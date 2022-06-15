News
Adam Laxalt wins Republican nomination for Nevada Senate
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and KEN RITTER
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adam Laxalt won the Republican nomination Tuesday for a pivotal Nevada Senate seat, fending off a challenge from a political newcomer and setting up a fierce November contest to topple incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto in a race that could swing power in the U.S. Senate.
Laxalt is a former Nevada attorney general who had the backing of former President Donald Trump and the GOP establishment. But challenger Sam Brown harnessed support with the party’s grassroots and forced Laxalt to spend heavily and bring in Trump-world figures for 11th-hour barnstorming to lock up the primary.
He now sets his sights on a November race against Cortez Masto in what’s expected to be one of the Republican Party’s best chances to flip a seat in the 50-50 Senate this fall.
Cortez Masto, successor of the late Sen. Harry Reid, is making her first reelection campaign in the swing state as Democrats brace for political headwinds.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Donald Trump notched a notable victory Tuesday when voters in South Carolina ousted a five-term incumbent Republican who supported the former president’s impeachment last year. But another Trump critic in the state held back a primary challenge, and results were looming in Nevada, where a Senate race posed an even bigger test of the Trump’s influence over the GOP.
Nevada’s Senate GOP primary was originally expected to be a cakewalk for Adam Laxalt, one of the state’s most prominent Republicans, who has already won statewide office and attracted support from both Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
Yet in the final weeks before Tuesday’s primary, Nevada’s former attorney general faced a surprisingly spirited challenge from Sam Brown. A retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient, Brown has appeared before swelling crowds drawn to his profile as a political outsider. He bolstered his campaign with strong fundraising numbers, particularly among small-dollar donors who often represent the party’s grassroots.
Nevada and South Carolina were among several states holding elections about midway through a primary season that could reshape American politics. The races offered a chance for Trump to regain momentum after high-profile stumbles last month in his bid to dominate the GOP ahead of another presidential run. The Trump-backed candidate for governor in Georgia, for instance, was defeated by a 50-point margin.
But on Tuesday in neighboring South Carolina, one of Trump’s top GOP targets, Rep. Tom Rice, lost his primary after supporting the former president’s second impeachment last year. Trump endorsed Rice’s rival, state Rep. Russell Fry, and even traveled to the heavily Republican district earlier this year to encourage residents to vote against their congressman.
In another South Carolina House race, however, incumbent Republican Rep. Nancy Mace prevailed in her primary despite Trump recruiting someone to try to unseat her. Mace defeated former state lawmaker Katie Arrington even though she had drawn Trump’s ire for criticizing his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Speaking to reporters after the results came in, Mace sought to strike a tone of consensus, pledging to “work with anyone who’s willing to work with me, full stop.”
For his part, Trump posted a statement on his social media platform saying Arrington was a “long shot” who ran a “great race.” He offered his congratulations to Mace, who he said should easily prevail over a Democrat in the fall.
Still, much of the focus Tuesday was on Nevada, where the winner in a GOP Senate contest would go on to face Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in what may be the GOP’s best opportunity to flip a Senate seat and regain control of the chamber.
Laxalt is well-known in the state for having served for four years as Nevada’s attorney general and campaigned unsuccessfully for governor in 2018. He’s also the grandson of former U.S. Sen. Paul Laxalt.
And perhaps most importantly in GOP circles, he’s got ties to Trump. Laxalt worked on Trump’s reelection campaign and promoted his lies about election fraud in the state after the 2020 election. Trump in turn hosted Laxalt for a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and appeared in a campaign ad for Laxalt.
But the party’s anti-establishment base has muscled behind Brown, who was badly burned by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan and has highlighted his personal story in his outsider crusade.
“I wasn’t born into power,” Brown declared in a recent campaign ad in which he recounted how he nearly died in Afghanistan. He then smiles, saying, “It turns out I’m hard to kill.”
Brown, to the surprise of many in the state, won the endorsement of the Nevada Republican Party at a convention vote in late April and a straw poll of the Las Vegas-area GOP at a May gathering. Recent polls have shown him closing in on Laxalt, though the state, with a transient population and many late-shift workers due to the state’s tourism and casino industry, is considered fickle for pollsters.
Though Laxalt is still considered the favorite to win, both candidates are expected to have a similar chance in November at defeating Cortez Masto, who handily won her party’s endorsement over several little-known competitors.
“I imagine that Laxalt would be a stronger candidate in the general than Brown, but I don’t think it’s a substantial difference,” said Kenneth Miller, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
That’s because Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate and successor of the late Sen. Harry Reid, is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats running for reelection this year.
Democrats broadly are facing headwinds this year, burdened by an unpopular president and rising costs. In Nevada, high prices for gas are acutely felt by residents of Las Vegas’ sprawling suburbs or those commuting from far-flung rural areas.
Those same factors could imperil the reelection of Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak, who easily secured his party’s nomination and was awaiting his Republican challenger to emerge from Tuesday’s primary.
In the Nevada governor’s race, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is considered the favorite in a crowded field and has earned the coveted endorsement from Trump.
The former president notably snubbed another Republican candidate in the race, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, who was once a critic of Trump’s and earned a public scolding from the then-president.
Also challenging Lombardo is Joey Gilbert, a northern Nevada lawyer and former professional boxer who was outside the U.S. Capitol when it was stormed on Jan. 6, 2021. Like Brown in the Senate race, Gilbert has picked up support from the party’s base.
Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election are laced throughout some of Tuesday’s contests, including what’s normally a little-watched race for Nevada secretary of state. Republican Barbara Cegavske, who was censured by the Nevada GOP for declaring there was no fraud and defending the results as accurate, is term-limited. A crowded field of Republicans who have embraced “election integrity” concerns to varying degrees are vying to replace her.
Price reported from Washington.
Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at
Twins shut out by Mariners; Joe Ryan gives up four runs in return from COVID list
SEATTLE — Joe Ryan covered his mouth with his glove, using it to muffle his yell. The show of frustration came right after Ryan had surrendered his second two-run home run in as many innings, which spelled the end of his night.
While Tuesday’s return to the mound may not have played out quite as Ryan would have liked — the Twins fell 5-0 on Tuesday night to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park — it marked a big step for the Twins, who are starting to see members of their rotation, which had been ravaged by injuries, return healthy.
Ryan’s return from the COVID-19 injured list comes a day before Sonny Gray, who has been out with a pectoral strain, is expected to make a return of his own. Bailey Ober remains out with a groin strain and Josh Winder (shoulder) is expected to make one more rehab appearance before coming back.
For the rookie, it was his first start since May 21 — he made one rehab outing with the Triple-A Saints — when he tested positive for COVID-19, a bout that he said caused him to spike a 102.7 fever at one point. Ryan threw 74 pitches on Tuesday in 4 2/3 innings, his velocity slightly down from his yearly average on all his pitches. As the start wore on, Ryan’s velo experienced a dip.
The righty started his outing with three perfect innings before surrendering a two-run blast to Eugenio Suárez in the fourth inning and then the home run to France an inning later that spelled the end of his night. The Mariners added one more run in the seventh inning off reliever Jovani Moran.
Ryan was outdueled by another one of the game’s bright young pitchers: Logan Gilbert. Gilbert and three Mariners relievers combined to shutout the Twins, the ninth time this season the offense has been silenced.
Gilbert threw six innings and recorded six strikeouts, the last of which capped his outing and came after he had fallen behind Max Kepler 3-0 with a pair of runners on. The Twins finished the day with just four hits — two from Carlos Correa and two from Gilberto Celestino. All four were singles.
Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on
By MEG KINNARD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid.
Rice, a five-term congressman, was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. Rice was a strong supporter of Trump’s policies in Washington but said he was left no choice but to impeach Trump over his failure to calm the mob that violently sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she sought to make amends and won her GOP primary over her own Trump-backed challenger.
In other races Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in Nevada was being opposed by a progressive, while Republican Rep. Mark Amodei drew a challenge from a son of one of the state’s most famous sports figures. In Maine, a former Republican congressman is hoping to reclaim his seat in November in a rematch with the Democrat who defeated him two years ago.
In Texas, Republican Mayra Flores narrowed Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic majority in the House by winning a special primary election to serve the remaining months of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela’s term.
Key congressional races to follow in Tuesday’s primary elections in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and Texas:
TWO SOUTH CAROLINA REPUBLICANS WHO CROSSED TRUMP HAVE DIFFERENT FATES
Rice, who attracted a half-dozen GOP challengers after his vote to impeach Trump, stood by his decision, acknowledging that it could lead to his ouster but saying he followed his conscience.
Fry, the House majority whip, has served in the South Carolina state House since 2015. Trump had campaigned with Fry earlier this year in the 7th Congressional District, a Republican stronghold that includes the tourist hotspot of Myrtle Beach and a number of inland, rural areas.
Trump had vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines to impeach him. Four of the 10 decided against seeking reelection. A fifth, Rep. David Valadao of California, is still waiting to hear the results of his primary election from last week; he is fighting for the second spot in a race where the top two finishers advance to the general election in November.
Trump had less luck in his quest to oust Mace, who managed to hold off a primary challenge Tuesday from former state Rep. Katie Arrington in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Charleston. Despite his anger toward Mace for criticizing him over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, he congratulated her Tuesday and predicted she would win in November.
In her victory speech, Mace thanked her high-profile endorsers, including former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
“She is a rock star,” Mace said of Haley, who appeared with her in the campaign’s closing days.
Asked how she would work to keep the district, which has changed political hands in the last two election cycles, Mace seemed to commit to the same bipartisan outreach for which Arrington had criticized her.
“I am willing to work with anyone who’s willing to work with me, full stop,” Mace told reporters.
Unlike Rice, Mace sought to make amends for angering Trump. Earlier this year, she filmed a video in New York outside Trump Tower to remind her constituents that she was one of the former president’s earliest supporters.
Mace will face Democrat Annie Andrews in the general election.
PRIMARY CHALLENGE IN NEVADA’S SAFEST GOP HOUSE SEAT
Rep. Mark Amodei is facing a primary challenge from a perennial candidate with a famous last name.
Danny Tarkanian, son of legendary University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, is trying to knock off the six-term incumbent in the sprawling, rural northern district that no Democrat has won in its 40 years.
Over the years, Tarkanian has launched two Senate campaigns and lost numerous congressional bids in two other districts. But he created enough of a stir in 2018 in a primary challenge to Sen. Dean Heller that Trump intervened to persuade him to drop out and run again for the House.
Amodei won a special election for the seat in 2011 after Heller was appointed to fill an unexpired Senate term. A member of the House Appropriations Committee, Amodei has easily turned back previous primary challenges in the past.
NEVADA DEMOCRAT FACES PRIMARY IN STATE’S BLUEST DISTRICT
Titus, the dean of Nevada’s congressional delegation, is facing a progressive challenge from Amy Vilela in the state’s most liberal district.
Vilela, who lost a primary bid in a neighboring district to Rep. Steven Horsford in 2018, was the Nevada co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. She has been endorsed by Sanders and Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a progressive activist who scored a primary upset in 2020 against a 20-year Democratic incumbent.
Titus was a leading advocate for Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign. She has served six House terms and chairs a transportation subcommittee.
With one of the most liberal voting records in Congress, Titus has steamrolled her way through primary opponents over the years. But she has complained about how Nevada redrew its congressional districts after the 2020 census, turning her safely Democratic district into one where the party’s registered voters have only a single-digit margin.
FORMER MAINE CONGRESSMAN FACES REMATCH FROM 2020 IN NOVEMBER
A former congressman who is bidding to return to his old seat in Maine held off a challenge from a fellow Republican.
Bruce Poliquin represented Maine’s 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019 until losing to the current seat holder, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden. Golden’s victory over Poliquin was the first congressional election decided by ranked-choice voting in U.S. history.
This year, Poliquin is hoping to win a rematch over Golden in one of the most closely watched races of the 2022 midterm elections. He staved off a challenge from Liz Caruso, the first selectwoman of the tiny town of Caratunk, in Tuesday’s primary.
REPUBLICANS FLIP US HOUSE SEAT IN TEXAS
Republicans have gained an additional House seat for the rest of the year in a special election victory that they see as a sign of things to come along Texas’ heavily Hispanic southern border.
Flores will finish the final months of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela’s term. He left Congress earlier this year for the private sector.
Her victory Tuesday over three other challengers — including two Democrats — is a symbolically important win for Republicans, who have spent the past two years aggressively trying to make new inroads with Hispanic voters in South Texas.
Flores is the daughter of migrant workers and a local GOP organizer. She will also be the GOP nominee for the seat in November, but that election will be under a new district map that is more favorable to Democrats.
Her opponent will be Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who moved from a neighboring district because of redistricting.
Associated Press writers Scott Sonner in Reno, Nev., Paul Weber in Austin, Texas, and Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.
Meg Kinnard can be reached at
Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at
High-performing Lynx still taken by Storm at Target Center
On a night when her team did a lot of things well, a few costly mistakes left Aerial Powers and her Minnesota Lynx teammates feeling frustrated Tuesday night.
The Lynx, who shot 51.5 percent from the field, led by seven at halftime and by two going into the fourth quarter, had a technical foul and pair of tough turnovers down the stretch as the Seattle Storm rallied to lead by as much as four, then held on to win 81-79 in a nationally-televised matchup at Target Center.
“It’s exhausting,” said Powers, whose team lost its fourth-straight game and fell to 3-12 overall this season. “It really is.
“It’s tough because they’re such a good team and we’ve been losing so many games. Then we come out and play like this and still lose. It’s like ‘OK, are we getting there yet.’ Because Seattle is such a good team and we only lost by two.”
The Storm (9-5) were led by forward Breanna Stewart, the WNBA’s leading scorer, who finished with 29 points, including a layup with just over 42 seconds to go that put her team ahead to stay after Lynx forward Kayla McBride hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 72.
But it was guard Epiphanny Prince, who came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, that really made the difference for Seattle. She finished with 15 points on the night.
“They know that we don’t want them to take (3-pointers),” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “We had two miscues that (turned into) big 3s and they took the lead on it. Then they played from being in control at that point.”
The game was broadcast on ESPN, but lacked some of the star power it looked to have in advance. The Storm played without standout guard Sue Bird, who sat out with a non-Covid-related illness, while the Lynx continue to be without star Sylvia Fowles, who in her final season is out indefinitely with a cartilage injury in her right knee suffered in a loss at New York on June 7.
But it was the Lynx who grabbed hold of the momentum in the first half, finishing 21-for-37 (56.8 percent) from the field en route to taking a 46-39 halftime lead. Rookie forward Nikolina Milić, making her first career start, led the way for Minnesota with nine points and five rebounds in the first half while Powers had eight of her 10 points in the first two quarters of play.
Stewart finished the first half with 15 to lead the Storm, who shot just 14-for-40 (35 percent).
“It’s a locker room that’s pretty crushed,” Reeve said. “It feels like maybe today we got an understanding of how hard we need to play. We’re dragging it out of them. They finally got a sense of what it feels like to actually be difficult to play against.”
In brief
The Lynx wore “We Are BG” shirts in warmups Tuesday, calling continued attention to the detention of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner in Russia.
Seattle has now won 11 of its past 13 matchups against Minnesota.
