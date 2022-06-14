News
Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California
By FELICIA FONSECA
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Western U.S. on Monday marked another day of hot, dry and windy weather as crews from California to New Mexico battled wildfires that had forced hundreds of people to leave their homes.
Several hundred homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, were evacuated and the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort was closed as a precaution because of a wildfire — the second to hit the area this year.
Crews were expecting gusts up to 50 mph (80 kph) as they battled the blaze that has burned through parts of the footprint left by another springtime fire that destroyed over two dozen homes. No homes have been lost in the fire reported Sunday that has burned about 8 square miles (20 square kilometers).
“It’s literally like déjà vu,” said Coconino County sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton. “We are in the same exact spot doing the same exact thing as we were a month and a half ago. People are tired.”
Wildfires broke out early this spring in multiple states in the Western U.S., where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires.
The number of square miles burned so far this year is more than double the 10-year national average, and states like New Mexico already have set records with devastating blazes that destroyed hundreds of homes while causing environmental damage that is expected to effect water supplies.
Nationally, more than 6,200 wildland firefighters were battling nearly three dozen uncontained fires that had charred over 1 million acres (4,408 square kilometers), according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Even in Alaska, forecasters have warned that many southwestern fires have grown exceptionally over the last week, which is unusual for that area. Southwest Alaska normally experiences shorter periods of high fire danger because intermittent rain can provide relief, but since mid-May the region has been hot and windy, helping to dry out vegetation.
Favorable weather Monday helped slow progression of a tundra wildfire just over 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) away from an Alaska Native village. Moderate temperatures and a shift in the wind that had been driving the fire toward St. Mary’s will allow firefighters to directly attack the flames and increase protections for the Yup’ik community.
The lightning-sparked fire is estimated at about 193 square miles (500 square kilometers). It’s burning dry grass and shrubs in southwest Alaska’s mostly treeless tundra.
In California, evacuation were ordered for about 300 remote homes near a wildfire that flared up over the weekend in forest land northeast of Los Angeles near the Pacific Crest Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains.
The blaze saw renewed growth Sunday afternoon and by midday Monday had scorched about 1.5 square miles (3.9 square km) of pine trees and dry brush, said fire spokesperson Dana Dierkes.
“The fuel is very dry, so it acts like a ladder, carrying flames from the bottom of the trees to the very top,” Dierkes said. Crews were also contending with unpredictable winds that were expected to strengthen later in the day, she said.
Aside from mandatory evacuations for some, the remainder of the mountain town of Wrightwood, with about 4,500 residents, was under an evacuation warning. Several roads also were closed.
The fire was 18% contained.
Fire conditions were elevated because of warm and dry weekend weather across Southern California. Monday was expected to be cooler, but another heatwave was expected at midweek, the National Weather Service said.
In Northern California, a 50-mile (80-km) stretch of State Route 70 was closed indefinitely on Monday after mud, boulders and dead trees inundated lanes during flash floods along a wildfire burn scar.
Several drivers were rescued Sunday evening from debris flowing on the highway when hillsides burned bare by last year’s enormous Dixie Fire came loose. No injuries were reported.
The causes of the latest California fires were under investigation.
U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers cited a 57-year-old camper for lighting toilet paper on fire and placing it under a rock Saturday near the origin of the Arizona wildfire. The fire was reported a day later. Court documents show the man told authorities he tried to put the fire out with his sleeping bag, but his attorney said in federal court Monday that doesn’t mean his client was responsible for sparking the blaze.
Flagstaff resident Janetta Kathleen rode her horse, Squish, up a hill to get a better look at the wildfire Sunday evening and watched it creep toward homes in the shadow of the mountain. Her home isn’t directly in the fire’s path, but her family, two bulldogs and horses are ready to go at a moment’s notice.
“I need to know what’s going on because I have decisions to make for my family,” she said. “If the winds shift, we’ll be in trouble.”
Hikers, campers and others who were out enjoying the forest also had to leave Sunday. A shelter was set up at a middle school.
Strong winds sent embers across U.S. Route 89, the main route to the turnoff for the Grand Canyon’s east rim entrance, through the Navajo Nation and up into Utah. Many people commute between the reservation and Flagstaff for work. Parts of the highway remained closed Monday.
“We’re not working directly on suppressing the fire to get the whole thing out right now,” said Coconino National Forest spokesman Brady Smith. “That’s not our focus and it’s not possible right now. Right now, it’s going to be focused on protecting life and property.”
Smoke from the fire near Flagstaff caused hazy skies in Colorado on Monday, obscuring views of the Rocky Mountains from Denver and other cities along the state’s Front Range.
Meanwhile, firefighters worked to contain a small wildfire burning in juniper and pinion pine that briefly caused evacuation orders Sunday in the San Luis Valley’s Rio Grande National Forest in southern Colorado.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for high fire danger in central and southern parts of Colorado as well as parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
Winds are expected to ease after Monday with some moisture moving in later this week in parts of the Southwest, the weather service said.
___
Associated Press writers Christopher Weber in Los Angeles; Mark Thiessen in Anchorage, Alaska; Jim Anderson in Denver; and Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, contributed to this report.
News
As Kyle Stowers arrives with the Orioles for his MLB debut, the outfield prospect credits his mental work getting him here
As Kyle Stowers began to press at the plate early this season for Triple-A Norfolk — overly aware of the at-bats that ended in outs — his stance started to change for the worse. He wanted to perform at a high level, not just for himself and his goal of reaching the major leagues but for his teammates.
A change a few weeks in helped him break out of his funk, and the change wasn’t purely mechanical. That was a big part, of course, standing more upright in his stance to be more “athletic,” as Stowers described it.
But Stowers also got out of his own way — and now he’s making his major league debut for the Orioles in Toronto, playing left field and batting eighth against the Blue Jays on Monday at Rogers Centre.
“If that type of stretch would’ve happened last year, it would’ve taken me a lot longer to get out of it,” Stowers said. “But to be able to be the same guy every day and keep my head held high, put in the work, it makes things a lot easier to get out of.”
Through the first 26 games of Stowers’ season for the Tides, he hit .193 with three home runs and 25 strikeouts. Then the 24-year-old Stanford product embarked on a nine-game hitting streak, which led to a breakout in his last 23 games for Norfolk. In that stretch, he hit .314 with a 1.144 OPS, clubbing nine homers and driving in 24 runs.
Those performances backed up the No. 9 ranking Baseball America gives Stowers in Baltimore’s pipeline, and he will become the third top 10 prospect to make his debut for the Orioles this season, joining right-hander Kyle Bradish and catcher Adley Rutschman — and all three of them are playing Monday.
Stowers feels his largest leap between last season, his first full minor league season, and this year is getting used to playing every day. After he was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, he went without a 2020 season because the coronavirus pandemic canceled the minor league campaign. By now, he understands the everyday grind professional baseball involves.
And he understands how critical letting the past go can be.
“I’ve just been a lot more steady mentally,” Stowers said. “I’ve been able to flush at-bats, flush games and be the same person every day, which I think that’s been the biggest key for me thus far. I just haven’t been panicking.”
He’ll need to lean on that new mentality Monday night when he takes the field at Rogers Centre for his major league debut, with his mom, his fiancée and his fiancée’s parents in the stands watching. It can be a lot for any player.
Stowers received the opportunity as a substitute player after outfielder Anthony Santander was added to the restricted list. There’s no guarantee Stowers will remain with the club after the four-game series in Toronto.
“It’s super unrealistic. You want to relax, but the nerves are going to be on edge and he’ll have some anxiety, of course,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’ll be nervous. Hopefully he can transfer that into some positive swings and help us out. But I want him to just enjoy it and relax as much as he possibly can and do what he was doing in Norfolk.”
Hyde was referring to the production at the plate from Stowers with the Tides. But the mental aspect is just as important, especially on the biggest night of his professional career so far.
()
News
Theater Latte Da stages a contemporary ‘Twelve Angry Men’ that still brims with tension
Say “Twelve Angry Men,” and my mind goes immediately to “mid-‘50s method acting fest.” The 1957 film is a courtroom classic — or, rather, a jury room classic — in which 12 male actors are given the opportunity to create complex characters, using the “method” emphasis upon realism and fully inhabiting a role.
It’s a rare example of a script that was first a celebrated film, but really found its legs when adapted for the stage, spawning productions that are certainly numbering in the hundreds by now.
But would it work as a musical? That idea was first broached 10 years ago, when composer Michael Holland and librettist David Simpatico began collaborating on it. Now the finished product is finally being premiered by Theater Latte Da at its home in Northeast Minneapolis.
And it’s quite a creative success, all things considered. Adopting the musical vocabulary of modern jazz of the 1950s (in which the story is set), it offers intriguing enhancements to Reginald Rose’s original script. For one, it views it through a more diverse cultural lens that meshes well with contemporary conversations about whether justice is blind to skin color and social class.
While the film featured a jury room full of 12 white men, half of those assembled to render a verdict in Latte Da’s production are people of color. Among them is Curtis Bannister’s strong-voiced Juror No. 8, who, as the story begins, is the lone vote for “not guilty” in the trial of a teen accused of stabbing his father to death.
Each actor does an exemplary job of bringing a vivid character to the stage, from Charlie Clark’s embittered bundle of fury to James Detmar’s stereotype-spewing bigot to Bradley Greenwald’s mild-mannered Austrian immigrant who seems to revere the American justice system more than anyone in the room.
Over the course of 90 intermission-less minutes, we watch that 11-1 vote gradually turn, as testimony, evidence and “reasonable doubt” are reconsidered, and the complexities of consensus building are laid bare amid bickering that sometimes borders on fisticuffs, reason and toxic masculinity going head-to-head.
The music works best when composer Holland takes for inspiration the bebop-inspired flights of fancy once navigated by Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, their style infusing the phrase trading within a song about fatherhood, elsewhere Sasha Andreev debating some evidence to some sizzling cool jazz.
But the show’s standout vocal performance isn’t jazz at all, as Greenwald reflects upon his life’s journey in a song set to the waltz rhythms of his native land.
As in the original, the action is set within one room, and designer Benjamin Olsen manages to make an expansive space seem claustrophobic in an Edward Hopper kind of way. The long table at the room’s center rotates to alter the audience’s perspective as the characters change theirs, director Peter Rothstein and choreographer Kelli Foster Warder deftly shaping the movement.
The music is exciting when at its most jazz-flavored, thanks to a swinging five-piece band, but less so when it obeys the strictures of conventional stage balladry. Yet it proves a fine addition to what is already a strong story, although “Twelve Angry Men” maintains its greatest strength whether the words are spoken or sung: It’s a fine forum for excellent acting. And Latte Da’s production has that.
Theater Latte Da’s “Twelve Angry Men”
- When: Through July 17
- Where: Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. N.E., Minneapolis
- Tickets: $58-$35, available at 612-339-3003 or latteda.org
- Capsule: Jazz in the jury room makes for an intriguing adaptation.
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities arts writer. He can be reached at [email protected]
News
Minnesota Department of Health takes control of nursing home in Pine Island
The Minnesota Department of Health has taken control of a care facility in Pine Island because a growing list of unpaid bills could threaten critical services for its residents.
The Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul recently granted a temporary order that allows the state to protect residents at the Pine Haven Care Center while operations and management issues are sorted out.
State health officials have arranged for Pathway Health, a management organization, to stabilize the southeastern Minnesota facility’s operations, support its staff and make sure residents receive quality care.
Pine Haven has 52 residents and is licensed for 70 beds.
“This rare step is one we do not take lightly, but the evidence indicated a need for immediate action to ensure that residents are safe and continue to receive essential services,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We are focused on a smooth transition and determining the next steps that will meet the needs of residents, staff, and families.”
Receiverships are authorized by state law and allow regulators to assume control of a nursing home in certain situations where there are serious health and safety concerns for residents. The receivership cannot exceed 18 months.
“We are communicating with family members and residents about the transition as we work to stabilize operations,” said state Health Regulation Division director Maria King. “We will work with the new managing agent to help residents and employees through this transition.”
