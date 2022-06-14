News
Tyler D. Michals: The collisions between sports and politics underscore our need for tolerance of dissent
The intersection of sports and politics has occasionally been fraught with controversy. Amid the civil rights movement, Muhammad Ali was briefly banned from boxing for his stance on the Vietnam War. Tommie Smith and John Carlos were subject to significant criticism for raising their fists in a salute to Black power at the 1968 Summer Olympics. Those examples are blips on the radar, though, compared with the unifying effect of sports over the decades.
Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, there were many such moments — most notably, perhaps, was George W. Bush’s first pitch at Game 3 of the Yankees-Diamondbacks World Series in New York City. Similarly, when the New York Giants played their first post-9/11 game in Kansas City, Missouri, against the Chiefs. Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium gave the visiting New York team a standing ovation when the players walked onto the field. Well, we’re not in Kansas City anymore.
This week, Jack Del Rio, defensive coordinator for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, touched off the latest firestorm when he compared the Jan. 6 riot to the 2020 riots that followed George Floyd’s murder. The organization announced that Del Rio will address the team about his comments, whatever that means. In the meantime, Del Rio was fined $100,000 by the team, and head coach Ron Rivera called the comments hurtful. Del Rio has since apologized.
This isn’t the first time an NFL coach has been in hot water for suspected conservatism. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick came under fire for being a possible Trumper in the run-up to the 2017 Super Bowl. In fact, Belichick was even offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump, but he tactfully demurred, presumably to avoid the appearance of being a Trump supporter.
Much of this collision between sports and politics can be traced to then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem as a protest of inequality and racism in America. In doing so, the line between sports and politics was shattered, perhaps permanently. At the time, Kaepernick’s protest started a national debate over free speech and patriotism. But in a larger sense, it opened the door to bringing political activism in sports into the mainstream. Indeed, at the time, a Wall Street Journal editorial lamented “the politicization of everything.” While Kaepernick hasn’t played an NFL game since his protests, he still casts a shadow.
The NBA and its players have been particularly outspoken about matters of social justice. The Boston Celtics made it to the NBA Finals, pitted against the Golden State Warriors, but that didn’t stop Celtics star Jaylen Brown from conjecturing that players might be willing to boycott games to protest gun violence. Steve Kerr, the Warriors’ head coach, began and ended his first news conference after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre with an impassioned cry for action on gun legislation.
Still, the NBA has not been immune to internecine strife. Last year, when Daryl Morey, former general manager of the Houston Rockets, tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, LeBron James, the NBA’s biggest star, responded critically, speculating that Morey wasn’t “educated” on the topic. The owner of the Rockets, Tilman Fertitta, took to Twitter to clarify that the Rockets “are NOT a political organization.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver offered tepid support for Morey. Although Morey apologized, he ultimately stepped down.
The situation is more complex when it comes to the MLB. Earlier this month, when the Tampa Bay Rays rolled out a team jersey with a rainbow logo for Pride Month, some players on the team refused to wear it. The team’s president responded this way:
“I’m proud of the fact we did this and so many of our players chose to wear the logo. … I’m also proud of the conversations we had during the run-up to this night and in the aftermath. That’s a really good byproduct of this: to be able to actually have these conversations is really valuable and rare.”
Even before the rainbow logo controversy, in response to several mass shootings, the Rays franchise sparked controversy by donating $50,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that lobbies for gun control legislation. This move provoked the ire of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently vetoed the team’s $35 million subsidy for a new sports complex, in part due to the team’s political advocacy.
The tension that results from the clashing politics of athletes, fans, coaches and governments creates a dilemma for sports leagues. Athletes are increasingly aware of their power to effect social change, and it would be inadvisable, if not impossible, to stifle those efforts. But tolerance is a two-way street.
It cannot be the case that opinions from one end of the political spectrum are acceptable while opinions from the other end are subject to fines and ostracism. If players cannot tolerate coaches with differing political views, then who could fault fans for feeling similarly about players who are outspoken about views contrary to their own?
One solution is to foster a culture that has more respect for the opinions of others. Rather than attempting to cancel Kaepernick, Del Rio or anyone else who dares to go against the current, we would be better off respecting their intellectual independence — particularly when we disagree.
Still, given the polarization of politics, the next dust-up between conservatives and liberals with sports as the battlefield is inevitable. A classic saying from baseball wordsmith Yogi Berra sums it up nicely: “It’s like déjà vu all over again.”
Tyler D. Michals is a Cook County assistant state’s attorney.
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
WASHINGTON — A police officer lauded for his bravery during the U.S. Capitol riot testified Monday that a man carrying a Confederate battle flag jabbed at him with the flagpole before joining the mob that chased him up a staircase.
In his first public testimony since the Jan. 6, 2021, siege, Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman described his encounter with the flag-toting Delaware man, Kevin Seefried, and his adult son, Hunter, at their trial on charges that they stormed the Capitol together.
Goodman has been hailed as a hero for leading a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber and up a set of stairs to an area where other officers were waiting. Goodman also directed Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to turn around and head away from the mob.
Goodman recalled seeing Kevin Seefried standing alone in an archway and telling him to leave. Instead, Seefried cursed at him and jabbed at the officer with the base end of the flagpole three or four times without making contact with him, Goodman said.
“He was very angry. Screaming. Talking loudly,” Goodman said. “Complete opposite of pleasant.”
U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is hearing testimony without a jury for the Seefrieds’ bench trial, which started Monday. The Seefrieds waived their right to a jury trial, which means McFadden will decide their cases.
Widely published photographs showed Kevin Seefried carrying a Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol after he and his son entered the building through a broken window.
The charges against both Kevin and Hunter Seefried include a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
During the trial’s opening statements, defense attorneys said the Seefrieds never intended to interfere with the Electoral College vote count.
“Indeed, (Kevin Seefried) was not even aware that the electoral count was happening or was happening in the Capitol,” one of his lawyers, Elizabeth Mullin, told the judge.
Goodman, however, testified that Kevin Seefried was standing next to a rioter who profanely asked where members of Congress were and where they would be counting votes. Goodman said it was clear to him that the rioters were there to disrupt the proceedings.
“Were you concerned for your safety?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brittany Reed asked him.
“Yes,” Goodman said.
Before his encounter with the mob inside the Capitol, Goodman joined other officers in trying to hold back rioters as they clashed with police outside the building.
“It was like something out of medieval times, with one huge force clashing with another opposing force,” Goodman said. “I’ve never seen anything like that ever.”
Goodman said he had to retreat inside the building after getting pepper sprayed and exposed to tear gas deployed by police.
The Seefrieds aren’t charged with assaulting any officers.
Mullin conceded that Kevin Seefried is guilty of two misdemeanor charges that he knowingly entered a restricted building and illegally demonstrated in the Capitol.
Hunter Seefried, then 22, may have acted “stupidly” but didn’t intend to block Congress from certifying the election results, defense attorney Edson Bostic said.
Goodman recalled that Hunter Seefried was smirking but didn’t see him acting aggressively or hear him yelling at police.
“He was just disobeying commands,” Goodman said.
The Seefrieds traveled to Washington from their home in Laurel, Delaware, to hear Trump’s speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6.
They climbed over a wall near a stairwell and scaffolding in the northwest section of the Capitol and were among the first rioters to approach the building near the Senate Wing Door, according to prosecutors. After watching other rioters use a police shield and a wooden plank to break a window, Hunter Seefried used a gloved fist to clear a shard of glass in one of the broken windowpanes, prosecutors said.
In a court filing, prosecutors said the Confederate battle flag that Kevin Seefried brought from home was “a symbol of violent opposition to the United States government.”
Mullin said Seefried didn’t intend “to send any kind of message” by carrying the flag into the Capitol and regrets doing so.
McFadden, whom Trump nominated in 2017, is the only judge to a hold a bench trial for a Capitol riot case so far.
In April, he acquitted New Mexico resident Matthew Martin of misdemeanor charges that he illegally entered the Capitol and engaged in disorderly conduct after he walked into the building.
In March, McFadden acquitted a New Mexico elected official of engaging in disorderly conduct but convicted him of illegally entering restricted Capitol grounds.
McFadden has criticized prosecutors’ handling of Capitol riot cases. He suggested that the Justice Department has been unjustly tougher on Capitol riot defendants compared with people arrested at protests against police brutality and racial injustice after George Floyd’s 2020 murder by a Minneapolis police officer.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly is scheduled to preside over a bench trial for Jesus Rivera, a Pensacola, Florida, man charged with four riot-related misdemeanors. President Bill Clinton nominated Kollar-Kotelly to the court in 1997.
At least four other Capitol riot defendants have bench trials scheduled for this year.
Juries have unanimously convicted five Capitol riot defendants of all charges, a perfect record for prosecutors so far. More than 300 other defendants have pleaded guilty to riot offenses, mostly misdemeanors punishable by no more than one year in prison. Approximately 100 others have trial dates in 2022 or 2023. More than 800 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack.
Who Is Hosting The Tony Awardss This Year? Where To Watch Tony Awards?
A film’s success is not inferred by the number of awards or by the box office assortment they get. But by the reaction, they get from their audience. There are so many movies and series that may or may not have done well at the box office. However, they achieved the audience’s love, making the star actors famous.
Nowadays, the internet and reels determine real success. However, awards are still considered an important aspect of anyone’s career, It surely adds up to your CV, right?
What Are Tony Awards?
Tony Awards were started in April 1947 which is almost 75years ago. The awards were founded by Brock Pemberton who is a theatre producer and director. The awards are named after actress, producer, and director Antoinette Perry.
Is This Award Show Famous?
Apparently yes. Tony Awards is considered a milestone if won by a person. It is included in the abbreviation EGOT which classifies as Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. People who have won all four awards once are designated under EGOT.
Philip Michael Thomas was the person who created the term. He had a desire to win these awards.
Who Hosted This Year?
This year the awards were hosted by Ariana DeBose.
She is an American actress, dancer, and singer. She has been seen in the films like Company (2011), Seaside (2018), Hamilton (2020), and West Side Story (2021). Despite this, she has been a theatre artist at heart and has in Hairspray and Company and 2011, Bring it on in 2011 and 2012, Motown: The Musical (2013), Les Miserables (2015), A Bronx Tale (2016), and Summer: The Dona Summer Musical in 2017 and 2018.
She has also participated in So You Think You Can Dance in 2009 and hosted the shows like Saturday Night Live.
Ariana DeBose has won many awards like the British Academy Film Award, Golden Globe Award, Academy Award, and Tony Award. She has also won awards for theatre including Chita Rivera Awards.
Ariana DeBose has also won Critic’s Choice Awards, Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association Awards, Detroit Film Critics Society Awards, and many more.
Where To Watch?
The Tony Awards were streamed live. And, now are available to be watched online on Paramount+ or any CBS local channel.
Records Made In 2022
In Tony Awards, Michael R. Jackson became the first African American person to win a Tony for Best Book of Musical 2008.
Furthermore, after winning Best Producer for A Strange Loop, Jennifer Hudson became the 17th person to get EGOT.
The post Who Is Hosting The Tony Awardss This Year? Where To Watch Tony Awards? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Former Forest Lake shop teacher found guilty of sexual contact with students
A Washington County jury on Friday convicted a former Forest Lake middle school teacher of inappropriately touching two of his students.
James Edward Carter, 58, of Forest Lake, was found guilty on one count each of second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both charges relate to sexual contact with juveniles while being in a position of authority.
Carter, who taught industrial tech at Forest Lake Area Middle School, employed former students to work on projects at his house in exchange for money, food and gifts, according to the November 2020 criminal complaint filed against him in Washington County District Court.
Two boys, who were 14 and 16 at the time, told authorities that Carter had touched them inappropriately on separate occasions “after developing close friendships with each,” the complaint states.
From 2018 until 2020, Carter purchased several unsolicited gifts for the older boy, including a dirt bike, riding gear and clothing, a depth finder for fishing, work boots, snowmobile equipment and a $5,000 lawnmower, the complaint states.
The boys told police that about a dozen boys — all high school-aged — “worked” for Carter on various projects, according to the complaint.
After Carter was charged, the Forest Lake Area School District sent a letter to families informing them of the allegations and asking anyone with information to come forward. Other boys then reported similar conduct, but no additional charges resulted, according to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.
Carter worked in the district from 1999 to 2020, first as an instructional aide and then as a casual worker with Community Education. He started coaching Southwest Junior High School basketball in January 2005 and began teaching in January 2012.
The jury, which took 4 ½ hours to deliberate, found Carter not guilty on one additional count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which alleged his older victim feared great bodily harm at the time of the sexual contact.
On Monday, Washington County prosecutors Keshini Ratnayake and Kayla Wengronowitz commended the boys for reporting the abuse.
“We are incredibly proud of these two individuals for having the courage to come forward,” they said in a statement. “They did so to make sure that what happened to them would never happen to another student.”
Carter is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16 by Washington County District Court Judge Richard Ilkka.
