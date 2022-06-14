Connect with us

Blockchain

Top 3 Altcoins To Buy NOW in June 2022 Having Huge Potential

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Top 3 Altcoins To Buy NOW in June 2022 Having Huge Potential
  • Overall crypto market capitalization has come down from $3T to $930B.
  • A Youtuber claims to invest on the top three tokens in June 2022.
  • The cryptocurrencies are BNB, CHZ, and MANA.

The crypto market is currently witnessing its new low of this year 2022. Overall crypto market capitalization has already come down from $3 trillion to $1 trillion. Now, it has sloped down to $930 billion which is over 5% down for the last 24-hours. The recent crash of the crypto market seems to follow the massive sell-off by investors in response to rising inflationary fears. Moreover, the halt in withdrawals by cryptocurrency lending firm Celsius is also believed to be one of the reasons.

Consequently, the bleeding prices of mainstream cryptocurrencies are also reflecting stock markets. It indicates that cryptocurrencies are risky assets that are the most volatile vehicle for investments. Even Though the all-time best performers are displaying red charts, some tokens are performing bullish. Few projects have huge potential to generate more gains in the future if they are invested right now.

Three Altcoins to Invest Right now

According to a Youtuber, there are three top altcoins that you should buy right now in June 2022. The three tokens are Binance Coin(BNB), Chiliz (CHZ), and Decentraland (MANA). The first token on the list is Binance Coin (BNB), where Binance is a well-known term in the crypto industry. It is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges facilitating more than 1.4 million transactions per second. BNB is a cryptocurrency coin that powers the BNB ecosystem. It is currently trading at $222 falling from its high in a bull run at $650.

The second token is Chiliz (CHZ), which has hit hard at the beginning of 2021 reaching $0.81 all the way from $0.20. During the last bull run, CHZ surged hitting over $0.55, and now moving in a downtrend. But CHZ is a great utility token that provides sports and entertainment entities with blockchain-based products. The services and products will help them to engage and monetize the audiences. CHZ is trading at $0.09 which is 8.09% up in the last 24-hours.

The final token in the list is Decentraland (MANA), an Ethereum token that powers the Decentraland virtual reality platform. It is one of the popular tokens in the market which has hit great highs because of its “play-to-earn” concept. The current price of MANA is $0.83 which is actually a 6.31% low for the past 24-hours. When the popular Facebook app changed its name to “Meta”, the price value of MANA surged from $0.75 to $5.5 which seems insane. 

Furthermore, several celebrities and influencers have already invested in MANA, which allows players to participate and earn rewards. Thus the volume of the token says that it will reach highs in the next bull run, so it is better to buy them right now in June 2022. However, the above-mentioned tokens are the top three cryptocurrencies right now to believe in their potential, according to Youtuber. 

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this article solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice.

