5 Good Reasons For Doing Market Segmentation
Due to the broad nature of the market, promoting products will be too high and unattainable. There is need to divide it into smaller sets so that maximum satisfaction to the set of customers could be achieved. The following are several reasons to segment a market.
1. Increase in Profit
Except for few organization that are not profit oriented, Most businesses are setup to make profits.However, customers have different disposable income and also their sense of spending are quite dissimilar. Segmenting a market will enable organization sell same product to different set of customers based on their disposable income. Organizations can enhance their profits this way by raising their prices for different segments.
2. Popularity in the Market
Through careful segmentation and proper targeting, smaller businesses are able to compete with stronger and leading ones in the market. Usually strong companies have an edge over smaller ones in terms of production and marketing cost which are very lower since they already are the choice of the customers. But by dividing the market into smaller groups and focusing on just the need of target market segment, the smaller firm will be able to have an edge in this target segment.
3. Better Customer satisfaction
As stated above, customers sensitivity are different. So also are their needs. By creating separate solutions for each segment a better satisfaction to the customers can be achieved.
4. Better opportunity for product sales growth
Market segmentation can build sales margin. A customers may be encouraged to sell a product he has bought before for another one (trade-up) so as to improve the sale margin of the later one.
5. Very easier customer-business communication flow
Manufacturers of products need to advertise and deliver their message to a relevant customer audience. And where there is a broad target market, there is a strong risk that the key customers will be missed and even the cost of communicating to customers will be too high. But if the market has been segmented, the target customers can be easily reached more often and at a lower cost
6 Steps to Create a Profitable Affiliate Marketing Business
As an affiliate marketer, your choices of products to promote are endless. Depending on your interests, you can team up with merchants or product developers in almost any field imaginable. Interior decorators can affiliate with window and drapery companies, furniture manufacturers, carpet companies, and custom builders. Dog breeders can affiliate with groomers or trainers. And Internet marketers can affiliate with eBook authors, traffic resource owners, software resellers, or promotional products. The list of products to promote is limited only by one’s imagination and creativity.
Here are the steps to creating your affiliate marketing business:
1. Decide what niche you want to promote
2. Decide how you will promote
3. Determine how you will be compensated (depending on your niche)
4. Set up your workspace
5. Promote, Promote, Promote!
6. REAP YOUR REWARDS!!
Step 1. The first step in deciding what to promote would be to decide if there is a particular niche or interest about which you are passionate. It always runs true that it is much easier to promote something you love. Are you a dog lover, a quilter, a do-it-yourselfer, an Internet “junkie” or a parent who has found a fabulous product that you want every other parent to know about? Choose where you want to go with your affiliate marketing business.
Step 2. Next, decide how you want to promote your business. Are you going to build your own website? Are you going to use a template site? Will you be promoting offline and online or promoting one or the other way exclusively? What different types of products can you add to your line? As a dog breeder, you could connect with groomers, pet food manufacturers, trainers, pet toy manufacturers, poop scoopers, veterinarians, boarding kennels or pet sitters. As you can see, the list can be quite extensive.
Step 3. Many of the people and companies that you connect with will have a specific compensation plan in place. In fact, this is the norm. You should be prepared to suggest a compensation plan to any vendors who do not have one in place, or an alternate plan for those vendors to whom you can really provide quality traffic or that you have some special talent or skill.
Step 4. Remember also, that a home office can consist of whatever space you can carve out of your current living space. If you have a spare room to set up in, that’s ideal. You can decorate it with the excess furniture you have at hand, or pick up some type of second-hand office furniture. It’s not necessary to purchase a lot of expensive items. Make do with what you have or what you can acquire inexpensively. If you don’t have a spare room, a dining room table to work on, a corner of your bedroom or whatever space you can create will work just fine. After all, many exceedingly wealthy entrepreneurs started out in their garages.
Step 5. While it is pretty easy to set up an affiliate marketing business, understand that it also requires work in order to be profitable. Whether you are working online or offline, you will need to actively promote whatever product or company with whom you’ve chosen to affiliate. No work means no income. Even though the old adage “it takes money to make money” is true, you will want to operate out of profit, not out of pocket. Therefore, be cautious of what you are spending in promotions until you are able to start earning an income.
Step 6. All work and no play makes for a ‘JOB’ without the benefits, so be sure that you enjoy your newly generated income. Take time to smell the roses, spend time with your loved ones. Use that extra income to relieve your financial stress, take a vacation or buy someone a gift and most importantly, don’t forget to get something special for yourself.
With these steps in mind, you can easily create a profitable business from the comfort of your home. Whether you work your home business full-time or part-time to start, you will have an affiliate marketing business you can look at with pride.
Did You Ever Lose Big on a Slot and See the Next Player Win the Jackpot? Don’t Cry! Here’s Why
The Random Number Generator is here. In fact, it’s been here since the 1980’s, when casinos noticed that more patrons were playing slot machines than table games. The device is a computer chip that’s in every machine game in every casino worldwide, including slot machines, video poker and video keno machines. This chip allows the unit to continuously roam through random number combinations at the rate of thousands per second. These are mapped to specific outcomes.
Players’ Slot Scenario
If you are a dedicated slot player you probably experienced a time(s) where your favorite machine ate your last $20. You leave feeling frustrated, turn to a waiting patron and say, ” Don’t bother playing. It’s not hitting.” Nevertheless, the patron starts to play. Walking away, you can’t resist a final glance at the screen, and there it is! JACKPOT! With lights blinking, music playing, and screen graphics going wild. The lucky player watches the credit meter run up to stop at $1,000! “I should have won,”you grumble.”If only I played one more time!”
The bad news is you lost your $20. The good news is you would not have won anyway. Here’s why: In the extra time it took for you to get up and the other patron to sit down, insert money and press spin, millions of numbers were being drawn combing through different outcomes. The Random Number Generator will not stop to select a display until the spin button is pressed. It operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Jackpots can happen anytime, even when the machine is not in play.
When the reels are spinning They’re only doing so to amuse you. The machine already knows where it’s going to stop. Each spin is independent of the next one. They have absolutely no effect on one another.
Pseudo Random
Numbers that are generated by the chip are not truly random. A computer may be fast but it is not intelligent. The industry calls it pseudo-random. Pseudo meaning false, and random meaning no specific pattern. The process also has to be given a seed (starting point) and an algorithm (mathematical formula.) The seeds constantly change.
Loose and Tight Machines
The terms loose and tight refer to certain payback percentages that are made at the factory upon the request of the casino(s). They can vary between 85% & 98% depending on jurisdiction requirements.These are the percentages of monies that are returned to players over a long period of time. Hence the house takes between 2% and 15%. The casinos hold is usually larger on the smaller denomination machines such as pennies, nickles, and quarters. The payback percentages can only be set and changed by the manufacturer.
Contrary to what many players think, casinos cannot change payback percentages at will. Strict jurisdiction laws also prohibit this. If you find a machine that boasts a 98% return, it will be a 98% return every hour, every day, no matter where it’s moved on the floor, until the casino gets rid of it.
Playing Tips
The popular penny machines have the lowest return of about 85%. Hence, a house edge of 15%. A $3 or $4 max bet on these machines will return less to players over time than the higher denomination machines such as dollars, which can return up to 98%. Although the penny units have attractive bonus features, think about playing the higher denominations such as dollars, which can return more to players over time.
Here’s another tip. If you see a bank of machines with one sign that boasts a 98% return, not every machine in that bank will return 98%. It may only one or two from a bank of twelve. However, if the 98% return tag is on the individual machine, that’s the one you want to play. GOOD LUCK.
Direct Mail Marketing For CPAs And Accountants
In the accounting industry, direct mail marketing can be very cost effective. CPAs and Accountants are fortunate to be in an industry where they are able to purchase a database, which provides precise information on potential clients. This makes marketing with direct mail a very cost effective approach to develop new clients.
The first thing a CPA Accountant will need to do is purchase a list of businesses that meet the criteria a CPA Accountant establishes to qualify a client for his or her firm. There are many criteria a CPA Accountant may choose, but the most common are, location, number of employees, sales volume, and industry. Some list companies will even provide limited credit information. It is best to generally select locations closest to your office. Most compiling companies use databases with zip codes to establish locations. Accordingly, the CPA Accountant should start by providing the zip code for his or her office working a radius outward until the desired number of businesses on the list is reached.
Once the criterion is established, the Accountant is now ready to purchase a database. Info USA and Dunn & Brad Street are perhaps two of the largest companies that compile and sell database information for resale. It is recommended the list be purchased from one of these two companies. They are reliable and have been in business a long time. Unfortunately, there are many companies selling list information that are not reliable and that have high error rates. Many other companies are basically just list brokers who purchased a list wholesale from one of those two companies and then resell it to you. It makes sense to always purchase your list from a database compiling company, which has a proven reliable record.
With the list purchased, the Accountant now has a defined target market of potential business that could be good clients for his or her firm. Direct mailing to the defined target is cost effective. The CPA Accountant is not incurring costs of marketing outside of his or her target market. Radio, television, and newspapers all broadcast or publish to the general public. Advertising in these forms of media would subject the CPA Accountant to incurring cost communicating outside of his or her target market. Direct mail focuses the cost of communication to his or her defined target market.
There are three basic rules the CPA Accountant must follow in direct-mail marketing. The first rule is always use professional letterhead and envelopes. Many times Accountants generate “in house” their own business stationary giving it a “home made appearance.” The CPA’s direct mail piece is the first representation of his or her firm’s work that a potential client might experience. The CPA desires his or her marketing piece to be of the highest quality. A professional appearing CPA Accountant direct mail marketing letter to a profession or business will be opened while a low grade appearing letter is often just discarded.
The second rule is never use bulk mail or mailing labels. When unsolicited mail is received, the business owner will look at it and make a decision. Does this look like something he or she should open? The decision is then based on visible attributes of the CPA’s direct marketing envelop labeling. If the labeling of the envelope was with a pre-printed mailing label accompanied with a bulk mail stamp, most likely the letter will never be opened and will be discarded. However, if the Accountant directly labeled the envelope with postage paid via a metered or regular first class stamp, the envelope will appear important influencing the decision to open the letter.
After the business owner decides to open the Accountant’s letter, he or she will always scan the piece to discern quickly if it is of interest. The third rule is to always keep the letter short and to the point. The prospective client will quickly determine if it is interesting and short enough to read while not consuming much time. A common mistake CPA Accountants make is attempting to write long lengthy letters to “sell themselves”. This is a very costly mistake. The objective of the letter is to initiate a positive response. Once a prospective client responds positively, he or she will be provided an opportunity to convey those things in subsequent conversations and meetings enticing him or her to use the CPA Accountant’s services.
In addition to the three basic rules, it is always recommended the CPA Accountant include a business card with the direct mail letter. This will allow the prospective client to locate the CPA Accountant’s contact information and retain it for future reference. It is also recommended that the CPA Accountant refrain from using postcards in direct mail marketing for the accounting industry. They have a commodity appearance diminishing the perception of the quality of the CPA Accountant’s firm. Finally, always use industry-specific direct mail pieces whenever possible.
In summary, direct mail marketing for CPA Accountants can be very cost effective. The use of target markets avoids spending advertising dollars outside of the target audience. It is important to always follow the three basic rules for direct mail marketing for CPAs and Accountants. The costs of violating those rules can be enormous. Marketing for CPA Accountants does not have to be expensive but can be very cost effective if implemented correctly.
