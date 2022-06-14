Finance
What Are Search Engines?
Search Engines make the web convenient and enjoyable. Without them, people might have difficulty online obtaining the info they’re seeking because there are vast sums of webpages available, but many of them are just titled based on the whim of the author and the majority of them are sitting on servers with cryptic names.
When most people discuss searching on the internet, they are really referring to Internet Search Engines.
Early Search Engines held an index of a couple of hundred thousand pages and documents, and received maybe a couple of thousand inquiries every day. Today, a major internet search engine will process vast sums of webpages, and react to millions of search queries daily. In this chapter, we’ll let you know how these major tasks are performed, and how the search engines put everything together to enable you to discover all the information you need on line.
When most people discuss searching on the internet, they are really referring to Internet Search Engines. Prior to the Web becoming the most visible aspect of the Internet, there were already Search Engines in position to greatly help users locate info online. Programs with names like ‘Archie’ and ‘Gopher’ kept the indexes of the files saved on servers attached to the web and significantly reduced the quantity of time necessary to find pages and documents. In the late eighties, getting proper value out of the web meant understanding how to make use of Archie, gopher, Veronica and others.
Today, most Online users confine their searching to world wide websites, so we’ll limit this chapter to discussing the engines that concentrate on the contents of Webpages. Before the search engines can let you know the place where a file or document is, it has to be found. To locate info from the vast sums of Webpages which exist, the search engines employ special computer software robots, called spiders, to construct lists of what is available on Websites. Whenever a spider is building its lists, the procedure is known as Web crawling. To be able to construct and keep maintaining a good listing of words, the spiders of a search engine have to check out a great deal of pages.
So how exactly does a spider begin its travels within the Web? The usual starting place are the lists of well used pages and servers. The spider begins with a well known site, indexing what is on its webpages and following each link located in the site. This way, the spider system begins to visit and spread out over the most favored portions of the net very fast.
Google initially was an academic internet search engine. The paper that described the way the system was built (written by Lawrence Page and Sergey Brin) gave a good account of how fast their spiders could conceivably work. They built the first system to make use of multiple spiders, frequently three at a time. Each spider will keep about 300 connections to Webpages open at any given time. At its peak capability, using 4 spiders, their system was able to scan over one hundred pages every second, creating about six hundred data kilobytes.
Keeping every thing running quickly meant creating a system to feed necessary data to the spiders. The first Google system had a server focused on providing URLs to the spiders. Instead of using an Online site provider for a domain name server which translates a server name in to a web address, Google obtained its own D.N.S., so that delays were minimized.
Whenever a Google spider scanned over an H.T.M.L. webpage, it made note of a couple of things:
What was on the webpage
Where the particular key words were located.
Words appearing in subtitles, titles, meta-tags along with other important positions were recorded for preferential consideration after a user actioned a search. The Google spiders were created to index each significant phrase on a full page, leaving out the articles “a, ” “an” and “the. ” Other spiders just take different approaches.
These different approaches are an attempt to help make the spider operate faster and allow users to find their info more proficiently. For instance, some spiders will keep an eye on what is in the titles, sub-headings and links, combined with the 100 most often used words on the page and each word in the very first 20 lines of text. Lycos is believed to make use of this method of spidering the net.
Other systems, for example AltaVista, go in another direction, indexing each and every word on a full page, including “a, ” “an, ” “the” along with other “insignificant” words. The comprehensive aspect of this method is matched by other systems in the interest they direct at the unseen part of the net page, the meta tags.
With the major engines (Google, Yahoo, and so on. ) accounting for over 95% of searches done on line, they’ve developed into a true marketing powerhouse for anybody who understands how they work and how they may be utilized.
Top VoIP Companies
There are many VoIP companies located in the United States of America. Some of these VoIP companies include Vonage, SBC, PointOne Inc., and Time Warner Cable. These companies that provide VoIP services to people allow people to save money on their phone bills.
There are things about each one of these VoIP Companies that you should know about before just picking anyone of them. I will explain what each one provides and why it’s good. But just to let you know there is a new VoIP company coming out soon that is going to provide the cheapest services ever and I know this VoIP Company will be better than the list of companies I will talk to you about today.
Vonage is one of the many VoIP Companies that offers VoIP services. It has been around for several years and it offers an unlimited calling plan and also offers a monthly plan of $14.99 for 500 minutes. Vonage offers caller ID, voice mail, call waiting, call forwarding, call transfer, lower international calling rates and much more. But if you want the services that Vonage provides you will need to have a broadband Internet connection.
SBC is another one of the many VoIP Companies that offers VoIP services in the United States. They offer VoIP to corporate clients and they have more than 5 million people that use their services. SBC offers interactive video programming, digital voice and high-speed internet. SBC has joined with the new AT&T and they low prices for Internet phone calls.
PointOne Inc. is another popular VoIP Company located in the United States of America. The offers VoIP Services for residential homes and businesses. They handle over 1billion minutes per. month of voice and data communications and this covers about three quarters of the United States, parts of England, Germany, Mexico and most of Canada. The offers routing of 911 calls and operator assistance. They care about their customers and have high customer satisfaction ratings. Their customers gather the benefits through consistent, high quality service and lower costs.
Last but not least Time Warner Cable is another wonderful VoIP Company that offers VoIP services to residential customers. Their revenue is more than $8 billion dollars. So they must be doing good! Like other Voip Companies, Time Warner Cable offers a Digital Phone service and an unlimited long distance plan in the United States. They offers features including call waiting, call forwarding, Caller ID and call waiting ID. Time Warner Cable is a very popular company in the United States and they have many happy customers that have been using their services for many years.
So these are just a few VoIP Companies that offer services in the United States and there will be a new VoIP Company coming out with an awesome product very soon. And this new Company that offers VoIP services will top all of these companies and people will surely fall in love with this new VoIP Company. So make sure to keep your eyes and ears open for a new VoIP Company that’s coming out soon.
Battlefield Medicine – Medical Device Advancements Continue to Come From the Killing Fields
If there is such a thing as a positive outcome of war, it is the advancement of medicine and medical devices. Historically, we have learned much in the areas of surgery, trauma, orthopedics, and wound management as a result of wars.
Some of the innovations that emerged during the Civil War include the development of field hospitals, the discovery of the link between immediate treatment and survival rates, and establishment of the connection between sanitation and infection prevention. World War I brought recognition of psychological damage resulting from war, along with the first blood banks and common use of blood transfusions. During World War II field doctors implemented widespread use of penicillin in wound care, and advances in orthopedic devices and procedures were significant. And, who would have thought of the helicopter as a medical device? The Korean and Vietnam wars brought air ambulance services into use, decreasing mortality due to war wounds, an application that has had a great impact in civilian emergency medicine.
Recent wars in the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, and Iraq have brought advancements in orthopedics, trauma transport and surgery, and wound management. There have been – and continue to be – significant improvements in prosthetics and surgical instrumentation. As military and civilian doctors from previous conflicts say, “Medical innovations are born in days rather than in years.”
Developments from Current Conflicts
To treat extensive wounds on the front lines, innovative mobile units have been developed, and smaller, lighter medical devices of all types for these mobile units are undergoing continual modification and improvement. During Desert Storm I & II, for example, Integrated Medical Systems, Inc., developed Life Support for Trauma and Transport, an integrated system of devices in a portable intensive care unit. It includes a defibrillator, ventilator, and patient-monitoring subsystems. With history as our guide, we can expect to see these new devices in civilian use in the future.
Novel bandages have been developed to stop even severe bleeding almost instantaneously. One, the Hem-Con bandage, is made from an extract of shrimp cells. It was developed by a retired U.S. Army colonel, Dr. Bill Weismann, with military trauma use in mind. Also, devices facilitating the vacuum-sealing of open wounds have been perfected to minimize the amount of “work to get by” before patient transport. While the focus until now has been on meeting military needs, it’s easy to see how innovative wound care products will eventually enhance emergency trauma treatment in among the civilian population.
High volumes of orthopedic injuries have stimulated rapid development of devices such as the Disc-O-Tech. Inventors Lewis Pell, Motti Beyar and Oren Globerman saw a need for expandable implants for traumatic injuries requiring minimally invasive orthopedic surgery in recent conflicts in Israel.
With higher survival rates, particularly after roadside bombings, comes a greater need for artificial limbs. Today’s soldiers expect better prosthetics than those currently available. There has been increased activity in the development of lighter, more flexible prosthetic hands and arms; and these are expected to be military and civilian markets within four years.
Trauma Care Improves
Traumatic injuries are the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 45, making the strides in knowledge and procedures during the most recent wars particularly relevant. The caseloads in today’s field hospitals, where the development of diagnostic and therapeutic methods and devices is accelerated, exceed the busiest American trauma units. In this environment, practitioners quickly gain extensive experience and can effect rapid improvements. For example, physicians in Afghanistan and Iraq have advanced the practical knowledge of sternal intraosseous devices, which are the most novel and effective method of fluid administration for trauma situations.
Highly efficient transport systems have been extremely important for improving injured soldiers’ survival rates. Technological advancements ensure that the injured are not only transferred more quickly, but are also receive better monitoring and treatment during transport. Improvements in medical transportation have carried over to the civilian world: the Air Force applied battlefield transportation lessons during the evacuation after Hurricane Katrina.
Further Improvements in the Future
New medical devices will continue to emerge from the battlefield, from wound dressings to improved prostheses. Civilian emergency responders can expect to see innovations such as laptop-sized diagnostic equipment, dehydrated blood products for longer-term storage and improved transportability, and a host of new medical devices.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Department of Defense invest in significant research and development to translate battlefield innovations into medical devices and procedures that save the lives of civilians and soldiers worldwide.
How to Know If You Should Get a Storage Tank Water Heater or a Tankless Water Heater?
Water heaters are essential to modern-day life. That’s why when it’s time
to equip your new house, or repair your old one you need to make sure that
you get a unit that caters to all of your needs. You should consider the
cost, efficiency, and lifespan of your new water heater. On top of that,
you have to decide on whether you want to install a tankless or a storage
water heater.
Here’s a comparison of the two systems to help you decide what’s best for
you.
What a Tankless Heater is and How it Works
Tankless heaters, also known as on-demand water heaters, provide hot
water as it is needed. They generate hot water by making the cold water
flow through a heating element (gas burner or a coil pipe). So, whenever a
hot water source is turned on, the cold water flows through the heating
element, and it heated instantaneously by either gas or electricity. When
the hot water tap is turned off, the cold water ceases to flow through the
heating element, and the hot water stops flowing. They are usually powered
with electricity or gas.
How a Storage tank Water Heater Works
Storage tank water heaters are found in most houses. They have an insulated
tank where 30-50 gallons of water are heat and store until they are needed.
A pipe placed on the top of the tank delivers the hot water to bathroom,
kitchen, or other sinks. They are powered by natural gas or electricity.
The ones fueled by natural gas use almost 50% less energy than the electric
types. However, they cost a bit more than electric models and they feature
a temperature and pressure-release valve that opens when either temperature
or pressure exceeds the preset levels.
Storage vs Tankless Water Heaters
Because of the functional differences between storage tank and tankless
systems, there are pros and cons of using each one.
Tankless Water Heater Pros
- Save you money overtime.
· Homeowners who use 41 gallons or less of hot water daily, will benefit
more from tankless unit. Given that tankless water Systems don’t have to
heat and maintain the temperature of a large tank of water, energy usage
and thus energy costs are lower.
· Have an extended lifespan of 20 to 30 years. However, if you live in a
place with hard water, their lifespan will be reduced.
· Don’t consume space. If you don’t have space, they can be installed on
outside walls.
· They can deliver two to three gallons of hot water per minute, which
means that you’ll have almost instant hot water any time you turn on the
sink.
Tankless Water Heaters Cons
- Higher purchase cost than a storage tank.
· If your previous water heater was a storage tank, then the installation
cost will highly increase.
· Taking a shower while doing laundry at the same time can cause your
tankless unit to fail to keep up with the hot water demand on it.
Storage Tank Water Heaters Pros
- Significantly lower initial cost.
- Low cost of maintenance and repairs.
· Taking a shower while doing laundry, or any other activity that requires
hot water is possible because it is already stored and it can flow to
wherever it’s needed.
Storage Tank Water Heaters Cons
· They produce somewhat more expensive bills. Especially during winter
months because they have to work harder.
- They occupy more space,
- Need to be replaced more frequently than tankless one.
· Their lifespan is only of 10-12 years, which is significantly lower than
tankless one.
Is a storage tank or a tankless water System right for me?
The best person to help you decide what’s the best water heater for you is
a professional and experienced plumber. However, here are some tips that
can help you know what type of heater you should get.
- You should get a tankless water heater if…
ü Energy saving is your priority.
ü You use less than 40-50 gallons of hot water per day.
ü Long time saving is your priority
- You should get a storage tank heater if…
ü You are short on cash.
ü You use more than 40-50 gallons of hot water per day.
Still Not Sure Which Type Is Best For Your Home?
Give a call to Professional Plumbers in Denver at 720 390 2652. We are a
bonded, licensed, and insured plumbing company that offers affordable and
quality services to the Denver metropolitan area.
