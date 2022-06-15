Finance
5 Benefits of Relative Strength Momentum Investing
The top 5 benefits of using relative strength momentum investing are often overlooked in the desire to simply buy and make money with either stocks, ETFs or mutual funds. This, plus the factor that the name “relative strength momentum,” sounds intimidating and that many folks simply don’t understand it.
As I wrote previously, “Avoiding Mistakes with Relative Strength Investing”, analysis based on RSM takes momentum analysis a step further by performing comparative analysis of how strong the momentum of the stock or fund is and even better, if properly setup, how strong the particular ETF or fund is in comparison to others. This compelling RSM analysis thus focuses on ticker symbols that are strong and have the potential to not just remain strong but to continue rising; and when they falter, the analysis signals it’s time to sell.’
Benefit #1:
This is one of the most proven methods of technical analysis for finding consistent winning investments..
A multitude of books have been written about RSM, including Michael J. Carr’s definitive guide: Smarter Investing In Any Economy (currently sold out, but hopefully about to be reprinted soon).
Benefit #2:
RSM works for all types of investing:
- Short-term
- Long-term
- Moderate
- Aggressive
- Conservative
- Stocks
- ETFs
- Mutual Funds
Benefit #3:
The formulas that provide the best results can be implemented even if you are not technically savvy or a math expert because they are part and parcel of readily available investment software.
Different formulas, all related, offer the ability to decide which way of analyzing RSM provides you the relative strength momentum investing method that fits your goals and personality.
Carr tests seven different formulas for relative strength:
- Alpha
- Normalized rate of change (ROC)
- Back-weight ROC
- Front-weighted ROC
- Price/moving average ratios
- Rations of multiple moving averages
- Averaging different time periods
Benefit #4:
Analyzing investments with alpha or any of the other RSM method can be easily combined with other buy-sell rules in both personal investment software and investment advisor software.
These buy-sell rules include:
- Stops
- How long to hold a position
- Ranking to be sure the position is high amongst your group of ticker symbols
Benefit #5:
You can do easy technical analysis with or without Standard Deviation (SD). By adding SD to the analysis you can, in effect, automatically be more conservative.
Actually, with or without SD you can optimize any RSM calculation like alpha to meet your goals for conservative or moderate or even aggressive investing with the right investment software.
While relative strength momentum investing sounds intimidating the benefits can lead to long term growth of your portfolio, particularly if you find personal investment software program that transforms RSM into a few mouse clicks and allows you to compare potential profits and risks.
Dear Mr Jesus
There are times when I just can’t forget a song, especially a song with a real message. This song will move anyone to tears–I guarantee it.
It was around the Christmas holidays in 1989, that I recorded this song off the radio. This was before I discovered CDs. I did a lot of recording off the radio back then.
The song I am referring to is entitled, Dear Mr. Jesus. It was written by Richard Klender and sung by a nine year old girl, back then, named Sharon Batts.
Before I display the lyrics of this poignant song of immense emotion, I will give you the facts about the song. It is a true story about child abuse.
In New York City, on May 14, 1981, a baby girl was born by the name of Elizabeth Lisa Launders. By November of the year 1987, the entire world came to know her as “Lisa Steinberg.”
On November 1, 1987, Lisa Steinberg was beaten to death by a New York attorney, named, Joel Steinberg. This brutal, inhumane crime happened at 14 West 10th Street, in Greenwich Village. It would later be a wake-up call to child welfare authorities and the law concerning how they would handle such unimaginable crimes as this one.
First, he savagely beat his live-in lover, Hedda Nussbaum. Then he delivered several blows to Lisa’s head. Her baby brother was found in a back room, laying on the floor, tied to his crib with a short length of rope, dressed in filthy clothing.
If that wasn’t bad enough, they both waited over 12 hours to call for help. Lisa did not die that day, she died three days later from severe brain injuries.
When Hedda later found Lisa was no longer breathing, Joel still didn’t want to call for help, but eventually did. Lisa was in a coma for three days.
This low-life, child killer, deserves no name–only shame, and a ticket to hell. And his live-in lover, deserves more than what she got. He got off easy in the eyes of the law. In 1989, he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, then released after serving only 15 years.
Many others should share the responsibility of this crime. Child welfare workers, police officers and even a teacher who had seen the evidence of abuse on Lisa’s body, failed to report this or do anything about it. So we have another case of a child who could have been saved if someone had only been willing to help her.
Hedda Nussbaum, was abused by her boyfriend, Joel Steinberg, for years and was beaten by him just before he delivered the blows that killed Lisa, therefore, she was not able to help Lisa. She was not prosecuted since she had been found unable to help Lisa and was not involved in her abuse other than not reporting it.
Following Lisa’s birth, her biological mother, paid Joel Steinberg, an attorney, $500 to find an adoptive home for her. A home was never found and although he never adopted Lisa, she lived with Joel for her entire short life.
Lisa’s biological mother, was awarded $15 million in damages in September 2003 from a civil lawsuit she originally filed against Steinberg, Nussbaum and various city agencies. The city of New York, settled without admitting any wrongdoing in 1999 and paid $985,000.
For more information on this horrendous crime, log onto Lisa Steinberg in your search. Also, by logging onto the title of the song, Dear Mr. Jesus, the song is able to be downloaded.
Lisa deserved to live a long and happy life. She also deserves the recognition and attention of child abuse awareness. I will leave you with the lyrics of this special song that is definitely a moving story of Lisa’s short life of gross negligence and deadly abuse.
Dear Mr. Jesus
(words and music by Richard Klender and sung by Sharon Batts)
Dear Mr. Jesus
I just had to write to you
Something really scared me
When I saw it on the news
A story about a little girl
Beaten black and blue
Jesus thought I’d take this right to you
Dear Mr. Jesus
I don’t understand
Why they took her mom and dad away
I know that they don’t mean to hit
With wild and angry hands
Tell them just how big they are I pray
Please don’t let them hurt your children
We need love and shelter from the storm
Please don’t let them hurt your children
Won’t you keep us safe and warm
Dear Mr. Jesus
They say that she may die
Oh I hope the doctors stop the pain
I know that you could save her
And take her up to the sky
So she would never have to hurt again
Please don’t let them hurt your children
We need love and shelter from the storm
Please don’t let them hurt your children
Won’t you keep us safe and warm
Dear Mr. Jesus
Please tell me what to do
And please don’t tell my daddy
But my mommy hits me, too
Please don’t let them hurt your children
We need love and shelter from the storm
Please don’t let them hurt your children
Won’t you keep us safe and warm
Please don’t let them hurt your children
They need love and shelter from the storm
Please don’t let them hurt your children
Won’t you keep us safe and warm
THE END
Historical Basis to Defamation
When most people think of personal injury, they think of something physical, such as a car wreck that leads to a broken leg, breathing asbestos that causes mesothelioma, etc. However, you can receive personal injury to something intangible as well-your reputation. In the cutthroat world of politics and other such competitions, your reputation can be an incredibly important aspect of your life or career.
Defamation, slander, and libel are the trio of ways in which someone can harm your reputation. The three of them cause harm to your character, casting you in a bad light that can be so effective that other people believe that terrible accusations being made about your personal character. These kinds of rumors and other such things may cause you to lose your job, lead others others to suspect your credibility, or generally make other people look down on you.
Defamation is the overarching definition of making false statements about another person. For more specific terms, slander and libel are used in regard to personal injury law. Slander refers to making non-concrete, or transitory statements. This includes oral rumors and statements. Libel is more fixed because it means defaming someone via print, such as writing a negative article about someone for a newspaper or magazine.
A good way to look at the development of protection against defamation is looking at what protects ar rights, and observing past precedents. The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America protects our right for the freedom of speech. The bill of rights does not directly discuss slander and libel, but there have been court cases that have set precedents for defamation based on this amendment.
In the landmark case of New York Times Co. v. Sullivan in 1964, the newspaper printed an advertisement that hinted that the police acted with too much force in suppressing an African-American civil rights protest in Montgomery, Alabama. The Alabaman police commissioner sued, saying that the Times had committed slander because their advertisement cast him in a negative light, damaging his reputation. Although the first court ruled that the NYT had to pay damages to Sullivan, the Supreme Court overruled it, saying that there was no “actual malice” involved in printing the ad.
In a second important court decision, the Supreme Court determined that printing someone’s opinion counts as a hyperbole, and does not fall under libel. With Greenbelt Cooperative Publishing Association, Inc. v. Bresler, Bresler sued the publishing company because it printed an article that quoted someone as saying that the councilman’s approach towards negotiation was like blackmail. This was not considered defamation since it was an opinion, and no one was directly accusing him of blackmail.
Therefore, to prove that you have been defamed, you generally need to provide evidence that slander or libel was stated in a purposely malicious manner. For more information and expert legal advice for defending yourself against personal injury to your reputation, contact Austin lawyer Vic Feazell today.
Guide to Small Business Loan Interest Rates
If you are starting your own business and do not have enough start up cash to do so, a small business loan can be very useful. However, whenever we think of applying for loans we think of banks and financial institutions. It is true that loans taken from these banks have sound legal formalities. But sometimes these small business loan interest rates can be difficult to repay. Most of the time the novice entrepreneur fails to pay the regular monthly installments. This mainly happens because a business that has just started is less likely to be able to generate adequate revenue to be able to afford such high payment rates for these small business loan interest rates. When a business is unable to pay the installments due on these loans, it will results in negative publicity of the company in the market and even bankruptcy in extreme cases. Also, borrowers end up taking more loans in order to pay off these unpaid ones. This gives rise to a vicious cycle of bad debts.
Other than the high interest rates, the security that is sometimes demanded by regular banking companies is hard to meet. Unless you already have immense personal wealth it is possible to provide for collateral that is worthy of securing the business loan. In that case applying for the loan would not have been essential.
Small business loans are useful for initial capital formation of the company. Investments in physical space, infrastructure, stationery, wage payments, and other rents are also taken care of by these loans. Most of the time a new business does not have enough market experience to be able to boast off sufficient success under its name. Therefore, when banks and other financial institutions ask for profit returns and revenue details there is not much that these companies can come up with. However, these lending institutions do base their choice of borrowers based on business history. But for small businesses, this history is mostly very brief and devoid of much glory.
In such cases, you have the option of approaching the unofficial lenders in the market. They are no different from Shakespeare’s Shylock, except maybe the pound of flesh repayment medium! But seriously, these moneylenders usually have reasonable rates of interest and adjustable repayment plans. These loans also most often don’t require any collateral deposit or proof of credit history. You do not have to prove your worth by submitting your tax returns and business plans. Other than a few simple documentation procedures, these loans are much more borrower-friendly.
If you are looking for small business loan interest rates that are the lowest, beware of the terms and conditions that come with them at the same time. Banks do offer easy loans to small businesses, but most of the time they have unreasonable “conditions apply”. These short-term business loans may boast of the lowest interest rates on these loans, but the terms attached to them prove more of a liability to the borrower, which most often tends to overshadow the benefits of the loan itself.
