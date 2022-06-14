What is SimpleFX? – TheNewsCrypto

Blockchain
An online CFD broker, SimpleFX offers leveraged trading with low fees and no deposit requirements. There are two platforms accessible to customers: the well-liked MT4 and the exclusive SFX WebTrader system. St. Vincent and Grenadines-based SimpleFX Ltd have been in business since 2014. The broker has attracted more than 200,000 traders from 160 countries, including beginners and experienced traders alike.
Available Assets
Over 170 tradable instruments are available in many marketplaces with SimpleFX. All of the main indexes are available, as well as 60 currency pairings and dozens of equities. Moreover, it offers several well-known cryptocurrencies, such as BTC and XRP. You may also trade a modest range of commodities such as oil and precious metals.
SimpleFX Fees
SimpleFX does not charge any fees for trading. Major indexes like the FTSE 100 have spreads of roughly 1.3 pips. You should expect spreads of roughly 0.9 pips for the EUR/USD currency pair and 0.17 pips for gold. Compared to those charged by other brokerages of a comparable calibre, these trading costs are reasonable. Contract specifications provide information on swap costs and rates. Inactive accounts will be charged an extra 3% fee (minimum $25).
Leverage
At SimpleFX, products may be leveraged up to a maximum of 1:500, depending on the account balance. The website outlines the margin requirements, and the margin call is 50%.
Mobile App Support
SimpleFX’s mobile trading app is available for both iOS and Android devices. Charting tools, several periods, plus an interactive news feed and community discussion are all included in the app. Also included are pinch-and-zoom movements for a mobile-friendly experience and a swipe. There is a QR code on the website that directs you to the download page.
Deposit and Withdrawal Methods
Most payments are made using cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Dash or via e-wallets such as Neteller or Skrill, both fast and commission-free. A cryptocurrency exchange will be required if you do not currently own any. The processing time for most methods is around an hour, and there is normally no restriction on the amount of money that may be deposited. There is no acceptance of credit cards.
The same method used to deposit cash must be utilized to withdraw monies. Payments are typically processed within 24 hours and are normally free of charge. You may see the minimum withdrawal limitations that apply to your account on the website.
SimpleFX supports numerous currencies and does not charge any fees for deposit or withdrawal of cryptocurrencies. The currencies supported are listed below;
Cardano, Cosmos, Band Protocol, BNB Coin, BUSD, BUSD-ERC20, Bitcoin, Bitcoin-BNB, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Cash BNB, Bitcoin Lightning Network, Chainlink, Dai, Dai BNB, Dash, Dogecoin, Dogecoin BEP20-BSC, Polkadot, EOS, Ethereum, Ethereum Staking, Ethereum Staking BNB, Ethereum Classic, Fasapay, Chainlink BNB, Litecoin, Litecoin BNB, MATIC, Monero, Ontology, PancakeSwap, USDP, PAX Gold, Tether, Tether BEP20 BNB, Tether Omni, Tether TRC-20, TRON, Uniswap, USD Coin, USD Coin BEP20 BNB, USD Coin TRC-20, Wrapped Bitcoin, Ripple, Tezos, Yearn.finance, Yearn.finance BNB, DFI.money, Zcash and Zcash BNB are all supported.
Demo Account
After signing up for an account, traders at SimpleFX get immediate access to a demo account. There are several advantages to utilizing a demo account before depositing real money into a trading account.
Upcoming USDC Bonus Offer
The first USDC deposit made before June 17 will get a $150 bonus. It depends on how much you deposit into your SimpleFX USD Coin account after 08:00 AM UTC on June 6, when the bonus will be applied. You’ll receive the following:
- $30 for a deposit higher than $100
- $50 for a deposit higher than $250
- $150 for a deposit higher than $500
Staking by SimpleFX
One of the services offered by SimpleFX is asset staking. SimpleFX promises investors ‘guaranteed interest’ on their investments. An annual interest rate of approx. 8.5 percent is possible for investors. There is a method to hedge your ETH investments using smart leveraged shorts on SimpleFX, built on ETH 2.0.
Knowledge Section
With more than a dozen languages accessible, SimpleFX’s Blog area provides extensive news articles, currency updates and how-to tutorials.
Account Types at SimpleFX
Traders may use a single account to trade on both platforms, having access to all tradable financial products. Accounts may be started in multiple currencies with no minimum deposit. For FX, commodities, and cryptos, the minimum contract size is 0.01 lots. The margin call is 50%, and the stop-out level is 30%.
Customer Support
SimpleFX’s customer service is responsive and courteous. There is no need for you to fill out any personal information before starting a live chat. Alternatively, you may email [email protected] to get in touch with the broker. On the Help page, you’ll find a FAQ section as well.
Pros
- VPS and API
- No Minimum Deposit
- Quick Customer Support
- Intuitive platform
- Leverage: up to 500x for FOREX and 50x for stocks
- 2FA Security
- Multi-currency single account
Cons
- No access to MT5
- Non-crypto financing options are few
- U.S users not allowed
- No Islamic Account
Conclusion
SimpleFX delivers on its promise of simple but powerful services, inexpensive trading costs, and a strong demo offering. In addition, since they provide both their own online platform and MetaTrader 4, this broker is suitable for both new and experienced traders. Additionally, a major plus is that SimpleFX allows investors to trade worldwide equities, indices, and commodities in addition to fiat currencies, providing more than 100 tradable assets.
NFT Floor Prices Plunging Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Pandemonium
The crypto markets has plunged by 14% over the past 24 hours, including the double whammy of Ethereum’s loss of 18% and Bitcon’s dip by 16% while NFT sales are also suffering from the crypto market crash but primarily because of ETH prices plummeting.
On a lighter note, NFT trading volume has incremented over the 24 hours by 54%, which is an excellent opportunity for collectors to hoard prized NFT collections.
The prices of high-end and popular nonfungible token collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club have also plunged; its lowest NFT floor price dropped by as much as 16%, or $107,000. The Bored Ape floor price plummeted by 11%, or roughly 74.5 ETH.
Nevertheless, the project has depreciated since May. On April 29, you can buy the cheapest Bored Ape NFT at 152 ETH or a whopping $429,000. You’ll see the enormous difference in the numbers.
Crypto Winter: Total Market Cap Drops By $1 Trillion
The total market cap of all cryptocurrencies has dropped to as much as $969 billion on Monday. And NFT collections are following suit.
More popular blue-chip nonfungible token collections are crashing like Doodles dropping by 21% or a current floor price of 8.1 ETH or equivalent to $11,650, Mutant Ape Yacht Club decreased by 22% or 14 ETH which is around $20,100, Meebits that toggled down by 27% or a floor price of 2.8 ETH which is about $4.050, and Moonbirds that spiraled down by 16% which is about 16.2 ETH or $23,250.
BTC total market cap at $429 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin Shed 91% Of Its Value Since 2021 High – A Musk Tweet To Pump DOGE?
NFT Floor Price Drowns; Trading Volume Escalates
While the NFT floor price is in the hock, trading volume is increasing. Many collectors are taking advantage of falling ETH prices to grab blue-chip NFT collections at lower price tags.
Total nonfungible token sales are now at $39 million, which may seem lower than the sales in early May, but it’s a significant improvement compared to the previous days. NFT market has risen remarkably by 54% in terms of trading volume over the past 24 hours.
Trading volume in 2021 was at $25 billion, making this year’s stats a massive improvement. And the numbers can still increase in the following days. OpenSea NFT sales spiked to as much as $476 million. The nonfungible token market appears to be more robust now than ever despite the crypto struggles and uncertainty.
Suggested Reading | Ether Drops Below $1,400, Pummeled By US Inflation And Difficulty Bomb Setback
Featured image from Blockworks, chart from TradingView.com
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 13TH June 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on13thJune.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange
About:
LuxTTO is a truly blockchain base tokenomics enbling people to travel, enjoy life at luxurious tour attractions and acquire a benefit of gaining wealth by random lotto form of funds.
About:
Kspc is a blockchain-based e-commerce platform launched on ethereum blockchain.
About:
MABC token is for art with blockchain. We mint NFT of art and with MABC users can join art of MABC. We hold offline Event for art and artist.
- Project:RTN
- Listing date:13th June
- Key words:DEFI, Listed on Digifinex,BSC
- Official Website:https://rtncoin.com/
About:
RTN is community-driven Defi token built on Binance Smart Chain, a fastest-growing smart contract environment.
About:
WOOZOO Music (WZM) is a project for Music & Singers in a Virtual World (VR). Currently, we have beliefs that depend solely on real things and real facts. Through Metaverse, a virtual augmented technology of the 4th industrial technology; it summons all the musicians who can meet in the real world. Build a transparent andreliable trust protocol ecosystem through blockchain technology.
About:
The NASDAC Crypto Coin is a Full-Blown, Next Generation Crypto Coin with its own Dedicated Block Chain. NASDAC Coin is unique in multiple ways and this is fact is by specific design, not an accident. A complete “Four Square” Technical Architecture and Advanced Algorithmic Design Integration was developed by Intention and NOT by accident or a Joke. NASDAC Crypto Coin has been designed and specifically Built-For-Business! NASDAC Coin is without debate, Crypto Currency’s First SUPER COIN.
- Project:CC
- Listing date:14th June
- Key words:SocialFi, NFT, Public Chain, listed on MEXC,Hoo,pancake,BSC
- Official Website:https://cloudchat.cc
About:
CloudChat Token, a cryptographic social platform and digital pass circulation ecology based on blockchain technology, aims to provide underlying protocol support for anonymous mapping communication networks and cross-regional anonymous chats through the application of blockchain technology and the introduction of Web 3.0 protocols. Through profound knowledge and accumulation of the industry, as well as adherence to decentralized beliefs and liberalism, CC Token blockchain social platform will allow to lead an era of anonymous network with asset security and full freedom.
About:
KiKi Finance is a multi-chain aggregated, open, decentralised staking platform. Users can enjoy high staking yield from selected staking projects in the form of $KIKI
- Project:MERCE
- Listing date:15th June
- Key words:Metaverse,Gamefi,Initial listing together with BitMart, BSC
- Official Website:https://metamerce.org/
About:
First Metaverse entertainment city, utilizing blockchain technology for a truly secure experience.
Metamerce is an entertainment city in Metaverse where the business model of centralized block chain allows merchants to add their stores and enables crypto holders to securely pay with crypto currency. Metamerce also offers shopping, networking, professionally or on friendly basis and chatting domains. Metamerce also offers3D gaming for gaming enthusiasts at the moment, video games give the closest Metaverse experience available.
- Project:GULF
- Listing date:15th June
- Key words:Blockchain,Finance,Defi Payment, Initial listing, BSC
- Official Website:https://gulfofficial.com
About:
The GulfCoin is a BEP-20 coin. The white paper was released in January 2022.
The company behind GULF, GULF software and technology, is investing heavily in the expansion of its ecosystem. Its primary goal has always been to enable marginalized communities to embrace the digital revolution and improve their understanding of the digital realm.
About:
My Liquidity Partner is a program that utilizes your coins within the most performing liquidity pools, runs on Uniswap. With the advanced algorithms and experts, we are able to give our Liquidity Partners up to a 2.5% weekly return on the deposit.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings –June 6th to June12th, 2022
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
lbank.info
Telegram
For business cooperation, please contact:
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin Hash Rate Jumps To Sky As BTC Falls Below $25k
Hash rate plays a vital role in every Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain. It measures the computational drive for all transaction verification and block additions to the network. Hence, the Bitcoin hash rate represents the number of people involved in BTC mining.
As the number of miners increases, the hash rate will also increase. This results in maintaining the security and stability of the Bitcoin ecosystem. Many investors will consider hash rates before engaging in any project.
Before now, the BTC price and hash rate have maintained a direct proportionality relation. This is because there are always more transactions with the buying and selling BTC when the price is up. With such a price surge, there will be more mining activities to mint more tokens to balance the liquidity.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Weekly RSI Sets Record For Most Oversold In History, What Comes Next?
But the recent outturn of events has proved a deviation between the relationship between BTC price and hash rate. Despite the bearish market trend with BTC going below $25,000, its hash rate has drastically risen. Bitcoin hash rate has reportedly grown to a new all-time high of 231.428 ExaHash per second.
The network difficulty of Bitcoin follows similarly with the rise in its hash rate. It has created a formidable stance for BTC in its recent position at 30.283 trillion.
Bitcoin Records More Growth In Different Aspects
The new growth cuts across several BTC mining pools, including AntPool, Poolin, SlushPool, F2Pool, and ViaBTC. The highest part of the hash rate came from miners denoted as OTHERS.
Also, the BTC Lightning Network grew its capacity to 4,000 tokens. This is a network development that inculcates layer-2 (L2) technology. The present increase would facilitate cheaper and faster peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions on the network.
Bitcoin is currently staging more substantial traction for sailing through the general crypto price drop. As the bearish market almost blows off most crypto protocols, Bitcoin is gradually thickening its survival instincts.
The BTC ecosystem’s components collectively create a more favorable and sustainable core. There is consistency in the growing all-time high for its network capacity, hash rate, and network difficulty.
Suggested Reading | Crypto Markets Lose $100 Billion As Bitcoin Drops Below $26K – More Pain Ahead?
The network is also getting backing from developers, miners, and traders. So, the Bitcoin network could get the ranking as the most global secured blockchain. Another implication is that the Bitcoin network is still healthy and functioning correctly. By that, there’s the hope of a rebound from the ongoing bearish trend.
In a new development, TBD, a block subsidiary, has disclosed plans for building Web5. This new development would be a decentralized web solely for Bitcoin. The concept would emphasize the belief of Jack Dorsey, the founder, on getting more influence in internet evolution from BTC.
Featured image from BBC, chart from TradingView.com
