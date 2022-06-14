Finance
Using Blockchain Technology Companies for Trade Finance
One of the most propitious industries for blockchain technology is trade finance. Many of the world’s largest banks are putting time into its research and development.
Thanks to a consortium of 71 global financial leaders, R3CEV, much has been uncovered about potential uses of blockchain technology.
Since 2016, R3 has executed several pilot runs in the marketplace to complement their research. They will continue to improve these strategies until ready to fully enter the market.
So, what are some of their findings of potential use? Here’s the future of trade finance with blockchain technology companies.
Monitor Real-Time Status and Condition
One of R3’s members, CBA, is a leading contributor to the research of blockchain technology. Currently, they are undergoing 3 different projects to analyze blockchain use.
They are conducting a trial run with exporters who ship cotton. A humidity monitor is placed inside the canister, which is linked to IoT and GPS.
This monitor allows consumers to track their shipments with real-time status. Also, they are able to evaluate the condition of their product as it travels through.
Other national blockchain technology companies are running pilots, similar to this study. In Singapore, Hellosent is conducting similar tests. However, they’re studying the import of French wine.
Eliminate Unpaid Settlements
A growing issue for grain farmers is a financial loss due to trade insolvencies. An estimated $50 million was lost in 2014 because of this activity.
It takes roughly 4-6 weeks for a farmer to receive payment for their shipments. At that, often times conflict arises between farmers and buyers over payment complications (failing to pay the appropriate amount, late payment, etc.).
Australian start-up, Full Profile, has taken matters into their own hands.
Their blockchain platform allows farmers to now receive automatic payment upon delivery of grains. This will significantly reduce the risk of dispute between farmers and buyers.
Once Full Profile’s application is fully functional in a domestic setting, they will expand on external trade.
Digitize
The use of blockchain technology can also be beneficial to reducing financial loss and risk. Upon further development, it will be able to digitize sales and legal arrangements.
Trade finance is an unwieldy industry, that relies heavily on settlements and contracts. Currently, most of these agreements are handled the old-fashioned way: paper copies.
Blockchain technology will remove the need for this paper-based system. This ultimately reduces the risk of financial loss as documents are often lost, mishandled, or tarnished.
Electronic documentation can be tracked much more efficiently. Also, it cuts out the need for a third-party verification system.
Interested in Learning More About Blockchain Technology Companies?
Blockchain technology creates transparency in financial trade between buyers and sellers. From the moment an order is made up until payment, blockchain is capable of simplifying the trade process.
Are you looking to jump into the world of international trade? You’re at the right place. It would be great to know your thoughts and comments.
Asbestos Cancer Requires an Expert Lawyer
Asbestos cancer or mesothelioma is one of the most serious diseases impacting thousands of men and women worldwide. Due to realization of the fact that usage of asbestos has caused irreversible health damage, governments are now providing the necessary help to such cancer patients in the form of regulation and control. Hence, if one is suffering from asbestos cancer or if there is a loved one affected by the same, there are now many resources available for help. As the saying goes, “It heals faster if someone cares”, get help by helping yourself to find an effective asbestos cancer lawyer.
From the beginning of the twentieth century, the development of cancerous diseases due to asbestos exposure has been clearly observed. But the fight against mesothelioma started a much later. Today, there are a large number of quality asbestos cancer lawyers available. They are experts in their field and can help you get the best possible compensation in the shortest possible time for you and your family.
Just because there are many cancer lawyers available doesn’t mean that one should hire the first one. There are hundreds of cancer lawyers, and to decide how to hire the right one requires some research. One can find plenty of advertisements on television and on the internet. It is always advisable to check the credibility of the lawyers by taking a close look at their previous cases. Any reputable cancer lawyer would be happy to discuss with you and share general specifics of successful asbestos cancer cases, including compensations won, that their firm has handled.
A dedicated asbestos cancer lawyer is always seen to protect the rights of their clients and ensures that his or her clients get justice for the amount of pain they have undergone and lost income for them and their families, and medical bills.
Many times cancer lawyers will seek the help of investigative agencies to find out about the asbestos exposure which led to the disease affecting their clients. It is essential for them to have a full understanding of the potential asbestos exposure of their clients and what the employer did, or did not do to adequately protect the client. This research, many times tracking information from companies no longer in business, is very time consuming and is reflected in the costs charged by legal firms to represent asbestos victims. This is specifically why it is important to thoroughly research, use referrals and information guides to do your own research on the legal firm that will represent you.
Because of government’s intervention into the worldwide increase in asbestos cancer cases, cancer lawyers are becoming more and more comfortable in the outcome of their cases. Therefore, in many situations, law firms will accept cases based upon payment only if they should win the case. The cancer patient has little of no money out of pocket until the case is resolved and a financial award has been made. In many cases, experienced cancer lawyers are familiar enough with the cases, and in many times the actual companies involved, that they can conduct most of the work over the telephone with you. The research is done by the lawyers themselves and the patients would not even have to appear in court. This saves the patient’s energy and time and there is no emotional imbalance caused as well.
However, the importance of finding the right asbestos cancer lawyer is just as important as finding the right medical center and cancer doctor. Be prepared. Do your research. There is so much information on the television and the internet that it can become overwhelming very quickly. Talk to other cancer patients, their families, support groups. There are several very good cancer information guides available that have been compiled by non-law or medical firms, that can give you a totally unbias point of view and starting point for your research. If one has done the research to get the right lawyer, then he or she can trust them with all the legal proceedings to get the financial compensation they deserve.
What Is the Best Water Filter for My House?
Are you sure that your tap water is safe? It might seem that your tap or
well water is fine, but it always contains some levels of contaminants. And
even if your water is free of contaminants, high levels of minerals can
affect the taste or make your washing machine and dishwasher less
efficient. That’s why you want to ensure that your water is as pure as
possible.
One of the easiest ways to do it, is by installing a water filtration
system. In this way, your dishwasher and washing machine will run more
effectively, and you will protect your family from the effects of heavy
metals found in water.
There are different types of filters, the best one for you will depend on
your situation. Here is a list of the different types and their
characteristics.
Reverse osmosis-
The reverse osmosis system is the most effective filtration of any water
purifier. It removes up to 99% of contaminants like heavy metals.
RO is a process where pressure is used to force water through a
semi-permeable membrane that removes impurities-leaving your water free of
sediments and toxins. The filtered water is directed to a storage tank from
where it supplies your faucets, giving you water ready to drink.
To keep your reverse osmosis purifier well maintained, you need to remember
that the membranes and filters need to be replaced every six months to two
years. The frequency with which you replace the membrane and filter depends
on the type of filter and how much water you use.
Cation exchange/water softener
The cation exchanger or water softener systems remove the calcium and
magnesium ions found in hard water by exchanging them with sodium or
potassium ions. They are designed as whole-home systems, so all the water
in your home will receive the benefits of employing this system.
Carbon filter.
Carbon systems are popular because they are relatively cheap and easy to
install. Water flows through carbon bricks installed in line with the
faucet, which produces a chemical reaction that removes chemicals,
parasites, or heavy metals present in the water.
With carbon filters, you will notice the improvement of water right away!
The only thing to remember is that you will need to replace the filters
regularly.
Knowing that your water is safe is a good feeling.As a businessperson,
having clean water that tastes good could be important for your operations.
As a homeowner, you can be assured that your family will be protected and
that your washing machine and dishwasher will work efficiently.
If you live in Commerce City, and you are looking to install a water
filter, call us! We offer our plumbing services
to all the Denver metropolitan area.
But I Want to Keep the House
One of the biggest issues we see in divorce situations is who gets to keep the house. In a majority of cases when the wife has primary physical custody of young children, she wants to stay in the house. This is understandable as she may want the kids to continue in the same school or she simply wants to keep their lives and routines as consistent as they were pre-divorce.
While we certainly can understand the desire to keep the house, this decision can present some financial risks to one or both of the divorcing parties.
Let’s look at a few possible scenarios and their potential consequences:
1. The parties agree that the wife will stay in the house and buy out the husband’s share of the equity. In situations where the husband and wife have similar incomes and savings, this may be a perfectly viable option. The wife will simply get a mortgage in her own name, the husband’s name will be removed from the deed and the wife will pay the husband half of the equity in the home from existing savings or investments.
The situation gets trickier when the wife’s income may be significantly lower or if she has been out of the workforce while caring for the children. It may be difficult or impossible for her to qualify for a mortgage in her own name based on her current income (or lack thereof). Although lenders will include child support and/or alimony received into their calculations, most will want to see 6 – 12 months of consistent payments and a court order before they will consider the support as income. So even if your divorce becomes final next month and the agreement calls for you to receive monthly support, until there has been a trail of 6 – 12 months of payments, the bank will likely not include those payments as income for you. In addition, many spouses may receive financial support during separation but before the divorce is final. Because these payments are not subject to a court order, they will also not be counted.
2. Because the spouse who will stay in the house cannot qualify for a new mortgage, it is agreed that this spouse will pay the mortgage and related expenses even though the loan is in the other spouse’s name. This might seem like a reasonable decision at first. In the interest of keeping the children in their home, the spouse whose name is on the mortgage agrees to let his or her ex live in the house as long as they pay the mortgage, taxes and insurance. At some point in the future- perhaps when the kids are out of school- the house can be sold and the equity can be divided then. There are a few potential pitfalls with this scenario.
First, the spouse who will not be living in the house may want to buy another home someday. While some high earners may be able to qualify for a 2nd mortgage, most people will not be able to get a loan to purchase a new home if they still have a mortgage on the first house.
Second, what happens if the spouse living in the house is late paying the mortgage? Or, even worse, stops paying it altogether? Even though the divorce agreement may explicitly state that the spouse in the house is responsible for paying the mortgage, the lender only recognizes the name on the note. If there are delinquencies or even a foreclosure, it will affect the credit of the spouse whose name is on the mortgage. Because there are no adverse consequences for late payments by the spouse in the house, he or she may decide to pay other expenses first, while knowing that the late payments will only affect the ex.
3. One spouse insists on keeping the marital home, so the other spouse ends up with most of the savings, investments and retirement accounts. This is another common situation we run into. I’ve seen many divorce agreements which divide all the marital property equally, but one spouse ends up with primarily liquid assets (like savings accounts, stocks, mutual funds) and the other ends up with the house, which is very illiquid. If the spouse who gets the house has little or no emergency fund or backup savings, they are truly playing with fire. An adverse situation like a job loss, disability or major home repair can ruin them financially. If you decide to forgo other more liquid assets in favor of keeping the house, make sure you plan for the unforeseen issues that inevitably seem to occur.
The point here is to consider all the “what if’s” that could occur in the future before making a decision about what to do with the marital home. It’s often your biggest marital asset, so think about all the pros and cons before signing your agreement.
