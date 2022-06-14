Finance
Web Marketing Strategy Number 9 – Social Media For Your Home Internet Business Opportunity
Social Media as a web marketing strategy is all about building trust and relationships with your potential business partners. Social Media is great vehicle which allows your prospects the opportunity to get to know you on a personal level without any sales pressure. Potential business partners are given the opportunity to observe you without feeling obligated to joining your home internet business opportunity. YouTube have all types of video that may be viewed but amazingly producing a perfect video is not required. The desire of the viewer to connect with you on a personal level far outweighs perfection in the actual video.
As I write this post there are two Social Media sites in the Top 10 on Alexa Facebook (#2) and YouTube (#4). MySpace (#12) and Twitter (#15) have slowly crept out of the Top 10 which warrant the question is Social Media a fad? The vast amount of people using Social Media on a daily basis suggests that it is not a fad. Facebook is a great way to generate leads for your home internet business opportunity. YouTube is a great way to integrate video into your web marketing strategies.
YouTube is a great media where potential business partners have the opportunity to see you as a person. The video should be a natural video where perfection is not necessary. Your partners are looking for an expert that have similar background and is like them to a certain degree. Facebook allows your potential business partners to see you as an individual with the groups you are associated, your profile, friends, etc. Social Media lets them watch you and your actions from afar without having to commit to your home internet business opportunity.
Web marketing strategy using Social Media is very necessary in getting your home internet business opportunity to the next level. When I sold a home care system door to door many years ago the product I sold was great but until my prospect trusted me no sale was ever made. I had a very short time in the sale process to get them to purchase my product. I had one chance and no other opportunity to make the sale. The advantages of the internet provide you the opportunity to attract potential business partners over an indefinite amount of time.
How Outdated Phone Systems Are Killing Businesses
Thriving in today’s economic climate requires unified communications
Yep, those old traditional landlines are on their way out. In 2017, almost 90% of phone numbers were connected to mobile devices or internet-enabled phones. And some experts have predicted 2020 is the year that landlines finally become obsolete. (To be honest, they probably won’t disappear that fast. After all, there are still people out there using analog modems, believe it or not.)
Yet still, even with landlines falling out of favor, many businesses rely on traditional private branch exchange (PBX) phone systems for day-to-day operations.
Their trust in these systems makes sense: landlines aren’t susceptible to remote hacking (though analog lines can still be hacked locally through good old wiretapping), they usually still work when you’ve lost power, and they’re based on-premise, which gives the owner total control. Owners love total control over anything that impacts their business, especially things that affect the bottom line.
But the world of work is changing rapidly, and for any business to succeed in this moment, they need a better alternative – unified communications.
How old phone systems hurt businesses
Older PBX phone systems in today’s business environment have some pretty serious limitations. Some of those are business-impacting and result in:
- Poor customer service: Leaving a voicemail and waiting for a response is so ’90s! In fact, most consumers expect to communicate with businesses online, be it online ordering, email, text, or live chat. If the only way to reach your business is by phone, you’re likely missing out on a major opportunity to handle service problems quickly, retain customers, and boost your reputation.
- Internal miscommunication: Old phone systems can be frustrating for office employees to use. Imagine leaving a voicemail about an urgent issue for your boss and not receiving a response for hours or days. Relying on outdated technology makes employees feel less productive, which can spiral into other issues. According to a 2018 Unisys Corporation study, these frustrated employees are 450% more likely to quit than employees at companies with better tech solutions. Though this study sounds pretty far-fetched, and it is quite possible that the presence of outdated technology is an indication of a bigger problem with the business. Nevertheless, this questionable study supports the narrative that old technology can cause serious problems within a company. Thus, it is worth mentioning. Clearly, updating your system and improving communication for everyone beats recruiting and training new employees.
- Less versatility: As many companies have made the switch to remote work, they’ve found landline phone systems to be far less versatile than VoIP-based PBX systems. Landline systems are tied to a specific geographic location and connect to the company’s separate phone network through phone hardware (e.g., phone cables, phone wall ports, etc.). Thus, they can’t be easily integrated with computer software applications, SMS and MMS messaging, video calling, chat apps, and other cool features required to make remote work easy. In contrast, a unified communications system supports all of these tools, making it super easy to onboard remote employees.
- Difficulty diagnosing problems remotely: Diagnosing and fixing problems with traditional PBX systems requires troubleshooting from the IT department (if you have one, that is) or a technician from the phone system provider. The process involves testing connections, assessing internal and external parts, and likely fumbling with equipment on your building’s exterior. This means scheduling a day and time for the repair, and in the meantime, your system remains down, causing you lost revenue. On the other hand, to address problems with cloud-based systems, you have access to round-the-clock tech support that can tap into your system and get things back up and running quickly. No appointment required.
- Hard to grow: When your business grows, it’s quite difficult to scale your old phone system up. Usually, with every batch of new users, you will have to add a bunch of new hardware. This hardware is usually proprietary, costly, and likely has to be installed by a skilled technician. Web-based phone systems are much easier to expand.
Why your business needs unified communications
As an alternative to your old phone system, it’s time to embrace unified communications. Generally speaking, this is a comprehensive service that enables all employees in your company to communicate in a way that delivers the best business results. Most unified communications components are based on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which gives you the ability to communicate from any location using the same phone number, extensions, and features.
And looking more specifically at a VoIP PBX system’s benefits over an old phone system, there are several advantages. You have the option of using both physical phones and “soft phones”, which are computers or mobile devices that use specialized communications software. VoIP PBX systems also connect to all of your business locations, enable you to respond to messages and requests in a timely manner, and can easily be scaled up or down at any time. In short, a VoIP PBX system moves and grows with the ever-changing needs of your business. Your old phone system limits your options to serve employees and customers, and it ultimately cuts into your profits.
Set up your Virtual PBX system today
Work with us to introduce cloud-based phone systems into your day-to-day business operations. Our VoIP PBX system helps you cut costs, connect all your business locations into one communications domain, send free SMS messages from business phones and desktops, and access free 24/7/365 tech support. Contact us today to discuss your needs and explore the best options for your company.
Can I Sue a Hospital for an Unnecessary Surgery or Operation?
There are nearly fifty million operations performed each year by thousands of doctors and surgeons all across the country. Surgery is meant to save lives and improve a person’s overall health and wellbeing. But these intentions are fruitless when surgery is performed on a patient that was not necessarily in need of an operation. In these rare cases, many people want to know if they can sue for an unnecessary operation or surgery that resulted in heighten, additional, or continued health complications. Continue reading to explore this topic and learn some information about patients’ rights following an unnecessary surgery or medical procedure.
Medical Operations and Risks
All surgeries come with a certain degree of risk, causing some patients to suffer moderate to severe complications; like organ damage, infections, hemorrhages, medication errors, anesthesia mistakes, improper stitching, and more. Along with risk, surgery is also accompanied by pain and discomfort, which is why it is important to rest as much as possible following an operation. With all of these risks and consequences associated with surgery, we want it to be worthwhile. So what happens when a patient experiences all of these after-effects for a surgery that was not even necessary?
Unnecessary surgeries do take place; usually for operations like cesarean sections, hysterectomies, coronary bypass, pacemaker implants, and more. These kinds of unnecessary surgeries commonly occur at doctor-owned outpatient medical centers, where physicians are not as scrutinized for their surgical undertakings. Many doctors have been known to “sell” their services, recommending various surgical procedures that are not necessary and cost their patients pain, suffering, time, and money.
Not Always Medical Malpractice
Keep in mind that unnecessary surgeries are not always negligent or medical malpractice cases. Many times, surgeries are performed based off of true, accurate, and rightful professional medical research and recommendations. In this case, even if the surgery was not necessary, it wouldn’t be negligent either. A medical malpractice surgery only takes place when a doctor or surgeon acts negligently in some way, or a surgery somehow causes long-term damage to a patient, or both. These are very complicated cases, so it is strongly encouraged to speak with a licensed attorney regarding your particular circumstances.
If you believe you were recently taken advantage of, and misguided into agreeing on receiving a surgery that you didn’t actually need, contact a personal injury lawyer right away. They have the knowledge, experience, and resources to accurately assess your case and determine if you were wrongly subjected to a surgery that was not needed. You or your family could be legally entitled to compensation for your damages; including pain, suffering, medical expenses, hospital bills, lost wages, loss of companionship, mental anguish, prolonged rehabilitation, wrongful death, and much more. You can trust a reputable accident attorney to guide you in the right direction toward full and fair remuneration for you and your family.
VoIP Phone Calls – Calling Over IP Network
The advanced voice communication has dramatically transformed the way business or corporate houses conduct their business in different parts of the world. The businesses are speedily migrating to systems which use advanced and unified communication rather than PSTN services. The cost-effective and enhancement of organisational productivity backed the services significantly. Apart from these benefits, advancement in technology has changed the way companies communicate and exchange the messages or images via single IP network. This efficient IP network and strong infrastructure worldwide tend to deliver superior voice quality and high quality VoIP solutions to business or casual users. Therefore, it can be said that IP solution is ideal for contact centres, ISP/ITSP solution, corporate business houses as well as switchless resellers.
This VoIP phone service is based on a packet switching technique, wherein the analogue audio signals are converted to IP compressed digital data. Importantly, the cost of transferring digital data over the Internet is cheaper than analogue signals in the pre-existing PSTN service. The process of transmitting the data directly results in cheap rates and unparalleled service.
The best part of VoIP phone calls is its state-of-art-technology which provides communication features such as flexibility, scalability and reliability at low cost without compromising on the quality of network. However, this advanced services provide a comprehensive communication environment for day to day dealings. While using the VoIP solutions, the users have privilege to run a wide variety of voice applications, receive and send faxes, expand circuits, get accurate billing along with customised reports and lots more.
To make VoIP calls, the users require only addition piece of equipment i.e. ATA. Analogue Telephone Adaptor or ATA is usually supplied by VoIP service provider at the time when the users sign up for the service. This device allows the users to make phone calls as normal, using the standard Calling through VoIP eliminates the need for costly dedicated landlines to connect callers. It offers a host of special features and capabilities which make communication more productive. The added features include 3-way calls, forward, return, and transfer a call, voicemail, caller ID and caller ID block and many more. With the advanced VoIP phone services, the users can enjoy long distance and international calls at lower rates.
Some of the best features of VoIP solution are as follows:
1.Functionality: The VoIP solution offers a complete functionality on the voice over IP platform including the services in the traditional circuit switched technology.
2.Cost Effective: By using the VoIP solutions, the users can save their monthly telephone bills by up to 40-60 percent than PSTN services. Therefore, migration to VoIP drastically cut down the communication cost.
3.Quality Network: The VoIP phone service provides the users a quality network to ensure an enhanced communication network. Thanks to the IP network, wherein calls are transmitted in data packets over Internet.
4.Reliability: The VoIP calls are reliable, as the users can experience fast and speedy data transformation.
5.Security: The VoIP service providers ensure robust security features, which boost the confidence level of business houses while communicating with their clients or customers.
6.Scalability: The users of IP telephony network enjoys scalability in terms of capacity and destinations. As a matter of fact, the users enjoy calling even from the remotest area
Moving ahead on the footprints of big houses, small and medium sized enterprises and individual users are considering IP telephony solutions as a part of their day-to-day communication. The business houses are opting for these voice over IP services so that they can improve internal operations while, casual users are happy with reduction in the phone bills.
