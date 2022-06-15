News
10 Best Upcoming Web Series in July 2022 To Look Forward To
OTT platforms present us with a number of web series to binge-watch, which is the best thing about web series and TV shows. Recently there has been a surge in the number of new web series 2022 as they are a convenient alternative to movies and movie theatres. This year in 2022, there is a lot of new released web series that caught the audience’s attention. We have listed some of the most-anticipated latest Hindi web series and Hollywood and foreign-language new web series to look forward to in the month of July.
Here is a list of the top 10 best upcoming web series in July 2022 that you shouldn’t miss:
1. The Terminal List (Amazon Prime)
This upcoming new web series follows a former Navy officer who is on a mission to combat certain unknown forces posing a threat to him and his loved ones. The series features Constance Wu, Chris Pratt, and Taylor Kitsch.
The Terminal List release date: 1st July
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
2. Resident Evil (Netflix)
Who hasn’t watched the movies of this popular horror franchise? The series is based on a deadly outbreak of the T-virus that turns everything upside down, the world is under attack, and the series follows what happens after that.
Resident Evil release date: 14 July
Where to watch: Netflix
3. Cat (Netflix)
The latest Hindi web series, CAT revolves around an innocent man who gets dragged into a conspiracy involving drug trafficking in Punjab and struggles to pull himself out of the mess. The actor who plays the protagonist is none other than the talented Randeep Hooda.
Resident Evil release date: July 2022
Where to watch: Netflix
4. Dahaad (Amazon Prime)
A local small town inspector carries out a revealing investigation of serial killing. The female inspector is played by Sonakshi Sinha. This Netflix web series Hindi will be available from 27 July. The series also features Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Verma, and Sohum Shah.
Dahaad release date: 27 July
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
5. Farzar (Netflix)
It is a web series of the sci-fi comedy genre to be streamed from 15 July. Farzar is an animated series that is about saving the planet Farzar and the battle to maintain and restore sanity on the planet.
Dahaad release date: 15 July
Where to watch: Netflix
6. Stranger Things: Season 4 – Vol. 2 (Netflix)
Recently the first volume of the much-awaited fourth season of this popular series was out on Netflix which received a positive response from the audience. The Vol.1 of the series ended with a question mark and now we can’t wait for the Stranger Things Season 4 – Vol. 2 to be out on July 1. We have high expectations from Vol. 2 of the web series 2022 Netflix.
Stranger Things Season 4 – Vol. 2 release date: 1st July
Where to watch: Netflix
7. Boo, Bitch (Netflix)
Lana Condor stars in this supernatural comedy Netflix series where a high school teenager suddenly turns into a ghost with a social media strategy. This eight-episode series will start streaming on July 8.
Boo, Bitch release date: 8 July
Where to watch: Netflix
8. King of Stonks (Netflix)
This mini-series features Matthias Brandt, Wilson Gonzalez, and Rouven D Israel. The series starts streaming on Netflix on July 6. It is inspired by true stories from the world of finance.
King of Stonks release date: 6 July
Where to watch: Netflix
9. Virgin River – Season 4 (Netflix)
The fourth season of this popular series is expected to be out next month in July. Based on the journey of a young nurse and midwife who shifts to California, the upcoming web series on Netflix is based on the novels by Robyn Carr.
Virgin River Season 4 release date: 6 July
Where to watch: Netflix
10. Dangerous Liaisons (Netflix)
Based on an 18th-century novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, this series is an adaptation that follows a pair of ex-lovers who attempt to get back at each other. It starts streaming on 8 July.
Dangerous Liaisons release date: 8 July
Where to watch: Netflix
We hope you found our list of the upcoming web series in July 2022 helpful. Let us know if we missed out on any series we should know about.
Laxalt’s Nevada win sets up fierce race for Senate control
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and KEN RITTER
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who has embraced lies about the 2020 election, won the Republican nomination for a pivotal Nevada Senate seat, fending off a challenge from a political newcomer and setting up what will likely be a fierce and costly race against incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the most endangered Democrats in an evenly divided Senate.
Laxalt enjoyed the backing of the Republican Party’s most influential figures, ranging from former President Donald Trump to Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But a late-stage challenge from political newcomer Sam Brown forced Laxalt to spend heavily in the final weeks of the primary campaign and tap into the support of some of his high-profile backers, particularly those with ties to Trump.
The matchup against Cortez Masto comes at a difficult moment for Democrats, weighed down by President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and seeking to maintain control of Congress as people throughout the U.S. grapple with rising prices of everyday goods and gasoline. Republicans see the race as their best opportunity to flip a Senate seat and regain the majority, but are also watching for longer-term signal that Nevada is swinging back in their direction after rejecting every GOP presidential candidate since 2004.
“Together we have taken an important step tonight,” Laxalt said at an election night party in Reno, Nevada. “An important step in taking our country back, an important step in taking our great state of Nevada.”
Beyond the Senate race, Republicans in Nevada also picked Joe Lombardo as their nominee to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in what could be one of the most competitive governor’s races this year. And the GOP backed Jim Marchant as their candidate for secretary of state. A former state lawmaker, he has repeated false claims about the presidential campaign and, if elected, would be in charge of elections in a state that could be critical in determining the winner of the White House in 2024.
Nevada was one of several states that held elections Tuesday, about midway through a primary season that could reshape American politics. The results offered warnings for both parties.
In south Texas, Democrats lost a long-held seat in the U.S. House. They are likely to regain it in November, but Tuesday’s results were a reminder that the party’s standing is at risk of slipping among Latinos.
Trump, meanwhile, helped a South Carolina state lawmaker take out five-term incumbent Rep. Tom Rice, who backed the former president’s second impeachment last year. While the win could help Trump regain momentum after setbacks in a series of races last month, it happened in a rural, solidly Republican congressional district. Another incumbent that the former president sought to defeat in a neighboring district, Rep. Nancy Mace, held back the challenger, attracting some of the suburban moderates who bolted from the GOP during the Trump era.
Speaking to reporters after the results came in, Mace sought to strike a tone of consensus, pledging to “work with anyone who’s willing to work with me, full stop.”
For his part, Trump posted a statement on his social media platform saying Mace’s challenger, Katie Arrington, was a “long shot” who ran a “great race.” He offered his congratulations to Mace, who he said should easily prevail over a Democrat in the fall.
Still, much of the attention Tuesday was on Nevada.
Laxalt entered the primary with strong name recognition after serving for four years as Nevada’s attorney general. The grandson of former U.S. Sen. Paul Laxalt, he campaigned unsuccessfully for governor in 2018.
But perhaps most importantly in GOP circles, he’s got ties to Trump. Laxalt worked on Trump’s reelection campaign and promoted his lies about election fraud in the state after the 2020 election, including spearheading legal challenges to the vote-counting process. Trump in turn hosted Laxalt for a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and appeared in a campaign ad for Laxalt.
Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election were laced throughout the campaign. Last fall, Laxalt began raising fears of voter fraud in his 2022 and talked about preemptively mounting legal challenges “to try to tighten up the election.”
Laxalt had insisted in 2020 that ineligible and dead voters cast ballots in the presidential election in Nevada, despite the state’s Republican secretary of state insisting that the results showing Biden’s victory were accurate and reliable.
Brown, to the surprise of many in the state, won the endorsement of the Nevada Republican Party at a convention vote in late April and a straw poll of the Las Vegas-area GOP at a May gathering. Recent polls showed him closing in on Laxalt, though the state, with a transient population and many late-shift workers due to the state’s tourism and casino industry, is considered fickle for pollsters.
Laxalt is now focused on trying to defeat Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate and successor of the late Sen. Harry Reid. She is making her first reelection bid as Democrats broadly are facing headwinds this year, particularly when it comes to the economy. In Nevada, high prices for gas are acutely felt by residents of Las Vegas’ sprawling suburbs or those commuting from far-flung rural areas.
Those same factors could imperil the reelection of Nevada’s Democratic governor, Sisolak. He will face Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County, who also earned a coveted endorsement from Trump.
___
Price reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York, Meg Kinnard in Charleston, South Carolina and Gabe Stern in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at and on Twitter at
Twins shut out by Mariners; Joe Ryan gives up four runs in return from COVID list
SEATTLE — Joe Ryan covered his mouth with his glove, using it to muffle his yell. The show of frustration came right after Ryan had surrendered his second two-run home run in as many innings, which spelled the end of his night.
While Tuesday’s return to the mound may not have played out quite as Ryan would have liked — the Twins fell 5-0 on Tuesday night to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park — it marked a big step for the Twins, who are starting to see members of their rotation, which had been ravaged by injuries, return healthy.
Ryan’s return from the COVID-19 injured list comes a day before Sonny Gray, who has been out with a pectoral strain, is expected to make a return of his own. Bailey Ober remains out with a groin strain and Josh Winder (shoulder) is expected to make one more rehab appearance before coming back.
For the rookie, it was his first start since May 21 — he made one rehab outing with the Triple-A Saints — when he tested positive for COVID-19, a bout that he said caused him to spike a 102.7 fever at one point. Ryan threw 74 pitches on Tuesday in 4 2/3 innings, his velocity slightly down from his yearly average on all his pitches. As the start wore on, Ryan’s velo experienced a dip.
The righty started his outing with three perfect innings before surrendering a two-run blast to Eugenio Suárez in the fourth inning and then the home run to France an inning later that spelled the end of his night. The Mariners added one more run in the seventh inning off reliever Jovani Moran.
Ryan was outdueled by another one of the game’s bright young pitchers: Logan Gilbert. Gilbert and three Mariners relievers combined to shutout the Twins, the ninth time this season the offense has been silenced.
Gilbert threw six innings and recorded six strikeouts, the last of which capped his outing and came after he had fallen behind Max Kepler 3-0 with a pair of runners on. The Twins finished the day with just four hits — two from Carlos Correa and two from Gilberto Celestino. All four were singles.
