lift more than 10 pounds; could not bend, reach, crouch, or twist; needed to change positions every half hour and can only stand for a limited amount of time; and that he felt he could only work for one or two hours before lying down.
The Court point out however that the worker has some college; could lift up to a total of 50 pounds; and was able to drive independently. In fact, although he was assigned a 30% PPI rating, none of the doctors who examined injured employee stated that he was unable to work. Instead, one of the examining doctors concluded that he is able to return to gainful employment.
The injured worker also argued that his VE’s report should not have been discounted because the inaccurate history the VE was given and the fact that the VE did not review all of the pertinent medical evidence was not material to his VE’s conclusions. However, the Court stated that injured employee’s position would require re-weighing of the evidence, which it could not do.
The Court of Appeals concluded that the injured worker had not demonstrated that it would be futile to search for work in light of his impairment. In doing so, it concluded that there was enough evidence to support the worker’s compensation judge’s findings and that the findings were sufficient to support the decision.
The Take Away: this example should serve as reminder to workers compensation lawyers regarding an injured worker’s burden of proof in a PTD claim.
Specifically, this case shows the importance of having a valid functional capacity evaluation which is recognized by the treating physician and having a vocational expert provide an accurate report based upon the restrictions identified in the FCE and any corresponding physician’s opinion. Also, the vocational expert needs to review all relevant medical records in completing a report. Until then, the burden of proof does not shift to the employer to present evidence that reasonable employment is regularly and continuously available.
Choose the Most Reliable Company for Cheap Business Card Printing
No business can become a success without proper marketing. It is however important to choose the most appropriate marketing method that can most effectively help you to reach out to your target customers. And it is not always necessary to employ marketing methods that are expensive in order for them to be effective. The printing industry can help you immensely in reaching out to your customers at extremely affordable rates. There is a wide range of printing products such as business cards, flyers, posters, banners, leaflets and many more that you can choose from based on your business requirements and affordability.
Business cards can be extremely effective and convenient ways of communicating with your target customers, and make them aware of your business. Carrying a card of your own helps you to hand them over to your customers whenever needed, thereby allowing them to know about the services and products of your company and get in touch with you whenever they want to. If you are looking for an effective marketing method that is cheap as well, you can opt for cards.
There are various companies for card printing. However, you need to choose the most appropriate one based on a few significant factors:
- It is extremely important to check the quality of services the printing company is capable of providing. The best way to do this is to go through a few samples of their previous works to determine correctly if they are appropriate for you.
- Design plays a very important role in making a cheap business card appealing to the customers. Hence, you must choose a printing service that can provide innovative and personalized designs for your card. They should have the expertise and knowledge to provide the right kind of designs for your card that would help you reach out perfectly to your target customers.
Cheap business cards are undoubtedly one of the cheapest ways of reaching out to your target customers. However, owing to being cheap, the quality of paper and ink used for these cards are of lower standards. It is therefore overly important to consider some important aspects while creating your cheap business card:
- Since color is something that can always make things look attractive and appealing, it is a good idea to make your cheap card colorful instead making them black and white. It is also a good idea to use colors reflects the image of your company.
- Creating an impressive logo is yet another way of making a cheap card impressive and noteworthy. The logo is something that people notice instantly as they get the card. It is easier for people to remember an impressive and unique logo, thereby helping them to remember your company whenever they come across the logo.
- It is also important that the card conveys the message of your company most appropriately. It should contain important messages in the most appropriate manner and quantity. It should neither contain unnecessary information nor miss out on the important ones.
Choose the most reliable and efficient company for cheap business card printing that would help you to design your professional card in the most effective manner.
Five Signs That You Have a Clogged Drain
Are bad smells coming out of your shower, bathtub, kitchen sink, or toilet?
Do you hear gurgling noises coming from the toilet each time you run water
in the sink? If you answered yes to these questions, chances are that you
have a clogged drain.
Clogged drains aren’t just an annoying problem that slows you down to do
your chores. They can be a severe plumbing problem with potential health
concerns.Without a route to the main sewer system, wastewater has nowhere
to go but to back up into your fixtures or up through floor drains.
Signs of Clogged Drains
1.
Strange Noises
Just like people make noises to complain, so do your pipes. When you hear
strange gurgling noises coming from the toilet or any other fixture, it is
a sign of disruption in the water flow. This means that there is a clog in
the drain, or another problem that needs attention. As soon as you notice
strange noises, listen to your pipes crying for help and call a plumber.
2.
Foul Smell
When drains accumulate waste, they produce a bad smell. This is a clear
sign that there is a problem in your pipes. Be attentive to the smell
coming from your shower, bathtub, kitchen sink, or toilet. Remember that
the stronger the smell, the bigger the clog is. If you notice a faint foul
smell, don’t let it get worse and call a plumber to prevent bigger
problems.
3.
Dampness and Wet Spots
When you have a clogged drain, it might be easier to diagnose the root of
the problem by looking for damp spots inside and outside your home. If you
believe your drain pipes or water lines aren’t functioning properly,
determine the places of the moisture and be in the look out for unusual wet
spots in your lawn.
4.
Changes in Water Pressure
Changes in the water pressure or in the water flow are one of the immediate
signs of a clogged pipe. The water pressure change can take place at any of
the taps in your home or in all of them at once. This depends on where the
clog is happening and the severity of the clog. As soon you notice a change
in pressure, call a professional plumber. Changes in water pressure can
also be a sign of a more severe problem like a cracked or broken pipe.
5. High Water Bills
Sudden increases in your water bill are a sign of clogged drains or leaks.
Clogs can cause waste to buildup in a pipe and eventually crack or break
the pipe. This could cause large amounts of water to leak near the clog and
have a visible impact in your water bill.
If you notice any of the signs mentioned above, make sure to call a
professional plumber as soon as possible. Clogs might not seem like a big
deal, but if they are left unattended, they can cause worse damages. Don’t
let things get worse and stop the problem at an early stage.
If you live in Denver Metro area, call Plumbers Denver. We are
a licensed, bonded, and insured plumbing company that offers quality and
affordable services. It is our goal to always keep our clients best
interest in mind, so you can trust that we’ll be honest with you.
