4 things we learned at Chicago Bears minicamp, including Robert Quinn’s absence and Dakota Dozier’s injury
The Chicago Bears kicked off their mandatory minicamp Tuesday at Halas Hall — the final piece to the first offseason for a new regime — and it was another bumpy performance for the offense with cornerback Jaylon Johnson and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker coming away with interceptions.
Here are four things we heard and saw.
1. Robert Quinn was a no-show.
Since the voluntary offseason program opened in April, coach Matt Eberflus has been mindful to thank players just about every time he has spoken about the development of the team.
When mandatory minicamp kicked off Tuesday morning at Halas Hall, there was one significant absence. Quinn, the outside linebacker who set a franchise record with 18 ½ sacks last season, was not in attendance after choosing to take a pass on the voluntary portion of the offseason as well.
Quinn, the highest earner on the roster at $12.9 million, is subject to a fine for each day he misses.
“We’re not talking about that as an organization,” Eberflus said. “We hoped he would be here. (GM) Ryan (Poles) and his staff are going to work through that. I really don’t have any other comment other than that about Robert Quinn.
“Yeah, I’ve talked to him. Wished him happy birthday a few weeks ago. … In terms of being here, not being here, I’m going to leave that up to Ryan.”
The absence of Quinn, 32, only fuels speculation that the best move for both parties could be a trade. He’s well-traveled and might invite the chance to play with a contender. Quinn is an asset for Poles who will have diminished value by the time the Bears are ready to contend again. The Bears might have to settle for a Day 3 pick in return for Quinn — and they’ll need to find a trade partner with ample salary-cap space — but that’s how it goes for a player over 30 making a lot of money.
The Bears don’t have a lot of experience at defensive end after Quinn, but they like Al Quadin-Muhammad, who was on the sideline during practice, and Trevis Gipson is ready for an expanded role after notching seven sacks in 2021. Without Quinn, it would be easier for the coaching staff to get rookie Dominique Robinson on the field to evaluate him.
2. Veteran guard Dakota Dozier was carted off.
Dozier went down at the end of a play late in practice when the ball came loose. After the training staff evaluated him, Dozier was helped onto a cart and taken to the locker room. Eberflus has consistently declined to address injuries. It appeared Dozier suffered a left leg injury, potentially his left knee.
The injury is noteworthy considering Dozier, a backup throughout his eight-year with the exception of 2020 when he started 16 games at left guard for the Minnesota Vikings, has been in the mix with the first team. Dozier and Sam Mustipher have gotten the vast majority of reps with the starters at right guard, and it appeared that competition could carry into training camp.
If Dozier’s injury is serious, the Bears would have to proceed with Mustipher as the starter, reshuffle the deck with players under contract or perhaps look outside the building for help.
Eberflus said the team was sticking with its plan of splitting the first half of OTAs and minicamp practices with one group and then the second half with a few changes. That means rookie Braxton Jones remains with the starters at left tackle. Larry Borom is still at right tackle and Teven Jenkins, last year’s second-round pick, is playing right tackle with the second team.
“All combinations are open, I’ll just say that,” Eberflus said. “I’m not going to comment on is it yes or no but I’ll say that we have an open lens of all combinations are open. And we’re just trying to find the best five.”
3. Matt Eberflus hosted longtime NFL coach Rod Marinelli at practice.
Eberflus considers Marinelli a good friend and mentor after the pair coached together with the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-17. Eberflus said Marinelli, who was the Detroit Lions coach for three years and spent four seasons with the Bears, including three as defensive coordinator, taught him about player-coach relationships.
“To be able to show the player that you care through action and to prepare the player to play his best on Sunday,” Eberflus said. “And then you’re able to challenge them and push them past the point they can’t take themselves, and that’s what I learned from Rod. And players, everybody who talks about him just loves him to death. And man, I know when he was here he pushed the guys past the point they couldn’t take themselves.”
Marinelli, whom Eberflus called “a dynamic speaker,” will address the Bears at a team meeting Wednesday. Marinelli recently retired from coaching after spending two seasons as the Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach.
Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, who helped the Bears during their search for new general manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus in January, also watched practice Tuesday.
4. The Bears took a team-bonding trip to Wrigley Field on Thursday that included a home run derby.
Videos of quarterback Justin Fields and tight end Cole Kmet hitting home runs at Wrigley dominated social media Thursday afternoon.
At a team meeting that morning on the final day of OTAs, Eberflus told players he was bringing them to the ballpark and then showed them the Bears’ history playing there from 1921-70.
When the Bears arrived at the field, players were split into teams for a multi-event competition that included a home run derby. Fields, who played baseball in high school in Georgia, hit two home runs.
“I honestly didn’t think I could hit a home run, but I got a couple out, so I was surprised by that,” Fields said. “Actually, once I saw a few guys go before me and they got close, I was like, ‘All right, this is possible.’ It was awesome. I think everyone had a good time. It was definitely a great team-bonding event.”
However, Fields didn’t win the event. Kmet, who played baseball and football at Notre Dame, hit three homers to win the derby, the Bears reported.
“I was happy when we were picking teams,” said wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who was on Kmet’s team. “I was like, as long as I get Cole, it doesn’t matter what team I’m on.”
Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on DL Michael Pierce’s absence, QB Lamar Jackson’s return and a few surprises at minicamp practice | COMMENTARY
Starting defensive lineman Michael Pierce was absent from the first day of the Ravens’ mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday, which should be a cause for concern.
The Ravens were without Pierce and one-time starting defensive end Derek Wolfe, who announced Monday that he had undergone a second hip surgery in five months.
But there were never really any high hopes for Wolfe’s return. Coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday that the team reached an injury settlement with Wolfe, ending his time in Baltimore after 14 games.
Pierce, though, was a different matter.
He was expected to help re-establish the Ravens as one of the top run defenses in the NFL, which has become an important characteristic of Baltimore teams.
“I can’t give any details,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a personal matter and we understand the situation. It’s something that is what it is, and that’s where it stands.”
Pierce, a 2016 undrafted free agent signed by the Ravens out of Samford, did not participate in any of the team’s voluntary practices over the last three weeks, but he was expected to return Tuesday.
His playing weight has been an issue throughout his career, and the Ravens need him to report to training camp fit and ready to perform. Before Pierce signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings before the start of the 2020 season, Harbaugh asked the 6-foot, 345-pound Pierce to leave a minicamp practice because he was believed to be 30 to 40 pounds over his playing weight.
In two years with the Vikings, Pierce started only six games. He opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns, then played six games in 2021 before he was put on injured reserve Nov. 13 with an elbow injury.
The Ravens signed Pierce to a three-year contract worth $16.5 million on March 17, and he was expected to start and provide some bulk up front. In a previous four-year stint with the Ravens, Pierce had 151 tackles in 60 games.
A lot of teams have gone away from the shock-and-shed middle linebackers of previous decades and employed more Ray Lewis types who can run sideline to sideline. Lewis, though, was at his best when he had big linemen in front of him like Sam Adams, Tony Siragusa and Haloti Ngata.
Pierce was expected to play a similar role, but the Ravens can’t even get him on the field yet. The news about Wolfe’s settlement compounded the problem Tuesday.
Nose tackle Brandon Williams is still a free agent and comfortable living in Baltimore. He’ll probably retire unless given an offer by another team.
Harbaugh, though, said he has been impressed with Broderick Washington, a third-year defensive tackle out of Texas Tech whom the Ravens drafted in the fifth round in 2020.
Let’s hear from Jackson
Harbaugh said star quarterback Lamar Jackson, appearing in his first practice of the offseason, threw the ball well Tuesday.
It might have been Jackson’s best practice performance in the four years he has been with the team.
In the first 45 minutes, Jackson didn’t throw one bad ball; they were all tight spirals. His footwork was good, and he looked extremely fit.
Jackson’s presence improves the intensity of practices and he certainly makes the backup quarterbacks perform better.
His mechanics, however, are still the same. There are times when he drops his elbow and throws sidearm or flicks a pass back across the middle while on the run.
But then there is the Jackson who eludes pressure, moves to his right and delivers a 67-yard touchdown dart down the right sideline to tight end Mark Andrews.
It would have been interesting to speak with Jackson afterward to talk about his first practice and the departure of close friend and receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of April’s draft.
But the Ravens won’t allow Jackson to be interviewed until Thursday. Apparently, two days of tough questioning might be too much.
Privately, some Ravens officials have complained about Jackson’s behavior, but they contribute with their pampering.
Jackson should have been available Tuesday because he and the team haven’t reached an agreement on a long-term deal for almost a year now.
You wonder how much Jackson and Brown talked about the Ravens’ poor passing game. In recent years, veteran receivers such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton have turned down offers from Baltimore, which has been one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL since Jackson’s arrival. After being traded, Brown said the Ravens’ system “wasn’t for me.”
Maybe Jackson wants to be more involved as a passer and doesn’t think he’ll get that opportunity in Baltimore with offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
It’s an interesting possibility, especially considering Brown’s departure and Jackson declining to sign a long-term deal.
Put more on Proche’s plate
The Ravens have to find a way to get third-year receiver James Proche II more involved in the offense.
Proche doesn’t have great speed, but he has a knack for finding holes in zone defenses and might have the best hands of any receiver on the team.
There were at least three times Tuesday when he caught passes across the middle and ran away from defenders.
The Ravens can’t put the 5-11, 193-pound Proche on the outside, but he can play the slot. If they don’t use him in Baltimore, I bet New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick can find out a way to get him the ball easily.
Moon’s out today
Few people know about rookie outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, but the undrafted free agent out of Florida got several pressures in 11-on-11 drills Tuesday.
He was playing with the No. 3 defense against the No. 3 offense, but you have to start somewhere.
Meanwhile, fourth-year outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who has lost about 20 to 30 pounds, looks quicker and is hustling down the field on a lot of plays, something he didn’t do last year.
Ferguson is also working better with his hands instead of relying on power.
A screen!?
The Ravens completed a screen for about 20 yards in practice, which should have drawn a standing ovation.
The Ravens are one of the worst screen teams in the NFL, but on Tuesday, they faked a quick pass to the left and completed a dump-off to running back Justice Hill.
Here’s the best part: The Ravens had offensive linemen out in front blocking.
Amazing.
That’s a lot of beef
While on the subject of the offensive line, the Ravens at one point had 6-6, 357-pound Ben Cleveland at right guard and 6-8, 380-pound Daniel Faalele at right tackle.
The earth moved under their feet.
Faalele, though, needs to get in shape. He spent a lot of time last Tuesday with his hands on his hips, then went down on his knees before a trainer rushed over and provided assistance.
Meanwhile, the best punch of any offensive lineman might belong to left guard Ben Powers. When Powers gets a good shot in, he could knock an opponent into next week.
Receivers run wild
Here’s a message for safety-cornerback Brandon Stephens while trying to defend receiver Tylan Wallace: He went that-a-way.
Wallace gave Stephens a double move in the second half of practice and scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass.
First-year receiver Jaylon Moore also had one of those moments, leaping over cornerback Robert Jackson for a 40-yard touchdown reception down the left sideline.
One more receiver tidbit: Mustaqeem Williams, a former member of the University of Tennessee track team who tried out Tuesday, made several big plays in practice.
Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park
By MATTHEW BROWN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — More than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of Yellowstone as unprecedented flooding tore through the northern half of the nation’s oldest national park, washing out bridges and roads and sweeping an employee bunkhouse miles downstream, officials said Tuesday. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed.
The only visitors left in the massive park straddling three states were a dozen campers still making their way out of the backcountry.
The park, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, could remain closed as long as a week, and northern entrances may not reopen this summer, Superintendent Cam Sholly said.
“The water is still raging,” said Sholly, who said more wet weather was forecast this weekend that could cause additional flooding.
The flooding hit historic levels in the Yellowstone River after days of rain and rapid snowmelt and wrought havoc across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming, where it washed away cabins, swamped small towns, knocked out power and flooded homes. It hit the park just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors was ramping up.
Instead of marveling at the site of grizzlies and bison, burbling thermal pools and the regular blast of Old Faithful’s geyser, tourists found themselves witnessing nature at its most unpredictable as the Yellowstone River crested in a chocolate brown torrent that washed away anything in its path.
“It is just the scariest river ever,” Kate Gomez of Santa Fe, New Mexico, said Tuesday. “Anything that falls into that river is gone.”
While no one has been reported killed or injured, waters were only starting to recede Tuesday and the full extent of the destruction wasn’t yet known.
Sholly said the backpackers who remained in the park had been contacted. Crews were prepared to evacuate them by helicopter, but that hasn’t been needed yet, he said.
Sholly added he didn’t believe the park had ever shut down from flooding.
Gomez and her husband were among hundreds of tourists stuck in Gardiner, Montana, a town of about 800 residents at the park’s north entrance. The town was cut off for more than a day until Tuesday afternoon, when crews reopened part of a washed away two-lane road.
While the flooding can’t directly be attributed to climate change, it came as the Midwest and East Coast sizzle from a heat wave and other parts of the West burn from an early wildfire season amid a persistent drought that has increased the frequency and intensity of fires that are having broader impacts. Smoke from a fire in the mountains of Flagstaff, Arizona, could be seen in Colorado.
Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said a warming environment makes extreme weather events more likely than they would have been “without the warming that human activity has caused.”
“Will Yellowstone have a repeat of this in five or even 50 years? Maybe not, but somewhere will have something equivalent or even more extreme,” he said.
Heavy rain on top of melting mountain snow pushed the Yellowstone, Stillwater and Clarks Fork rivers to record levels Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials in Yellowstone and in several southern Montana counties were assessing damage from the storms, which also triggered mudslides and rockslides. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster.
Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park and Yellowstone’s gateway communities in southern Montana. National Park Service photos of northern Yellowstone showed a mudslide, washed out bridges and roads undercut by churning floodwaters of the Gardner and Lamar rivers.
In Red Lodge, Montana, a town of 2,100 that’s a popular jumping-off point for a scenic, winding route into the Yellowstone, a creek running through town jumped its banks and swamped the main thoroughfare, leaving trout swimming in the street a day later under sunny skies.
Residents described a harrowing scene where the water went from a trickle to a torrent over just a few hours.
The water toppled telephone poles, knocked over fences and carved deep fissures in the ground through a neighborhood of hundreds of houses. The power was knocked out but restored by Tuesday, though there was still no running water in affected neighborhood.
Heidi Hoffman left early Monday to buy a sump pump in Billings, but by the time she returned her basement was full of water.
“We lost all our belongings in the basement,” Hoffman said as the pump removed a steady stream of water into her muddy backyard. “Yearbooks, pictures, clothes, furniture. Were going to be cleaning up for a long time.”
On Monday, Yellowstone officials evacuated the northern part of the park, where roads may remain impassable for a substantial length of time, Sholly said in a statement. But the flooding affected the rest of the park, too, with park officials warning of yet higher flooding and potential problems with water supplies and wastewater systems at developed areas.
The rains hit just as area hotels have filled up in recent weeks with summer tourists. More than 4 million visitors were tallied by the park last year. The wave of tourists doesn’t abate until fall, and June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months.
It was unclear how many visitors to the region remained stranded, or how many people who live outside the park were rescued and evacuated.
Mark Taylor, owner and chief pilot of Rocky Mountain Rotors, said his company had airlifted about 40 paying customers over the past two days from Gardiner, including two women who were “very pregnant.”
Taylor spoke as he ferried a family of four adults from Texas, who wanted to do some more sightseeing before heading home.
“I imagine they’re going to rent a car and they’re going to go check out some other parts of Montana — somewhere drier,” he said.
At a cabin in Gardiner, Parker Manning of Terre Haute, Indiana, got an up-close view of the roiling Yellowstone River floodwaters just outside his door. Entire trees and even a lone kayaker floated by.
In early evening, he shot video as the waters ate away at the opposite bank where a large brown house that had been home to park employees, who had evacuated, was precariously perched.
In a large cracking sound heard over the river’s roar, the house tipped into the waters and was pulled into the current. Sholly said it floated 5 miles (8 kilometers) before sinking.
In south-central Montana, flooding on the Stillwater River stranded 68 people at a campground. Stillwater County Emergency Services agencies and Stillwater Mine crews rescued people Monday from the Woodbine Campground by raft. Some roads in the area were closed and residents were evacuated.
The sheriff’s office said it would assess damage when waters receded.
The towns of Cooke City and Silvergate, just east of the park, were also isolated by floodwaters.
In Livingston, residents in low-lying neighborhoods were told to leave and the city’s hospital was evacuated as a precaution after its driveway flooded.
Officials in Park County, which includes Gardiner and Cooke City, said extensive flooding throughout the county had made drinking water unsafe in many areas.
The Montana National Guard said Monday it sent two helicopters to southern Montana to help with the evacuations.
In the hamlet of Nye, at least four cabins washed into the Stillwater River, said Shelley Blazina, including one she owned.
“It was my sanctuary,” she said Tuesday. “Yesterday I was in shock. Today I’m just in intense sadness.”
The Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs crested at 13.88 feet (4.2 meters) Monday, higher than the previous record of 11.5 feet (3.5 meters) set in 1918, according the the National Weather Service.
Yellowstone got 2.5 inches (6 centimeters) of rain Saturday, Sunday and into Monday. The Beartooth Mountains northeast of Yellowstone got as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters), according to the National Weather Service.
Whitehurst reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press writers Amy Beth Hanson in Helena, Becky Bohrer in Juneau, Alaska, R.J. Rico in Atlanta, and Brian Melley in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
UPS tests tiny battery-powered cycles in congested cities
By JULIE WALKER and TED SHAFFREY
NEW YORK (AP) — The sleek four-wheeled carts look familiar enough, but not even UPS knows precisely how to describe what could be the delivery giant’s latest way to get packages to your door.
UPS unveiled Tuesday a battery-powered, four-wheeled cycle to more efficiently haul cargo in some of the world’s most congested streets and to reduce its carbon footprint. The company is trying to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
The slimmed-down vehicles don the company’s gold-colored logo and accompanying stripe on a dark brown background. But the “eQuad” — as the company calls it — garnered amusement from passersby.
Ian Lagowitz had never seen one and walked over to give it a look.
“It’s funny looking,” he said, “but it’s probably good for the city, right?”
Mohammad Islam called the vehicle “cool stuff,” and wished the program well.
“Big trucks always blocking the traffic,” he said, “so if they do that kind of stuff, it’s 10 times better for everybody.”
The pedal-powered vehicle was dwarfed by one of the company’s more traditional delivery trucks, which rumble through traffic and sometimes draw the ire of motorists trying to get by parked trucks on narrow streets.
Delivery companies have tried all sorts of ways to deliver packages — from traditional vans to drones. The company now has a fleet of more than 1,000 electric vehicles and thousands more that aren’t powered by traditional gas engines.
UPS said a trial run is focused on New York City and in several cities in Europe.
“New York is a complicated city, when we look at the density,” said Nicole Pilet, the industrial engineering director for UPS. “So if we can have success here in the city, then we can see how we implement in other cities throughout the U.S.”
The company had its start in Seattle more than a century ago and the first deliveries were made by foot or bicycle. As the company grew, its motorized fleet did, too.
“This is right in my wheelhouse,” said Dyghton Anderson, a 22-year-old UPS delivery person and an avid cyclist who is helping pilot the program. “I ride to and from work — from all the way from the Bronx all the way to here on 43rd — so it’s pretty comfortable for me.”
Associated Press writer Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this story.
