Afton Strawberry Festival offers berries, bands and baking contest

It was 97 and muggy for the first pitch of Stillwater’s quarterfinal game at the Class 4A state tournament against Sartell at CHS Field, and there was Ponies starting pitcher Josh Wallace with full black sleeves under his jersey.

“Superstition,” the big right-hander explained. “I’m undefeated wearing sleeves, so I decided I’ve got to keep with it.”

That first pitch, incidentally, was a single by Sartell’s Austin Henrichs, and before the Sabres were done hitting, they were ahead 3-0. Asked if he was regretting the sleeves early, Wallace said no.

“As I got into the fourth,” he said.

No matter.

Second-ranked Stillwater quickly rebounded from a rough start that included three hits, a pair of walks, two errors and a hit batsman, scoring six in their half of the first inning and then holding off Sartell for a 6-5 victory.

“Not exactly how we planned it,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said.

Relying on a curve, changeup and his two-seam fastball, Wallace lasted 5⅓ innings before leaving with a 6-5 lead in the sixth. Center fielder Brayden Hellum, who saved a run by snaring a live line drive in the fourth inning, came in to retire the last five Sartell batters.

Stillwater (21-4) advanced to a Wednesday semifinal against the winner of the late quarterfinal between Andover and Chanhassen. Last year, the Ponies lost in the quarterfinal round by the same score, 6-5 to Minnetonka.

“It’s all in the head, all your mentality,” Wallace said of his rebound. “I like to think of myself as a dog, and a dog fights till the end. I still had enough to do the job.”

The Ponies averaged nine runs a game in the regular season, 11 in the sectional tournament. They felt comfortable that they’d put some runs up, and they quickly erased their early deficit by sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs in their half of the first inning.

Mason McCurdy and Jacob Carlson hit run-scoring singles and left the bases loaded for Wallace, who cleared them with a double into the right-field corner off Sabres right-hander Wesley Johnson.

“In the box, I told myself I just have to keep my weight back because he wasn’t throwing super hard,” Wallace said. “I saw how they were playing me and knew that corner was open, and when he threw me something on the outer half, I said, ‘This is my pitch. We’re back in this.’ ”

That made it 5-3, and the Ponies added a final run on an error that wound up being the game-winner.

Johnson recovered from his 42-pitch first inning to go pitch another five scoreless innings for Sartell (14-11), and the offense added runs in the third on a single by Gavan Schulte and in the sixth on a double from leadoff hitter Austin Henrichs to make it tense late.

That set up Hellum with the save opportunity. The left-hander trotted in from center, took a handful of warmup pitches and threw strikes.

“I’ve told Coach all year, I’ll pitch anytime, anywhere — five in a row, however my arm feels,” Hellum said. “My adrenaline gets me ready more than the warmup pitches.”

He retired the last two batters in the sixth on lineouts to second and left field, then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh. Right fielder Brinkenhoff squeezed the final out on a fly ball to right.

“Satell battled really hard,” Parker said. “They’re a good-hitting team.”

So is Stillwater.

“We’ll take it,” Parker said. “It was kind of a Stillwater victory. We’ve been scoring a lot of runs this year; we just didn’t think they’d all come in the first inning.”