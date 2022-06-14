Finance
Why Should One Get Ecommerce App Development?
Amazon, Flipkart, and Alibaba have become the major go-to e-commerce store for all out there. Due to a busy schedule, people now prefer to buy online rather than going out and searching here and there. The e-commerce app is helpful since one can find there everything all at one destination. But there are not just these e-commerce apps but Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store are loaded immensely with an innumerable number of e-commerce apps. But only a handful of those is successful. It all depends upon the way an app is developed, what products it is making accessible, what price it offers, and what deals and discounts it proffers to its customers along with the features.
Before thinking to get an app you must know why one should get an e-commerce app. How can you get benefits from the app?
Benefits of e-commerce app
1. Higher conversions – Mobile apps especially e-commerce app helps to drive an amazing conversion rate for a brand or business since the app can offer them a seamless experience. You can provide a great user experience by offering amazing features in your app like push notifications.
2. Brand Awareness – With an e-commerce app development you will notice an increase in brand awareness. People now spend most of their time using mobile phones therefore having an app for your store can be a great step.
3. Brand promotion – You can now advertise your brand more efficiently by the means of e-commerce mobile app and can stay closer to your customers. You can announce your deals, offers, or discounts on push notifications that will reach straight to your customers.
4. 24*7 connectivity – People who are connected to your brand by the means of a mobile app are more inclined to your business whereas site visitors have fewer odds of turning into customers. You can be available for your client all round the clock.
5. Competitive advantage – Another advantage of owning a mobile app is that you can beat your competitors with an e-commerce app. If a competitor is confused between your and your competitor’s website, your app availability will surely help him make the decision.
Grocery app development, food ordering app development, apparel app development, medicine ordering app development, jewelry buying app development are some of the leading e-commerce mobile apps in trend currently.
Whichever app development you pick, it is important to remember the following important features.
• You should provide an easy registration and login process to your customers else they will not feel comfortable while using your e-commerce mobile app.
• You should provide multiple payment methods so that your customer can pay either of the ways they feel comfortable with.
• Make sure you are going for a multi-lingual ecommerce app development. It will make it possible for you to get customers from different regions.
• Don’t forget to add loyalty programs or discounts in your app, it will be one of the reasons your customers will get attracted to your app.
• Allow your users to take advantage of advanced search with the filters and sort function. Users will love your app when they can specifically search for what they want.
• Real-time tracking of delivery emerges as an exclusive feature that you cannot ignore. So consider it essential while you go for e-commerce app development.
I hope, you might have understood why you should go for an e-commerce mobile application for your business.
The Essence of Seamless UX Web – Design for E-Commerce Stores and Mobile Apps,
When we talk about the information technology industry there are millions of products are there in the market for the buyers. Many of them have similar functionalities and this thing is quite challenging. For the business, this is going to be tuff to stand strong in the market. When you are going to sell something like web applications or software the thing that makes them unique is the interface or UI designs. In short, your application must have an interactive user interface that satisfies the needs of your users. Good user interface and UI design can have a massive impact on businesses revenues and helps to generate good conversion rates as well.
Interface Design is the Success of business
In the modern businesses world, everyone is relying on the interaction and online presence of their customers. Better UX and UI designs help more in getting more customers. As the business sites now days is the best platform to make and interaction with your buyers and sellers. The experience for the users on your website must be seamless. The better experience your users get on your site the higher the chances of your business success. In this blog, we will get to know about some important key factors that how professional interface or UI design matters for the success in the business.
Interactive E-commerce store
Interactivity with your customers via the website is the important factor for the success of any business. If your site mingles better your customers than there are strong chances that your visitors will become your regular and loyal customers. The visitors will check out your products and services if they found your website interesting. This also helps your business to make a better interaction with your business. The result will be in your favor and your company will get fame in your targeted audience.
Competitive Edge
The website with unique and seamless interface makes your site separated from the crowd of similar sites. This will be a really big edge for your business. User experience drives more and more users towards e-commerce stores. The overall business and sales for the business also increase. Staying ahead in the competition is the main thing and unique interface for your site will do this for your business.
Trustworthiness of Business
Excellent user experience is also the key thing in the enhancement of trustworthiness for the business. The business websites that are good in their operations are considered trustworthy. The online store can be more stable based on the experience of their users. For example, certifications, payments, and many other security aspects have been attained for the e-commerce businesses. Considering all the aspects it is always a better thing for any business to increase its trustworthiness.
E-commerce Growth
E-commerce sites are the online business platforms and a lot of transaction carried out every day using these sites. E-commerce sites are playing their important role in the economic business world. Customers reject the products of the e-commerce sites if they fail to provide the better user experience. The excellent user experience is the key to success for any e-commerce business. These factors play their role in the success of the e-commerce business.
Risk Factors
Today different enterprises come with new innovative products and services. Mostly the new users didn’t know about the new services and products and they hesitate in using them so with the better experience you can drag their hesitation out and reduce the risk factor as well. UX design also works immensely in this situation as well.
UI for Application Development
Not only for the websites, are UX designs equally crucial for the mobile applications as well. Some of the powerful benefits for the UX designs are
• It enhances the user-friendly behavior of an application, as a result, the mobile application becomes popular.
• With enhance, demand developers get more chance to make money
• Professional and unique designs separate your application from the competitor’s applications.
Conclusion
This is the era of modern communication, user interface, and user experience as well. Having a website or mobile applications for your business is not a big deal but the excellent user experience is required. The aim is to provide the convenience to the users. In the end, the conclusion of this blog is that UX is really essential for the modern e-commerce websites. Web Design Company can help you to solve these issues for you.
Top 10 Blunders in eCommerce Design
So you have built a decent looking eCommerce website, pumped up the marketing spend and you are getting good amount of visitors on the site. However, you are facing a problem that most of the newer online retailers face initially – your conversion rate is extremely low. You are baffled why majority of the visitors are not purchasing anything on the site and you ask your head of marketing to look for the answers. Although having a good marketing plan and execution is necessary in bringing visitors to your site, a lot of times, the answer lies within how your website is designed. Here are the top 10 blunders in eCommerce design that can cause the conversion rate to go south –
Blunder #10: No “About Us” page or privacy policy
Educated consumers look for certain things on a site they might do business with. Are there privacy polices? Do they have a return or exchange policy? How about shipping costs and timelines, are they posted? Are there any real sounding testimonials and pictures of the warehouse or sellers that let me get an idea that this company is for real, especially when dealing with newer online only retailers? Although it is reasonable to assume that most people don’t read such things as the policies and the like. But the fact that they are there builds confidence in the customer, that yours is a serious business.
Blunder #9: Where is the price?
Nothing irritates a visitor more than to read all the excellent product description and sales copy, only to read it all and still have to ask the most important question… how much is it ? To have to literally hunt around to find out how much a product costs is beyond reasonable. Few days ago, I spent more than five minutes on a website looking at a nice pair of running shoes but I couldn’t find the price, anywhere. It took me a while to figure out that I had to first select a specific color and size combination, before the price would appear on the page. Although from a web designer perspective, this may be considered a good “feature”, it will only take a genius to figure out that they have to click 3 different buttons before the price will magically appear on site. Most visitors do not have patience for this and there reaction to this kind of design would be same as mine… Forget you!
Blunder #8: Here are some product recommendations…Ooops! They are out of stock.
A lot of websites invest in building offline statistical modeling algorithms to offer product recommendations on the site. You have probably seen these kinds of recommendations on websites such as Amazon – “Customers who purchased this item were also interested in….”. Some of the online retailers have mastered this technique and have built extremely dynamic recommendation engines – however, a lot of times I have clicked on recommendations for products, only to find out that these products are out of stock. These sites should certainly get credit for building such sophisticated recommendations engines – but to make visitors go through the extra effort of clicking on recommendations, only to find out that they are of out of stock is worse user experience than not having product recommendations to begin with.
Blunder #7: Zero search results
It is hard enough to get visitors to the website, then why should we turn them away by just showing them a zero search results page when they are trying to find something? If a visitor searches for something, the website should work really hard to find products or categories even if there is no exact match. Even if you don’t sell that specific item, and if you can’t find any products that are even remotely related to the keyword customer is searching for, you should atleast show the top selling items on the website. Imagine walking into a physical store and the sales agent sends you out of the store by saying we don’t sell the product you are looking for. Instead, a much better experience will be if the sales agent engages you by talking about all the promotions as well as the hot products that the store does sell.
Blunder #6: Design for the 20%
The more complex an online business gets, there is a greater tendency for the business managers to make the user experience reflect this complexity. A great user experience is one that makes all this complexity transparent from the visitors and offers something that is simple and compelling. Walmart.com recently redesigned their website and although they have one of the most complex businesses, the user experience on the site is extremely simple. The mistake most online retailers make is that they don’t consider the 80-20 rule and design the website to account for all exceptional cases. Now I am not suggesting that the website shouldn’t account for all the conditions, however, the primary search, browse and checkout flow should be catered to the 80% visitors who need to make a simple 1 or 2 items purchase. The thumb rule that I use is that if it is taking more than 4 clicks for 80% of the visitors to get from the category/ search page to checkout completion, then there is an opportunity to improve the user experience.
Blunder #5: Weak Security
Few weeks ago, I completed registration on a car rental website because I was eligible for their premier program. The site had all kinds of messages and disclaimers about how they valued their customer’s security. Feeling good about it, I completed the registration form, however all my confidence in that website disappeared when I saw the final thank you page. It said “Thank you for registering, please note your user ID and password for your records”. There it was – my password in pure plain text staring at me, on a non secure thank you page! I didn’t know what was worse, showing my password in plain text so that others standing next to me can also note it down or showing my password on a non secure page! Either way, I decided to switch my car rental company. In today’s world, customers are more educated than ever and they pay attention to details related to how secure a website is. If they don’t see that little “lock” on the bottom of their browser, or if they get a warning that they are providing information on a non secure page, it is enough of a warning sign for them to abandon their transaction.
Blunder #4: Excessive Mandatory Fields
I hate it when web sites force you to enter information about yourself that has nothing to do with placing an order whatsoever. Now I am a strong proponent of understanding the customers, and collecting as much relevant information about them as possible – however, there is always a right way and the right place to ask for this kind of information. Throwing a full page registration form in the middle of checkout process with irrelevant mandatory fields is like adding speed bumps to a 60mph highway – it will slow visitors down in completing the checkout process, if not completely frustrate them and make them abandon the checkout process altogether. A common example of a mandatory field that I have seen is a Fax number, I don’t know about you, but an average person doesn’t have a Fax machine sitting on their desk, so having a mandatory field for that is pointless. Yet another I have seen, date of birth…. come on now, how much personal information do I have to give up here to place an order with you? I just want to order a toaster, not hand you more personal data than I would give a first date!
Blunder #3: Clearing all the fields in case of an error
I am sure most of us have experienced it at least once – you spend 5 minutes to fill out an online form but fail to fill one field on the form correctly. You hit submit, and voila – you lose all the data you just entered, and there is a blank form along with an error message about that one field staring at you. I find it hard to understand why can’t these applications “remember” what we just typed and avoid the visitors from the hassle of retyping every thing again?? Servers have memory for a reason – lets use that memory to minimize the amount of rework we ask our customers to do on the website. The more we make visitors work on the website, the quicker they will leave and not come back again.
Blunder #2: Forcing customers to create an account before they can add items to cart
In the hope to register as many users as possible, some sites ask you to sign in or register as soon as you add something to the cart. For you to even see what’s in your cart, along with the total price, you must sign in or register. In my previous job, we did a lot of shopping cart abandonment analysis – and one thing we found consistently was that customers like to see transparency in the order amount and shipping charges as soon as they add something to the cart. The more speed bumps you throw at them, its more likely they will abandon their cart. Forcing visitors to login before they have decided to begin the checkout process is a definite way to increase shopping cart abandonment and reduce the conversion. If these customers walk into a physical store, they can just give cash and leave. Let’s give these customers as close to this experience as possible on the website too.
Blunder #1: Only supports Internet Explorer
Today, web browsers other than IE (read – Firefox) are gaining significant popularity and account for more than 10% (in some cases, more than 20%) visitors to the site. Yet, there are a large number of websites that have only been built and tested for IE. Even basic functions such as Search or Add to cart do not work on Firefox in some of these sites. These sites are literally turning away about 10 to 20% of visitors every day. This is probably one of the lowest hanging fruits and the online retailers must ensure that there is dedicated browser testing effort as part of every new release.
We are living in times when consumers have more and more choices for online shopping and they are looking for quick, reliable and simple shopping experience. Good experience is not just a nice to have any more, it has become the cost of entry for online retailers – successful retailers will be ones who recognize this and focus on building their entire experience around what matters the most – our customers.
Increase Your Conversion Rates With Product Photography
High-quality product photography is an essential tool for driving sales to your eCommerce store. It compensates for customers’ inability to touch and feel the items that you’re selling.
In bricks-and-mortar shops, people would usually try the products on display racks before deciding whether or not to buy them.
When it comes to online shopping, they weigh the pros and cons of purchasing a product based on what they see, not feel.
Unfortunately, sometimes the actual look of a product is different from its picture on a website. When a customer experiences this, they end up disappointed and returning the item.
To avoid returns and increase your conversion rate, create visually-appealing product images that are almost tangible.
5 ways to create quality product photos
Proper lighting can be the big difference between a spectacular product image and one that is, well, second-rate.
Anyone can take pictures using a mobile phone or an instant camera, unmindful of the unsightly elements like shadows, but product photography should always produce shadowless photos.
Ample lighting captures not only the shape of an object but also its actual colour and texture.
Now, remember we mentioned the “touch-and-feel” aspect of shopping and how it matters to a shopper? Taking close-ups breaks the invisible barrier between your product and customers. A close-up allows them to scrutinise your product down to its tiniest detail.
Still on the subject of touching and feeling a product, shoot from as many angles as you can to give customers a three-dimensional view of what you’re selling. That way, they can experience the item as if they’ve walked into your shop and touched it.
Also, you’ll want to add a responsive video, which shows how the product works, alongside your multi-angled photos. Not only will it give your customers a clearer picture of your product, but it will also boost traffic on your website. Besides, who doesn’t love videos?
Most important of all, you have to keep it real because a potential customer will want to see how your product can be used day-to-day. Instead of over-editing a picture in Photoshop until it looks extremely fake, apply it to a real-life situation.
If you’re selling a ball gown, for example, how would you present photos of it to a woman with a nine-to-five job? She’s unlikely to buy it if she only sees a tight shot of the dress, but if you show her when and where to wear it, then you have her attention.
More than increasing traffic on your eCommerce website, these tried-and-tested photography techniques will surely lead to a higher conversion rate.
How do you come up with beautiful product images for your site?
