Finance
10 Email List Building Tips
The most successful internet marketers know the extreme importance of building email lists. In fact, one of the keys to growing a successful online business is to build an email list of potential customers in your target market.
There are numerous ways you can build your email list, including:
Identify your target market. Who wants or needs your product or service? Identifying your target market is your first step in building your email list.
Quality over quantity. You can have a list of thousands of subscribers, but if those subscribers aren’t interested in your niche, you’re simply wasting your time. Make sure you target those people who are interested in purchasing your product or service.
Use an autoresponder. It is absolutely essential that your list members verify that they actually signed up for your list. The easiest way to verify opt-ins is to make use of an autoresponder, like Aweber. Each time someone subscribes to your list, the autoresponder will automatically send an email to the subscriber asking him to confirm that he indeed wants to be on the list.
Don’t spam. The last thing you want is a reputation as a spammer, so do not send unsolicited emails to those people who have not given you permission to do so. In addition to spam being illegal in the United States, most people aren’t very receptive to receiving unwanted emails.
Design a squeeze page. A squeeze page is simply a Web page that is designed to capture the names and email addresses of those who want to subscribe to your list. Some internet marketing experts recommend designing a squeeze page that has several pages. Each of those pages should contain useful information for your target market.
Make your opt-in box highly visible. Visitors to your squeeze page must be able to easily see your opt-in box, so ensure that it’s in a highly visible spot, such as the upper portion of your homepage.
Offer subscribers something for free. One of the best ways to encourage people to subscribe to your list [http://www.rockettheprofit.com/email_marketing2.htm] is to offer them something – such as an ebook or a report – for free.
Find different ways to drive traffic to your squeeze page. You must try different ways of driving traffic to your squeeze page, so prospective customers will sign up for your list. Include links to your squeeze page in your email signature, in your signature at any forums you frequent, and on your blog. You may also want to use Google AdWords and article marketing as ways to drive traffic to your squeeze page.
Treat your list well. People sign up for your list because they’re interested in the information you have to offer, so treat them well by consistently providing them with valuable content. Additionally, avoid sending too many sales pitches, or you’ll likely alienate some of your subscribers and cause them to unsubscribe.
Offer valuable content. If you send regular mailings to your list, ensure that they are filled with information that your subscribers want. To convert your list members into paying customers, always offer them something of value while limiting your sales pitches to only products from which you think they can benefit.
Finance
Internet Faxing Service Review
The Internet is reshaping every form of communications medium, and faxing is no exception. The latest twist: Internet faxing services that let you send messages to any fax machine from any Web browser or email, and others that give you a “personal fax phone number,” then forward any documents sent there to your e-mail inbox.
The Fax Machine – Workhorse in the ’80s and ’90s.
It enabled you to send a document to anyone, anywhere, at any time, and know that it was received instantly. It was a godsend in the 1980s and everyone had to have one. But it has become an expensive bit of machinery that will cost you money every time you use it. Smart organizations are now reducing or eliminating the fax machines they use in favor of electronic services. The fax machine costs you in paper, toner, phone bills and repairs. It is like a taxi-meter in that regard, and the bill keeps growing and growing. Currently most of the documents that you fax are created on a computer. If you fax them through a fax machine, you must print out the documents, manually create a cover page, and you must go to the fax machine to send the documents. Every time you receive a fax, you must retrieve it from the community fax machine, rather than having it delivered directly to your PC workstation like any other document. Many people still use fax machines today. The alternative is to use fax services from companies that provide Internet fax services.
Fax Machine Costs
The fax machine is considered a simple tool by many, which is probably why they haven’t replaced it yet. Anybody can stick a document into the auto feeder, dial a phone number, and send the document at 14.4 or 33.6 Kbs. But it costs to send a fax.
Among the actions employees must take to fax a document, labor is the greatest hidden operating cost. Labor is a key factor because your staff is more expensive than phone calls, and it makes the biggest difference in fax costs. Most businesses neglect to factor in the costs of actions such as employees walking to the machine, waiting to use it, the faxing process and the employee’s return trip to their desk. All of this takes time. And in the world of hidden fax operating costs-you guessed it-time is money. Also, keep in mind that it isn’t unusual to find executives with six-figure salaries performing some of the same fax-related tasks as clerical workers. When that happens, those labor costs can be as astronomical as some of those six-figure salaries. Costs also incurred are lease and maintenance charges for fax machines as well as sending charges for making fax phone calls. These depend on the rates you pay and the speed at which your fax machine and the machines you send to can distribute faxes.
How Internet Faxing Works
Ever heard of eFax? You sign up for a fax number. When people send you faxes, they’re auto-forwarded to your e-mail Inbox, where you can read them, trash them if they’re junk, or print them out only if necessary. Not only do you save paper and ink, but you don’t need a fax machine or a second phone line-and you get your faxes wherever you happen to be in the country.
Together, in principle, these Internet fax services offer all the advantages of fax — a universal system for quick and convenient distribution of anything you can put on paper — without making you spend your money on a fax machine, fax supplies or fax phone fees.
In the business world, any time that you can save money, your customers will ultimately save money too. That is why Internet faxing is a good idea. Internet faxing is the practice of using your email (or a website) to send and receive faxes. The speed and efficiency of email, coupled with the lower costs of sending broadcast faxes via email is more desirable than making lots of phone calls.
Sending and Receiving faxes over the Internet with your regular fax machines sounds cool, but so far, today’s standard fax machines do not yet know how to speak Internet – you can’t use them over the Internet. Some of the newer models will have this capability, but it will take time to gain worldwide acceptance. In the meantime, there are a number of services that bridge the gap between traditional faxes and the new world of Internet-based communications.
A number of companies, such as eFax, Faxaway, Internet Fax Provider and MaxEmail, allow you to send or receive faxes over the Internet. These services are either free or charge a monthly fee.
However, many of these services are limited in what they can do:
- Require people to dial a long distance number to send you a fax [eFax, MaxEmail]
- Attach their own advertising to your outgoing faxes to cover their cost [eFax]
- Don’t offer fax numbers in all local area codes [eFax, MaxEmail]
- Don’t work for handwritten faxes (unless they are scanned in) [all]
Still, Internet faxing provides many advantages. Convenience and better resolution are the two main pluses. They allow you to send and receive your faxes entirely with your email service – the best thing to happen to the business world in the last 10 years. You can send and receive faxes anywhere you can access your existing email account: from your home, office, client’s office, hotel, airport or cottage. Or even better, a web-based interface that keeps track of everything you’ve done with your faxing business and allow you to do cheap and efficient broadcast faxing.
Some of the advantages of Internet faxing:
- To send a fax, simply send an email. It will automatically be converted to a fax and delivered immediately
- To receive a fax, simply check your email. All faxes sent to your fax number will be forwarded to your email
- Web fax – For people who need to fax their information to thousands instantly. Send thousands of faxes in minutes from our website – Broadcasting.
- Avoid tying up your computer or telephone lines
- No software to download or hardware to buy
- Easily distribute press releases, product and pricing information, newsletters
- Sending to International phone numbers is cheap – the charge is based on the destination country
- Easy and convenient – faxes are sent and received over the Internet from the office, at home or on the road. Your Internet “Fax Machine” is available 24×7 and is never busy.
- Toll-Free is cost effective – some virtual fax numbers are toll free so that no matter where your customers are, they will not pay any additional long distance charges and your North American clients and contacts can reach you free of charge.
- Privacy – You are the only person to see your faxes, giving them the same privacy as your email.
- Portable – You can receive your faxes at multiple email addresses simultaneously and you can send and receive faxes while traveling.
- Receive faxes directly in e-mail – Faxes are receivable and retrievable anytime, anywhere. Faxes are not misplaced and privacy is ensured.
- Send faxes directly from e-mail. – Eliminate manual faxing. Faxing is integrated into workflow and faxes are delivered faster and at less cost.
- Immediate Implementation – No unique client/server or software is necessary, only standard e-mail capability. Minimal to no user training.
- Unlimited scalability – Support as many users as required without purchasing additional fax machines.
- Combine multiple document types into one fax – Fax multiple documents as easily as sending an e-mail.
- Account code tracking – Budget and cost management is simplified.
- Automatic retries for busy or incomplete deliveries – Eliminates need to continually check progress of a fax.
- E-mail notification of incoming faxes – Users know immediately when a fax has arrived.
- Delivery confirmation via e-mail – Users always know when their faxes have been delivered.
Quick Summary of the 4 big services
- Efax – ([http://www.efax.com]) Undisputed leader in the field of Internet faxing. Offers free version. Free version doesn’t provide you with a local number. Regular service is expensive. Offers many other products – remote control of computer, etc. Requires proprietary fax viewer software to view faxes. The most local area code numbers available in the US.
- Fax-away – (http://www.faxaway.com/) Competitive regular service. Web faxing not supported. Many customizable features and options for sending. The personal fax number they assign you is not local – they are all in some location where the area code is not local to you – just like the free eFax service – not too useful for your customers.
- Internet Fax Provider – (http://www.internetfaxprovider.com/) Offers toll-free numbers which can be used anywhere in the US with the first 50 faxes per month included in the monthly rate – very convenient for the people sending faxes to you – they will not pay any additional long distance charges. Best rate for broadcast faxing. Many customizable features and options for sending. Comprehensive Web faxing features.
- MaxEmail – (http://www.maxemail.com/) Offers local numbers in the US. However, you will find that only the major cities are covered. No web faxing available. Good receiving plans.
These fax services use the Internet to mimic real fax machines – that is, they deliver your fax to a recipient’s fax machine, anywhere in the world, just as if you had dialed it yourself. Most of these services charge anywhere from 10 cents to 20 cents a page. That’s more than you’ll pay to send a fax across town, but it’s much less than you would pay to dial an overseas phone number, even for a short fax.
Most major e-fax vendors offer additional features, including broadcast faxes, the ability to route incoming faxes to you as email attachments and monthly billing.
On the sending side: Most Internet faxing vendors allow you to send faxes by attaching files to an email. When the Internet Fax server gets the email, the emails get converted into a fax coversheet with the recipient’s fax number pulled from the “To:” address. The attached files then get converted to TIFF or PDF files for easy viewing by the recipient. The service will then deliver the converted fax to the recipient’s standard fax number.
On the receiving side: Most Internet fax vendors will provide you with a phone number that you can then give to your customers. This number can be a local number (if you are located in or near a major US city) or a toll free number (available everywhere.) People will send you faxes to that number in the standard way. The service will then convert the fax to a PDF or TIFF image (or in the case of eFax, a custom image for viewing w/ their software) and send to your email as an attachment. You can then view the fax with any standard Windows Image viewer.
In the future as more fax machines include built-in Internet connectivity, faxing might give email a run for its money as a cheap, convenient way to send documents. Until that time, however, e-fax services will provide the best alternative to picking up the phone and sending faxes the old-fashioned way.
Conclusion
In summary, after reviewing all of the major Internet faxing service vendors, I have found the best service to be the one provided by Internet Fax Provider (IFP). IFP has the best rate plans and offers toll-free numbers that include 50 free faxes per month. I don’t go over 30 faxes per month, so it certainly makes sense for me – because with the toll free number provided, my customers don’t have to pay long distance charges when they send me a fax. IFP also has the best broadcast sending rates and regular sending plan with the most features. And it was the simplest to use (you don’t have to use all the available options.)
For free Internet faxing, I found that eFax offers the best plan. But of course, it puts limitations on the service and you don’t get a local fax number. Also, if you live in a big city and you would like a local fax number, then eFax is the best solution. That is if most of your customers are local, because if not, they will pay toll charges when sending you a fax.
Internet Faxing Services Reviewed
The following services provide some type of Internet Faxing:
CallWave
http://www.callwave.com
Installable software helps consumers and businesses get more out of their wireless phone, home phone, and Internet-connected PC by ‘bridging’ calls between these devices.
More of a cell phone solutions provider – requires custom software.
Data On Call
http://www.dataoncall.com
The company offers a comprehensive suite of fax services including electronic faxing (inbound and outbound), web/fax integrations, developer APIs, fax broadcasting, fax on demand, and custom applications.
Only offer 858 area code and toll free. Expensive. Broadcasting at 8cents/min.
Digital Mail
http://www.digitalmail.com/
E-mail to fax and fax to e-mail services. Users receive a unique phone number, accepting voice mail and faxes.
Difficult to understand, No price structure setup
EasyLink
http://www.easylink.com
Small Business Integrated Desktop Messaging – E-mail to fax, fax to email and desktop faxing. The service was previously named FaxSav.
Large corporate solutions – not meant for small businesses or individual users.
eFax
[http://www.efax.com]
Send faxes, Receive faxes, anywhere you can get email.
They have a free service with limitations. Standard service is expensive.
FaxMate
[http://www.faxmate.com]
E-mail to fax, desktop to fax, broadcast fax, and fax to fax via the Internet. Its U800 service allows users a personal toll-free number, which automatically forwards faxes and voice mail to e-mail.
International send rates are standard. $30/mnth, $0.15/min
Faxaway
http://www.faxaway.com
Internet fax & unified messaging service. Faxaway gives customers faxing tools at their desktop.
No local numbers available. Competitive rates and many features and options.
FreeFax
http://www.freefax.com
Send via web, receive as email
Ad supported. Only web-based interface available.
IntelliFax.com
http://www.intellifax.com
Allows you to send and receive Internet faxes. Provides middleware for other Internet fax vendors.
Limited local numbers available. Good send rates. Limited features and options.
Internet Fax Provider
http://www.internetfaxprovider.com
Email-to-Fax, Fax-to-Email, Broadcast faxing. Best Internet faxing solutions and rates available in the US. Simple to use with powerful options.
Offers toll free numbers with 50 free incoming faxes included.
Best rates for broadcasting service. Web-based interface included.
Interpage
http://www.interpage.net/sub-faxing.html
Offers a variety of Internet and Telecommunications-based services – including E-Mail Paging, Web and E-Mail Fax Services, Remote Site Monitoring & Internet Voicemail. Focus is not on faxing services. Competitive rates – meant for large corporations.
MaxEmail
http://www.maxemail.com/
Allows you to send and receive faxes via the Web or e-mail and includes voicemail. You can receive notification of incoming faxes and voice messages directly to your digital phone.
Expensive service. Offers local fax numbers, but not as many as eFax and not as convenient as a toll-free number with free service.
Our Fax
http://www.ourfax.com
OURFAX, is the world’s first, easy to use, ad supported 100% FREE service, that allows any email user in the world, to send faxes directly from their email address, to almost any fax machine in the world.
Free – Ad supported, Amateur website
SuperFax
http://www.superfax.com
Super Fax is a small internet fax device that replaces your fax machines, receive your faxes, and emails them to you, on your email address.
$495US per unit. Still need a fax line
ZipFax
[http://www.zipteam.com/zipfax/]
ZIPFAX.com will allow you to send from your desktop e-mail to fax machines. It offers text only with no attachments.
You must prepay for online postage with a minimum opening balance of $9.99. Rates are 14 cents per page for most US states.
Finance
Nursing Home Abuse: Would You Know It When You See It?
Nursing home abuse and neglect can manifest in a number of different ways, some more easily identifiable than others. Physically, signs of abuse or neglect may be more easily recognizable, whereas signs of emotional or verbal abuse may be more than difficult to recognize, let alone identified in a timely manner. Therefore, it is important to have a solid understanding of what signs and symptoms are indicative of abuse and neglect among the elderly of some nursing home care facilities throughout the nation. Knowing what to be on the lookout for and how to act in response could make a world of difference for the elderly individuals suffering; sometimes, it could be the difference between life and death.
For anyone suffering from abuse, the act of making the mistreatment known can seem more than impossible, frightening even. For the elderly, these feelings are often multiplied greatly. Physically less capable than they once were, older individuals are not often able to successfully defend themselves against abusive behaviors of any nature – verbal, physical, sexual, or emotional. Instead, many elderly patients of nursing homes resort to confinement and withdrawal. It is not uncommon for these individuals to become depressed and hopeless, a mere specimen of the person they once used to be. This situation is unfortunate in more ways than one: Not only are the elderly persons suffering physically, mentally, and emotionally, but they are likely doing so alone, unknown to those around them.
Certain signs of abuse and/ or neglect may be abundantly visible, as some physical behaviors leave marks that cannot be hidden. If an elderly resident of a nursing home begins to don open wounds, cuts, bruises, etc. that cannot be seemingly explained for there is a good chance that they may be suffering from physical or sexual mistreatment; neglect may lead to physical manifestations of the problem as well. Therefore, keeping a vigilant eye out for any wounds, unexplained sores, and the like is the best way to ensure that physically abusive behaviors do not plague the aged residents of the care facility in which they live.
Aside from the obvious signs, there are much less subtle warning symptoms that should not be overlooked when attempting to detect abusive behaviors of any type. A sudden drop in weight, burns, poor hygiene, bloody clothing, and the like are almost surefire indications of abuse or neglect in some way or another. However, these signs are not symptomatic of other types of abuses such as emotional, verbal, and financial exploitations. Very often, older adults react to mistreatments of this nature by withdrawing from social activities, sometimes even retreating from their closest friends and family members. Warning signs that may be less obvious include: strange behaviors that are out of character, emotional withdrawal, listlessness, unresponsiveness, unusual financial transactions, and even a disappearance of personal items.
It is far too easy for an able-bodied person to take advantage of a less physically apt person, and this is often the impetus for many of the abuses that occur within nursing home facilities throughout the country. Very often, older individuals are less than willing to make known their abuses out of fear for what could happen. Therefore, it is up to the friends and family of nursing home residents to take swift action in their notice of the emotional behavior and physical appearance of their loved ones who may be in a nursing home facility. In this way, abusive and neglectful actions can be quickly identified and put to an end.
Finance
Streamline Your Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Campaign
Throughout any sales process advertising has taken place somewhere along the line to convert a prospect into a customer. With the nearly instantaneous sales process of the internet, you need to be at the top of the advertising game or your prospects will go elsewhere quicker than the blink of an eye or click of a back button.
Advertising on the internet has become big business; Google alone has managed to take a multi-billion dollar stake in the Pay per Click or PPC Industry. However, if you are reading this article you already know that. The premise here is how to create good ad-copy and avoid costly mistakes within your PPC campaign, a checklist so to speak from keywords to tracking.
Pay-per-Click Keywords
The objective for this article is to bring down the overall cost per acquisition or CPA, also known as cost per action. The first thing to do would be to develop a very broad base of keywords or search terms related to your products or services you are offering. You can make use of online tools to research your keywords such as Overture’s Keyword Selector tool or WordTracker. After you select your keywords, you’ll need to create the hardest part of the PPC campaign process, your ad-copy.
Pay-per-Click Ad-Copy
Google AdWords is currently the leader in the PPC game. Matter of fact, the originator, Overture, now Yahoo Search Marketing, has recently changed their ad displays to be more “Google-like” in appearance. Presently, the long descriptive ads synonymous with Yahoo Search Marketing have been truncated to better compete with Google Adwords.
With that stated, I’ll stick to the fundamentals of Google AdWords herein for my examples. First, you will want to create one ad-group for each keyword. Next, create around 3-9 ads per keyword. The key here is to test, test, and test until you are running an ad that had both a high Click Through Rate and secondly a high Conversion Rate. Again your objective is lowest possible CPA. When you test, don’t use your opinion on what you think your customers want. Use the ad with the best data representing CTR and highest conversion even if the ad is not something you feel is very good, always go by the numbers.
Ad-copy is a funnel process, from the attention getter to the call to action. There are 4 display lines in Google AdWords ads:
1. Title -The attention Grabber – 25 Characters Max
2. Description Line 1 – Talk about the product or service offered – 35 Characters Max
3. Description Line 2 – Call to action – 35 Characters Max
4. Display URL – 35 Characters Max
Tip: Ensure the ad-copy that you are creating is relevant to the keywords that you are creating the copy for.
Pay-per-Click Landing Pages
This is the page where prospects turn into leads, the page where the lead is persuaded about your product or service. The tips here are easy to explain, do not send all your prospects to the same landing page for each keyword or ad. Your landing page needs to be relevant to your ad. So, if your ad was targeting tires and your ad sends the prospect to the homepage talking about everything from seat covers to dash covers you will lose the prospect which will result in a low conversion rate. If your ad is about tires, send the prospect to your tires page. You have roughly three seconds to grab the attention of your visitors so ensure the landing page is the correct one or they will go back and click on a competing ad to find what they are looking for.
You will also want to ensure your landing page loads correctly in all browsers. Although your landing page may appear within Internet Explorer, it may not load correctly within Mozilla Firefox. The page will need to load as quickly as possible, stay away from using a lot of large graphics and flash elements.
Less is more in regards to content on a landing page. Have your call to action at the bottom of the page and ensure your landing page is giving what the prospect is looking for in a clear and easy to read format. Make use of your 800 phone number if you have one for your business. You may not have a toll-free number. If you don’t have one that is fine, use your regular phone number.
Paid Search Tracking
Tracking can be done simply by using the free tools provided by Google. Conversion Tracker within Google AdWords can be used to track Conversion Rates for each keyword. Google Analytics is free and is good for monitoring which keywords and which ads are converting best. Other tools that charge a fee are Did-it, KeywordMax and Atlas One-Point.
Be realistic about conversion rates and click through rates. Do not expect unrealistic returns. Realistic click through rates are 1% – 2% and realistic conversion rates are 1-2%, but anything below 3% for conversion rates is considered low when your PPC campaign is managed correctly. I’ve personally achieved conversion rates as high as 44% with click through rates at 1.8%. I have also had Click Through rates of 21% with conversion rates at 6%. Stick with what works according to your statistics, not according to your opinion.
Truth in Numbers
The best method is to use what works for your business in the most cost effective manner. By applying the techniques above, you could improve your campaign. However, how well your PPC campaign performs is based on keyword centric ad-copy relevant to your business, short and sweet landing pages that not only load quickly but that give the prospect what they want, and lastly good tracking so you can see what works and what doesn’t by focusing on the numbers, not your opinion.
RBI Proposes Separate Regulatory Body For Crypto Sector in India
10 Email List Building Tips
Internet Faxing Service Review
Laxalt’s Nevada win sets up fierce race for Senate control
Nursing Home Abuse: Would You Know It When You See It?
Streamline Your Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Campaign
Asset Protection – What You Need to Know Now
Why Cleaning Can Help Reduce Stress
Multi-Sate Investigation on BlockFi and Ordered to Pay $943,000
Ethereum Could Resume Decline Below $1,100, Bears In Control
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients