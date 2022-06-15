Finance
A Closer Look at Peritoneal Mesothelioma Cancer
Peritoneal Mesothelioma is a kind of cancer that commonly occurs due to increased exposure to asbestos for a long period of time. There are findings that this cancer develops even without asbestos exposure. This type of cancer affects the peritoneum, which is the lining that protects the internal organs of the abdominal cavity. The peritoneum is made up of mesothilial cells which are the cells affected by cancer. It is a rare form of mesothelioma. Pleural mesothelioma, which is the cancer of the mesothelial cells of the covering of the lungs, is the more common form than the peritoneal mesothelioma.
Asbestos is a material used for insulation, which is resistant to heat and fire. It is used in the construction or engineering of buildings, ships, household appliances and motors. It has been reported that there is a higher incidence of mesothelioma in males because this type of caner is work related. Males are commonly hired for the construction or engineering of buildings, ships, motors and household appliances which causes the increased incidence of mesothelioma in males.
THE CULPRITS
There are three types of asbestos namely the blue, white and brown. These are all linked to cancer which caused asbestos to be banned in many countries such as the UK. Asbestos is made up of tiny fibers that can be breathed into the lung. It then works its way to the pleura irritating and damaging the mesothilial cell. Some asbestos might be coughed up as a defense of the body to get rid of the irritating foreign body that has entered the lung. When this happens the asbestos goes to the mouth and is then swallowed. It then works its way to the internal organs of the abdominal cavity irritating and damaging the peritoneum or the mesothilium, which the tissue made up of mesothelial cells that covers the internal organs. Upon exposure to asbestos, the fibers are deposited in the clothing of the worker. The worker exposed to asbestos spreads it to his family when he gets home through his clothing. This puts the family at high risk to developing mesothelioma since they are also exposed through asbestos.
There are also less common causes of mesothelioma. It has been found out that exposure to radiation can also cause pleural and peritonieal mesothelioma. Thoratast or thorioum dioxide was used in x-ray tests in the 1950s. Exposure to a mineral in turkey, which is called the Zeolite can also cause the cancer mesothelioma. The virus SV40 also known as the simian virus increases the risk of developing mesothelioma. It acts as a co-factor when the person is exposed to another risk factor, amplifying the possibility of developing mesothelioma.
GETTING CHECKED
It is not easy to diagnose mesothelioma. There is no specific screening for mesothelioma. People who are high risk to develop mesothelioma should be checked periodically in order to spot mesothelioma at the earliest stage possible so prompt treatment may be done. There are some signs and symptoms the doctors watch out to get further tests to confirm mesothelioma. Pain, swelling tenderness to any area and a possible lump are the common complaints that are considered.
Blood test is then done to evaluate the person’s general health. If doctor suspects that the person may have peritoneal mesothelioma, the person may have abdominal x-ray, abdominal CT scan or abdominal MRI scan to check and confirm for swelling and fluid accumulation in the abdomen. Abdoparacentsis or fluid drainage from the abdomen may be done to relieve the swelling and pain around the abdomen and to see if there are malignant or cancerous cells in the fluid. Laparoscopy or biopsy of the abdominal lining or peritoneum may be done, wherein they get a tissue sample of the abdominal lining and check if the mesothelial cells are damaged by cancer.
If these tests confirm that one has peritoneal mesothelioma, it is then evaluated if it has spread to other parts of the body. This is called staging or determining the gravity of the cancer itself. This process is very important to determine what action or treatment will be done. A PET scan may be done to see how the cells are working. PET stands for positron emission tomography. This is done if the peritoneal mesothelioma cancer is treatable through surgery. This shows the extent of spread of the cancer cells to the other parts of the body like the lymph nodes and other organs.
District of Columbia Issues Revised Sales and Use Tax Guidelines
As of October 1, 2011, the District of Columbia sales and use tax will apply to a new range of service providers. Armored car, private investigation, and security services are now required to pay the sales and use tax at the general six percent rate. This tax will apply to any charges for services rendered under existing contracts for ongoing services, as well as for any new services beginning on or after October 1, 2011. The tax exists regardless of the service’s duration or the date on which the contract was signed.
Limits Defined by the Office of Tax and Revenue
According to guidelines issued by the District of Columbia Office of Tax and Revenue, an “armored car service” is defined as any company involved in the pickup and delivery of money, receipts, or other items of value. Such companies must use personnel and equipment to protect the property while in transit. Taxable income for “armored car services,” however, does not include any separately-stated charges for coin rolling or change room services.
“Private investigation” services are defined using slightly more complex requirements. The tax regulations apply to any legally-recognized organization that conducts investigations with the purposes of providing information related to a crime (either already committed, or threatened to be committed), the identity or character of any person, or the credibility of a witness or any other individual. “Private investigation services” taxes also apply to those involved in investigations to locate a missing individual or property, or to ascertain the cause of a fire or accident. On the other hand, this category does not include any private process services unless the service goes beyond the simple process to an actual missing person investigation. There are other specifications for this category which can be gleaned from the Office of Tax and Revenue website.
Lastly, “security services” taxes apply to any activities performed as a security guard for compensation. Such activities include anything done to protect an individual or property, provided on the premises of a personal or commercial property, or done to monitor an electronically-operated burglar alarm system. However, this category does not apply to any installation services or the maintaining of security systems for a customer. Similarly, provision of medical response services are not subject to sales and use taxes.
Any of the aforementioned service providers who are not currently registered to receive sales and use tax must either register online or at the Office of Tax and Revenue website.
Market Segmentation for Non-Profits in 7 Steps
Non-profits can and should adopt best practices borrowed from the for-profit sector when doing so can help them run a more efficient, more productive organization. In fact, any business or operating practice that can reduce costs and stretch the operating budget further should be taken seriously by non-profits. One such practice is that of market segmentation.
Market segmentation is the discipline of dividing one’s potential target audience or market into segments – or groups – for the purposes of devising marketing outreach efforts that hyper-target each segment.
The result of a well-designed and executed market segmentation effort can lead to much greater return on investment (ROI) for the organization’s marketing dollars, since campaigns targeted to reach the most-likely-to-convert segments will elicit, on average, a much higher conversion rate for each dollar spent.
Managers of non-profit enterprises and organizations may wonder whether their market segmentation efforts should differ in any way from the segmentation efforts of for-profit enterprises. Here is how to conduct market segmentation for non-profits in 7 steps:
1. Identify your trade area:
Depending upon whether your organization is local, regional, national, or global in focus, your trade area will vary in size, span and location. It is important to start your segmentation efforts by gauging your trade area realistically. You can denote your trade area in a number of ways, including using city or major metro area names, lists of zip codes, states/provinces, or even custom-drawn polygon shapes around each of your brick-and-mortar locations.
2. Determine if there are any disqualifiers for your target market:
Next, it is time to calculate the total market size within your trade area. This is usually best done at the household level. Start by calculating the total number of households, then subtracting out the total count of any households that meet any obvious disqualifying criteria. For example, if your organization makes environmentally-friendly home insulation kits made for older homes, you may want to subtract from your target market size all homes that were built within the past 10 years.
3. Find out what descriptive information you can about your existing stakeholders/customers and separate it into categories:
Now it is time to build of model of all of your current or recent stakeholders (i.e., customers). The best way to do this is to append relevant data to each one. You can leverage any number of methods to do this, including appending demographic information (like marital status or income) or by leveraging pre-existing market segmentation systems that take into account psychographic and other factors.
4. Divide your stakeholders into segments based upon these categories:
At this point, it is important for you to put your stakeholders into segments based upon different combinations of the categories you created in step 3. For example, one segment might include all households with a median household age of 45 to 50 and who have a median household income of $50,000 to $75,000. Perhaps you will call this one Segment A. Another segment might be median age of 45 to 50 with a median income of $75,000 to $90,000. Suppose you call this one Segment B, etc. (Note that if you had decided to leverage a pre-existing segmentation system, your stakeholders will already be conveniently divided into segments.)
5. Determine which segments index highest relative to that of the general population in your trade area:
Now, compare the percentage of households in each of your stakeholder segments with those of all households within the trade area. For example, if 15% of your stakeholders fall into Segment A but just 5% of the general population in your trade area fall into this segment, you can say that Segment A indexes at 300 (15% / 5% x 100 = 300). Another way to say this is that households belonging to Segment A are three times more likely to become your customer than is any household chosen at random from within your trade area. This is valuable information to have! Now it is time to apply what you have learned to your marketing and advertising campaigns.
6. Devise a campaign to target your best segments:
Isolate those segments that have high index scores relative to the households in your trade area. These are your best segments. Chances are that there are thousands or millions of prospective stakeholders belonging to your best segments but with whom you are not currently doing business. You need to locate these households and reach out to them with targeted marketing. You can purchase targeted mailing lists or devise TV, radio, newspaper or online campaigns that are designed to reach areas with high concentrations of your best segments.
7. Create messaging and branding campaigns that speak the language of your best segments:
Finally, be sure that the ads and other marketing materials that you create reflect the motivations, interests and habits of your best segments. Tailor the positioning statements, benefits statements, visual imagery, and language that you use in your campaigns to specifically “talk to” the households belonging your best segments.
An intelligently-executed market segmentation effort is sure to bring your non-profit a much higher return on your marketing investment by helping you to focus your marketing dollars on those households that are 3-5 times or more likely to respond to your campaigns.
The Best Sports Betting Sites Offer More Than Odds
What’s the Best Site for Sports Betting?
There are a few sites that keep coming up on everyone’s list of the best sports betting sites on the Net. Bodog, Betmaker, The Greek and Pinnacle are four sportsbooks that are tops amongst sports bettors and reviewers alike. What does each sports betting site offer, making it one of the best? What do they have in common?
Below are some of the shared characteristics that help qualify each site as one of the best for online sports betting:
o Each site’s primary focus is sports betting. They’re dedicated to it and that means they want to do everything they can to get and keep your business. It’s true that each site offers casino games and poker; still, each of these sites excels and is best at sports betting.
o All of these online sportsbooks are noted for superior 24/7 customer service.
o They offer odds on all major U.S. sports and on other sports that are popular in other parts of the world, including cricket and soccer.
o The sites have numerous ways to process your money, fast sign-ups and solid bonus offers on deposits.
o These sports betting sites offer all of the common types of bets, such as moneyline, point spreads and over/unders.
o Each of the sites provides free information on betting and/or sports news.
o All of these sportsbooks have a track record of at least nine years.
Can you go wrong with any of these sites? It’s tough to believe that you would. Still, there are some other things to consider when determining which sports betting site is best for you.
Sites that are trying to be inventive by offering new types of wagering opportunities should always be examined carefully. The fact is all of the sports betting sites above continue to develop innovative betting opportunities, either by adding a new twist to standard types of wagers, creating new exotics or providing a new customer service feature. The best sports betting sites are always attempting to enhance their catalogue of sports. Look for a site that has a new take on betting that may benefit you.
One feature that’s bound to improve a bettor’s gambling life is actually a weakness in a sportsbook-their odds making. Sites that carry a large number of events usually have a weak spot or two, especially in the lesser bet sports. It would be tough to find a sports betting site that isn’t current on football or basketball since so many people bet on these sports. But hockey, baseball, boxing, golf, tennis and NASCAR odds can vary a lot from site to site. Shop around and you may find some great odds that are tough to turn down.
Bodog, Bookmaker, The Greek and PlayersOnly are all leaders in Internet sports betting, providing some of the best service, widest range of betting opportunities and finest security. Still, bettors should shop around; look for other sites that have some of the same great qualities but that may offer something different or better. Don’t just fall into the laps of the big guys. Checking out their competition will help keep them honest, prodding them to continue to work hard to attract your hard-earned money.
