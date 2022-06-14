News
Women’s basketball: Gophers freshmen have big goals
For Gophers women’s basketball fans who might be struggling to get excited for next season — and, let’s face it, it would be hard to blame them — the freshman class has you covered.
The four players in coach Lindsay Whalen’s freshman class come highly rated, for sure, but their message after the first day of summer practices on Monday was the biggest breath of fresh air after a disappointing season that never seemed to end.
The Gophers finished under .500 for the second straight year, 15-18 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten, had their starting point guard quit in January and then watched an additional five players enter the NCAA transfer portal — including leading scorer Sara Scalia (Indiana) and leading rebounder Kadi Sissoko (Southern Cal).
The team that convened for their first practice on Monday included nine newcomers, the four freshmen plus five transfers. Of the three players returning — forward Rose Micheaux, off guard Maggie Czinano and Katie Borowicz — only Micheaux really played last season, 30 games with 16 starts. Borowicz missed the entire season because of a non-basketball injury, and Czinano was limited to nine games by illness and vision problems.
So, expectations for the 2022-23 season are understandably low.
But on Monday, freshmen Amaya Battle, Mara Braun, Mallory Heyer and Nia Holloway — collectively ranked as high as No. 10 in 2022-23 recruiting classes — ended their first college practice by breathing some energy into the program, looking ahead and vowing to be the class that, in Battle’s words, “really changed the culture of Minnesota women’s basketball.”
“I expect our class to be the one that gets the good players in Minnesota to stay home,” said Battle, a 5-foot-11 point guard who helped lead Hopkins to the Class 4A state championship this spring.
Watching players such as Scalia, Sissoko and point guard Jasmine Powell (Tennessee) leave rather than join them next season “just motivated us a lot,” said Heyer, a 6-1 forward. “It opened up a lot of opportunities, and I think we’re just excited to get to work.”
Heyer, who led Chaska to the 2021 Class 4A title, was the first of the group to commit to Whalen. Battle was the last.
“The hope is we’ll do well this year and prove that Minnesota can build a great culture here, keep future players in state,” said Braun, a 6-foot point guard from Wayzata. “That’s kind of the goal for all of us.”
Also joining the team on Monday were transfers Destinee Oberg, a 6-3 post from Burnsville who spent three seasons at Arkansas; guard Mi’Cole Cayton, who played at Cal and Nebraska; guard Isabelle Gradwell from Cleveland State; and Angelina Hammond, a 6-foot wing from Hopkins who played for Siena and joins the team as a preferred walk-on.
Aminita Zie, a 6-1 center from Paris via Western Nebraska Community College, did not practice Monday because she had just arrived on campus.
“A lot of new faces,” said Whalen, who enters her fifth season at her alma mater still looking for her first winning conference record and NCAA tournament berth.
She’ll be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 10 because in every other stop in her career — from her time at Minnesota (Final Four), with the Minnesota Lynx (WNBA championships) and the U.S. Olympic basketball team (gold medals) — she has come out on top.
“There’s a lot of opportunity, there’s a lot to prove, and that includes me — a lot to prove, as a coach,” she said. “I’m excited for the opportunity, for the chance.”
After Monday’s practice, the first time many of the players had even met, a half dozen spoke up during Whalen’s traditional circle. The players are eager to turn the page with their coach.
As for the players who chose to leave, Battle said, “All four of us, every time someone left, it was like, hey, that’s more of an opportunity for us to put our name out there and really reset the culture. It’s sad to see them go, but in the end, it’s our turn. This is our team now.”
Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump ‘detached from reality’ in defeat
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president seemed “detached from reality” and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
With gripping testimony, the panel is laying out in step by step fashion how Trump ignored his own campaign team’s data as one state after another flipped to Joe Biden, and instead latched on to conspiracy theories, court cases and his own declarations of victory rather than having to admit defeat.
Trump’s “big lie” of election fraud escalated and transformed into marching orders that summoned supporters to Washington and then sent them to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to block Biden’s victory.
“He’s become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff,” testified former Attorney General William Barr in his interview with the committee.
Barr called the voting fraud claims “bull—,” “bogus” and “idiotic,” and resigned in the aftermath. “I didn’t want to be a part of it.”
The House 1/6 committee spent the morning hearing delving into Trump’s claims of election fraud and the countless ways those around him tried to convince the defeated Republican president they were not true, and that he had simply lost the election.
The witnesses Monday, mostly Republicans and many testifying in pre-recorded videos, described in blunt terms and sometimes exasperated detail how Trump refused to take the advice of those closest to him, including his family members. As the people around him splintered into a “team normal” headed by former campaign manager Bill Stepien and others led by Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani, the president chose his side.
On election night, Stepien said, Trump was “growing increasingly unhappy” and refusing to accept the “grim outlook.”
Son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to steer Trump away from Giuliani and his far-flung theories of voter fraud. The president would have none of it.
The back-and-forth intensified in the run-up to Jan. 6. Former Justice Department official Richard Donoghue recalled breaking down one claim after another — from a truckload of ballots in Pennsylvania to a missing suitcase of ballots in Georgia —- and telling Trump “much of the info you’re getting is false.”
Still, he pressed on with his false claims even after dozens of court cases collapsed.
On Monday an unrepentant Trump blasted the hearings in his familiar language as “ridiculous and treasonous” and repeated his claims.
The former president, mulling another run for the White House, defended the Capitol attack as merely Americans seeking “to hold their elected officials accountable.”
Nine people died in the riot and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol police. More than 800 people have been arrested, and members of two extremist groups have been indicted on rare sedition charges over their roles leading the charge into the Capitol.
During the hearing, the panel also provided new information about how Trump’s fundraising machine collected some $250 million with his campaigns to “Stop the Steal” and others in the aftermath of the November election, mostly from small-dollar donations from Americans. One plea for cash went out 30 minutes before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
“Not only was there the big lie, there was the big ripoff,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., opened Monday’s hearing saying Trump “betrayed the trust of the American people” and “tried to remain in office when people had voted him out.”
As the hearings play out for the public, they are also being watched by one of the most important viewers, Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. No sitting or former president has ever faced such an indictment.
“I am watching,” Garland said Monday at a press briefing at the Justice Department, even if he may not watch all the hearings live. “And I can assure you the Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching all of the hearings as well.”
Biden was getting updates but not watching “blow by blow,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Stepien was to be a key in-person witness Monday but abruptly backed out of appearing live because his wife went into labor. Stepien, who is still close to Trump, had been subpoenaed to appear. He is now a top campaign adviser to the Trump-endorsed House candidate, Harriet Hageman, who is challenging committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney in the Wyoming Republican primary.
The panel marched ahead after a morning scramble and delay, with witness after witness saying Trump embraced and repeated his claims about the election although those closest told him the theories of stolen ballots or rigged voting machines were simply not true.
Stepien and senior adviser Jason Miller described how the festive mood at the White House on election night turned grim as Fox News announced Trump had lost the state of Arizona to Joe Biden, and aides worked to counsel Trump on what to do next.
But he ignored their advice, choosing to listen instead to Giuliani, who was described as inebriated by several witnesses. Giuliani issued a general denial on Monday, rejecting “all falsehoods” he said were being said about him.
Stepien said, “My belief, my recommendation was to say that votes were still being counted, it’s too early to tell, too early to call the race.”
But Trump “thought I was wrong. He told me so.”
Barr, who had also testified in last week’s blockbuster hearing, said that Trump was “as mad as I’d ever seen him” when the attorney general later explained that the Justice Department would not take sides in the election.
Barr said when he would tell Trump “how crazy some of these allegations were, there was never, there was never an indication of interest in what the actual facts were.”
For the past year, the committee has been investigating the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812, which some believe posed a grave threat to democracy.
Monday’s hearing also featured live witnesses, including Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News Channel political editor who declared on Election Night that Arizona was being won by Biden. Also appearing was the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, BJay Pak, who abruptly resigned after Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperge to find enough votes overturn his defeat.
The panel also heard from elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg who discussed the norms of election campaign challenges, and former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the only Republican on the city’s election board, who told the panel that regardless of how “fantastical” some of the claims that Trump and his team were making, the city officials investigated. He discussed facing threats after Trump criticized him in a tweet.
___
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Michael Balsamo in Washington and Farnoush Amiri and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
___
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
Dangerous heat/humidity on tap for Twin Cities metro area Tuesday
Stifling heat and humidity will descend on southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Tuesday.
A heat advisory has been posted for that area. In the more heavily developed seven-county Twin Cities metropolitan area, an excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 103 are expected in the metro area.
Minnesota and Wisconsin are not alone, though temperatures will cool for the rest of the week.
More than 100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors if possible as high temperatures and humidity settle in over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas.
The National Weather Service Prediction Center in College Park, Md., said Monday 107.5 million people will be affected by combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches through Wednesday.
The heat wave, which set several high temperature records in the West, the Southwest and into Denver during the weekend, moved east into parts of the Gulf Coast and the Midwest Monday and will expand to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas, the National Weather Service said.
St. Louis, Memphis, Tenn., and Tulsa, Okla., are among several cities under excessive heat warnings, with temperatures forecast to reach about 100 degrees, accompanied by high humidity that could make conditions feel close to 110.
Many municipalities announced plans to open cooling centers, including in Chicago, where officials started alerting residents Monday about where they could find relief from the heat. The city plans to open six community service centers on Tuesday and Wednesday and said in a news release that people could also cool off in 75 public libraries in the city.
The city stepped up efforts to respond to heat waves after more than 700 people, many of them elderly, died in a 1995 heat wave. The effort also comes after three women died in a senior housing facility during a brief heat wave last month, raising about the city’s ability to respond to brutally hot weather.
In Minneapolis, 14 schools that are not fully air-conditioned will shift to distance learning Tuesday while the city braces for temperatures in the high 90s. Schools were scheduled to finish on June 10 but a three-week teachers strike in April pushed the final day to June 24, to make up for the lost class time.
Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California
By FELICIA FONSECA
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Western U.S. on Monday marked another day of hot, dry and windy weather as crews from California to New Mexico battled wildfires that had forced hundreds of people to leave their homes.
Several hundred homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, were evacuated and the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort was closed as a precaution because of a wildfire — the second to hit the area this year.
Crews were expecting gusts up to 50 mph (80 kph) as they battled the blaze that has burned through parts of the footprint left by another springtime fire that destroyed over two dozen homes. No homes have been lost in the fire reported Sunday that has burned about 8 square miles (20 square kilometers).
“It’s literally like déjà vu,” said Coconino County sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton. “We are in the same exact spot doing the same exact thing as we were a month and a half ago. People are tired.”
Wildfires broke out early this spring in multiple states in the Western U.S., where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires.
The number of square miles burned so far this year is more than double the 10-year national average, and states like New Mexico already have set records with devastating blazes that destroyed hundreds of homes while causing environmental damage that is expected to effect water supplies.
Nationally, more than 6,200 wildland firefighters were battling nearly three dozen uncontained fires that had charred over 1 million acres (4,408 square kilometers), according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Even in Alaska, forecasters have warned that many southwestern fires have grown exceptionally over the last week, which is unusual for that area. Southwest Alaska normally experiences shorter periods of high fire danger because intermittent rain can provide relief, but since mid-May the region has been hot and windy, helping to dry out vegetation.
Favorable weather Monday helped slow progression of a tundra wildfire just over 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) away from an Alaska Native village. Moderate temperatures and a shift in the wind that had been driving the fire toward St. Mary’s will allow firefighters to directly attack the flames and increase protections for the Yup’ik community.
The lightning-sparked fire is estimated at about 193 square miles (500 square kilometers). It’s burning dry grass and shrubs in southwest Alaska’s mostly treeless tundra.
In California, evacuation were ordered for about 300 remote homes near a wildfire that flared up over the weekend in forest land northeast of Los Angeles near the Pacific Crest Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains.
The blaze saw renewed growth Sunday afternoon and by midday Monday had scorched about 1.5 square miles (3.9 square km) of pine trees and dry brush, said fire spokesperson Dana Dierkes.
“The fuel is very dry, so it acts like a ladder, carrying flames from the bottom of the trees to the very top,” Dierkes said. Crews were also contending with unpredictable winds that were expected to strengthen later in the day, she said.
Aside from mandatory evacuations for some, the remainder of the mountain town of Wrightwood, with about 4,500 residents, was under an evacuation warning. Several roads also were closed.
The fire was 18% contained.
Fire conditions were elevated because of warm and dry weekend weather across Southern California. Monday was expected to be cooler, but another heatwave was expected at midweek, the National Weather Service said.
In Northern California, a 50-mile (80-km) stretch of State Route 70 was closed indefinitely on Monday after mud, boulders and dead trees inundated lanes during flash floods along a wildfire burn scar.
Several drivers were rescued Sunday evening from debris flowing on the highway when hillsides burned bare by last year’s enormous Dixie Fire came loose. No injuries were reported.
The causes of the latest California fires were under investigation.
U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers cited a 57-year-old camper for lighting toilet paper on fire and placing it under a rock Saturday near the origin of the Arizona wildfire. The fire was reported a day later. Court documents show the man told authorities he tried to put the fire out with his sleeping bag, but his attorney said in federal court Monday that doesn’t mean his client was responsible for sparking the blaze.
Flagstaff resident Janetta Kathleen rode her horse, Squish, up a hill to get a better look at the wildfire Sunday evening and watched it creep toward homes in the shadow of the mountain. Her home isn’t directly in the fire’s path, but her family, two bulldogs and horses are ready to go at a moment’s notice.
“I need to know what’s going on because I have decisions to make for my family,” she said. “If the winds shift, we’ll be in trouble.”
Hikers, campers and others who were out enjoying the forest also had to leave Sunday. A shelter was set up at a middle school.
Strong winds sent embers across U.S. Route 89, the main route to the turnoff for the Grand Canyon’s east rim entrance, through the Navajo Nation and up into Utah. Many people commute between the reservation and Flagstaff for work. Parts of the highway remained closed Monday.
“We’re not working directly on suppressing the fire to get the whole thing out right now,” said Coconino National Forest spokesman Brady Smith. “That’s not our focus and it’s not possible right now. Right now, it’s going to be focused on protecting life and property.”
Smoke from the fire near Flagstaff caused hazy skies in Colorado on Monday, obscuring views of the Rocky Mountains from Denver and other cities along the state’s Front Range.
Meanwhile, firefighters worked to contain a small wildfire burning in juniper and pinion pine that briefly caused evacuation orders Sunday in the San Luis Valley’s Rio Grande National Forest in southern Colorado.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for high fire danger in central and southern parts of Colorado as well as parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
Winds are expected to ease after Monday with some moisture moving in later this week in parts of the Southwest, the weather service said.
___
Associated Press writers Christopher Weber in Los Angeles; Mark Thiessen in Anchorage, Alaska; Jim Anderson in Denver; and Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, contributed to this report.
