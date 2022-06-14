Finance
Wear Motorcycle Helmets? That’s a Good Question!
Motorcyclists are always evaluating the use of motorcycle helmets. Is this simply a matter of preference or are there significant issues to be considered?
A friend of mine (Bill) has chosen to ride with a helmet, or at times without a motorcycle helmet. He says it depends upon riding conditions for him. One day he was on a two lane road, traveling about 50mph when a tractor trailer truck pulled out from the right side of the street to go the same direction. His thought was to maintain his speed and simply pass the truck. [Which, most likely could be done.] Unfortunately the truck driver did not have enough room for the turn, and stopped dead still, crossing both lanes. Bill was now approaching the truck too fast and too close to stop safely. He tried breaking hard but immediately knew he was facing the side of the trailer head-on. With quick thinking he laid his Harley on the side and slid under the trailer and on down the road a couple hundred feet. Relaying his story to me, he was flat on his back, feet first, with his arms spread out and his head bopping on the highway. When all was finished he gave credit to God for helping him and praised his destroyed helmet for saving his life. [Plus, the leather jacket and gloves that had taken the tears in place of him.] My friend only suffered from some sore muscles and hurt pride. But, it brings up the subject of helmet safety.
In the KSL-TV News of South Jordan, the Police Chief (Dan Pearson) is likewise teaching people that helmets save lives, after losing three friends to motorcycle accidents in two years. All three suffered from head injuries and none were wearing motorcycle helmets. Then, the police chief himself was involved in an accident on highway 89 North of Afton, Wyoming. A truck towing a horse trailer had passed him and pulled in front of him, hitting the front of his motorcycle with the spare tire mounted on the back. Dan was thrown off his bike, landing headfirst. He says, “This injury would have been a fatal blow if I hadn’t had the helmet on.” Dan suffered from bruises and a few broken bones.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that motorcyclists survive a crash and receive less serious injuries when wearing a helmet. They report that at least 600 people are saved each year.
One question that is asked, “motorcycle helmets might protect your brain but can it increase your chances of a broken neck?” Dr. Michael Yorgason, a surgeon at Montana Orthopedics and Sport Medicine, states that the findings from medical literature shows: “autopsy studies done after fatal motorcycle accidents have shown that neck injuries and fractures are equally likely, whether you are wearing a helmet or not.” Yet, most medical reports support the use of motorcycle helmets. They believe that the helmet generally decreases the risk of head and brain injury significantly and surmise that wearing them does not increase your risk of neck injury.
An Italian study concluded that a helmet decreased injury by 66%. A Thailand study found that after making helmets mandatory, head injuries decreased by 41% in 2 years. Now, in Kentucky, a study revealed that brain injury increased by 4.3 times when not wearing a helmet.
In an article written by Jonathan P. Goldstein, PhD., titled “The Effects of Motorcycle Helmet Use on the Probability of Fatality and the Severity of Head and Neck Injuries.” He concludes that there are a number of variables in a study that puts the study in question. Major differences are held concerning helmet use or non-helmet use. Normal results compare death and injury rates are two and three times greater for non-helmet riders and increases in occurrence rates in repeal years that vary from 19% to 63%. On one side: the helmet verses the non-helmet study fails to consider these two classes of riders. Stating that helmet riders are more cautious by nature. One, they drive slower, thus have slower speeds in crash situations. Two, they are less likely to have an accident. Three, helmet wearers are less likely to drink and drive (alcohol or use of drugs). These behavior changes dramatically reduce a riders risk.
On-the-other-hand, factors to consider are: 1-average age of the biker 2-average miles driven each year, per biker 3-average experience of the biker 4-the size of the motorcycle driven. So, between the size of the bike, potential speed, age, risk taking and alcohol ingestion; simply, cannot realistically prove the effectiveness of helmet use.
The Goldstein study did approach these variables in question. They reported a study that evaluates the effectiveness of motorcycle helmets in accident situations. The conclusions are: 1-Motorcycle helmets have no statistically significant effect on the probability of fatality. 2- Helmets reduce the severity of head injuries. 3-Past a critical impact speed of 13 mph, helmets increased the severity of neck injuries. The report then concluded that helmet users face a trade-off between reductions in the severity of head injuries and increases in the severity of neck injuries.
Under these circumstances a mandatory helmet use law cannot be reasoned to be an effective method to stop an individuals death or injury when involved in an accident.
Perhaps other choices need to be considered in providing safety in motorcycle use. Here are three suggestions. One, educate the general driving public (car and truck drivers) in road use with motorcycles. Two, educate inexperienced motorcyclists on accident avoidance (evasive action) and the proper use of these powerful machines. Three, create a strict enforcement of drunk driving laws. [Some studies show that alcohol consumption is the major factor in deaths and injury.]
Harley-Davidson offers basic and advanced training to 200+ dealerships in 30 states. Honda has four training centers. BMW is considering advanced training but says they tend to attract seasoned riders.
It is believed that training cuts panic. You need to know how to negotiate a curve and resist the urge to brake, etc.
Here are some other factors that need to be considered. Tires should be inflated to the proper level. A riders visibility to be seen. Tests have shown that the plain white motorcycle helmets are the easiest to be seen. Clothing makes a difference between day/night.
For night riding there are reflective vests and lighted vests available. There is GLO GLOV; reflective tape for clothing and cycle; reflective vests and coats. Now back to helmets.
USA Today carried the statistic from the National Highway Traffic Saftey Administration, reporting that 24% of the fatal crashes in 2003 involved unlicensed motorcyclists, and that car drivers are responsible in about two-thirds of motorcycle fatalities.
US DOT findings discovered that following the Helmet Law Repeal in Texas and Arkansas from Aug/Sept of 1997 to May 1998, helmet use dropped to 52% in Arkansas and to 66% in Texas. In Arkansas motorcycle fatalities rose 21% following the repeal and head injuries increased 18.5%. Texas fatalities rose 31%.
One court case in California disputed what standards were set for qualifying a helmet as “safe”. For a list of the US Government “Compliance Testing of Motorcycle Helmets” you can check to see if your helmet passed or failed. Check with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
When I am on my motorcycle, I know what I am doing. I don’t know what the other driver is doing. So, with the many facets of helmet use and considering the pro/cons, I choose to wear a helmet. You will have to decide for yourself!
Finance
Mesothelioma – Not Always Asbestos
It’s no secret that things we take for granted every day are man made materials. Most of the time we never even give pause to think about what the objects we interact on a daily basis is made from. Most everything, with few exceptions, is made from chemicals. This is rarely a concern, until it is discovered that a certain chemical can cause medical problems. However, even natural substances can sometimes cause us our bodies harm.
Asbestos is one of the most useful earth materials. However, due to its poisonous content, several countries have banned the use of asbestos. Excessive exposure to this kind of material can cause lung diseases such as lung cancer or mesothelioma. The latter is the common disease caused by too much inhalation of asbestos fibers, powder, dust, or other forms that asbestos may have been breathed into the lungs.
Weight loss, chest pain, fever, fatigue, hoarseness, or coughs are some common symptoms different diseases. However, they are also the symptoms of this lung disease. When a person suffers from mesothelioma, fluid can surround the lungs. In some cases, the mesothelioma may even cause the lung to collapse. This list is by no means conclusive of symptoms associated with mesothelioma. It is highly advised that if you were exposed to asbestos for long periods of time and you think you may be at risk for it, that you talk to a doctor immediately.
Mesothelioma can be detected through medical tests such as an MRI, chest X-rays or CT scans. Cytology and biopsy can also detect the presence of abnormal cells and fluids in the lungs. If this disease is not immediately treated, the lungs will probably collapse.
Since asbestos causes this kind of serious disease, some countries such as New Zealand, Brazil, Australia, and the U.K banned this kind of material. Many people believe that the United States banned it. However, it never was. The Environmental Protection Agency spent millions researching and reporting on the dangers and risks associated with asbestos. Unfortunately, a Federal Court ruled that there was not sufficient evidence to warrant a ban. This is still a sore spot with the EPA to this day.
However, there are some cases wherein this disease is caused by any kind of fibrous silicates instead of asbestos, although the percentage is only minimal.
Finance
If I Am Facing Deportation/Removal Proceedings, What Options Do I Have?
If you have been arrested and are facing removal proceedings by U.S. Customs and Enforcement (ICE), there are various forms of relief that may help you remain in the U.S.
If you are a U.S. Citizen you don’t have to worry about being deported because you can’t be. Sometimes people are unaware that they are in fact U.S. citizens based on a relationship to a family member. If you are a U.S. citizen you should notify the Immigration Judge immediately.
One form of relief available to those facing removal proceedings is cancellation of removal. You may be eligible for cancellation of removal if satisfy the following requirements:
1. Permanent resident (green card) for at least 5 years, and
2. Lived in the U.S. continuously for 7 years after having been admitted to the U.S., and
3. No aggravated felony conviction(s)
You may be eligible for cancellation of removal even if you never had a green card if:
1. You have been physically present in the U.S. for 10 years, and
2. You have maintained good moral character during that time, and
3. Your deportation would cause ‘exceptional and extremely unusual’ hardship to your U.S. citizen or lawful
permanent resident spouse, parent or child
Most criminal convictions would render you ineligible for this relief because you cannot demonstrate good moral character.
There are a couple waivers available to those facing removal proceedings. Under the section 212(c) waiver, if you pled guilty to a crime before April 24, 1996, your criminal conviction may be waived. In order to qualify you must satisfy the following:
1. Permanent resident (green card), and
2. Lived in the U.S. lawfully for 7 years, and
3. Not served 5 years or more in prison for an aggravated felony
Another waiver available is the section 212(h) waiver. This waiver excuses you for certain crimes if you can prove that removal from the U.S. would cause extreme hardship to a U.S. citizen or permanent resident spouse, child or parent.
Some other forms of relief include asylum, withholding of removal, and the Convention Against Torture. You may be eligible to apply for asylum if you fear harm in your country because of your race, religion, nationality, actual or suspected political opinion, or membership in a social group. Withholding of Removal may be available to you if you can show your freedom or life would be threatened due to your race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular group. Finally, you may be eligible for relief under the Convention Against Torture if you fear that you will be tortured if you return to your country.
Adjustment of Status is another form of relief available to those who satisfy one of the following:
1. Married a U.S. citizen, or
2. Have a U.S. citizen child over 21 years of age, or
3. Have a U.S. citizen parent
However, you may be ineligible to adjust status if you were convicted of a crime of moral turpitude, a drug crime, or two crimes where you received a sentence of 5 years or more.
You should consult with an experienced Phoenix immigration attorney in determining whether you qualify for relief from deportation. If none of the aforementioned forms of relief apply, you may be left with the option of voluntary departure. Voluntary departure will require you to return your country.
Finance
The Importance of Informed Consent
When a doctor wishes to perform a medical procedure on his or her patient, the doctor must gain the patient’s informed consent before being allowed to proceed. Informed consent is an important part of medicine that has few exceptions, as failure to gain consent may result in unwanted procedures and treatments.
Gaining informed consent means informing the patient of the procedure to be performed and the risks involved, as well as answering his or her questions before he or she agrees to undergo the treatment.
This is important, as patients may know facts about their medical backgrounds that make the procedures unfavorable. Additionally, patients do have the right to refuse treatment if they choose that they would rather live with an ailment than go through a potentially painful procedure.
When a doctor or other healthcare provider informs a patient of a procedure, he or she may not leave out information to make the procedure seem more favorable. Additionally, the medical professional may not tell a patient that one procedure is his or her only option when, in reality, he or she has more.
Both of these forms of deception are considered coercion on the part of the medical professional. Coercion may also include forcing a patient to receive treatment against his or her will.
There is one main exception to the consent rule, which is when an individual cannot give his or her informed consent and a next of kin or legal guardian cannot be found within a reasonable period. In these cases, healthcare providers may perform procedures only if the procedure is essential to saving the individual’s life.
When a medical professional fails to gain your informed consent for a procedure and you suffer an injury, you may be entitled to financial compensation for your suffering.
Wear Motorcycle Helmets? That’s a Good Question!
Cricket Legend AB de Villiers and Myria Gaming Studio Join Forces to Release Play-and-Earn Cricket Game
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s wife, Nikki, announces they are expecting — and the gender is revealed!
Mesothelioma – Not Always Asbestos
Yellowstone closed after historic floods; some areas cut off
Yankees super slugger Aaron Judge adding lead-off hitter to his impressive resume
Crypto Crash Leads Liquidation Following Market Cap Fall
The 20 Best Korean Movies on Netflix To Watch Right Now
If I Am Facing Deportation/Removal Proceedings, What Options Do I Have?
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s wife, Nikki, announces they are expecting another child
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients