News
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, BIG jump in HRA ›
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, BIG jump in HRA ›
According to reports, the government may soon increase the house rent allowance of central employees. It is being reported that this increase may be up to 3 per cent.
The DA of central government employees has been increased by 3 per cent to 31 to 34 per cent. After the increase in DA, now the central employees are also expecting an increase in HRA. The last increase in HRA was seen in July last year. Then DA had crossed the figure of 25 per cent.
At that time, the government had increased the DA to 28 per cent. Now that the government has increased the DA, the HRA may also be revised. If the HRA is increased, the salaries of government employees may see a big increase.
This is how HRA is determined
A city with a population of over 5 million falls under the ‘X’ category. On the other hand, those with a population of more than 5 lakhs fall into the ‘Y’ category and cities with a population of less than 5 lakhs fall under the ‘Z’ category. HRA for government employees is determined by the category of the city in which they work.
Class X employees are getting HRA at the rate of 27% of their basic salary. Y category workers gets HRA at the rate of 18 to 20 per cent. Z category employees get HRA at the rate of 9 to 10 per cent. These rates vary by area and city. The minimum HRA for all the three categories is Rs. 5400, 3600 and 1800.
According to reports, the HRA of government employees may soon increase to 3 per cent. Employees in X category cities may see a 3 per cent increase in their HRA, while Y category cities may see a 2 per cent increase in their allowance. In addition, the HRA of employees in Z category cities can also increase up to 1 per cent.
At present, central employees are getting HRA at the rates of 27, 18 and 9 per cent. HRA was revised when DA crossed 25 per cent in July last year and when DA was increased to 28 per cent in July 2021 and then HRA was revised even after DA crossed 25 per cent. Now the DA of central employees has increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent, so there is a possibility that the HRA may be increased by 3 per cent soon.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, BIG jump in HRA › appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Why Did They Kill James Bond In No Time To Die
After months of delays, the 25th official James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” was released in 2021. It is an epic (163-minute!) action film that presents 007 with one of his most difficult missions: to end the era that most people agree gave new life to one of the most iconic film characters of all time. Everyone knows that this is Daniel Craig’s final picture as Bond, so “No Time to Die” must entertain on its terms, bring closure for this chapter of the character, and even hint at the future of the spy with a license to kill.
The Bond mystique had become stale—it was your father’s or grandfather’s franchise—and Daniel Craig breathed new life into it. For something that previously seemed to so expertly mix the old of a timeless character with a newer, richer style,
James Bond As A Character
Bond has had several liaisons with people of the opposing sex, but he seldom has long-term relationships with either men or women. Bond has no acquaintances before his parents’ deaths and only sporadic communication with friends from his late teens. He has only been married once to Tracy Bond, and that marriage was tragically cut short due to circumstances beyond his control. He also has true feelings for several women, like Vesper Lynd and Madelaine Swann.
Bond defies the stereotype of an MI6 00 agent and a former Royal Navy intelligence officer and captain. He looks to have a good intellect and strong spirit, yet he can also be disconnected and even harsh sometimes. He is extremely brilliant, extremely cunning, and diabolically self-sufficient. He is also very smart, calm, mature, and cunning.
Bond is an excellent communicator. He can act easily in various circumstances, but he seeks friendship just for sexual amusement. Bond’s lone wolf personality style attracts others. He is a highly manipulative, calculating, and intelligent individual. He has a fiery temper at times.
Explanation Of James Bond’s Death In ‘No Time To Die.’
007 gets slain for the first time in his 59-year movie career (and 68-year literary history). The title of the film deceived us. It’s also quite conclusive; Safin had severely injured him, and the missile attack had wiped off the island. However, the great spy appeared content with his lot.
As the scene starts:
Bond hurries back to reopen the silo doors, which have begun to close. Is it a trap? It is.
Safin gets the upper hand on Bond, shooting him multiple times and infecting him with nanobots programmed with Madeleine’s DNA, ensuring he can never touch her or Mathilde again without murdering them. He’s such a jerk.
Bond numbly executes Safin and reopens the silo doors, but he won’t be able to leave in time. He climbs a ladder to the roof, is severely injured, and telephones Madeleine to tell her he loves her.
He tells her, “You have all the time in the world.”
“She has your eyes,” she says, confirming Mathilde is his daughter.
“I know,” he replies as the missiles hit the base. “I know.”
Bond gets engulfed in explosions as a result.
What Happens After James Bond’s Death
Nomi arrives at MI6 headquarters in London, where M gathers her, Moneypenny, Tanner, and Q (Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, and Ben Whishaw) in an emotional toast to their late comrade, during which M delivers a quote from novelist Jack London.
“The proper duty of man is to live, not to exist,” he argues. “I’m not going to squander my days trying to make them last any longer. I’ll make the best of my time.”
This was originally used in Ian Fleming’s You Only Live Twice book, appearing in Bond’s obituary after the world assumed he’d died.
Where To Watch, If You Haven’t
You can watch and stream No Time To Die on Amazon Prime Video. So what are you waiting for if you haven’t watched it yet?
The post Why Did They Kill James Bond In No Time To Die appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
‘Game Change Game,’ documentary about NBA in lockdown and Black Lives Matter protests, premieres at Tribeca Fest
Put 300 NBA players and their outsized personalities in a bubble, give some of them cameras to record themselves, add the tension of social justice unrest, and you get “Game Change Game,” a Tribeca Festival documentary that gives viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at how the basketball league coped during the turbulent summer of 2020.
The brainchild of former MTV president Christina Norman, who is now Head of Content at the National Basketball Players Association, the movie had its world premiere Tuesday at the SVA Theater in Chelsea.
The 110-minute film, directed by first-time directors Spike Jordan and Maxime Quoilin, features in-depth interviews with Phoenix Suns point guard and former union president Chris Paul, Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Sterling Brown and Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee, as well as basketball greats like Julius Erving, Oscar Robertson and NBA coach Doc Rivers.
“Our mission is to represent the real player’s voice and that was the guiding light of all of this,” Norman told the Daily News.
“In the summer of 2020, when the world was burning down, I was sitting around trying to figure out what kind of content do I make now. The players were inspired to use their voices, to call for justice, to wake up the world, and to really lean in and get involved.”
The revealing footage shows how as basketball — and much of the sports world — shut down while coronavirus tore through the country and the world, the NBA decided to restart the season by isolating players in what they called a “bubble.”
All 22 teams arrived at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., on July 7, nearly four months after the NBA season had shut down. Many of them stayed for almost three months.
Jordan and Quoilin, better known for Kanye West, Nas and Travis Scott music videos, used a multi-layered storytelling style to display the emotions of the players as they were cloistered and faced intense isolation.
Within those surreal 18 months of filming, the players faced life-changing events: They had to confront an unknown virus that was swiftly killing thousands and they were locked down from the outside world for the sake of keeping the billion-dollar basketball industry alive.
At the same time, social justice protests and marches were breaking out as the country grappled with the aftermath of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.
“Being an NBA player doesn’t exclude me from no conversations, at all,” Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says in the film. “First and foremost, I am a Black man and I’m a member of this community.”
In one of the more harrowing scenes, Rivers, 60, reveals his own encounter with racism, when skinheads burned down his home because he was “interracially married.”
“It’s one thing to make a tweet, but it’s another thing to go out there and embody what you’re saying,” Philadelphia 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle says as the cameras cut to him taking to the streets with Black Lives Matter protestors.
Social justice activists and victims of police brutality are also heard in “Game Change Game,” including author and activist Kimberly Jones who rallied for the elevation of Black people.
“This movement that we call the Black Lives Matter movement is really the Black Deaths Matter movement because we haven’t even begun to talk about Black lives …We’re in the streets everyday fighting for recognition and justice for Black death,” Jones says.
“We couldn’t just do like a straight documentary kind of story … We wanted something that was visually exciting that spoke to the players in the same language that they speak,” said Norman.
Jordan described the film as both timeless and timely.
“I have to say that because of what it’s about and how it’s 2022, and we’re still going through the same stuff, we’re still fighting for justice, our rights as people, as Black and brown people,” the co-director told The News.
()
News
What Happened To Warren Jeffs Texas Ranch?
Warren Steed Jeffs, a Mormon polygamist, headed the FLDS (Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) (LDS). The main Mormon Church (LDS) outlawed polygamy more than a century ago. The FLDS is adamantly opposed to polygamy and believes that men must practice it to get the highest degree of salvation from God in the hereafter. Rulon Jeffs, popularly known to his followers as Uncle Rulon, was the FLDS president from 1986 until 2002. He was married at least 20 times and had at least 60 children.
Warren Jeffs replaced his father as president and “prophet,” and he still rules the FLDS today. Before being elected president, the president of Alta Academy, an FLDS private school in Little Cottonwood Canyon, worked as the school’s principal. He also worked as a pastor’s counselor. Rebecca Wall left after his father’s death, and another denied to marry; he married all but two of his wives after his father’s death. He is legally married to Naomi Jessop.
About The Arrest
Warren Jeffs was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List in May 2006 after he left Utah on charges of felony confederate rape of a 14 to 18-year-old female. As part of his plea agreement, he agreed to return to Utah to face two first-degree felony charges of accomplice rape for arranging the marriage of 14-year-old Elissa Wall and her cousin Allen Steed in August 2006, when he was imprisoned in Las Vegas.
Wall has published a book for the first time about growing up in a polygamous cult, marrying a teenager, and avoiding Warren Jeffs. While awaiting trial in Arizona, Warren Jeffs was accused of eight more crimes, including incest and sexual contact with minors. In Utah, he was censured to 10 years to life in prison in September 2007 for two counts of rape as an accomplice.
Where Is Warren Jeffs Now?
Warren Jeffs, now 66 years old, was found guilty in 2011 of two felony counts of child sexual assault and is now serving a life sentence in prison. In addition, he was sentenced to a following 20 years in jail and fined $10,000. Even though he resigned as president of the FLDS Church on 20th November 2007, Warren Jeff is still venerated as a leader and prophet by established members of the church. Campaigners are chancing to secure his release from prison. In 2012, Warren Jeffs published Jesus Christ’s Message To All Nations, a call to action for all people.
Streaming On
This is a must-see for lovers of true-crime documentaries. Netflix’s Pray and Obey is a great method to remain sweet. Warren Jeffs, the self-proclaimed prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS), is the subject of a four-part documentary series.
In 2008, distressing evidence of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse was discovered at the Yearning for Zion Ranch (YZR) in West Texas. Over 400 children have been taken from their homes and put in protective care. Eventually, Jeffs was charged with child sexual assault.
The post What Happened To Warren Jeffs Texas Ranch? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, BIG jump in HRA ›
Benefits of a VoIP Phone System
Why Did They Kill James Bond In No Time To Die
Kenya Real Estate: Buying/Selling Laws and Procedures
‘Game Change Game,’ documentary about NBA in lockdown and Black Lives Matter protests, premieres at Tribeca Fest
Binance partnered with Splyt For Ride-Hailing
What Happened To Warren Jeffs Texas Ranch?
Online Roulette Benefits That You Can’t Find in Live Casinos
Little Tijuana returns with the same name but Asian-inspired menu and craft cocktails
NFT Marketplace OpenSea Reveals Migration to Seaport Protocol
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients