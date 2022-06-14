News
Woman serving life sentence in Shakopee to attend Mitchell Hamline law school
The acceptance of Mitchell Hamline School of Law’s newest student was such a big deal that Dean Anthony Niedwiecki wanted to deliver the news in-person last week — on the grounds of the state women’s prison in Shakopee.
Maureen Onyelobi, who is serving a life sentence for murder with no chance of parole, will be the first incarcerated student in the country to attend a law school approved by the American Bar Association.
“Probably the highlight of my career,” Niedwiecki said of their visit. “She was just so shocked and just so excited she didn’t even know what to say at first.”
Onyelobi, 36, aspired to go to law school before she was arrested in 2014. Last year, she became the first woman to take the LSAT — the law school admissions test — while incarcerated.
To admit her, St. Paul-based Mitchell Hamline had to get a variance from the ABA that will let her attend classes entirely online. Under that variance, the school can admit up to two incarcerated students each of the next five years.
Niedwiecki said Onyelobi “exceeded our minimum standards of getting into law school, so it wasn’t a close call.”
And while Onyelobi may never get out of prison, the dean is confident her education will benefit herself and others.
“Knowledge is power. If you can give them that knowledge, then they can be more effective advocates,” Niedwiecki said. “I also think this is great for our students, because the students that are in the classroom are going to be able to hear from somebody who’s a part of the system already.”
MURDER CASE
Onyelobi had been selling heroin with her boyfriend, Maurice Wilson, and another man, David Johnson, when Wilson was arrested on federal drug charges in March 2014, according to court records.
Wilson later placed a phone call from jail to Onyelobi and Johnson, in which he urged them to “take care of” Anthony Fairbanks, who was Wilson’s co-defendant in the federal case.
Later that day, Onyelobi lured Fairbanks outside his Minneapolis home, where Johnson shot and killed him.
A Hennepin County jury convicted Onyelobi as an accomplice to first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.
Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got a 40-year prison sentence.
Onyelobi later argued she didn’t know Johnson was going to shoot Fairbanks, but the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld her conviction.
“A lot of times I’ll replay that night, but there’s nothing I can do. All I can do is move forward,” Onyelobi told WCCO-TV last year. “Everybody deserves a second chance.”
The Minneapolis nonprofit All Square, which supports incarcerated people, helped make Onyelobi’s law school admission happen. Its subsidiary, the Legal Revolution, centers the expertise of those most impacted by the law and enables them to become agents within it.
“From an absence of liberty comes an interest in mastering the law not out of curiosity, or as an academic exercise, or strictly in pursuit of a career,” Elizir Daris, a former inmate and co-founder of the Legal Revolution, wrote in a column in the Hennepin County Bar Association’s publication. “Learning the rudiments of law is a vital vehicle for freedom.”
Mitchell Hamline, which is known for its online, night and weekend classes, also has led numerous initiatives that support the incarcerated, including a clinic that assists people as they’re released from custody.
“This may only be one person, but this is one person opening the door for so many others,” Niedwiecki said. “That cumulative effect is going to be massive for our justice system in Minnesota, and I hope we’re not the last school that does this.”
‘We need that mentality’: Lance Lynn comes off the IL and starts for the Chicago White Sox vs. the Detroit Tigers
When Lance Lynn is on the mound, fellow Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito always notices his “presence and attitude.”
“When it’s a big spot and he starts running that fastball up there and gets a couple of big strikeouts to get out of an inning, it’s always great to see his reaction to it,” Giolito told the Tribune Monday afternoon at Comerica Park.
“It fires everybody up and keeps the momentum on our side.”
The Sox reinstated Lynn from the injured list for his season debut against the Detroit Tigers. It was one of three roster moves Monday by the Sox, who placed catcher Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list with lower back spasms and requested waivers on pitcher Ryan Burr for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.
Lynn, 35, had been out since he hobbled off the mound in an April 2 Cactus League game after throwing a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll. He underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon three days later.
“We’ve all seen what he can do,” Grandal said before the game. “We need that mentality, we need that confidence. And he’s a big piece, especially when he’s on the mound.”
Lynn was originally in line to start Tuesday but was bumped up a day after Michael Kopech left Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers in the first inning with right knee discomfort. Monday’s scheduled starter Johnny Cueto stepped in for five relief innings beginning in the third.
“Unbelievable,” Giolito said of Cueto. “Stepped up big time.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa said Kopech will throw a bullpen later this week and the team will determine if he’ll be available this weekend in Houston against the Astros.
Lynn’s return gives the rotation a boost.
He went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 28 starts last season — his first with the Sox — and placed third in Cy Young Award voting. He signed a two-year, $38 million extension last July.
Lynn made three starts during a rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and eight strikeouts. He allowed 10 runs on 15 hits in 10 innings.
“He came to us last year and really became a part of the team immediately,” Giolito said. “Became a team leader, a staff leader. A guy that all of us on the pitching staff, us younger guys, could look up to and go to him for advice in a lot of different areas. We’ve definitely been missing him big time when he was going through this rehab assignment. We’re excited to have him back and it’s going to be not only a big force on the mound that he brings, but a wonderful presence in the clubhouse.
“He’s always there to help us work through things and he knows a lot about pitching in the sense of when you’re out there, utilizing your stuff, reading swings, reading hitters’ approaches. All those kinds of things that I feel like I need to continue to improve. It’s always helpful.”
More help could be on the way for the Sox pitching staff: La Russa said reliever Joe Kelly is in line to be activated Tuesday. Kelly has been on the injured list since May 26 with a strained left hamstring.
La Russa also said Vince Velasquez, who was retroactively placed on the injured list May 31 with a left groin strain, is Wednesday’s likely starter.
But the Sox will be without their starting catcher for a period. Grandal’s IL stint is retroactive to Sunday. He left Saturday’s game in the third inning with left hamstring tightness.
“(Sunday) I was doing great,” Grandal said. “I thought for sure I would have been nothing less than a day. I don’t know what happened, but throughout the night I just started getting this pain down my leg and couldn’t even walk (Monday). It ends up being more of a lower back spasm and that’s what’s making everything else tight, which is probably the reason why the hamstring pulled.
“But we don’t think it’s anything I haven’t gone through before. I think, 2020, I had almost the same thing. I think it was against Detroit, too, at home. We just decided it was best to go on the 10-day just to get everything cleared out and that way by the time I come back, it’s full go. We won’t know how long it’s going to take, but if it takes five days maybe I’m able to go down to Charlotte or something like that and start getting (at-bats) down there and catching down there.”
Women’s basketball: Gophers freshmen have big goals
For Gophers women’s basketball fans who might be struggling to get excited for next season — and, let’s face it, it would be hard to blame them — the freshman class has you covered.
The four players in coach Lindsay Whalen’s freshman class come highly rated, for sure, but their message after the first day of summer practices on Monday was the biggest breath of fresh air after a disappointing season that never seemed to end.
The Gophers finished under .500 for the second straight year, 15-18 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten, had their starting point guard quit in January and then watched an additional five players enter the NCAA transfer portal — including leading scorer Sara Scalia (Indiana) and leading rebounder Kadi Sissoko (Southern Cal).
The team that convened for their first practice on Monday included nine newcomers, the four freshmen plus five transfers. Of the three players returning — forward Rose Micheaux, off guard Maggie Czinano and Katie Borowicz — only Micheaux really played last season, 30 games with 16 starts. Borowicz missed the entire season because of a non-basketball injury, and Czinano was limited to nine games by illness and vision problems.
So, expectations for the 2022-23 season are understandably low.
But on Monday, freshmen Amaya Battle, Mara Braun, Mallory Heyer and Nia Holloway — collectively ranked as high as No. 10 in 2022-23 recruiting classes — ended their first college practice by breathing some energy into the program, looking ahead and vowing to be the class that, in Battle’s words, “really changed the culture of Minnesota women’s basketball.”
“I expect our class to be the one that gets the good players in Minnesota to stay home,” said Battle, a 5-foot-11 point guard who helped lead Hopkins to the Class 4A state championship this spring.
Watching players such as Scalia, Sissoko and point guard Jasmine Powell (Tennessee) leave rather than join them next season “just motivated us a lot,” said Heyer, a 6-1 forward. “It opened up a lot of opportunities, and I think we’re just excited to get to work.”
Heyer, who led Chaska to the 2021 Class 4A title, was the first of the group to commit to Whalen. Battle was the last.
“The hope is we’ll do well this year and prove that Minnesota can build a great culture here, keep future players in state,” said Braun, a 6-foot point guard from Wayzata. “That’s kind of the goal for all of us.”
Also joining the team on Monday were transfers Destinee Oberg, a 6-3 post from Burnsville who spent three seasons at Arkansas; guard Mi’Cole Cayton, who played at Cal and Nebraska; guard Isabelle Gradwell from Cleveland State; and Angelina Hammond, a 6-foot wing from Hopkins who played for Siena and joins the team as a preferred walk-on.
Aminita Zie, a 6-1 center from Paris via Western Nebraska Community College, did not practice Monday because she had just arrived on campus.
“A lot of new faces,” said Whalen, who enters her fifth season at her alma mater still looking for her first winning conference record and NCAA tournament berth.
She’ll be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 10 because in every other stop in her career — from her time at Minnesota (Final Four), with the Minnesota Lynx (WNBA championships) and the U.S. Olympic basketball team (gold medals) — she has come out on top.
“There’s a lot of opportunity, there’s a lot to prove, and that includes me — a lot to prove, as a coach,” she said. “I’m excited for the opportunity, for the chance.”
After Monday’s practice, the first time many of the players had even met, a half dozen spoke up during Whalen’s traditional circle. The players are eager to turn the page with their coach.
As for the players who chose to leave, Battle said, “All four of us, every time someone left, it was like, hey, that’s more of an opportunity for us to put our name out there and really reset the culture. It’s sad to see them go, but in the end, it’s our turn. This is our team now.”
Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump ‘detached from reality’ in defeat
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president seemed “detached from reality” and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
With gripping testimony, the panel is laying out in step by step fashion how Trump ignored his own campaign team’s data as one state after another flipped to Joe Biden, and instead latched on to conspiracy theories, court cases and his own declarations of victory rather than having to admit defeat.
Trump’s “big lie” of election fraud escalated and transformed into marching orders that summoned supporters to Washington and then sent them to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to block Biden’s victory.
“He’s become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff,” testified former Attorney General William Barr in his interview with the committee.
Barr called the voting fraud claims “bull—,” “bogus” and “idiotic,” and resigned in the aftermath. “I didn’t want to be a part of it.”
The House 1/6 committee spent the morning hearing delving into Trump’s claims of election fraud and the countless ways those around him tried to convince the defeated Republican president they were not true, and that he had simply lost the election.
The witnesses Monday, mostly Republicans and many testifying in pre-recorded videos, described in blunt terms and sometimes exasperated detail how Trump refused to take the advice of those closest to him, including his family members. As the people around him splintered into a “team normal” headed by former campaign manager Bill Stepien and others led by Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani, the president chose his side.
On election night, Stepien said, Trump was “growing increasingly unhappy” and refusing to accept the “grim outlook.”
Son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to steer Trump away from Giuliani and his far-flung theories of voter fraud. The president would have none of it.
The back-and-forth intensified in the run-up to Jan. 6. Former Justice Department official Richard Donoghue recalled breaking down one claim after another — from a truckload of ballots in Pennsylvania to a missing suitcase of ballots in Georgia —- and telling Trump “much of the info you’re getting is false.”
Still, he pressed on with his false claims even after dozens of court cases collapsed.
On Monday an unrepentant Trump blasted the hearings in his familiar language as “ridiculous and treasonous” and repeated his claims.
The former president, mulling another run for the White House, defended the Capitol attack as merely Americans seeking “to hold their elected officials accountable.”
Nine people died in the riot and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol police. More than 800 people have been arrested, and members of two extremist groups have been indicted on rare sedition charges over their roles leading the charge into the Capitol.
During the hearing, the panel also provided new information about how Trump’s fundraising machine collected some $250 million with his campaigns to “Stop the Steal” and others in the aftermath of the November election, mostly from small-dollar donations from Americans. One plea for cash went out 30 minutes before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
“Not only was there the big lie, there was the big ripoff,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., opened Monday’s hearing saying Trump “betrayed the trust of the American people” and “tried to remain in office when people had voted him out.”
As the hearings play out for the public, they are also being watched by one of the most important viewers, Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. No sitting or former president has ever faced such an indictment.
“I am watching,” Garland said Monday at a press briefing at the Justice Department, even if he may not watch all the hearings live. “And I can assure you the Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching all of the hearings as well.”
Biden was getting updates but not watching “blow by blow,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Stepien was to be a key in-person witness Monday but abruptly backed out of appearing live because his wife went into labor. Stepien, who is still close to Trump, had been subpoenaed to appear. He is now a top campaign adviser to the Trump-endorsed House candidate, Harriet Hageman, who is challenging committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney in the Wyoming Republican primary.
The panel marched ahead after a morning scramble and delay, with witness after witness saying Trump embraced and repeated his claims about the election although those closest told him the theories of stolen ballots or rigged voting machines were simply not true.
Stepien and senior adviser Jason Miller described how the festive mood at the White House on election night turned grim as Fox News announced Trump had lost the state of Arizona to Joe Biden, and aides worked to counsel Trump on what to do next.
But he ignored their advice, choosing to listen instead to Giuliani, who was described as inebriated by several witnesses. Giuliani issued a general denial on Monday, rejecting “all falsehoods” he said were being said about him.
Stepien said, “My belief, my recommendation was to say that votes were still being counted, it’s too early to tell, too early to call the race.”
But Trump “thought I was wrong. He told me so.”
Barr, who had also testified in last week’s blockbuster hearing, said that Trump was “as mad as I’d ever seen him” when the attorney general later explained that the Justice Department would not take sides in the election.
Barr said when he would tell Trump “how crazy some of these allegations were, there was never, there was never an indication of interest in what the actual facts were.”
For the past year, the committee has been investigating the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812, which some believe posed a grave threat to democracy.
Monday’s hearing also featured live witnesses, including Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News Channel political editor who declared on Election Night that Arizona was being won by Biden. Also appearing was the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, BJay Pak, who abruptly resigned after Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperge to find enough votes overturn his defeat.
The panel also heard from elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg who discussed the norms of election campaign challenges, and former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the only Republican on the city’s election board, who told the panel that regardless of how “fantastical” some of the claims that Trump and his team were making, the city officials investigated. He discussed facing threats after Trump criticized him in a tweet.
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Michael Balsamo in Washington and Farnoush Amiri and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
