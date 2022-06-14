Share Pin 0 Shares

The Bold and the Beautiful (abbreviated B&B) is an American television soap opera by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell for CBS. It debuted on March 23, 1987, as a sister program to the Bells’ other soap opera, The Young and the Restless; various characters from both shows have crossed over since the early 1990s. The Forrester family and their haute couture firm focus on the program, which is set in Los Angeles, California.

They established a dynasty based on love; they are the Forresters, the top name in fashion. The world of The Bold and the Beautiful is one of fashion, splendor, and romance. In a city where dreams come true, power, money, and prosperity are all available. The Bold and the Beautiful show covers the lives and loves of the Forresters.

Who Is Mike On Bold And Beautiful?

You probably haven’t seen Mike Guthrie if you’ve only recently begun watching The Bold And The Beautiful.

But he’s been around since 1993 when he discovered Sheila Carter faking a paternity test and blackmailed her with the results. She threw a Doberman at him, but he escaped.

Two years later, he reappeared. On April 7, 1995, while starved and shackled, James Warwick implored Sheila to murder him because he refused to give in to her demands. She asks Mike Guthrie, the security guy in charge of him, to assist her in untying his wrists, much to his astonishment. Mike Guthrie was last seen on The Bold And The Beautiful in 2010. Stephen Logan purchased a rifle from him.

Who Plays The Character Of Mike?

Ken Hanes has portrayed Mike Guthrie from 1993, 1995 to 1998, and again in 2010.

Hanes has portrayed Guthrie in 121 episodes of the long-running drama since it debuted over 30 years ago.

He’s received a handful of other credits since first appearing onscreen in 1989. These include single-episode parts in Ice Cream Man, Men Behaving Badly, Beverly Hills 90210, City Guys, and Ringer.

Soaps described Mike Guthrie as “Sheila’s old buddy” in its write-up of this newest addition to The Bold And The Beautiful’s Comings And Goings.

According to the publication, his return “can only imply things are going better for Sheila.”

Ken Hanes, born in Portland, Oregon, is a veteran actor who has appeared in films such as Ice Cream Man and RInger.

However, he is most known to moviegoers for his performance in The Bold and the Beautiful.

He works as a guard at a jail for his part as Mike. He first debuted in this capacity in 1993 and continued to do so until 2010. He will, however, feature in the 2022 edition.

Fan’s Reaction To Mike’s Reappearance

Several program fans have flocked to Twitter to express their feelings over the character’s return.

One says he’s “still in shock,” while another says the show’s writers “pulled out all the stops” to lure him back. Nevertheless, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“You guys broke Bold, Twitter!” One extremely excited audience member writes, “Mike Guthrie’s reappearance was a better-kept secret than Finn’s survival!” This counts as a payoff! Bravo!”

Where To Watch And Stream The Bold And The Beautiful?

You can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on amazon prime. Starting on weekdays, CBS will broadcast The Bold and the Beautiful. The program may also be streamed and viewed online on Paramount+

