Adobe Acrobat Forms – 5 Important Sections
Section 1 – Distribute, Collect, And Track Pdf Forms
The PDF form can be posed to your website or use Acrobat to send it to desired recipients by email with a simple submit button on the form. Any user with the free Adobe Reader software can compete the form and submit it. Acrobat will also allow you to check responses, add recipients, remind people to respond, or alter the response date
Section 2 – Controlling How Acrobat Collects The Information
Acrobat automatically gathers data from collected forms into a table for quick viewing, allowing you to organise and filter responses as required. Responses can be received electronically via email attachments, the free Acrobat.com online service, or an internal server, removing the need to resend or copy any information. You can easily export the entire data set to a .cvc file for further analysis in a spreadsheet or database application.
Section 3 – Completing, Signing, And Saving PDF Forms
Acrobat 10 Professional will allow, you to collect data from anyone who uses the free Adobe Reader software. Users of Reader 9 or 10 can save local copies of the forms for their own records. Acrobat 10 Professional also lets you enable Reader 9 or 10 users to add an electronic signature to PDF forms.
Section 4 – Main Components Of An Acrobat Form
When constructing a form in Adobe Acrobat the main component are: Text fields, checkboxes, radio buttons, combo boxes, buttons, digital signatures and barcodes. The objects can be used to direct the user to fill in specific information or an opinion on a topic.
Section 5 – Customising Acrobat Form Fields
When acrobat generates the form fields they can be customised using some of the following sections. General tab for setting such as field appearance, orientation, read only or validation. The appearance tab will control field appearance with fields such as stroke and fill and the appearance of text going into the field. The options tab allows us to control the input properties of a text field such as the number of characters in a field, if the box allows scrolling or if it is to contain a password
Summary
Acrobat forms allows an easy to use effective way of engaging with your clients. Forms can be created from a blank page or converted from an existing static form structure. Provided the viewer has the free acrobat reader they can view and interact with the form
Obama’s Debt Relief Programs Are Helping People Reduce Their Debts
One of the most important objectives of the Obama administration is to stimulate the U.S. economy. One way to stimulate the economy is to make it possible for consumers to get out of debt. Americans are carrying a higher debt to date than at any other time in history which has put the country through various waves of the economic crisis. Even worse, many cannot repay their debt because of job loss. Thankfully Obama’s debt relief programs are offering money to Americans who can prove they are in no position to pay off their debt.
Consumers are the primary factor of America’s economic growth and they have been suffering from a reduced amount of expendable cash. Without enough resources to pay off their debts, consumers are getting closer and closer to insolvency. Financial institutions are also feeling the effects of insolvent consumers as they depend on these payments to generate their income. This affects not only their business but also the overall economy and its ability to exit out of this recession. This relief method of debt consolidation allows anyone with over $10,000 of debt to settle this credit obligation by half of what is owed at the very least.
With so many Americans building up credit card debt, it has increased the demand for credit card relief programs. Unfortunately this also increased the opportunity for fraudulent programs that took advantage of those seeking relief. The credit card relief act was passed to protect consumers from being taken advantage of by fraudulent companies. Companies can no longer request advanced payments and cannot receive service fee payments until after solving the consumer’s problems and making them debt free. This made it impossible for fraudulent companies to scam consumers and eventually drove them out of business.
Obama’s debt relief programs are helping people reduce their debts through debt consolidation. By providing support to consumers, it gives them the opportunity to repay their debts and ultimately is a direct support to financial institutions creating a circulation of money. These programs allow consumers to lower their interest payments which will lower their monthly payments, consolidate their debt, and allow them to extend their re-payment period. An additional benefit is that consumers can seek principal forgiveness which allows them to pay less than the initial amount borrowed (i.e. $7,000 instead of $10,000).
If you are a consumer facing financial hardship due to excessive debt, there are a number of solutions that could save money through government grants. These grants are designed to help individuals get out of financial trouble. Anyone with over $10,000 unsecured debt may find this to be a great solution to negotiate your debt. With the large number of families in debt and the global recession proving that no one is immune, creditors are willing to negotiate debt balances to ensure they receive all if not a decent percentage of the money lent. Many Americans have a misunderstanding of a straightforward program because it is being told from many different angles. Overall, if you owe $10,000 or more, then you qualify for this program.
Career Clusters, A Bridge Between Education and Career Planning
Since 1960s, career cluster resources have been used as career exploration and planning tools in schools, learning communities, and organizations across the nation. Career Clusters is a system that matches educational and career planning.
Step 1: Identifying Career Cluster Interest Areas
Career clusters are groups of similar occupations and industries. When teachers, counselors, and parents work with teens, college students, and adults, the first step is to complete career cluster assessment. The assessment identifies the highest career cluster areas. Career assessments show teens, college students, and adults rankings from one of the following 16 Interests Areas or Clusters:
1. Agriculture, Food, & Natural Resources
2. Architecture & Construction
3. Arts, A/V Technology & Communication
4. Business, Management & Administration
5. Education & Training
6. Finance
7. Government & Public Administration
8. Health Science
9. Hospitality & Tourism
10. Human Services
11. Information Technology
12. Law, Public Safety & Security
13. Manufacturing
14. Marketing, Sales & Service
15. Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
16. Transportation, Distribution & Logistics
Step 2: Exploring Career Clusters and Related Careers
After pinpointing the highest career clusters, teens, college students, and adults explore the different careers and create education plans. Career cluster tools used in career and educational planning include:
- LISA: A comprehensive career cluster database
- Models
- Brochures
- Pathways
- High school plan of study
- Interest and Skills Areas
- Crosswalks
After completing a career cluster assessment, teens, college students, and adults look at web sites, career models, brochures, pathways, and high school plans. One of the most unique comprehensive career cluster resources is the Louisiana Integrated Skills Assessment (LISA), an Internet program. LISA lets you explore career clusters, careers, abilities, training requirements, and more. There are 3 steps in the LISA program:
STEP 1: Click here to select a Career Cluster
STEP 2: Click here to select a Career Group
STEP 3: Explore Occupations within this Career Group
In Step 1, when you choose a career cluster, you will see a description of the cluster. When you select a career group in Step 2, you see different careers. Finally, in Step 3, you see a wealth of information:
- Job descriptions
- Educational and training requirements
- Crosswalks, for example ONET, DOT, GOE, and other codes
- Abilities
- Knowledge
- Skills
- Tasks
- Work Values
- Labor Market Information
Even though LISA is an awesome program, in classroom or workshop settings, you need printed materials. When using printed materials, the career model is the best place to start. Models provide excellent overviews listing the cluster definitions, sample careers, pathways, knowledge, and skills. Visual models show career clusters, the cluster subgroups, and related careers. Models are an excellent way to introduce career clusters.
For presentations, workshops, and group discussions, the career cluster brochures provide additional information. Adults and teens read about the different careers that are available in each career cluster. Teachers, counselors, and parents use the brochures to solidify adults’ and teens’ potential career or educational decisions. The brochures cover topics such as:
- Definition of career clusters
- Careers
- Career pathways
- Employment outlooks
- Skills
- Credentials
Teachers, counselors, and parents use career pathways for more detailed information. The career pathways are subgroups or areas of concentration within career clusters. Each pathway contains career groups. The career groups have similar academic skills, technical skills, educational requirements, and training requirements. Career pathways are plans of study that outline required secondary courses, post secondary courses, and related careers. The career pathways are essential tools that teachers, counselors, parents, and other adults use to give educational planning advice.
Several web sites feature High School Plans of Study. These study plans show required, elective, and suggested courses for each grade level. The school plans also match the career clusters to related careers, career pathways, and post-secondary options. Teachers, counselors, and parents find that these school plans are guides for selecting the right high school courses to match potential careers. Beyond high school, the Utah System for Higher Education has created a College Major Guide. Parents, teachers, and counselors can use the guide to match college majors to Certificate and Degree Programs.
Additional Resources for Counselors and Teachers
For planning curriculum and educational programs, there are detailed Knowledge and Skills Charts and Cluster Crosswalks. The knowledge and Skills expand upon the information listed on the career cluster models. For each knowledge and skill area, there are performance elements and measurement criteria. Crosswalks show the relationships between career clusters and other career models:
Career clusters build a bridge between education and career planning. Different types of career cluster resources are available: videos, web sites, booklets, brochures, activity sheets, and workbooks. Teachers, counselors, and parents use career cluster resources to successfully complete career and educational planning.
PBX Vs VoIP: Making Sense of Today’s Business Phone Systems
For the past few years, VoIP has quickly become a part of people’s vocabulary. It has been touted as a convenient and cost-effective way to stay in touch with your business network and is used to optimize internal call flow. Before VoIP, however, analog PBX systems were the go-to business phone systems of choice.
PBX relates more to the traditional analog phone system that relied on the presence of large equipment and complex cabling. It also wasn’t as cost effective since expenses would accumulate due to maintenance and long distance fees, and expansion was time consuming. PBX is still being utilized for business communications today, but users are quickly realizing the downsides to this technology in comparison to VoIP.
Reliability
Some will say that a PBX system is more reliable than a VoIP system because of VoIP’s dependability on an internet connection. That may have been true a few years ago but just as technology has quickly evolved in the last few years, VoIP has also evolved to bypass these emergency situations with simple call forwarding features.
VoIP indeed uses your internet connection to operate but implementing a fail over strategy that involves back up endpoints allows you to continue receiving calls to a mobile device with or without internet or electricity so your customers can reach you whenever they need to regardless of your connectivity status.
Cost
If you’re running a business you’ll want to take any chance to save on expenses, so investing on business phone systems that can reduce your monthly phone bill should be a no brainer. With traditional analog PBX business phone systems, the initial cost can be significant when you factor in equipment and installation costs, as well as the maintenance and long distance fees which can become significant over time.
Implementing a VoIP business phone system is known to alleviate the strain of monthly bills because there is virtually no cost in setting the system up. If your office already has IP business phones, all you need to do is have the provider implement their system, which usually won’t take more than a few minutes once all the documentation and ports have been completed, and you’ll be ready to make calls in no time.
Even if you don’t have the proper phone hardware, you can find business phones for sale at great prices that meet most budgets. Other than hardware and service, there are no maintenance fees or pricey long distance fees.
Expansion
Like most business owners, you probably intend to expand your business. Even if you don’t have any immediate plans to expand your business locations, internal expansion is on every business owner’s mind. With a traditional PBX, expansion meant having to install more cables, purchase the hardware, and additional maintenance costs.
With VoIP business phone systems, adding extensions is easy and affordable. With some providers, all it takes is getting in touch with a preferred agent and notifying them of the changes you want to make to your system. Some hardware may be necessary if you’re adding a physical phone but it still won’t add up to the spend levels of a traditional PBX.
Improvements to the PBX Phone System Over Time
Before the technology we know today, businesses hired receptionists and secretaries to physically connect communication lines to their desired destinations using switchboards. By the 1990s, VoIP started to become more popular with its ability to exchange voice data on other devices such as PCs. Fast forward to today’s communication methods and we’re surrounded by endless ways to stay in touch with each other right at our fingertips. In an effort to modernize business communications, the traditional analog PBX phone system is becoming more cloud based, evolving into what is known as IP PBX and Hosted PBX. Now, there is no need for excess equipment since this communication technology is making its way to the cloud.
If you’re not quite sure yet that VoIP is the best option for you and you want to continue using your traditional PBX phone system, it is possible to use VoIP with your traditional PBX phone system. This hybrid option can reduce your costs just as well and make the transition to a more modern communication system smoother.
Ready to Upgrade to a VoIP Phone System?
If you’re looking for a modernized VoIP phone system, be aware that VoIP and IP PBX have become similar technologies and getting the most out of these communication methods depends on the quality of the provider. With the rapid development of multi-channel communication tools and devices, it’s easy to get lost in the novelty and endless list of features but always remember your specific VoIP phone system needs and the value that your new communication strategy can bring to your business for longevity and growth.
